Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ORGANISATIONAL DEVELOPMENT By Dr. Raksha Singh Principal Shri Shankaracharya Mahavidyalaya rakshasingh20@hotmail.com www.s...
Raksha Singh Definition  Organisational development is a technique used for bringing change in the entire aspect of the o...
Raksha Singh Purpose Dr. RAKSHA SINGH OT (Organization Theory) OB (Organizational behavior) OD (Organization Development) ...
Raksha Singh History and Present  Business school curriculum emphasized in the technical aspects of management( Until 198...
Raksha Singh Today’s Scenario ► Having managers with good interpersonal skills make workplace more pleasant and effective ...
Raksha Singh Organisational Development  Hard Issues of OD ► Strategies ► Policies ► Structures ► Systems  Soft issues o...
Raksha Singh Organisational Development..  Organisation development is the systematic application of behavioural science ...
Raksha Singh Steps in O.D.  Lawrence and Lorsch have provided the following steps ► 1. Problem Identification and Diagnos...
Raksha Singh Steps in O.D… ► 3. Implementing the change Consultants play an important role in implementing change ► 4. Eva...
Raksha Singh Goals  Goals can be  Increasing profit  Increasing market share  Increasing moral & cultural values  Inc...
Raksha Singh Characteristics  1.Humanistic Values : ► Optimistic beliefs about the potential of employees (McGregor’s The...
Raksha Singh Characteristics..  4.Problem Solving: ► Also known as action research, Problems are identified, Corrective a...
Raksha Singh Characteristics..  6.Change Agent ► Stimulate, facilitate and coordinate change .It is concerned not only wi...
Raksha Singh Conclusion  Organisational development seeks to change  Beliefs  Attitudes  Values  Structures and Pract...
Raksha Singh Exercise Dr. RAKSHA SINGH Q1 It is proved, that people can use their capabilities and creativity if they are ...
Raksha Singh Words in hindi Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
Raksha Singh References  https://hbr.org/2011/12/the-ordinary-heroes-of-the-taj  Organisational Behavior,Fred Luthans,Ta...
THANK YOU Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Organisation Development

8 views

Published on

Organisation Development
By Dr. Raksha Singh
Principal
Shri Shnkaracharya Mahavidyalaya, Junwani Bhilai

