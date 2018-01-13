Situs pendidikan islam no#1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﻜ‬َ‫ﻦ‬ٌ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﻮ‬‫ﺗ‬َ‫ﻚ‬َ ‫ا‬ِ‫ن‬َّ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﻞ‬ِّ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﺰ‬َ‫ﻛ‬ِّ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻫ...
‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬َ ‫و‬َ‫آ‬َ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ة‬َ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ﻗ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱠ‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ﻗ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ﺿ‬ْ‫...
‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﺮ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬. ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬...
‫ﻛ‬ُ‫ﻞ‬ِّ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ر‬َ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻀ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬َ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬ِ‫ﻄ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬ِ ‫ز‬َ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬َ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ض‬َ ‫و‬َ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻋ‬...
‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻣ‬ْ‫ﻮ‬َ‫ا‬‫ل‬َ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﯿ‬َ‫ﺄ‬ْ‫ﻛ‬ُ‫ﻠ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬َ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬ُّ‫ﻫ‬ْ‫ﺒ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬َْ ‫ﺣ‬ْ‫ﺒ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬...
‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬َ‫د‬َ‫م‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬ُ ‫إ‬‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ٌ ‫ﻟ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱢ‬ : ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﻘ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬َ ، ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫...
‫إ‬‫ﺟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﯿ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬ُ ، ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﻜ‬َ‫ﺮ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﺜ‬ْ‫ﻠ‬ُ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺸ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬َ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﺮ‬ُ ‫ﻗ‬ِ‫ﺼ‬...
‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬َ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫أ‬َ‫ﺧ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ﺟ‬ْ‫ﻨ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻤ‬َّ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺴ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻃ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬ِ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ...
‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬.‫ﻓ‬‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬ ...
‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻌ‬ِ‫ﻠ‬ْ‫ﻢ‬ِ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻫ‬ْ‫ﻞ‬َ ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﻤ‬ِ‫ﻌ‬ْ‫ﺖ‬ُ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬ِ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﺪ‬َ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﺧ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ِ‫ﻼ‬َ‫ف‬َ...
‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬ ‫و‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﺐ‬ ، ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫...
cukup nisab, bahwa orang tersebut wajib mengeluarkan zakatnya ketika menerimanya tanpa persyaratan setahun. Hal itu pada h...
Zakat pendapatan atau profesi telah dilaksanakan sebagai sesuatu yang paling penting pada zaman MUAWIYAH DAN UMAR BIN ABDU...
Cukup Nisab. Nisab bagi zakat pendapatan/profesi ini merujuk kepada nilai 85 gram emas, dengan harga saat ini. Biasanya pe...
saham/obligasi yang dimiliki selama setahun, setelah dikurangi atau dikeluarkan pinjaman untuk membeli saham (jika ada). D...
  1. 1. ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﻜ‬َ‫ﻦ‬ٌ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﻮ‬‫ﺗ‬َ‫ﻚ‬َ ‫ا‬ِ‫ن‬َّ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﻞ‬ِّ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﺰ‬َ‫ﻛ‬ِّ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻄ‬َ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﱡ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﺪ‬َ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ً ‫ا‬َ‫ﻣ‬ْ‫ﻮ‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ِ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﺧ‬ُ‫ﺬ‬ْ (١٠٣ : ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺔ‬ ) ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻢ‬ٌ ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﻤ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻊ‬ٌ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬ُ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱡ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﻢ‬ْ Pembahasan Zakat Lengkap – Pengertian Zakat, Macam-Macam Zakat, Dll 2014-06-11 10:06:46 Pendidikan Islam Pelajaran fiqih kali ini akan membahas tentang zakat secara lengkap, mulai dari apa itu zakat, pembagian atau macam-macam zakat, siapa saja orang yang berhak menerima zakat, dalil-dalil yang berhubungan dengan zakat, manfaat dan hikmah zakat dll. A. PENGERTIAN ZAKAT ? Pengertian Zakat Menurut Bahasa : Zakat menurut bahasa berarti “tumbuh dan bertambah”. juga bisa berarti berkah, bersih, dan suci. Pengertian Zakat Menurut Istilah : Menurut istilah Agama Islam zakat adalah ukuran/kadar harta tertentu yang harus dikeluarkan oleh pemiliknya untuk diserahkan kepada golongan/orang-orang yang berhak menerimanya dengan syarat-syarat tertentu. Zakat dari segi prakteknya adalah kegiatan bagi-bagi yang diwajibkan bagi umat islam. Zakat berbeda dengan gratifikasi. Gratifikasi adalah kegiatan bagi-bagi yang tidak diperkenankan oleh negara atau ketentuan pemerintah. Orang yang mengeluarkan zakat disebut Muzakki Orang yang berhak menerima zakat disebut Mustahik Baca Juga : Calculator Zakat | Software Penghitung Zakat B. SEJARAH ZAKAT Zakat menjadi wajib hukumnya sejak tahun 662 M. Nabi Muhammad SAW melembagakan perintah zakat ini dengan menetapkan pajak bertingkat bagi mereka yang kaya untuk meringankan beban kehidupan mereka yang miskin. Sejak saat ini, zakat diterapkan dalam negara-negara Islam. Hal ini menunjukan bahwa pada kemudian hari ada pengaturan pemberian zakat, khususnya mengenai jumlah zakat tersebut.. Pada zaman khalifah, zakat dikumpulkan oleh pegawai sipil dan didistribusikan kepada kelompok tertentu dari masyarakat. Kelompok itu adalah orang miskin, janda, budak yang ingin membeli kebebasan mereka, orang yang terlilit hutang dan tidak mampu membayar. . Syari’ah mengatur dengan lebih detail mengenai zakat dan bagaimana zakat itu harus dibayarkan. C.HUKUM ZAKAT Seorang muslim yang telah memiliki harta dengan jumlah tertentu (nisab) sesuai dengan ketentuan dan waktu tertentu (haul) yaitu satu tahun, wajib mengeluarkan zakatnya. Zakat merupakan salah satu rukun Islam, dan menjadi salah satu unsur pokok bagi tegaknya syariat Islam, Oleh sebab itu Hukum dari melaksanakan zakat adalah Fardhu Ain / Wajib Ain, yang artinya wajib hanya bagi orang yang mampu atau memenuhi syarat. D.TUJUAN ZAKAT Adapun Tujuan zakat adalah sebagaimana firman Allah dalam surat at- Taubah ayat 103 :
  2. 2. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬َ ‫و‬َ‫آ‬َ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ة‬َ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ﻗ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱠ‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ﻗ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ﺿ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ُ ‫و‬َ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﺰ‬َّ‫ر‬ْ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻤ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﺮ‬ُ‫ﺳ‬ُ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬َ‫آ‬َ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬َ ‫و‬َ‫آ‬َ‫ﺗ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ُ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ة‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﻤ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ُ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﺌ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﺌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬ِ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻷ‬َُ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﻔ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ن‬َّ ‫ﺣ‬َ‫ﺴ‬َ‫ﻨ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺮ‬ْ‫ﺿ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬ِ ‫و‬َ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻗ‬ُ‫ﻠ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬ْ‫ﺑ‬ُ‫ﻬ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬ُ‫ﺆ‬َ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺔ‬ِ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻌ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬َ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺴ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬ِ ‫ﻟ‬ِ‫ﻠ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬ُ‫ﻘ‬َ‫ﺮ‬َ‫آ‬‫ء‬ِ ‫ا‬ِ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺖ‬ُ ‫ﺣ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻢ‬ٌ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻢ‬ٌ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬ُ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬ِ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺮ‬ِ‫ﯾ‬ْ‫ﻀ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ً ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻞ‬ِ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﺑ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬ِ ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻞ‬ِ ‫و‬َ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻐ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬ِ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬َ (٦٠ : ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺔ‬ ) Artinya : Ambillah zakat dari harta mereka, guna membersihkan dan menyucikan mereka, dan berdoalah untuk mereka. Sesungguhnya doamu itu (menumbuhkan) ketentraman jiwa bagi mereka. Allah Maha Mendengar, Maha Mengetahui.