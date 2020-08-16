Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Update (International): August 14, 2020

COVID-19 Update (International): August 14, 2020

COVID-19 Update (International): August 14, 2020

  1. 1. International International: 1
  2. 2. Italy 256,602 35,357 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Italy projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 252,235 (522) -- Deaths: 35,231 (6) -- Case Mortality: 14.0% -- Daily Change: +4.3% Cases, -1.1% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 2
  3. 3. Spain 389,173 28,752 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Spain projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 250 500 750 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 337,334 (7,550) -- Deaths: 28,752 (0) -- Case Mortality: 8.5% -- Daily Change: +5.2% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 3
  4. 4. Portugal 56,273 1,816 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Portugal projection as of 2020-08-14 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 53,548 (325) -- Deaths: 1,770 (6) -- Case Mortality: 3.3% -- Daily Change: +2.8% Cases, +3.9% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 4
  5. 5. France 263,781 30,539 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths France projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 244,096 (8) -- Deaths: 30,392 (17) -- Case Mortality: 12.5% -- Daily Change: +5.3% Cases, +2.5% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 5
  6. 6. Germany 233,704 9,316 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Germany projection as of 2020-08-14 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 222,281 (1,422) -- Deaths: 9,217 (4) -- Case Mortality: 4.1% -- Daily Change: +5.0% Cases, -0.8% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 6
  7. 7. Switzerland 39,782 2,003 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Switzerland projection as of 2020-08-14 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 37,403 (234) -- Deaths: 1,991 (0) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: +2.8% Cases, +4.5% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 7
  8. 8. Austria 24,348 736 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Austria projection as of 2020-08-14 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 22,594 (155) -- Deaths: 725 (1) -- Case Mortality: 3.2% -- Daily Change: +2.6% Cases, +2.6% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 8
  9. 9. Sweden 87,460 5,864 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Sweden projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 83,852 (397) -- Deaths: 5,776 (2) -- Case Mortality: 6.9% -- Daily Change: +3.2% Cases, -8.3% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 9
  10. 10. Netherlands 69,133 6,195 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Netherlands projection as of 2020-08-14 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 62,406 (688) -- Deaths: 6,187 (5) -- Case Mortality: 9.9% -- Daily Change: +6.8% Cases, +23.4% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 10
  11. 11. United Kingdom 328,563 47,872 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths United Kingdom projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 315,600 (19) -- Deaths: 46,791 (0) -- Case Mortality: 14.8% -- Daily Change: -1.2% Cases, -3.9% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 11
  12. 12. Iceland 2,104 10 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iceland projection as of 2020-08-14 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,976 (4) -- Deaths: 10 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.5% -- Daily Change: -5.0% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 12
  13. 13. Canada 129,379 9,178 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Canada projection as of 2020-08-14 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 123,180 (477) -- Deaths: 9,063 (11) -- Case Mortality: 7.4% -- Daily Change: +0.5% Cases, +0.8% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 13
  14. 14. Australia 32,937 886 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Australia projection as of 2020-08-14 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 22,742 (384) -- Deaths: 375 (14) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -3.6% Cases, +5.1% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 14
  15. 15. New Zealand 1,603 22 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Zealand projection as of 2020-08-14 0 20 40 60 80 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,602 (13) -- Deaths: 22 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: +21.2% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 15
  16. 16. China 91,632 4,743 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests China projection as of 2020-08-14 0 2,000 4,000 0 100 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 89,144 (99) -- Deaths: 4,700 (3) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: -6.5% Cases, +1.9% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 16
  17. 17. Taiwan 503 7 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Taiwan projection as of 2020-08-14 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 0.00 0.25 0.50 0.75 1.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 481 (0) -- Deaths: 7 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: -10.2% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 17
  18. 18. South Korea 15,313 313 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Korea projection as of 2020-08-14 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,873 (103) -- Deaths: 305 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: +7.7% Cases, -2.2% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 18
  19. 19. Singapore 61,523 27 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Singapore projection as of 2020-08-14 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 20 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 55,497 (102) -- Deaths: 27 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.0% -- Daily Change: -8.6% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 19
  20. 20. Japan 79,620 1,139 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 52,471 (1,183) -- Deaths: 1,073 (7) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -1.8% Cases, +5.2% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 20
  21. 21. South Africa 741,340 19,501 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Africa projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 572,865 (3,946) -- Deaths: 11,270 (260) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -7.2% Cases, +0.6% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 21
