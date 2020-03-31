Product05 product specification

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk Arif Rahman 1
Outline . . . Pengembangan konsep Kebutuhan konsumen dan spesifikasi produk Spesifikasi target dan spesifikasi fina Pe...
Pengembangan Konsep Pengembangan konsep merupakan aktivitas kunci yang membangkitkan konsep berdasarkan kebutuhan konsume...
Penentuan Spesifikasi Target dan Final Identifyin g customer needs Establishi ng target specificati ons Concept generatio ...
2. Penentuan Spesifikasi Target Aktivitas untuk menerjemahkan kebutuhan konsumen menjadi istilah teknis yang memberikan d...
6. Penetapan Spesifikasi Final Aktivitas untuk mengkoreksi spesifikasi target awal Hasilnya adalah nilai spesifik ukuran...
Kebutuhan Konsumen vs Spesifikasi Produk Kebutuhan (needs) Value yang dirasa kurang bagi konsumen dan ingin terlayani sei...
Spesifikasi Teknis Spesifikasi teknis adalah besaran (metric) dengan ketentuan nilai yang spesifik atau dalam rentang tol...
Spesifikasi Teknis 9
Spesifikasi Teknis 10 Spesifikasi Produk ASPEK FUNGSIONAL • Kualitas/kinerja • Atribut/fitur/properti • Kapasitas/kapabili...
Spesifikasi Target dan Spesifikasi Revisi Spesifikasi Target (target specification) : harapan dan aspirasi (ideal dan mar...
Daftar Spesifikasi Teknis Produk mempunyai daftar spesifikasi yang menunjukkan : atribut atau karakteristik produk, per...
Fungsi Spesifikasi Sebagai tolok ukur: desain kualitas Sebagai referensi acuan: perancangan fungsionalitas perencana...
Quality Function Deployment 14
Quality Function Deployment 15 Product Planning Part Deployment Process Planning Manufacturing Planning • Define & priorit...
Quality Function Deployment 16
Tujuan Penentuan Spesifikasi ProdukMenerjemahkan kebutuhan pelanggan yang relatif subyektif menjadi target yang obyektif ...
Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk 18 To clarify WHAT customer want to get To clarify HOW product deliver To describe WH...
Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk1. Mendefinisikan kebutuhan konsumen atau voice of customer (WHAT) 2. Menentukan spesi...
Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 20 4 interrelation matrix inter-metrix (HOW-HOW) 5 perceived value 1 custom...
1. Mendefinisikan Kebutuhan KonsumenMengikuti daftar kebutuhan konsumen (customer needs list) Core value dari produk (ba...
Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 22 1 customer needs (WHAT) Hirarki Kebutuhan Daftar Kebutuhan
2. Menentukan Spesifikasi Menyusun daftar engineering metrics Metrics should be complete. Tidak ada kebutuhan yang tidak...
2. Menentukan Spesifikasi Persyaratan engineering metrics Specific Unambiguous Objective Relevant (need-related) Pre...
Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 25 2 engineering metrics (HOW) Kategori Spesifikasi Daftar spesifikasi tekn...
3. Membuat Matriks Relasi Kebutuhan-Spesifikasi Macam Relasi Strong (+9) Medium (+3) Weak (+1) Unrelated (0) 26
Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 27 3 relationships matrix between customer needs and engineering metrics (W...
4. Membuat Matriks Interrelasi antar Spesifikasi Macam Interrelasi atau Korelasi atau Interaksi Strong positive (+9) po...
Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 29 4 interrelation matrix inter-metrix (HOW-HOW) Macam Interrelasi
5. Menilai Persepsi Pelanggan Memberikan bobot kepentingan relatif (relative importance weight) setiap kebutuhan Menentu...
Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 31 5 perceived value Analisa Benchmarking dengan kompetitor Persepsi konsum...
6. Menilai Performansi Produk Menetapkan preferensi metric (at least, at most, between, exactly, etc.) Larger is better ...
Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 33 6 delivered value Analisa Benchmarking dengan kompetitor Nilai Target Ar...
34
Tujuan Penetapan Spesifikasi FinalMengevaluasi dan mengoreksi spesifikasi produk. Membantu tim memikirkan solusi komprom...
Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk 36 Check Target Spec Develop Technical Model Develop Cost Model Refine Spec. Flow dow...
Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk1. Memeriksa kembali spesifikasi: relasi spesifikasi dengan kebutuhan, trade off antar...
Contoh: Mountain Bike Suspension Fork 38
Mountain Bike Suspension Fork 39
# NEED Imp STTritrack Maniray2 1 The suspension reduces vibration to the hands. 3 • •••• 2 The suspension allows easytrave...