(Q.S At-Taubah : 103) Jadi tujuan Allah memerintahkan umat Islam untuk membayar zakat adalah agar harta yang dimilikinya menjadi bersih dan suci. Karena kalau tidak dibayarkan zakatnya, harta yang dimiliki menjadi kotor dan haram karena tercampur hak orang lain yang dititipkan kepada orang yang berhak mengeluarkan zakat D. Dalil Tentang Zakat Adapun dalil atau dasar hukum yang berkenaan dengan zakat adalah sebagai berikut : WA AQIIMUSSOLAT WA ATIIUZ ZAKAT Artinya: Dan dirikanlah shalat dan tunaikanlah zakat. (QS. Al Baqarah (2): 110) Ayat lainnya: Artinya : Sesungguhnya jika kamu mendirikan shalat dan menunaikan zakat serta beriman kepada rasul- rasul-Ku dan kamu bantu mereka dan kamu pinjamkan kepada Allah pinjaman yang baik sesungguhnya Aku akan menutupi dosa-dosamu. (QS. Al Maidah (5): 12) Dan berbagai ayat lainnya. E. SYARAT-SYARAT WAJIB UNTUK MENGELUARKAN ZAKAT 1. Islam : Zakat hanya diwajibkan bagi orang Islam saja. 2. Merdeka : Hamba sahaya tidak wajib mengeluarkan zakat kecuali zakat fitrah, sedangkan tuannya wajib mengeluarkannya. Di masa sekarang persoalan hamba sahaya tidak ada lagi. Bagaimanapun syarat merdeka tetap harus dicantumkan sebagai salah satu syarat wajib mengeluarkan zakat karena persoalan hamba sahaya ini merupakan salah satu syarat yang tetap ada. 3. Milik Sepenuhnya : Harta yang akan dizakati hendaknya milik sepenuhnya seorang yang beragama Islam dan harus merdeka. Bagi harta yang bekerjasama antara orang Islam dengan orang bukan Islam, maka hanya harta orang Islam saja yang dikeluarkan zakatnya. 4. Cukup Haul : cukup haul maksudnya harta tersebut dimiliki genap setahun, selama 354 hari menurut tanggalan hijrah atau 365 hari menurut tanggalan mashehi. 5. Cukup Nisab : Nisab adalah nilai minimal sesuatu harta yang wajib dikeluarkan zakatnya. Kebanyakan standar zakat harta (mal) menggunakan nilai harga emas saat ini, jumlahnya sebanyak 85 gram. Nilai emas dijadikan ukuran nisab untuk menghitung zakat uang simpanan, emas, saham, perniagaan, pendapatan dan uang dana pensiun. F. Orang Yang Berhak Menerima Zakat Ada 8 ashnaf (golongaan) yang berhak menerima zakat, hal ini terdapat dalam Surah at-Taubah ayat 60, Artinya : Sesungguhnya zakat itu hanyalah untuk orang-orang fakir, orang miskin, amil zakat, yang dilunakkan hatinya ( muallaf), untuk (memerdekakan hamba sahaya), untuk membebaskan orang yang berhutang, untuk jalan Allah dan untuk orang yang sedang dalam perjalanan, sebagai kewajiban dari Allah, Allah
  3. 3. ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﺮ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬. ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ ‫أ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫أ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺣ‬‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫أ‬‫و‬ ‫ذ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫أ‬‫و‬ ‫ﺻ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ Maha Mengetahui, Maha Bijaksana. Berikut adalah urut-urutan siapa saja yang berhak menerima zakat (Mustahiq zakat) 1. Fakir – Orang yang hampir tidak memiliki apa-apa sehingga tidak mampu memenuhi kebutuhan pokok hidup. 2. Miskin – Orang yang memiliki harta namun tidak cukup untuk memenuhi kebutuhan dasar untuk hidup. 3. Amil – Orang yang mengumpulkan dan membagikan zakat / Petugas Zakat 4. Mu’allaf – Orang yang baru masuk Islam dan membutuhkan bantuan untuk menyesuaikan diri dengan keadaan barunya. 5. Riqob – Budak yang ingin memerdekakan dirinya 6. Gharimin – Mereka yang berhutang untuk kebutuhan yang halal dan tidak sanggup untuk memenuhinya. 7. Fisabilillah – Mereka yang berjuang di jalan Allah (misal: dakwah, perang dsb) 8. Ibnus Sabil – Mereka yang kehabisan biaya di perjalanan Adapun Yang tidak berhak menerima zakat adalah Orang kaya dan orang yang masih memiliki tenaga. Hamba sahaya yang masih mendapat nafkah atau tanggungan dari tuannya. Keturunan Rasulullah (ahlul bait). Orang yang dalam tanggungan dari orang yang berzakat, misalnya anak dan istri. G. MACAM-MACAM ZAKAT / PEMBAGIAN ZAKAT Secara garis besar zakat terbagi menjadi 2 bagian, zakat fitrah dan zakat maal, namun zakat mal itu sendiri terbagi menjadi beberapa macam jenis zakat, selengkapnya kita pelajari berikut ini : 1. ZAKAT FITRI /FITRAH zakat fitrah Zakat fitrahadalah zakat yang dikeluarkan pada saat menjelang hari raya, paling lambat sebelum shalat Idul Fitri, dengan maksud untuk menyenangkan kaum fakir miskin saat hari raya, dan hukumnya wajib. Syaikh Sayyid Sabiq Rahimahullah menjelaskan: Yaitu zakat yang diwajibkan karena berbuka dari Ramadhan (maksudnya: berakhirnya Ramadhan). Dia wajib bagi setiap pribadi umat Islam, anak-anak atau dewasa, laki-laki atau perempuan, merdeka atau budak. (Fiqhus Sunnah, 1/412) Harta yang dikeluarkan adalah makanan pokok di negeri masing-masing, kalau di negeri kita sebanyak (+/- ) 2,5 Kg beras. Ini pandangan jumhur (mayoritas) imam madzhab seperti Imam Malik, Imam Syafi’i, dan Imam Ahmad bin Hambal. Mereka menolak pembayaran zakat fitri dengan nilai harganya (uang), karena
  4. 4. ‫ﻛ‬ُ‫ﻞ‬ِّ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ر‬َ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻀ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬َ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬ِ‫ﻄ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬ِ ‫ز‬َ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬َ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ض‬َ ‫و‬َ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻪ‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َّ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ر‬َ‫ﺳ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫ن‬َّ ‫ﺗ‬َ‫ﻤ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬ٍ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ٍ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ْ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﻐ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ٍ ‫ا‬‫ﻣ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ة‬ٍ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ْ ‫ر‬َ‫ﺟ‬ُ‫ﻞ‬ٍ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ْ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ْ‫ﺪ‬ٍ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ْ ‫ﺣ‬ُ‫ﺮ‬ٍّ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬ُ‫ﺴ‬ْ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﻤ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬َ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﻔ‬ْ‫ﺲ‬ٍ ‫ﺷ‬َ‫ﻌ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ٍ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ْ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫إ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ج‬ ‫ﺣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ز‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﯿ‬َ‫ﻮ‬ْ‫م‬ِ ‫ﻫ‬َ‫ﺬ‬َ‫ا‬ ‫ﻃ‬َ‫ﻮ‬َ‫ا‬‫ف‬ِ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻏ‬ْ‫ﻨ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ hal itu dianggap bertentangan dengan sunah nabi. Ini juga menjadi pandangan sebagian besar ulama kerajaan Arab Saudi, dan yang mengikuti mereka. Dasarnya adalah: ‫ﻋ‬ُ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺮ‬َ ‫ﺑ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ْ‫ﺪ‬ِ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻦ‬ْ Dari Abdullah bin Umar, bahwa Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi wa Sallam mewajibkan zakat fitri pada bulan Ramadhan untuk setiap jiwa kaum muslimin, baik yang merdeka atau budak, laki-laki atau perempuan, anak-anak atau dewasa, sebanyak satu sha’ kurma atau satu sha’ biji-bijian. (HR. Muslim No. 984) Hadits ini menunjukkan bahwa yang mesti dikeluarkan dalam zakat fitri adalah makanan pokok pada sebuah negeri, sebagaimana contoh dalam hadits ini. Maka, menggunakan nilai atau harga dari makanan pokok merupakan pelanggaran terhadap sunah ini. Sedangkan Imam Abu Hanifah, menyatakan bolehnya zakat fitri dengan uang. Berkata Syaikh Sayyid Sabiq Rahimahullah: Abu Hanifah membolehkan mengeluarkan harganya. (Fiqhus Sunnah, 1/413) Ini juga pendapat Imam Sufyan Ats Tsauri, Imam ‘Atha, Imam Al Hasan Al Bashri, Imam Bukhari, Imam Muslim, dan juga sahabat nabi, seperti Muawiyah Radhiallahu ‘Anhu dan Mughirah bin Syu’bah Radhiallahu ‘Anhu, membolehkannya dengan nilainya, sebab yang menjadi prinsip adalah terpenuhi kebutuhan fakir miskin pada hari raya dan agar mereka tidak meminta-minta pada hari itu. Dalam riwayat lain: Penuhilah kebutuhan mereka, jangan sampai mereka berkeliling (untuk minta-minta) pada hari ini. (HR. Al Baihaqi dalam As Sunan Al Kubra No. 7528) Dari riwayat ini, bisa dipahami bahwa yang menjadi substansi adalah terpenuhinya kebutuhan mereka ketika hari raya dan jangan sampai mereka mengemis. Pemenuhan kebutuhan itu bisa saja dilakukan dengan memberikan nilai dari kebutuhan pokoknya, atau juga dengan barangnya. Apalagi untuk daerah pertanian, bisa jadi mereka lebih membutuhkan uang dibanding makanan pokok, mengingat daerah seperti itu biasanya tidak kekurangan makanan pokok. 2. ZAKAT MAAL (Harta benda) Zakat mal adalah zakat yang meliputi segala harta benda,zakat mal dibagi menjadi beberapa jenis zakat, berikut adalah macam-macam zakat yang tergolong dalam zakat mal 1. ZAKAT EMAS dan PERAK
