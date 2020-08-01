Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Update (International): August 1, 2020

COVID-19 Update (International): August 1, 2020

Published in: Health & Medicine
COVID-19 Update (International): August 1, 2020

  1. 1. International International: 1
  2. 2. Italy 252,802 35,463 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Italy projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 800 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 247,537 (379) -- Deaths: 35,141 (9) -- Case Mortality: 14.2% -- Daily Change: +4.1% Cases, -5.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 2
  3. 3. Spain 330,977 28,752 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Spain projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 250 500 750 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 288,522 (3,092) -- Deaths: 28,752 (0) -- Case Mortality: 10.0% -- Daily Change: +4.5% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 3
  4. 4. Portugal 57,671 1,864 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Portugal projection as of 2020-08-01 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 51,072 (204) -- Deaths: 1,735 (8) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: -1.7% Cases, -0.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 4
  5. 5. France 243,766 30,628 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths France projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 225,197 (2,728) -- Deaths: 30,268 (27) -- Case Mortality: 13.4% -- Daily Change: +6.0% Cases, -0.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 5
  6. 6. Germany 222,686 9,266 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Germany projection as of 2020-08-01 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 210,399 (864) -- Deaths: 9,147 (3) -- Case Mortality: 4.3% -- Daily Change: +5.3% Cases, +2.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 6
  7. 7. Switzerland 37,994 2,003 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Switzerland projection as of 2020-08-01 0 250 500 750 1,000 1,250 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 35,232 (210) -- Deaths: 1,981 (1) -- Case Mortality: 5.6% -- Daily Change: +6.0% Cases, +1.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 7
  8. 8. Austria 24,217 729 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Austria projection as of 2020-08-01 0 200 400 600 800 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 21,130 (175) -- Deaths: 718 (0) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: +2.4% Cases, +15.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 8
  9. 9. Sweden 87,335 6,126 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Sweden projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 80,422 (322) -- Deaths: 5,743 (4) -- Case Mortality: 7.1% -- Daily Change: -1.4% Cases, -3.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 9
  10. 10. Netherlands 58,369 6,217 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Netherlands projection as of 2020-08-01 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 54,590 (341) -- Deaths: 6,178 (0) -- Case Mortality: 11.3% -- Daily Change: +7.3% Cases, +9.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 10
  11. 11. United Kingdom 322,010 48,290 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths United Kingdom projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 304,793 (883) -- Deaths: 46,204 (120) -- Case Mortality: 15.2% -- Daily Change: +1.8% Cases, +1.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 11
  12. 12. Iceland 1,909 10 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iceland projection as of 2020-08-01 0 20 40 60 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,885 (13) -- Deaths: 10 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.5% -- Daily Change: +20.4% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 12
  13. 13. Canada 130,366 9,222 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Canada projection as of 2020-08-01 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 118,281 (604) -- Deaths: 8,980 (6) -- Case Mortality: 7.6% -- Daily Change: +0.2% Cases, +0.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 13
  14. 14. Australia 29,874 524 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Australia projection as of 2020-08-01 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 17,280 (377) -- Deaths: 201 (5) -- Case Mortality: 1.2% -- Daily Change: +3.8% Cases, +8.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 14
  15. 15. New Zealand 1,582 22 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests New Zealand projection as of 2020-08-01 0 20 40 60 80 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,562 (2) -- Deaths: 22 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.4% -- Daily Change: -1.1% Cases, +0.0% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 15
  16. 16. China 90,422 4,690 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests China projection as of 2020-08-01 0 2,000 4,000 0 100 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 87,655 (166) -- Deaths: 4,661 (2) -- Case Mortality: 5.3% -- Daily Change: +7.7% Cases, +6.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 16
  17. 17. Taiwan 487 7 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Taiwan projection as of 2020-08-01 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 0.00 0.25 0.50 0.75 1.00 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 467 (0) -- Deaths: 7 (0) -- Case Mortality: 1.5% -- Daily Change: +7.6% Cases, NaN% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 17
  18. 18. South Korea 15,616 324 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Korea projection as of 2020-08-01 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 14,336 (31) -- Deaths: 301 (0) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -2.6% Cases, -7.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 18
  19. 19. Singapore 60,837 28 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Singapore projection as of 2020-08-01 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 20 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 52,205 (396) -- Deaths: 27 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.1% -- Daily Change: +2.7% Cases, -25.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 19
  20. 20. Japan 63,270 1,044 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Japan projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 36,234 (1,090) -- Deaths: 1,008 (1) -- Case Mortality: 2.8% -- Daily Change: +7.2% Cases, +7.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 20
  21. 21. South Africa 683,118 25,291 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests South Africa projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 493,183 (11,014) -- Deaths: 8,005 (193) -- Case Mortality: 1.6% -- Daily Change: -1.1% Cases, +2.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 21