Metric# Need#s Metric Imp Units 1 1,3 Attenuation from dropout to handlebar at 10hz 3 dB 2 2,6 Spring pre-load 3 N 3 1,3 M...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Nee d Metric Attenuationfromdropouttohandlebarat10hz ...
# NEED Imp STTritrack Maniray2 RoxTahxQuadra RoxTahxTi21 TonkaPro GunhillHeadShox 1 The suspension reduces vibration to th...
Metric# Need#s Metric Imp Units STTritrack Maniray2 RoxTahxQuadra RoxTahxTi21 TonkaPro GunhillHeadShox 1 1,3 Attenuation f...
Metric Units MarginalValue IdealValue 1 Attenuation from dropout to handlebar at 10hz dB >10 >15 2 Spring pre-load N 480 -...
Develop technical models 46
Develop technical models 47
Develop Cost Model Variable (Volume Sensitive) Direct Labor Direct Materials Consumable Chemicals Other expenses which...
49
50
Specification Trade-offs Score on Monster (Gs) Trade-off Curves for Three Concepts EstimatedManufacturingCost($) 51
METRIC Units Value 1 Attenuation from dropout to handlebar at 10hz dB >12 2 Spring pre-load N 650 3 Maximum value from the...
Car’s Door 53
HOQ Windshield Wiper 54
HOQ Pencil 55
HOQ pencil sharpener 56
HOQ Coffee 57
58
Easy to put on Comfortable when hanging Fits over different clothes Accessible gear loops Does not restrict movement Light...
Airways 60
Restaurant design for Conference center 61
Renungan Refleksi Hasil dan Proses Apakah semua kebutuhan penting konsumen sudah terdefinisi?  Apakah semua kebutuhan ya...
Ringkasan Pengembangan konsep Kebutuhan konsumen dan spesifikasi produk Spesifikasi target dan spesifikasi fina Penent...
Akhir Perkuliahan… … Ada Yang Ditanyakan 64
  5. 5. 2. Penentuan Spesifikasi Target Aktivitas untuk menerjemahkan kebutuhan konsumen menjadi istilah teknis yang memberikan deskripsi yang tepat apa yang dapat diunjukkan produk sebagai mutu. Hasilnya adalah daftar spesifikasi target, yang berisikan ukuran/dimensi, serta nilai target marginal dan idealnya. Spesifikasi teknis variabel yang TERUKUR serta dapat DIRANCANG dan DIKENDALIKAN mutunya 5
  6. 6. 6. Penetapan Spesifikasi Final Aktivitas untuk mengkoreksi spesifikasi target awal Hasilnya adalah nilai spesifik ukuran/ dimensi yang mencerminkan kendala yang selaras dengan konsep produk, batasan yang teridentifikasi saat pemodelan teknis, dan pertimbangan antara kinerja dan biaya. Spesifikasi teknis REVISI merupakan dimensi yang menjadi TOLOK UKUR pengendalian MUTU PRODUK 6
  7. 7. Kebutuhan Konsumen vs Spesifikasi Produk Kebutuhan (needs) Value yang dirasa kurang bagi konsumen dan ingin terlayani seimbang dengan biaya yang dikeluarkan. Bersifat: Subyektif Standar tidak seragam Kualitatif Susah diukur Spesifikasi (specification) Value yang ditawarkan produsen sebagai respon melayani kebutuhan konsumen seimbang dengan imbalan yang diterima. Bersifat: Obyektif Standar seragam Kuantitatif Terukur dan dapat dikendalikan 7
  8. 8. Spesifikasi Teknis Spesifikasi teknis adalah besaran (metric) dengan ketentuan nilai yang spesifik atau dalam rentang toleransi tertentu. Juga disebut engineering metrics, engineering characteristics, technical responses, product properties 8
  9. 9. Spesifikasi Teknis 9
  10. 10. Spesifikasi Teknis 10 Spesifikasi Produk ASPEK FUNGSIONAL • Kualitas/kinerja • Atribut/fitur/properti • Kapasitas/kapabilitas • Keandalan/reliabilitas • Ketahanan/endurance • Keawetan/durabilitas • Akurasi/Presisi • Kemenarikan tampilan • Keragaman/variasi • Kenyamanan/ergonomis • Berat/densitas ASPEK ATURAN • Standarisasi (SNI, dll) • Regulasi peraturan • Kebijakan perusahaan • Norma masyarakat ASPEK PEMBUATAN • Kualitas proses • Properti material • Karakteristik perakitan • Atribut kemasan ASPEK OPERASIONAL • Kemudahan instalasi • Kemudahan penggunaan • Kemudahan perawatan • Kemudahan penyimpanan • Persyaratan yang harus dipenuhi • Keamanan • Pengaman kesalahan ASPEK KEUSANGAN • Sifat eco-friendly (misal sifat degradabilitas) • Kemudahan daur ulang • Kandungan hazard
  11. 11. Spesifikasi Target dan Spesifikasi Revisi Spesifikasi Target (target specification) : harapan dan aspirasi (ideal dan marginal) dari desain yang akan dikembangkan Spesifikasi Revisi (refined specification) : spesifikasi yang disepakati, karena pertimbangan timbal balik antara beberapa karakteristik yang diinginkan. Intermediate specs Final specs 11