  5. 5. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫س‬ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻣ‬ْ‫ﻮ‬َ‫ا‬‫ل‬َ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﯿ‬َ‫ﺄ‬ْ‫ﻛ‬ُ‫ﻠ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬َ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬ُّ‫ﻫ‬ْ‫ﺒ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬َْ ‫ﺣ‬ْ‫ﺒ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬ِ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬َ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺜ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ً‫ا‬ ‫إ‬ِ‫ن‬َّ ‫آ‬َ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻨ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬ِ‫ﻘ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ﻻ‬َ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬ِ‫ﻀ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬َ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﻫ‬‫ﺐ‬َ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ْ‫ﻨ‬ِ‫ﺰ‬ُ‫و‬‫ن‬َ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬َ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬ِ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺼ‬ُ‫ﺪ‬ُ‫ﱠ‬‫و‬‫ن‬ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﺒ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻃ‬ِ‫ﻞ‬ِ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻜ‬ْ‫ﻮ‬َ‫ى‬ ‫ﺟ‬َ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﻨ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬ِ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﺤ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﻮ‬ْ‫م‬َ (34) ‫أ‬َ‫ﻟ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻢ‬ٍ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﻌ‬َ‫ﺬ‬َ‫ا‬‫ب‬ٍ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺒ‬َ‫ﺸ‬ِّ‫ﺮ‬ْ‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬ِ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻛ‬ُ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺬ‬ُ‫و‬‫ﻗ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻷ‬َِ‫ﻧ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬ُ‫ﺴ‬ِ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﻨ‬َ‫ﺰ‬ْ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻫ‬َ‫ﺬ‬َ‫ا‬ ‫و‬َ‫ﻇ‬ُ‫ﻬ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬ُ‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ﺟ‬ُ‫ﻨ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﺑ‬ُ‫ﻬ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﺟ‬ِ‫ﺒ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻬ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ (35) ‫ﺗ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ْ‫ﻨ‬ِ‫ﺰ‬ُ‫و‬‫ن‬َ zakat emas dan perak Nishab zakat emas adalah jika telah mencapai 20 Dinar dan selama satu tahun kepemilikan, maka zakatnya 1/40-nya, yakni setengah Dinar. (HR. Abu Daud No. 1573, Al Baihaqi dalam As Sunan Al Kubra No. 7325, dishahihkan Syaikh Al Albani. Lihat Shahih wa Dhaif Sunan Abi Daud No. 1573)Satu Dinar adalah 4,25 gram emas. Jadi, jika sudah memiliki 85 gram emas, maka dikeluarkan zakatnya 2,125 gram. Nishab zakat perak adalah jika telah mencapai 200 Dirham selama setahun kepemilikan sebanyak 1/40-nya, yakni 5 dirham. (HR. Abu Daud No. 1574, At Tirmdizi No. 620, Ahmad No. 711, 1232, Al Bazar No. 679, dan lainnya. Imam At Tirmidzi bertanya kepada Imam Bukhari, apakah hadits ini shahih? Beliau menjawab: “shahih.” Lihat Sunan At Tirmidzi No. 620) Satu Dirham adalah 2,975 gram perak. Jadi, jika sudah memiliki 595 gram perak, maka dikeluarkan zakatnya 14,875 gram. Dalil tentang Kewajiban zakat emas dan perak : Artinya : Hai orang-orang yang beriman, Sesungguhnya sebahagian besar dari orang-orang alim Yahudi dan rahib-rahib Nasrani benar-benar memakan harta orang dengan jalan batil dan mereka menghalang- halangi (manusia) dari jalan Allah. dan orang-orang yang menyimpan emas dan perak dan tidak menafkahkannya pada jalan Allah, Maka beritahukanlah kepada mereka, (bahwa mereka akan mendapat) siksa yang pedih. pada hari dipanaskan emas perak itu dalam neraka Jahannam, lalu dibakar dengannya dahi mereka, lambung dan punggung mereka (lalu dikatakan) kepada mereka: “Inilah harta bendamu yang kamu simpan untuk dirimu sendiri, Maka rasakanlah sekarang (akibat dari) apa yang kamu simpan itu.” (QS. At Taubah (9): 34-35) 1. Zakat Tijarah (zakat Perniagaan/Dagangan)
  6. 6. ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬َ‫د‬َ‫م‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬ُ ‫إ‬‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ٌ ‫ﻟ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﷲ‬َ‫ﱢ‬ : ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﻘ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬َ ، ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ز‬َ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫د‬ِّ ، ‫ﺣ‬ِ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫س‬ُ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ز‬َ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﺗ‬َ‫ﻪ‬ُ. ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫د‬ِّ ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﻮ‬ِّ‫ﻣ‬ْ‫ﻪ‬ُ : ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﻘ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬َ ، ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﺠ‬ِ‫ﻌ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬َ zakat tijarah atau zakat barang dagangan atau perniagaan Zakat ini adalah pada harta apa saja yang memang diniatkan untuk didagangkan, bukan menjadi harta tetap dan dipakai sendiri.Syaikh Yusuf Al Qaradhawi Hafizhahullah mengatakan tentang batasan barang dagangan: ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ت‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻼ‬‫ف‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ ‫ذ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻢ‬ ، ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺤ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫إ‬‫ن‬ ‫أ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫و‬‫ﯾ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫ﻟ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺷ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺌ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ى‬ ‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫إ‬‫ذ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﺈ‬‫ن‬ ، ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺢ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﺣ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ر‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﺈ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ، ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺢ‬ ، ‫ر‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺤ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫إ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ر‬‫ﻏ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺮ‬‫د‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻢ‬ : ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻫ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ض‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ى‬ ‫إ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻪ‬. ‫ﻃ‬‫ﺮ‬‫و‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻢ‬ : ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻊ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ ‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬‫إ‬‫د‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻪ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﻹ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬ ‫ﺟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ر‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻫ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻲ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻲ‬ Seandainya seseorang membeli sesuatu untuk dipakai sendiri seperti mobil yang akan dikendarainya, dengan niat apabila mendatangkan keuntungan nanti dia akan menjualnya, maka itu juga bukan termasuk barang tijarah (artinya tidak wajib zakat, ). Hal ini berbeda dengan jika seseorang membeli beberapa buah mobil memang untuk dijual dan mengambil keuntungan darinya, lalu jika dia mengendarai dan menggunakan mobil itu untuk dirinya, dia menemukan adanya keuntungan dan menjualnya, maka apa yang dilakukannya yaitu memakai kendaraan itu tidaklah mengeluarkan status barang itu sebagai barang perniagaan. Jadi, yang jadi prinsip adalah niatnya. Jika membeli barang untuk dipakai sendiri, dia tidak meniatkan untuk menjual dan mencari keuntungan, maka hal itu tidak merubahnya menjadi barang tijarah walau pun akhirnya dia menjualnya dan mendapat keuntungan. Begitu juga sebaliknya jika seorang berniat merubah barang dagangan menjadi barang yang dia pakai sendiri, maka niat itu sudah cukup menurut pendapat mayoritas fuqaha (ahli fiqih) untuk mengeluarkan statusnya sebagai barang dagangan, dan masuk ke dalam kategori milik pribadi yang tidak berkembang. (Fiqhuz Zakah, 1/290) Contoh : si A membeli barang-barang meubel untuk dipakai dan ditaruh dirumah, maka ini tidak kena zakat, sebab tidak ada zakat pada harta yang kita gunakan sendiri seperti rumah, kendaraan, pakaian, walaupun berjumlah banyak kecuali jika itu diperdagangkan . Nah, jika si A membeli barang-barang tersebut untuk dijual, maka barang tersebut wajib dikeluarkan zakatnya jika sudah mencapai nishabnya dan jika sudah satu haul (setahun), yaitu dengan cara ditaksir harganya dan dikeluarkan dalam bentuk harganya itu, sebanyak 1/40 harganya. Abu Amr bin Himas menceritakan, bahwa ayahnya menjual kulit dan alat-alat yang terbuat dari kulit, lalu Umar bin Al Khathab berkata kepadanya: “Wahai Himas, tunaikanlah zakat hartamu itu.” Beliau menjawab: “Demi Allah, saya tidak punya harta, sesungguhnya saya cuma menjual kulit.” Umar berkata: “Perkirakan harganya, dan keluarkan zakatnya!” (Diriwayatkan oleh Ibnu Abi Syaibah dalam Al Mushannaf No. 10557, Abdurrazzaq dalam Al Mushannaf No. 7099, Al Baihaqi dalam As Sunan Al Kubra No. 7392) Dari kisah ini, Imam Ibnu Qudamah mengatakan adanya zakat tijarah adalah ijma’, sebab tidak ada pengingkaran terhadap sikap Umar bin Al Khathab Radhiallahu ‘Anhu.