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Organisation Development

  1. 1. ORGANISATIONAL DEVELOPMENT By Dr. Raksha Singh Principal Shri Shankaracharya Mahavidyalaya rakshasingh20@hotmail.com www.ssmv.ac.inRaksha Singh
  2. 2. Raksha Singh Definition  Organisational development is a technique used for bringing change in the entire aspect of the organisation  According to Burke,‘ Organisational development is a planned process of change in an organisation’s culture through the utilisation of behavioural science ,technology, research and theory’ Dr. RAKSHA SINGH Raksha Singh Raksha Singh
  3. 3. Raksha Singh Purpose Dr. RAKSHA SINGH OT (Organization Theory) OB (Organizational behavior) OD (Organization Development) HRM (Human resource management) THEORETICAL APPLIED MACRO MICRO OD is a field of research ,Theory, and practice dedicated to expanding the knowledge and effectiveness of people to accomplish more successful organizational change and performance
  4. 4. Raksha Singh History and Present  Business school curriculum emphasized in the technical aspects of management( Until 1980),specially focussing on  Economics  Accounting  Finance  Quantitative Techniques  Business faculty realized the importance of understanding human behaviour (From last two decade)  It plays significant role in enhancing manager’s effectiveness  People stays in job because of conducive and supporting environment not because of monetary benefits E.g Naukri .com Dr. RAKSHA SINGH PresentHistory
  5. 5. Raksha Singh Today’s Scenario ► Having managers with good interpersonal skills make workplace more pleasant and effective ► People wanted to work in conducive and supporting environment ► Monetary benefits meant hardly anything to them ► Everybody wants peace of mind E.g College lecture Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  6. 6. Raksha Singh Organisational Development  Hard Issues of OD ► Strategies ► Policies ► Structures ► Systems  Soft issues of OD ► Developing  Appropriate skills  Attitudes  Behavior  Culture ► Style of leadership enable the organisation to achieve optimum performance Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  7. 7. Raksha Singh Organisational Development..  Organisation development is the systematic application of behavioural science knowledge at various levels ►Such as group ► Inter- group ► Organisation, etc. to bring about planned change for efficiency effectiveness and productivity  Top values associated with O.D. today  Creating openness in communication  Empowering employees to act  Enhancing productivity by promoting culture of collaboration  Promoting inquiry and continuous learning  Increasing efficiency and effectiveness Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  8. 8. Raksha Singh Steps in O.D.  Lawrence and Lorsch have provided the following steps ► 1. Problem Identification and Diagnosis O.D. starts with identification of the problem in the organisation and then diagnoses of the problem provide its causes and determine the future action needed ► 2. Planning Strategy for Change O.D. consultant attempts to transform diagnosis of the problem into a proper action plan involving the overall goals for change. Determination of basic approach for attaining these goals and sequence of detailed scheme for implementing the approach. E.g Samsung Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  9. 9. Raksha Singh Steps in O.D… ► 3. Implementing the change Consultants play an important role in implementing change ► 4. Evaluation O.D. is a long term process ,feedback is taken and careful monitoring is done to check that after implementation O.D. programme is going well or not. Comparison of pre-post training is undertaken to check whether new implementation is effective or not Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  10. 10. Raksha Singh Goals  Goals can be  Increasing profit  Increasing market share  Increasing moral & cultural values  Increasing profit margins  Enhancing adaptability  Central Goal  Increasing organisation competitiveness  Its an innovative idea that every organisation has unique resources and competitiveness that help the firms to win in the marketplace  E.g Google team Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  11. 11. Raksha Singh Characteristics  1.Humanistic Values : ► Optimistic beliefs about the potential of employees (McGregor’s Theory Y)  2.Experiential Learning: ► Laboratory training methods based on experienced behaviour are primarily used to bring change(the kind of human problems employees encounter at work) The training should not be all theory and lecture.  3.Systems Orientation: ► All must work together with technology structure and values Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  12. 12. Raksha Singh Characteristics..  4.Problem Solving: ► Also known as action research, Problems are identified, Corrective action initiated, progress assessed and adjustments made where required OD. seeks to build problem-solving capacity by improving group dynamics and problem confrontation  5.Contingency Orientation : ► Actions are selected and adapted to fit the need Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  13. 13. Raksha Singh Characteristics..  6.Change Agent ► Stimulate, facilitate and coordinate change .It is concerned not only with changes in organizational design but also with changes in organizational philosophies, skills of individuals and groups.  7.Levels of intervention ► Problems can occur at one or more level in the organisation so the strategy will require one or more interventions Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  14. 14. Raksha Singh Conclusion  Organisational development seeks to change  Beliefs  Attitudes  Values  Structures and Practices  So that the organisation can better adapt technology and live with the fast pace of change Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  15. 15. Raksha Singh Exercise Dr. RAKSHA SINGH Q1 It is proved, that people can use their capabilities and creativity if they are provided with:- (A)- Adequate opportunities (B)- suitable work climate (C)- both ‘A’ and ‘B’ (D)- None of the above Q2 OD process is cyclical and ends, when:- (A)- Desired development result is obtained (B)- Plan is implemented (C)- Data is gathered (D)- Problem is identified .
  16. 16. Raksha Singh Words in hindi Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  17. 17. Raksha Singh References  https://hbr.org/2011/12/the-ordinary-heroes-of-the-taj  Organisational Behavior,Fred Luthans,Tata McGRAW-Hill International Edition  Organisational Behavior,Stephen. P. robbins &seema sanghi,Pearson Education  https://www.digitalhrtech.com/organizational-development  Scholarexpress.com Dr. RAKSHA SINGH
  18. 18. THANK YOU Dr. RAKSHA SINGH

×