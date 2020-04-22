Trigeminal nerve

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr.Kotni Sheetal 1st year PGT Dept. of Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics
CONTENTS ● Introduction. ● Branches,Course,Nerve Supply. ● Applied anatomy. ● Conclusion. ● References
INTRODUCTION ● An understanding of the management of pain in dentistry requires thorough knowledge of the fifth (V) crania...
TN SMALL MOTOR ROOT LARGE SENSORY ROOT (TRIPARTITE) MM SKIN OF ENTIRE FACE Mucous membrane of cranial viscera,oral cavity ...
MOTOR ROOT ● Seperate origin from sensory root. ● Origin-Motor nucleus within the pons and medulla. ● Course-initially tra...
SENSORY ROOT ● Constitutes the central processes of ganglion cells in TG. ● TG-located in meckel’s cave in the anterior po...
Three sensory div. Of TN Superior orbital fissure Foramen rotundum Foramen ovale
OPHTHALMIC DIV.(V1)
● 1st branch of TN. ● Purely sensory. ● Smallest of all div. ● 2.5cm long. ● Supplies the eyeball,conjunctiva,lacrimal gla...
V1 Nasociliary Ant. ethmoidal Ext. nasal Long ciliary nerves Iris,cornea Infratrochlear Skin over the tip and ala of nose ...
MAXILLARY DIV.(V2)
MAX. DIV.(contd.).)) Branches in four regions Within the cranium In the pterygopalatine fossa In the infraorbital canal On...
Branches of V2 Within the cranium Middle meningeal nerve Dura matter In the pterygop alatine fossa Zygomatic nerve Zygomat...
Within the infraorbital canal Middle sup. alv. Part of sup. Dental plexus(dental,interdental,interr adicular) ● Max. PM ● ...
MANDIBULAR DIV.(V3)
BRANCHES OF V3 Undivided nerve Nervous spinosus(meningeal branch of mand.nerve ● Dura matter ● Mastoid air cells Nerve to ...
BRANCHES FROM UNDIVIDED NERVE
Anterior div.(Buccinator nerve)
Poste rior div. Auriculotemp oral nerve Lingual Anterior ⅔ of the tongue(Gen.sensation) Inferior alveolar(larg est) Incisi...
Applied anatomy ● Buccal nerve does not innervate the buccinator.Some doctors do not administer the long buccal inj. Immed...
Applied anatomy in local anaesthesia- ● V3 is located lateral to PSA nerves.Deposition of LA lateral to the desired locati...
NEUROPATHIC PAIN Arises from abnormalities in the neural structures themselves. Subcategories are- ● Neuralgia ● Neuroma ●...
Neuropath ic pain Features Cause Treatment Look for/Elicit Neuralgia/ TN/Tic douloureu x Intense,sharp shooting pain,usual...
TRIGEMINAL NEURALGIA
PERIPHERAL NEURECTOMY
THERMOCOAGULATION
BALLOON COMPRESSION
GLYCEROL INJECTIONS-Absolute alcohol/phenol glycerol mixture into meckel’s cave
TENS CRYOTHERAPY
MICROVASCULAR DECOMPRESSION
Neurop- athic pain Features Cause Rx Look for/Elicit Neuritis ● Viral lesions-Skin/mucosal lesions ● Bacterial infection o...
Neuritis- ● A classic endodontic example of a chemical injury to a nerve is the overextension of a highly neurotoxic paraf...
● Lack of pain reduction with fentanyl and ketamine-role of a central pain related mechanism. ● Multiple blocks could be u...
● Lower lip and tongue is also anesthetized during IANB ,hence young child or specially abled patients should be informed.
REFERENCES ● Gray’s Anatomy. ● BD Chaurasia’s HUMAN ANATOMY-5th Edition,Volume 3 Head and Neck,Brain. ● Handbook of LOCAL ...