  7. 7. ‫إ‬‫ﺟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻋ‬ً‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﯿ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬ُ ، ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﻜ‬َ‫ﺮ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﺜ‬ْ‫ﻠ‬ُ‫ﻬ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺸ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬َ‫ﻬ‬ِ‫ﺮ‬ُ ‫ﻗ‬ِ‫ﺼ‬َ‫ﱞ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ﻫ‬َ‫ﺬ‬ِ‫ه‬ِ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ى‬ ‫إ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ر‬‫ض‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻄ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬‫ر‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻫ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ه‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﻗ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺄ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺬ‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﺪ‬َ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ٌ. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﺨ‬ُ‫ﻀ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬َ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ت‬ِ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﺲ‬َ Beliau mengatakan: Kisah seperti ini masyhur (tenar), dan tidak ada yang mengingkarinya, maka hal ini menjadi ijma’. (Lihat Al Mughni, 5/414. Mawqi’ Al Islam) Yang termasuk kategori ini, adalah hasil dari sewa menyewa. Tanah, kios, kebun, rumah, tidaklah ada zakatnya, tetapi jika disewakan maka harga sewa itu yang dizakatkan. Syaikh Muhammad Khaathir Rahimahullah (mufti Mesir pada zamannya) berkata: Tanah yang dipersiapkan untuk didirikan bangunan tidak wajib dizakati, kecuali diniatkan untuk dibisniskan dengan mengembangkannya. (Fatawa Al Azhar, 1/157. Fatwa 15 Muharam 1398) 2. Zakat Hasil Tanaman dan Buah-Buahan zakat tanaman dan buah Para ahli fiqih (fuqoha) sepakat atas kewajiban zakat tanaman dan buah-buahan. Tetapi mereka berbeda pendapat dalam jenis tanaman dan buah apa saja yang dizakatkan.Pembahasan ringkasnya adalah sebagai berikut: Zakat tanaman dan buah-buahan hanya pada yang disebutkan secara tegas oleh syariat, seperti gandum, padi, biji-bijian, kurma dan anggur, selain itu tidak ada zakat. Ini pendapat Imam Al Hasan Al Bashri, Imam Sufyan Ats Tsauri, dan Imam Asy Sya’bi. Pendapat ini dikuatkan oleh Imam Asy Syaukani.Pendapat ini berdasarkan wasiat Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi wa Sallam kepada Muadz bin Jabal dan Abu Musa Al Asy’ari ketika mereka diutus ke Yaman: “Janganlah kalian ambil zakat kecuali dari empat macam: biji-bijian, gandum, anggur kering, dan kurma. “ (HR. Al Hakim dalam Al Mustadrak No. 1459, katanya: shahih. Al Baihaqi dalam As Sunan Al Kubra No. 7242 , Ad Daruquthni No. 15)Secara khusus tidak adanya zakat sayur-sayuran (Al Khadharawat), Nabi Shallallahu ‘Alaihi wa Sallam bersabda: Pada sayur-sayuran tidak ada zakatnya. (HR. Al Bazzar No. 940, Ath Thabarani dalam Al Awsath No. 5921. Dishahihkan oleh Syaikh Al Albani dalam Shahihul Jami’ No. 5411)Maka, tidak ada zakat pada semangka, jambu, durian, sayur-sayuran, dan lainnya yang tidak disebutkan oleh nash. Kecuali jika buah-buahan dan tanaman ini diperdagangkan, maka masuknya dalam zakat tijarah. Sayur-sayuran dan semua yang dihasilkan oleh bumi (tanah) wajib dizakati, ini adalah
  8. 8. ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬َ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫أ‬َ‫ﺧ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ﺟ‬ْ‫ﻨ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻤ‬َّ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺴ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻃ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬ِ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻧ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬ِ‫ﻘ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫آ‬َ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻨ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﻦ‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬َْ ‫ر‬ْ‫ض‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬ ‫ﺳ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺻ‬َ‫ﺪ‬َ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ٌ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ْ‫ﺳ‬ُ‫ﻖ‬ٍ ‫ﺧ‬َ‫ﻤ‬ْ‫ﺴ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ِ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﻞ‬ُّ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﺲ‬َ pendapat Imam Abu Hanifah, juga Imam Ibnul ‘Arabi, dan Syaikh Yusuf Al Qaradhawi, dan umumnya ulama kontemporer.Dasarnya keumuman firman Allah Ta’ala: Hai orang-orang yang beriman, nafkahkanlah (di jalan Allah) sebagian dari hasil usahamu yang baik-baik dan sebagian dari apa yang Kami keluarkan dari bumi untuk kamu .. (QS. Al Baqarah (2): 267)Juga keumuman hadits: Apa saja yang disirami air hujan maka zakatnya sepersepuluh. (Hadits yang semisal ini diriwayatkan oleh banyak imam diantaranya: Al Bukhari, At Tirmidzi, An Nasa’i, Abu Daud, Ibnu Majah, Ahmad, Al Baihaqi, Ath Thabarani, Ad Daruquthni, Al Baghawi, Al Bazzar, Ibnu Hibban, Ath Thahawi, dan Ibnu Khuzaimah)Maka, hasil tanaman apa pun mesti dikelurkan zakatnya, baik yang dikeluarkan adalah hasilnya itu, atau harganya. Pendapat Al Qadhi Abu Yusuf yang mengatakan semua yang tumbuh dari bumi mesti dizakatkan, selama yang bisa bertahan dalam setahun. Ada pun yang tidak bisa bertahan dalam setahun seperti mentimun, sayur-sayuran, semangka, dan yang apa saja yang akan busuk dalam waktu sebelum setahun, maka itu tidak ada zakat. Kalangan Malikiyah berpendapat, hasil bumi yang dizakatkan memiliki syarat yaitu yang bertahan (awet) dan kering, dan ditanam oleh orang, baik sebagai makanan pokok seperti gandum dan padi, atau bukan makanan pokok seperti jahe dan kunyit. Mereka berpendapat tidak wajib zakat pada buah tin, delima, dan sayur-sayuran. Kalangan Syafi’iyah berpendapat, hasil bumi wajib dizakatkan dengan syarat sebagai makanan pokok dan dapat disimpan, serta ditanam oleh manusia, seperti padi dan gandum. Tidak wajib zakat pada sayur-sayuran. Imam Ahmad berpendapat, hasil bumi wajib dizakatkan baik biji-bijian dan buah-buahan, yang bisa kering dan tahan lama, baik yang ditakar dan ditanam manusia, baik makanan pokok seperti gandum dan padi, atau bukan seperti jahe dan kunyit. Juga wajib zakat buah-buahan yang punya ciri di atas seperti kurma, anggur, tin, kenari, dan lainnya. Sedangkan yang tidak bisa dikeringkan tidak wajib zakat seperti semangka, pepaya, jambu, dan semisalnya. Kita lihat, para ulama sepakat tentang wajibnya zakat tanaman hanya pada kurma, padi, gandum, biji-bijian, dan anggur. Tetapi mereka tidak sepakat tentang wajibnya zakat pada tanaman yang bukan menjadi makanan pokok, seperti jahe, kunyit, buah-buahan selain anggur dan kurma, dan sayur-sayuran, sebagian mengatakan wajib, sebagian lain tidak. Masing-masing alasan telah dipaparkan di atas. Nishabnya adalah jika hasilnya sudah mencapai 5 wasaq, sebagaimana disebutkan dalam hadits: Tidak ada zakat pada apa-apa yang kurang dari lima wasaq. (HR. Bukhari No. 1484, Muslim No. 979) Lima wasaq adalah enam puluh sha’ berdasarkan ijma’, dan satu sha’ adalah empat mud, lalu satu mud adalah seukuran penuh dua telapak tangan orang dewasa. Dr. Yusuf Al Qaradhawi telah membahas ini secara rinci dalam kitab monumental beliau, Fiqhuz Zakah, dan menyimpulkan bahwa lima wasaq adalah setara dengan +/- 653 Kg. 3. Zakat Binatang Ternak (Zakat An’am)