  22. 22. Israel 113,523 913 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Israel projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 0 25 50 75 100 125 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 70,970 (934) -- Deaths: 512 (12) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, +1.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 22
  23. 23. Turkey 255,306 6,283 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Turkey projection as of 2020-08-01 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 230,873 (982) -- Deaths: 5,691 (17) -- Case Mortality: 2.5% -- Daily Change: +0.3% Cases, -0.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 23
  24. 24. Iran 374,903 26,197 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Iran projection as of 2020-08-01 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 0 50 100 150 200 250 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 304,204 (2,674) -- Deaths: 16,766 (197) -- Case Mortality: 5.5% -- Daily Change: +0.8% Cases, +0.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 24
  25. 25. Iraq 210,819 9,541 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Iraq projection as of 2020-08-01 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 0 50 100 150 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 124,609 (3,346) -- Deaths: 4,741 (70) -- Case Mortality: 3.8% -- Daily Change: +2.8% Cases, -0.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 25
  26. 26. Egypt 113,472 6,982 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Egypt projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 1,500 0 25 50 75 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 94,078 (321) -- Deaths: 4,805 (31) -- Case Mortality: 5.1% -- Daily Change: -5.2% Cases, -2.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 26
  27. 27. Saudi Arabia 347,847 4,503 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Saudi Arabia projection as of 2020-08-01 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 0 50 100 150 200 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 275,905 (1,686) -- Deaths: 2,866 (24) -- Case Mortality: 1.0% -- Daily Change: -3.3% Cases, -2.6% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 27
  28. 28. Kuwait 86,553 566 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Kuwait projection as of 2020-08-01 0 250 500 750 1,000 0 10 20 30 40 50 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 66,957 (428) -- Deaths: 447 (2) -- Case Mortality: 0.7% -- Daily Change: -0.2% Cases, +1.4% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 28
  29. 29. United Arab Emirates 68,197 379 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests United Arab Emirates projection as of 2020-08-01 0 250 500 750 0 10 20 30 40 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 60,506 (283) -- Deaths: 351 (2) -- Case Mortality: 0.6% -- Daily Change: +1.5% Cases, +3.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 29
  30. 30. Oman 92,256 1,025 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Oman projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 30 60 90 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 79,159 (0) -- Deaths: 421 (0) -- Case Mortality: 0.5% -- Daily Change: -7.7% Cases, -0.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 30
  31. 31. Qatar 95,215 224 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Qatar projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 0 25 50 75 100 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 110,695 (235) -- Deaths: 174 (3) -- Case Mortality: 0.2% -- Daily Change: -3.6% Cases, +0.7% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 31
  32. 32. Bahrain 47,053 252 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Bahrain projection as of 2020-08-01 0 200 400 600 0 10 20 30 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 40,982 (227) -- Deaths: 147 (1) -- Case Mortality: 0.4% -- Daily Change: -2.3% Cases, -2.1% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 32
  33. 33. Brazil 4,119,577 138,596 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Brazil projection as of 2020-08-01 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 2,662,485 (52,383) -- Deaths: 92,475 (1,212) -- Case Mortality: 3.5% -- Daily Change: +3.7% Cases, +0.5% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 33
  34. 34. Chile 415,977 16,744 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Chile projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 300 600 900 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 355,667 (2,131) -- Deaths: 9,457 (80) -- Case Mortality: 2.7% -- Daily Change: -0.7% Cases, -9.4% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 34
  35. 35. Colombia 574,613 28,863 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Colombia projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 0 250 500 750 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 295,508 (9,488) -- Deaths: 10,105 (295) -- Case Mortality: 3.4% -- Daily Change: +1.7% Cases, +3.7% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 35
  36. 36. Peru 535,137 49,262 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Peru projection as of 2020-08-01 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 407,492 (6,809) -- Deaths: 19,021 (205) -- Case Mortality: 4.7% -- Daily Change: +0.1% Cases, -1.7% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 36
  37. 37. Mexico 659,614 75,014 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Mexico projection as of 2020-08-01 0 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 0 250 500 750 1,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 424,637 (8,458) -- Deaths: 46,688 (688) -- Case Mortality: 11.0% -- Daily Change: +1.2% Cases, +0.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 37
  38. 38. Ukraine 98,795 2,372 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Ukraine projection as of 2020-08-01 0 500 1,000 0 20 40 60 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 71,404 (1,104) -- Deaths: 1,717 (20) -- Case Mortality: 2.4% -- Daily Change: +3.1% Cases, +1.8% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 38
  39. 39. Russia 1,009,541 19,597 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Russia projection as of 2020-08-01 0 3,000 6,000 9,000 12,000 0 200 400 600 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 838,461 (5,468) -- Deaths: 13,939 (161) -- Case Mortality: 1.7% -- Daily Change: -1.0% Cases, +0.2% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 39
  40. 40. India 3,500,541 78,116 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests India projection as of 2020-08-01 0 20,000 40,000 60,000 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 1,695,988 (61,242) -- Deaths: 36,511 (793) -- Case Mortality: 2.2% -- Daily Change: +3.3% Cases, +1.3% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 40
  41. 41. Pakistan 319,514 7,360 1 10 100 1,000 10,000 100,000 1,000,000 10,000,000 100,000,000 Actual(points)/Predicted(line) Phase Pre-Model Modeled Deaths Tests Pakistan projection as of 2020-08-01 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 0 100 200 300 Cases/Day Deaths/Day Cases: 278,305 (903) -- Deaths: 5,951 (27) -- Case Mortality: 2.1% -- Daily Change: -5.6% Cases, -4.9% Deaths 2020-08-01 International: 41