  12. 12. Daftar Spesifikasi Teknis Produk mempunyai daftar spesifikasi yang menunjukkan : atribut atau karakteristik produk, performa fungsional produk dan persyaratan teknis yang diperlukan agar produk dapat berfungsi efektif tanpa mengalami failure. Daftar spesifikasi dapat tersusun dalam hirarki spesifikasi mencakup produk dan komponen- komponennya 12
  13. 13. Fungsi Spesifikasi Sebagai tolok ukur: desain kualitas Sebagai referensi acuan: perancangan fungsionalitas perencanaan kualitas 13
  14. 14. Quality Function Deployment 14
  15. 15. Quality Function Deployment 15 Product Planning Part Deployment Process Planning Manufacturing Planning • Define & prioritize customer needs • Analyze competitive opportunities • Plan a product to respond to needs & opportunities • Establish critical characteristic target values • Identify critical parts & assemblies • Flowdown critical product charac- teristics • Translate into critical part/assy characteristics & target values • Determine critical processes & process flow • Develop production equipment requirements • Establish critical process parameters • Determine critical part and process characteristics • Establish process control methods & parameters • Establish inspection & test methods & parameters Four-Phase QFD Approach
  16. 16. Quality Function Deployment 16
  17. 17. Tujuan Penentuan Spesifikasi ProdukMenerjemahkan kebutuhan pelanggan yang relatif subyektif menjadi target yang obyektif pada upaya selanjutnya dalam pengembangan Mensinergikan kesepakatan antara manajemen dengan tim pengembangan mengenai batas acuan antara kesuksesan atau kegagalan dari desain produk Mengembangkan kepercayaan diri tim pengembangan bahwa produk yang dikembangkan relevan dengan kebutuhan dari segmen pasar sasaran Membantu tim memperhatikan masalah konflik yang tak terhindarkan antar karakteristik. 17
  18. 18. Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk 18 To clarify WHAT customer want to get To clarify HOW product deliver To describe WHAT – HOW correlation To describe HOW-HOW trade offs To evaluate HOW SATISFIED recent customer feel Refined Specification Assess Product Quality Assess Cust. Satisfaction Develop Interrelation Matrix Develop Relationship Matrix List the Spec. List the Needs Customer NeedsList To evaluate HOW WELL current product perform
  19. 19. Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk1. Mendefinisikan kebutuhan konsumen atau voice of customer (WHAT) 2. Menentukan spesifikasi atau technical response (HOW) 3. Membuat matriks relasi antara kebutuhan dengan spesifikasi (WHAT-HOW) 4. Membuat matriks interrelasi antar spesifikasi (HOW- HOW) 5. Menilai persepsi pelanggan atas produk eksisting 6. Menilai kinerja produk eksisting 19
  20. 20. Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 20 4 interrelation matrix inter-metrix (HOW-HOW) 5 perceived value 1 customer needs (WHAT) 2 engineering metrics (HOW) 3 relationships matrix between customer needs and engineering metrics (WHAT – HOW) 6 delivered value
  21. 21. 1. Mendefinisikan Kebutuhan KonsumenMengikuti daftar kebutuhan konsumen (customer needs list) Core value dari produk (basic needs) Kebutuhan yang mempunyai tingkat kepentingan tinggi (prioritized needs) Kebutuhan tersembunyi (latent needs) yang potensial menjadi keunikan sekaligus keunggulan produk dalam diferensiasi. 21
  22. 22. Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 22 1 customer needs (WHAT) Hirarki Kebutuhan Daftar Kebutuhan
  23. 23. 2. Menentukan Spesifikasi Menyusun daftar engineering metrics Metrics should be complete. Tidak ada kebutuhan yang tidak terhubung dengan metric. Metrics should be dependent. Tidak ada metric yang tidak terhubung dengan kebutuhan. Metrics should be practical. Metric mudah dievaluasi. Metrics should be quantifiable. Metric dapat terukur. Metrics should include popular comparison criteria. Menyertakan metric yang dijadikan konsumen sebagi kriteria pembanding antar produk. 23
  24. 24. 2. Menentukan Spesifikasi Persyaratan engineering metrics Specific Unambiguous Objective Relevant (need-related) Precise Valid Veriable Applicable Reproducible Measurable 24
  25. 25. Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 25 2 engineering metrics (HOW) Kategori Spesifikasi Daftar spesifikasi teknis
  26. 26. 3. Membuat Matriks Relasi Kebutuhan-Spesifikasi Macam Relasi Strong (+9) Medium (+3) Weak (+1) Unrelated (0) 26