  9. 9. ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬.‫ﻓ‬‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻏ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ا‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ت‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ﺷ‬‫ﺊ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻟ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ر‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺖ‬ ‫إ‬‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻻ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﺈ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺚ‬ ‫ﺟ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ء‬‫ت‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻞ‬. ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻰ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺖ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻐ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﻢ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ن‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﻎ‬ ‫أ‬‫ن‬ : ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ ‫ﻻ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬ ‫و‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ط‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺎ‬‫م‬ ‫أ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺜ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ح‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻼ‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫أ‬‫ي‬ ، ‫ﺳ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺋ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﺗ‬‫ﻜ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬ zakat hewan ternak Zakat hewan ternak (Al An’am) pada Unta, Sapi, Kerbau dan Kambing (dengan berbagai variannya) adalah ijma’ , tidak ada perbedaan pendapat.Syaikh Sayyid Sabiq Rahimahullah menjelaskan: Telah datang berbagai hadits shahih yang menjelaskan kewajiban zakat pada Unta, Sapi, dan Kambing, dan umat telah ijma’ (sepakat) untuk mengamalkannya. Zakat ini memiliki syarat: sudah sampai satu nishab, berlangsung selama satu tahun, dan hendaknya hewan tersebut adalah hewan yang digembalakan, yaitu memakan rumput yang tidak terlarang sepanjang tahun itu. (Fiqhus Sunnah, 1/363) Sedangkan, selain hewan Al An’am tidak wajib dizakatkan, seperti kuda, keledai, ayam, ikan, bighal, kecuali jika semua dijual, maka masuknya dalam zakat tijarah (perniagaan). Wallahu A’lam Syaikh Sayyid Sabiq Rahimahullah mengatakan: Tidak ada zakat pada hewan-hewan selain Al An’am, maka tidak ada zakat pada kuda, bighal (peranakan kuda dan keledai), keledai, kecuali jika untuk diperdagangkan. (Fiqhus Sunnah, 1/368) Namun demikian, tidak semua Al An’am bisa dizakatkan, ada syarat yang mesti dipenuhi: 1. Sampai nishabnya 2. Sudah berlangsung satu tahun (haul) 3. Hendaknya hewan ternak itu adalah hewan yang digembalakan, yang memakan rumput yang tidak terlarang dalam sebagai besar masa setahun itu. ZAKAT UNTA Nishabnya 5 ekor, mesti dikeluarkan 1 ekor kambing biasa yang sudah berusia setahun lebih, atau kambing benggala (dha’n), seperti kibas, biri-biri, berusia setahun. Jika 10 ekor, maka yang dikeluarkan 2 ekor kambing betina, dan seterusnya jika bertambah lima bertambah pula zakatnya satu ekor kambing betina. Jika banyaknya 25 ekor, maka zakatnya 1 ekor anak unta betina umur 1-2 tahun, atau 1 ekor anak unta jantan umur 2-3 tahun. Jika 36 ekor, zakatnya 1 ekor anak unta betina usia 2-3 tahun Jika 46 ekor, zakatnya 1 ekor unta betina berumur 3-4 tahun Jika 61 ekor, zakatnya 1 ekor unta betina 4-5tahun
  10. 10. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻌ‬ِ‫ﻠ‬ْ‫ﻢ‬ِ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻫ‬ْ‫ﻞ‬َ ‫ﺳ‬َ‫ﻤ‬ِ‫ﻌ‬ْ‫ﺖ‬ُ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬ ‫ﻋ‬ِ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﺪ‬َ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﺧ‬ْ‫ﺘ‬ِ‫ﻼ‬َ‫ف‬َ ‫ﻻ‬َ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬َْ ‫ﻣ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬ُ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬ِ‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬َ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ٍ ‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﻄ‬ْ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﺐ‬ْ ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﺠ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻫ‬ِ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫د‬ِ‫ﻓ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬ِ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﺟ‬َ‫ﺪ‬ُ ‫د‬ِ‫ﻓ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬ٌ ‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬َ ‫إ‬ِ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬َ ‫إ‬ِ‫ن‬َّ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﻘ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﻪ‬ُ ‫و‬َ‫ﺗ‬ُ‫ﻜ‬ُ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻒ‬ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬ٍ ‫ﻃ‬ُ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﺐ‬َ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺄ‬َ‫ﻣ‬َّ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺌ‬ُ‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ٍ ‫و‬َ‫ﻻ‬َ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﻞ‬ٍ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ُ ‫و‬َ‫ﻻ‬َ ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﻔ‬َ‫ﻘ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ٌ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ِ ‫ﯾ‬ُ‫ﺘ‬َ‫ﻜ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َّ‫ﻒ‬ْ ‫و‬َ‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻢ‬ْ ‫ﺑ‬ِ‫ﺮ‬ِ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬ٍ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﺲ‬َ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ة‬ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ُ‫ﺧ‬ْ‫ﻄ‬ِ‫ﺊ‬َ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ة‬ ‫ﻓ‬َ‫ﺄ‬ُ‫ﺻ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﺐ‬َ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﻞ‬ٍ ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺒ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﺮ‬ُ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ِ Jika 76 ekor, zakatnya 2 ekor anak unta betina umur 2-3 tahun Jika 91 ekor sampai 120 ekor, zakatnya 2 ekor anak unta betina umur 3-4 tahun ZAKAT SAPI Tidak wajib zakat jika belum sampai 30 ekor, dalam keadaan digembalakan, dan sudah satu haul, zakatnya 1 ekor sapi jantan atau betina berumur 1 tahun Jika 40 ekor, zakatnya 1 ekor sapi betina berumur 2 tahun Jika 60 ekor, zakatnya 2 ekor sapi berumur 1 tahun Jika 70 ekor, zakatnya 1 ekor sapi betina umur 2 tahun dan 1 ekor sapi jantan berumur 1 tahun Jika 80 ekor, zakatnya 2 ekor sapi betina umur 2 tahun Jika 90 ekor, zakatnya 3 ekor sapi umur 1 tahun Jika 100 ekor, zakatnya 1 ekor sapi betina umur 2 tahun, serta 2 ekor sapi jantan umur 1 tahun 110 ekor, zakatnya 2 ekor sapi betina umur 2 tahun, dan 1 ekor sapi jantan umur 1 tahun 120 ekor, zakatnya 3 ekor sapi betina berumur 2 tahun, atau 4 ekor sapi umur 1 tahun. Dan seterusnya, jika banyaknya bertambah, maka setiap 30 ekor adalah 1 ekor sapi umur 1 tahun, dan setiap 40 ekor adalah 1 ekor sapi betina berumur 2 tahun. ZAKAT KAMBING Tidak dizakatkan kecuali sudah mencapai 40 ekor. Jika berjumlah antara 40-120 ekor dan sudah cukup satu haul, maka zakatnya 1 ekor kambing betina. Dari 121-200 ekor, zakatnya adalah 2 ekor kambing betina Dari 201-300 ekor, zakatnya adalah 3 ekor kambing betina. Dan seterusnya, tiap tambahan 100 ekor, dikelurkan 1 ekor kambing betina. Dari domba berumur 1 tahun, dari kambing biasa 2 tahun. Jika kambingnya hanya ada yang jantan, maka boleh dikeluarkan yang jantan. Jika sebagian jantan dan sebagian betina, atau semuanya betina, ada yang membolehkan jantan, ada juga hanya betina yang dizakatkan. Binatang yang dipakai membajak sawah atau menarik gerobak tidak wajib dikenakan zakat. ditegaskan oleh Nabi Muhammad SAW. “Tidaklah ada zakat bagi sapi yang dipakai bekerja.” (H.R. Abu Daud dan Daruquthni). 4. Zakat Rikaz (Barang Temuan) dan Ma’din (Barang Tambang)) Pengertian Zakat Rikaz sebagai berikut: Berkata Imam Malik: “Perkara yang tidak lagi diperselisihkan bagi kami dan yang saya dengar dari para ulama, bahwa mereka mengatakan rikaz adalah harta terpendam yang dipendam sejak masa jahiliyah, untuk menemukannya tidak membutuhkan ongkos, tidak juga upaya keras dan tenaga besar untuk mencarinya. Sedangkan yang ditemukan dengan menggunakan ongkos dan bersusah payah mencarinya, yang kadang bisa berhasil, waktu lain bisa gagal, maka itu bukan rikaz.” (Al Muwaththa’ No. 585, riwayat Yahya Al Laitsi) Sedangkan Ma’din (barang tambang) adalah: diambil dari kata ya’danu – ‘ad-nan yang artinya menetap pada suatu tempat.
