COVID-19 Update (International): August 15, 2020

COVID-19 Update (International): August 15, 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
COVID-19 Update (International): August 15, 2020

  1. 1. International International: 1
  2. 2. Italy 257,031 35,356 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Italy projection as of 2020-08-15 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 252,809 (574) -- Deaths: 35,234 (3) -- Case Mortality: 13.9% -- Daily Change: +5.4% Cases, -2.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 2
  3. 3. Spain 394,720 28,752 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Spain projection as of 2020-08-15 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 250 500 750 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 342,813 (5,479) -- Deaths: 28,752 (0) -- Case Mortality: 8.4% -- Daily Change: +3.9% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 3
  4. 4. Portugal 56,356 1,817 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Portugal projection as of 2020-08-15 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 53,783 (235) -- Deaths: 1,772 (2) -- Case Mortality: 3.3% -- Daily Change: +3.2% Cases, +3.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 4
  5. 5. France 267,294 30,554 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths France projection as of 2020-08-15 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 249,655 (5,559) -- Deaths: 30,410 (18) -- Case Mortality: 12.2% -- Daily Change: +8.5% Cases, +4.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 5
  6. 6. Germany 234,887 9,321 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Germany projection as of 2020-08-15 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 223,791 (1,510) -- Deaths: 9,230 (13) -- Case Mortality: 4.1% -- Daily Change: +5.1% Cases, +0.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 6
  7. 7. Switzerland 39,933 2,004 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Switzerland projection as of 2020-08-15 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 37,671 (268) -- Deaths: 1,991 (0) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: +4.1% Cases, +2.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 7
  8. 8. Austria 24,442 736 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Austria projection as of 2020-08-15 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 22,876 (282) -- Deaths: 725 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.2% -- Daily Change: +6.0% Cases, +2.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 8
  9. 9. Sweden 87,801 5,860 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Sweden projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 84,294 (442) -- Deaths: 5,783 (7) -- Case Mortality: 6.9% -- Daily Change: +2.8% Cases, -3.8% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 9
  10. 10. Netherlands 70,152 6,193 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Netherlands projection as of 2020-08-15 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 63,127 (721) -- Deaths: 6,189 (2) -- Case Mortality: 9.8% -- Daily Change: +5.9% Cases, +27.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 10
  11. 11. United Kingdom 329,804 47,820 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths United Kingdom projection as of 2020-08-15 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 318,190 (1,461) -- Deaths: 46,791 (0) -- Case Mortality: 14.7% -- Daily Change: +3.8% Cases, -5.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 11
  12. 12. Iceland 2,105 10 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iceland projection as of 2020-08-15 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,983 (7) -- Deaths: 10 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.5% -- Daily Change: -4.8% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 12
  13. 13. Canada 129,425 9,177 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Canada projection as of 2020-08-15 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 123,605 (425) -- Deaths: 9,068 (5) -- Case Mortality: 7.3% -- Daily Change: +0.1% Cases, +1.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 13
  14. 14. Australia 32,594 870 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Australia projection as of 2020-08-15 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 23,035 (293) -- Deaths: 379 (4) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -4.1% Cases, +3.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 14
  15. 15. New Zealand 1,614 22 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Zealand projection as of 2020-08-15 0 20 40 60 80 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,609 (7) -- Deaths: 22 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: +20.6% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 15
  16. 16. China 91,468 4,744 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests China projection as of 2020-08-15 0 2,000 4,000 0 100 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 89,214 (70) -- Deaths: 4,701 (1) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: -6.1% Cases, +0.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 16
  17. 17. Taiwan 501 7 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Taiwan projection as of 2020-08-15 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 0.00 0.25 0.50 0.75 1.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 481 (0) -- Deaths: 7 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: -12.8% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 17
  18. 18. South Korea 15,397 312 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Korea projection as of 2020-08-15 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 15,039 (166) -- Deaths: 305 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: +12.0% Cases, -4.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 18
  19. 19. Singapore 61,001 27 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Singapore projection as of 2020-08-15 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 20 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 55,580 (83) -- Deaths: 27 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.0% -- Daily Change: -10.0% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 19
  20. 20. Japan 74,361 1,148 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 53,818 (1,347) -- Deaths: 1,080 (7) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -0.9% Cases, +4.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 20
  21. 21. South Africa 727,384 19,145 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Africa projection as of 2020-08-15 0 5,000 10,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 579,140 (6,275) -- Deaths: 11,556 (286) -- Case Mortality: 2.0% -- Daily Change: -5.4% Cases, +0.4% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 21