  22. 22. Israel 121,950 906 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Israel projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 0 25 50 75 100 125 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 89,822 (1,671) -- Deaths: 651 (12) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +1.3% Cases, +1.1% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 22
  23. 23. Turkey 261,952 6,227 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Turkey projection as of 2020-08-14 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 245,635 (1,243) -- Deaths: 5,912 (21) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +1.8% Cases, -0.2% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 23
  24. 24. Lebanon 13,300 164 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Lebanon projection as of 2020-08-14 0 100 200 300 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 7,711 (298) -- Deaths: 92 (3) -- Case Mortality: 1.2% -- Daily Change: +5.2% Cases, +5.7% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 24
  25. 25. Iran 379,907 23,675 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iran projection as of 2020-08-14 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 0 50 100 150 200 250 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 336,324 (2,625) -- Deaths: 19,162 (174) -- Case Mortality: 5.7% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, -1.4% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 25
  26. 26. Iraq 223,357 7,419 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Iraq projection as of 2020-08-14 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 164,277 (3,841) -- Deaths: 5,641 (53) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: +2.4% Cases, -0.1% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 26
  27. 27. Egypt 100,107 5,711 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Egypt projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 96,108 (145) -- Deaths: 5,107 (22) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: -6.2% Cases, -3.1% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 27
  28. 28. Saudi Arabia 319,893 3,986 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Saudi Arabia projection as of 2020-08-14 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 294,519 (1,482) -- Deaths: 3,303 (34) -- Case Mortality: 1.1% -- Daily Change: -0.4% Cases, +2.1% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 28
  29. 29. Kuwait 83,974 559 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kuwait projection as of 2020-08-14 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 74,486 (701) -- Deaths: 489 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +2.3% Cases, -1.5% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 29
  30. 30. United Arab Emirates 67,593 375 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests United Arab Emirates projection as of 2020-08-14 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 63,489 (277) -- Deaths: 358 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.6% -- Daily Change: -0.6% Cases, -4.3% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 30
  31. 31. Oman 89,150 809 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Oman projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 80 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 82,531 (232) -- Deaths: 551 (12) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: -0.9% Cases, +3.4% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 31
  32. 32. Qatar 101,159 219 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Qatar projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 114,281 (343) -- Deaths: 190 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.2% -- Daily Change: +2.8% Cases, +0.4% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 32
  33. 33. Bahrain 50,435 203 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Bahrain projection as of 2020-08-14 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 45,726 (462) -- Deaths: 167 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.4% -- Daily Change: +2.7% Cases, +0.8% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 33
  34. 34. Brazil 4,079,018 127,841 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Brazil projection as of 2020-08-14 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 3,224,876 (60,091) -- Deaths: 105,463 (1,262) -- Case Mortality: 3.3% -- Daily Change: +1.6% Cases, +0.3% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 34
  35. 35. Chile 411,629 11,768 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Chile projection as of 2020-08-14 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 380,034 (1,866) -- Deaths: 10,299 (94) -- Case Mortality: 2.7% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, -1.8% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 35
  36. 36. Colombia 640,316 24,166 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Colombia projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 433,805 (11,286) -- Deaths: 14,145 (308) -- Case Mortality: 3.3% -- Daily Change: +1.4% Cases, +0.7% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 36
  37. 37. Peru 629,220 26,438 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Peru projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 300 600 900 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 498,555 (8,875) -- Deaths: 21,713 (212) -- Case Mortality: 4.4% -- Daily Change: -2.2% Cases, -0.7% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 37
  38. 38. Mexico 630,740 69,896 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Mexico projection as of 2020-08-14 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 505,751 (7,371) -- Deaths: 55,293 (627) -- Case Mortality: 10.9% -- Daily Change: -0.5% Cases, +1.5% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 38
  39. 39. Ukraine 110,691 2,516 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ukraine projection as of 2020-08-14 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 88,136 (1,632) -- Deaths: 2,023 (24) -- Case Mortality: 2.3% -- Daily Change: +2.3% Cases, +2.3% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 39
  40. 40. Russia 994,161 17,843 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Russia projection as of 2020-08-14 0 3,000 6,000 9,000 12,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 905,762 (5,017) -- Deaths: 15,353 (122) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, -0.5% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 40
  41. 41. India 3,617,848 70,952 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests India projection as of 2020-08-14 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,461,190 (64,553) -- Deaths: 48,040 (1,007) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: +1.5% Cases, +1.6% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 41
  42. 42. Pakistan 298,186 6,490 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Pakistan projection as of 2020-08-14 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 286,674 (753) -- Deaths: 6,139 (10) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -1.2% Cases, -2.6% Deaths 2020-08-14 International: 42