  11. 11. ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬ ‫و‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺔ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﺐ‬ ، ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻛ‬‫ﻞ‬ ‫ﻫ‬‫ﻮ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺲ‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ي‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬ ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫ذ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬.‫و‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﻮ‬ ‫أ‬‫ﺷ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺮ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺻ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ص‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﺪ‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﺪ‬ ، ‫ﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻚ‬ ‫ﻋ‬‫ﻦ‬ ‫و‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ر‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻦ‬ ، ‫و‬‫إ‬‫ﺳ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻖ‬ ، ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺤ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺔ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺣ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ف‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬‫ﻫ‬‫ﺐ‬ : ‫ا‬‫ﻻ‬‫ﺛ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ ‫ﻓ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﯾ‬‫ﺠ‬‫ﺐ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺲ‬ ‫أ‬‫ن‬ : ‫آ‬‫ﺧ‬‫ﺮ‬ ‫ﻗ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ل‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﻲ‬.‫و‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻗ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻲ‬ ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻀ‬‫ﺔ‬ Dalil wajibnya zakat rikaz adalah: Dan pada rikaz zakatnya adalah seperlima (khumus). (HR. Bukhari No. 1499, Muslim No. 1710) Hadits ini menunjukkan wajibnya zakat rikaz, dan berapa yang mesti dikeluarkan, yakni 1/5, atau 20 %. Rikaz yang mesti dikeluarkan zakatnya adalah: Rikaz yang wajib dikeluarkan zakatnya seperlima adalah semua yang berupa harta seperti emas, perak, besi, timah, tembaga, bejana, dan yang semisalnya. Inilah pendapat Hanafiyah, Hanabilah, Ishaq, Ibnul Mundzir, satu riwayat dari Malik, salah satu pendapat dari Asy Syafi’i. Pendapat yang lain: bahwa seperlima tidaklah wajib kecuali pada mata uang: yaitu emas dan perak. (Fiqhus Sunah, 1/374) Kepada siapa diwajibkan? Siapa saja yang menemukan rikaz, wajib mengeluarkan zakatnya, baik dewasa atau anak-anak, berakal atau gila, bahkan kafir dzimmi sekali pun. Ada pun untuk anak- anak dan orang gila yang mengurus pengeluaran zakatnya adalah walinya. Imam Ibnu Qudamah Rahimahullah mennyebutkan: ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﺨ‬ُ‫ﻤ‬ْ‫ﺲ‬َ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺠ‬ِ‫ﺪ‬ُ‫ه‬ُ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬ِ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺬ‬ِ‫ﱢ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﱢ‬‫ﻲ‬ّ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﻰ‬ ‫أ‬َ‫ن‬َّ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﻰ‬ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻌ‬ِ‫ﻠ‬ْ‫ﻢ‬ِ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻫ‬ْ‫ﻞ‬ِ ‫ﻣ‬ِ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﻪ‬ُ ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﺤ‬ْ‫ﻔ‬َ‫ﻆ‬ُ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﻛ‬ُ‫ﻞ‬ُّ ‫أ‬َ‫ﺟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﻊ‬َ : ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬ُ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﺬ‬ِ‫ر‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﺑ‬ْ‫ﻦ‬ُ ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬َ . ‫و‬َ‫ﻏ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﺮ‬ُ‫ﻫ‬ُ‫ﻢ‬ْ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬َّ‫أ‬ْ‫ي‬ِ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ﺻ‬ْ‫ﺤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ب‬ُ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻌ‬ِ‫ﺮ‬َ‫ا‬‫ق‬ِ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ﻫ‬ْ‫ﻞ‬ُ ، ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻷ‬َْ ‫و‬ْ‫ز‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻋ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ُّ ، ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺜ‬َّ‫ﻮ‬ْ‫ر‬ِ‫ي‬ُّ ، ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺪ‬ِ‫ﯾ‬‫ﻨ‬َ‫ﺔ‬ِ ‫و‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ﻫ‬ْ‫ﻞ‬ُ ، ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬ِ‫ﻚ‬ٌ ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ﻟ‬َ‫ﻪ‬ُ . ‫ز‬َ‫ﻛ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ٌ ‫ﻷ‬َِ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﱡ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫؛‬ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺰ‬َ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ة‬ُ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﯿ‬ْ‫ﻪ‬ِ ‫ﺗ‬َ‫ﺠ‬ِ‫ﺐ‬ُ ‫ﻣ‬َ‫ﻦ‬ْ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻠ‬َ‫ﻰ‬ ‫إ‬‫ﻻ‬َّ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﺨ‬ُ‫ﻤ‬ْ‫ﺲ‬ُ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﺠ‬ِ‫ﺐ‬ُ ‫ﻻ‬َ : ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺸ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻌ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ُّ ‫و‬َ‫ﻗ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ل‬َ . ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺮ‬ِ‫ﱠ‬‫ﻛ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ز‬َ ‫ﯾ‬َ‫ﻤ‬ْ‫ﻠ‬ِ‫ﻜ‬َ‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬ِ ‫ﻻ‬َ ‫أ‬َ‫ﻧ‬َ‫ﱡ‬‫ﻬ‬‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺎ‬ ‫و‬َ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬ْ‫ﻤ‬َ‫ﺮ‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ة‬ِ ‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺼ‬َ‫ﱢ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﻲ‬ِّ ‫ﻓ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬ ‫ﻋ‬َ‫ﻨ‬ْ‫ﻪ‬ُ ‫و‬َ‫ﺣ‬ُ‫ﻜ‬ِ‫ﻲ‬َ . Semua ulama yang telah saya ketahui telah sepakat, bahwa orang dzimmi juga wajib mengeluarkan zakat rikaz yang ditemukannya sebesar 1/5. Ini menjadi pendapat Malik, penduduk Madinah, Ats Tsauri, Al Awza’i, penduduk Iraq, ashhab ar ra’yi (pengikut Imam Abu Hanifah), dan selain mereka. Imam Asy Syafi’i berkata: tidak wajib seperlima kecuali kepada orang yang wajib berzakat, karena zakat adalah zakat. Diceritakan darinya, bahwa anak-anak dan wanita tidaklah