  22. 22. Israel 116,803 905 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Israel projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 0 25 50 75 100 125 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 91,080 (1,258) -- Deaths: 665 (14) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +0.3% Cases, +1.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 22
  23. 23. Turkey 262,607 6,229 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Turkey projection as of 2020-08-15 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 246,861 (1,226) -- Deaths: 5,934 (22) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +1.7% Cases, +0.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 23
  24. 24. Lebanon 13,592 164 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Lebanon projection as of 2020-08-15 0 100 200 300 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 8,045 (334) -- Deaths: 94 (2) -- Case Mortality: 1.2% -- Daily Change: +5.2% Cases, +5.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 24
  25. 25. Iran 379,828 23,494 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iran projection as of 2020-08-15 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 0 50 100 150 200 250 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 338,825 (2,501) -- Deaths: 19,331 (169) -- Case Mortality: 5.7% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, -1.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 25
  26. 26. Iraq 224,376 7,351 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Iraq projection as of 2020-08-15 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 168,290 (4,013) -- Deaths: 5,709 (68) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: +2.7% Cases, -0.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 26
  27. 27. Egypt 99,667 5,664 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Egypt projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 96,220 (112) -- Deaths: 5,124 (17) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: -5.2% Cases, -2.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 27
  28. 28. Saudi Arabia 319,276 3,992 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Saudi Arabia projection as of 2020-08-15 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 295,902 (1,383) -- Deaths: 3,338 (35) -- Case Mortality: 1.1% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +1.7% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 28
  29. 29. Kuwait 84,115 557 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kuwait projection as of 2020-08-15 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 75,185 (699) -- Deaths: 494 (5) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: +2.5% Cases, -0.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 29
  30. 30. United Arab Emirates 67,530 374 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests United Arab Emirates projection as of 2020-08-15 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 63,819 (330) -- Deaths: 359 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.6% -- Daily Change: +1.1% Cases, -2.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 30
  31. 31. Oman 88,261 801 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Oman projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 20 40 60 80 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 82,743 (212) -- Deaths: 557 (6) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: -0.0% Cases, +1.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 31
  32. 32. Qatar 101,647 219 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Qatar projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 114,532 (251) -- Deaths: 190 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.2% -- Daily Change: +2.2% Cases, -0.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 32
  33. 33. Bahrain 50,571 202 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Bahrain projection as of 2020-08-15 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 46,052 (326) -- Deaths: 168 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.4% -- Daily Change: +2.2% Cases, -0.3% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 33
  34. 34. Brazil 4,061,912 127,177 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Brazil projection as of 2020-08-15 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 3,226,443 (1,567) -- Deaths: 105,490 (27) -- Case Mortality: 3.3% -- Daily Change: -1.6% Cases, -1.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 34
  35. 35. Chile 411,539 11,698 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Chile projection as of 2020-08-15 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 382,111 (2,077) -- Deaths: 10,340 (41) -- Case Mortality: 2.7% -- Daily Change: -0.1% Cases, -2.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 35
  36. 36. Colombia 644,346 23,760 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Colombia projection as of 2020-08-15 0 5,000 10,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 445,111 (11,306) -- Deaths: 14,492 (347) -- Case Mortality: 3.3% -- Daily Change: +1.3% Cases, +0.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 36
  37. 37. Peru 636,955 28,188 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Peru projection as of 2020-08-15 0 25,000 50,000 75,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 516,296 (17,741) -- Deaths: 25,856 (4,143) -- Case Mortality: 5.0% -- Daily Change: +3.1% Cases, +15.1% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 37
  38. 38. Mexico 628,883 69,911 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Mexico projection as of 2020-08-15 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 511,369 (5,618) -- Deaths: 55,908 (615) -- Case Mortality: 10.9% -- Daily Change: -0.8% Cases, +1.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 38
  39. 39. Ukraine 111,482 2,524 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ukraine projection as of 2020-08-15 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 89,917 (1,781) -- Deaths: 2,042 (19) -- Case Mortality: 2.3% -- Daily Change: +3.0% Cases, +1.5% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 39
  40. 40. Russia 993,687 17,790 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Russia projection as of 2020-08-15 0 3,000 6,000 9,000 12,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 910,778 (5,016) -- Deaths: 15,467 (114) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: -0.6% Cases, -0.2% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 40
  41. 41. India 3,633,848 70,778 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests India projection as of 2020-08-15 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,525,922 (64,732) -- Deaths: 49,036 (996) -- Case Mortality: 1.9% -- Daily Change: +1.6% Cases, +1.6% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 41
  42. 42. Pakistan 297,981 6,474 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Pakistan projection as of 2020-08-15 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 287,300 (626) -- Deaths: 6,153 (14) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, -1.9% Deaths 2020-08-15 International: 42