memiliki rikaz. (Al Mughni, 5/400) Zakat rikaz dikeluarkan tanpa menunggu haul, tapi dikeluarkan ketika menemukannya, juga tidak ada nishab. Ini adalah pendapat jumhur (mayoritas). Ini adalah jenis zakat yang diperselisihkan para ulama. Hal ini sama dengan sebagian zakat lainnya, seperti zakat sayur-sayuran, buah-buahan selain kurma, dan zakat perdagangan. Sebagian kalangan ada yang bersikap keras menentang zakat profesi, padahal perbedaan seperti ini sudah ada sejak masa lalu, ketika mereka berbeda pendapat tentang ada tidaknya zakat sayuran, buah, dan perdagangan tersebut. Seharusnya perbedaan pendapat yang disebabkan ijtihad seperti ini tidak boleh sampai lahir sikap keras apalagi membid’ahkan. Mereka yang mendukung pendapat ini seperti Syaikh Muhammad Abu Zahrah, Syaikh Abdul Wahhab Khalaf, Syaikh Abdurrahman Hasan, dan Syaikh Yusuf Al Qaradhawi, memandang ada beberapa alasan keharusan adanya zakat profesi: Profesi yang dengannya menghasilkan uang, termasuk kategori harta dan kekayaan. Kekayaan dari penghasilan bersifat berkembang dan bertambah, tidak tetap, ini sama halnya dengan barang yang dimanfaatkan untuk disewakan. Dilaporkan dari Imam Ahmad, bahwa beliau berpendapat tentang seseorang yang menyewakan rumahnya mendapatkan uang sewaan yang
  12. 12. cukup nisab, bahwa orang tersebut wajib mengeluarkan zakatnya ketika menerimanya tanpa persyaratan setahun. Hal itu pada hakikatnya menyerupai mata pencaharian, dan wajib dikeluarkan zakatnya bila sudah mencapai satu nisab, walau tanpa haul. Selain itu, hal ini juga diqiyaskan dengan zakat tanaman, yang mesti dikeluarkan oleh petani setiap memetik hasilnya. Bukankah petani juga profesi? Sebagian ulama menolak menggunakan qiyas dalam masalah ini, tetapi pihak yang mendukung mengatakan bukankah zakat fitri dengan beras ketika zaman nabi juga tidak ada? Bukankah nabi hanya menyontohkan dengan kurma dan gandum? Saat ini ada zakat fitri dengan beras karena beras adalah makanan pokok di Indonesia, tentunya ini juga menggunakan qiyas, yakni mengqiyaskan dengan makanan pokok negeri Arab saat itu, kurma dan gandum. Jadi, makanan apa saja yang menjadi makanan pokok-lah yang dijadikan alat pembayaran zakat. Jika mau menolak, seharusnya tolak pula zakat fitri dengan beras yang hanya didasarkan dengan qiyas sebagai makanan pokok. Dalam perspektif keadilan Islam, maka adanya zakat profesi adalah keniscayaan. Bagaimana mungkin Islam mewajibkan zakat kepada petani yang pendapatannya tidak seberapa, namun membiarkan para pengusaha kaya, pengacara, dokter, dan profesi prestise lainnya menimbun harta mereka? Kita hanya berharap mereka mau bersedekah sesuai kerelaan hati? Dalam perspektif maqashid syari’ah (tujuan dan maksud syariat), adanya zakat profesi adalah sah. Sebab lebih mendekati keadilan dan kemaslahatan, serta sesuai ayat: “Hai orang-orang yang beriman, nafkahkanlah (keluarkan zakat) sebagian dari hasil usahamu yang baik-baik dan sebagian dari apa yang Kami keluarkan dari bumi untuk kamu.“ (QS. Al Baqarah (2): 267) Bukankah zakat penghasilan diambil dari hasil usaha yang baik-baik saja? Mereka berpendapat bahwa zakat profesi ada dua jenis pelaksanaan, sesuai jenis pendapatan manusia. Pertama, untuk orang yang gajian bulanan, maka pendekatannya dengan zakat tanaman, yaitu nishabnya adalah 5 wasaq, senilai dengan 653 Kg gabah kering giling, dan dikeluarkan 2,5%, yang dikeluarkan ketika menerima hasil (gaji), tidak ada haul. Kedua, bagi yang penghasilannya bukan bulanan, seperti tukang jahit, kontraktor, pengacara, dokter, dan semisalnya, menggunakan pendekatan zakat harta, yakni nishab senilai dengan 85gr emas setelah diakumulasi dalam setahun, setelah dikurangi hutang konsumtif, dikeluarkan sebesar 2,5%. Pihak yang menolak, umumnya para ulama Arab Saudi dan yang mengikuti mereka, berpendapat tidak ada zakat profesi. Sebab Al Quran dan As Sunnah secara tekstual tidak menyebutkannya. Mereka menganggap, aturan main zakat profesi tidaklah konsisten. Kenapa nishabnya diqiyaskan dengan zakat tanaman (5 wasaq), tetapi yang dikeluarkan bukan dengan ukuran zakat tanaman pula? Seharusnya dikeluarkan adalah 5% atau 10% sebagaimana zakat tanaman, tetapi zakat profesi mengeluarkan zakatnya adalah 2,5% mengikuti zakat emas. Sementara Syaikh Ibnul ‘Utsaimin, Syaikh Shalih Al Munajjid dan lainnya mengatakan bahwa zakat penghasilan itu ada, tetapi seperti zakat lainnya, mesti mencapai nishab, dan menunggu selama satu haul. Dengan kata lain, tidak diwajibkan zakat penghasilan pada gaji bulanan. Demikianlah perselisihan ini. 5. Zakat Profesi/Penghasilan/Mata Pencaharian zakat profesi / pendapatan
  13. 13. Zakat pendapatan atau profesi telah dilaksanakan sebagai sesuatu yang paling penting pada zaman MUAWIYAH DAN UMAR BIN ABDUL AZIZ. Zakat jenis ini dikenal dengan nama Al-Ata’ dan dizaman modern ini dikenal dengan “Kasbul Amal”.Zakat ini diperselisihkan oleh para ulama karena zakat ini sama dengan sebagian zakat lainnya, seperti zakat sayur-sayuran, buah-buahan selain kurma, dan zakat perdagangan. Sebagian kalangan ada yang bersikap keras menentang zakat profesi, padahal perbedaan seperti ini sudah ada sejak masa lalu, ketika mereka berbeda pendapat tentang ada tidaknya zakat sayuran, buah, dan perdagangan tersebut. Mereka yang mendukung pendapat ini seperti Syaikh Muhammad Abu Zahrah, Syaikh Abdul Wahhab Khalaf, Syaikh Abdurrahman Hasan, dan Syaikh Yusuf Al Qaradhawi, memandang ada beberapa alasan keharusan adanya zakat profesi: Profesi yang dengannya menghasilkan uang, termasuk kategori harta dan kekayaan. Kekayaan dari penghasilan bersifat berkembang dan bertambah, tidak tetap, ini sama halnya dengan barang yang dimanfaatkan untuk disewakan. Dilaporkan dari Imam Ahmad, bahwa beliau berpendapat tentang seseorang yang menyewakan rumahnya mendapatkan uang sewaan yang cukup nisab, bahwa orang tersebut wajib mengeluarkan zakatnya ketika menerimanya tanpa persyaratan setahun. Hal itu pada hakikatnya menyerupai mata pencaharian, dan wajib dikeluarkan zakatnya bila sudah mencapai satu nisab, walau tanpa haul. Selain itu, hal ini juga diqiyaskan dengan zakat tanaman, yang mesti dikeluarkan oleh petani setiap memetik hasilnya. Bukankah petani juga profesi? Sebagian ulama menolak menggunakan qiyas dalam masalah ini, tetapi pihak yang mendukung mengatakan bukankah zakat fitri dengan beras ketika zaman nabi juga tidak ada? Bukankah nabi hanya menyontohkan dengan kurma dan gandum? Saat ini ada zakat fitri dengan beras karena beras adalah makanan pokok di Indonesia, tentunya ini juga menggunakan qiyas, yakni mengqiyaskan dengan makanan pokok negeri Arab saat itu, kurma dan gandum. Jadi, makanan apa saja yang menjadi makanan pokok-lah yang dijadikan alat pembayaran zakat. Jika mau menolak, seharusnya tolak pula zakat fitri dengan beras yang hanya didasarkan dengan qiyas sebagai makanan pokok. Dalam perspektif keadilan Islam, maka adanya zakat profesi adalah keniscayaan. Bagaimana mungkin Islam mewajibkan zakat kepada petani yang pendapatannya tidak seberapa, namun membiarkan para pengusaha kaya, pengacara, dokter, dan profesi prestise lainnya menimbun harta mereka? Kita hanya berharap mereka mau bersedekah sesuai kerelaan hati? Mereka berpendapat bahwa zakat profesi ada dua jenis pelaksanaan, sesuai jenis pendapatan manusia. Pertama, untuk orang yang gajian bulanan, maka pendekatannya dengan zakat tanaman, yaitu nishabnya adalah 5 wasaq, senilai dengan 653 Kg gabah kering giling, dan dikeluarkan 2,5%, yang dikeluarkan ketika menerima hasil (gaji), tidak ada haul. Kedua, bagi yang penghasilannya bukan bulanan, seperti tukang jahit, kontraktor, pengacara, dokter, dan semisalnya, menggunakan pendekatan zakat harta, yakni nishab senilai dengan 85gr emas setelah diakumulasi dalam setahun, setelah dikurangi hutang konsumtif, dikeluarkan sebesar 2,5%. DALIL WAJIB ZAKAT PROFESI/PENDAPATAN Firman Allah : Hai orang-orang yang beriman, keluarkanlah/nafkahkanlah (dijalan Allah) sebagian dari hasil usahamu yang baik-baik dan sebagian dari apa yang Kami keluarkan dari bumi untuk kamu (Surat Al-Baqarah 2 : 267). Dalam ayat tersebut, Allah menjelaskan bahwa segala hasil usaha yang baik-baik wajib dikeluarkan zakatnya. Termasuk pendapat para pekerja dari gaji atau pendapatan dari profesi sebagai dokter, konsultan, seniman, akunting, notaris, dan sebagainya. Imam Ar-Razi berpendapat bahwa konsep “hasil usaha” meliputi semua harta dalam konsep menyeluruh yang dihasilkan oleh kegiatan atau aktivitas manusia. SYARAT WAJIB ZAKAT PENDAPATAN Islam Merdeka Milik Sendiri Hasil usaha yang baik sebagai sumber zakat : Hasil usaha tersebut termasuk pendapatan, yang terdiri dari kumpulan Honor, Gaji, Bonus, Komisi, Pemberian, pendapatan profesional, Hasil sewa dan sebagainya. Para Fuqoha menerangkan bahwa semua pendapatan tersebut sebagai “Mal Mustafad” yaitu perolehan baru yang termasuk dalam sumber harta yang dikenakan zakat.
  14. 14. Cukup Nisab. Nisab bagi zakat pendapatan/profesi ini merujuk kepada nilai 85 gram emas, dengan harga saat ini. Biasanya pendapatan/gaji selalu diterima dalam bentuk mata uang, untuk itu zakatnya disandarkan kepada nilai emas. Cukup Haul. Kontek haul dalam zakat pendapatan adalah jarak masa satu tahun adalah merupakan jarak pengumpulan hasil-hasil yang diperoleh dari berbagai sumber selama satu tahun. Sebab roh yang sangat penting dari zakat pendapatan ini dilihat dari harta perolehan atau penghasilan dan bukannya persoalan harta uang simpanan. Jadi makna haul disini adalah jarak pengumpulan pendapatan selama satu tahun dan bukannya lamanya menyimpan selam setahun seperti zakat harta simpanan. 6. ZAKAT UANG SIMPANAN zakat uang simpanan Banyak urusan bisnis yang menggunakan mata uang sebagai alat pertukarannya, Setiap negara mempunyai nilai mata uangnya sendiri yang disandarkan kepada nilai tukar emas. DALIL WAJIB ZAKAT UANG SIMPANAN “Saiidina Ali telah meriwayatkan bahwa Nabi saw bersabda: Apabila kamu mempunyai (uang simpanan) 200 dirham dan telah cukup haul (genap setahun) diwajbkan zakatnya 5 dirham, dan tidak diwajibkan mengeluarkan zakat (emas) kecuali kamu mempunyai 20 dinar dan telah cukup haulnya diwajibkan zakatnya setengah dinar. Demikian juga kadarnya jika nilainya bertambah dan tidak diwajibkan zakat dalam sesuatu harta kecuali genap setahun”. (HR Abu Daud) 7. ZAKAT SAHAM dan OBLIGASI zakat saham dan obligasi Saham adalah hak pemilikan tertentu atas kekayaan suatu perseroan terbatas (PT) atau atas penunjukan atas saham tertentu. Tiap saham merupakan bagian yang sama atas kekayaan itu. Obligasi adalah kertas berharga (semacam cek) yang berisi pengakuan bahwa bank, perusahaan, atau pemerintah berhutang kepada pembawanya sejumlah tertentu dengan bungan tertentu pula Saham dan Obligasi adalah kertas berharga yang berlaku dalam transaksi-transaksi perdagangan khusus yang disebut BURSA EFEK. Cara menghitung zakat Saham dan Obligasi adalah 2.5 % atas jumlah terendah dari semua
  15. 15. saham/obligasi yang dimiliki selama setahun, setelah dikurangi atau dikeluarkan pinjaman untuk membeli saham (jika ada). DALIL DAN SYARAT WAJIB ZAKAT SAHAM. Dalil dan syarat wajib mengeluarkan zakat saham atau obligasi sama seperti dalil dan syarat wajib atas zakat uang simpanan diatas. H. Lembaga Amil Zakat di Indonesia Saat ini terdapat 22 lembaga amil zakat nasional yang dapat dikurangkan dari penghasilan bruto untuk memudahkan pembayaran pajak. 1. Badan Amil Zakat Nasional (BAZNAS) 2. Baitul Maal Hidayatullah 3. Baitul Mal Ummat Islam Bank Negara Indonesia (BAMUIS BNI) 4. Baitulmaal Muamalat (BMM) 5. Baituzzakah Pertamina 6. Bangun Sejahtera Mitra Umat (BSM Umat) 7. Dompet Dhuafa Republika 8. Dompet Peduli Ummat Daarut Tauhiid (DPU DT) 9. LAZ Yayasan Amanah Takaful 10. LAZ Yayasan Baitul Maal Bank Rakyat Indonesia 11. LAZIS Dewan Da’wah Islamiyah Indonesia 12. LAZIS Ikatan Persaudaraan Haji Indonesia (LAZIS IPHI) 13. Lembaga Amil Zakat Infaq dan Shadaqoh Nahdlatul Ulama (LAZISNU) 14. LAZ Dana Sosial Islam( DSI ) 15. Lembaga Amil Zakat Nasional Baitul Maal wat Tamwil (LAZNAS BMT) 16. Lembaga Zakat Infaq dan Shadaqah Muhammadiyah (LAZISMU) 17. Pos Keadilan Peduli Umat (PKPU) 18. Pusat Zakat Umat (LAZ Persatuan Islam) 19. Rumah Zakat Indonesia/ Dompet Sosial Ummul Quro (DSUQ) 20. Yayasan Dana Sosial Al Falah (YDSF) I. Manfaat Zakat Zakat memiliki beberapa manfaat atau hikmah, antara lain: 1. Mengurangi kesenjangan sosial antara mereka yang berada dengan mereka yang miskin. 2. Pilar amal jama’i antara mereka yang berada dengan para mujahid dan da’i yang berjuang dan berda’wah dalam rangka meninggikan kalimat Allah SWT. 3. Membersihkan dan mengikis akhlak yang buruk 4. Alat pembersih harta dan penjagaan dari ketamakan orang jahat. 5. Ungkapan rasa syukur atas nikmat yang Allah SWT berikan 6. Untuk pengembangan potensi ummat 7. Dukungan moral kepada orang yang baru masuk Islam 8. Menambah pendapatan negara untuk proyek-proyek yang berguna bagi ummat. Sekian sudah merangkum pelajaran fiqih tentang zakat, tolong dibenarkan jika ada yang salah! Kata kunci Pencarian: materi zakat |macam macam doa |materi tentang zakat |pengertian jual beli menurut bahasa dan istilah |doa bahasa jawa |kumpulan doa bahasa jawa |pengertian amal usaha muhammadiyah |macam doa |kumpulan nama usaha islami |cerita idul fitri dalam bahasa arab |