  27. 27. Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 27 3 relationships matrix between customer needs and engineering metrics (WHAT – HOW) Macam Relasi
  28. 28. 4. Membuat Matriks Interrelasi antar Spesifikasi Macam Interrelasi atau Korelasi atau Interaksi Strong positive (+9) positive (+3) Unrelated (0) Negative (-3) Strong negative (-9) 28
  29. 29. Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 29 4 interrelation matrix inter-metrix (HOW-HOW) Macam Interrelasi
  30. 30. 5. Menilai Persepsi Pelanggan Memberikan bobot kepentingan relatif (relative importance weight) setiap kebutuhan Menentukan harapan konsumen (expected value) sebagai target Mengukur persepsi konsumen (perceived value) terhadap produk eksisting Memetakan benchmarking dengan produk kompetitor 30
  31. 31. Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 31 5 perceived value Analisa Benchmarking dengan kompetitor Persepsi konsumen Harapan konsumen Bobot kepentingan relatif
  32. 32. 6. Menilai Performansi Produk Menetapkan preferensi metric (at least, at most, between, exactly, etc.) Larger is better (↑) Smaller is better (↓) Nominal is the best (●) Memberikan bobot kepentingan relatif (relative importance weight) setiap metric Menentukan nilai target atau batas toleransi Mengukur performansi produk eksisting (delivered value) Memetakan benchmarking dengan produk kompetitor 32
  33. 33. Quality Function Deployment (House of Quality) 33 6 delivered value Analisa Benchmarking dengan kompetitor Nilai Target Arah preferensi Tingkat kesulitan Bobot kepentingan relatif
  34. 34. 34
  35. 35. Tujuan Penetapan Spesifikasi FinalMengevaluasi dan mengoreksi spesifikasi produk. Membantu tim memikirkan solusi kompromi masalah trade-off antar karakteristik. Menelaah kembali spesifikasi produk berdasarkan aspek- aspek lainnya di luar kebutuhan konsumen, misalnya pertimbangan bisnis, kapabilitas proses, dan lainnya. 35
  36. 36. Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk 36 Check Target Spec Develop Technical Model Develop Cost Model Refine Spec. Flow down Spec. Target Specification Final Specification To evaluate previous target specificatio n To conduct experiment for analytical and physical approximation to ensure that it can be produced at the target cost To converge on the most favorable specifications To inherite product specifications into component specifications
  37. 37. Langkah Penentuan Spesifikasi Produk1. Memeriksa kembali spesifikasi: relasi spesifikasi dengan kebutuhan, trade off antar spesifikasi, dan tingkat kepentingan tiap spesifikasi. 2. Mengembangkan model teknis, misalnya prototype untuk melakukan eksperimen uji coba yang diperlukan untuk aproksimasi fisik dan analitik. 3. Mengembangkan model biaya, untuk merinci komponen (explode diagram dan/atau bill of material) serta ongkos buat/beli yang diperlukan. 4. Mengoreksi spesifikasi dan analisa trade-off-nya, misalnya dengan menggunakan competitive map. 5. Mengalirkan spesifikasi final secara hirarki dari produk hingga komponennya dengan menggunakan system engineering 37
  38. 38. Contoh: Mountain Bike Suspension Fork 38
  39. 39. Mountain Bike Suspension Fork 39
  40. 40. # NEED Imp STTritrack Maniray2 1 The suspension reduces vibration to the hands. 3 • •••• 2 The suspension allows easytraversal of slow, difficult terrain. 2 •• •••• 3 The suspension enables high speed descents on bumpytrails. 5 • ••••• 4 The suspension allows sensitivity adjustment. 3 • •••• 5 The suspension preserves the steering characteristics of the bike. 4 •••• •• 6 The suspension remains rigid during hard cornering. 4 • ••• 7 The suspension is lightweight. 4 • ••• 8 The suspension provides stiff mounting points for the brakes. 2 • •••• 9 The suspension fits a wide variety of bikes, wheels, and tires. 5 •••• ••••• 10 The suspension is easy to install. 1 •••• ••••• 11 The suspension works with fenders. 1 ••• • 12 The suspension instills pride. 5 • •••• 13 The suspension is affordable for an amateur enthusiast. 5 ••••• • 14 The suspension is not contaminated by water. 5 • ••• 15 The suspension is not contaminated by grunge. 5 • ••• 16 The suspension can be easily accessed for maintenance. 3 •••• ••••• 17 The suspension allows easyreplacement of worn parts. 1 •••• ••••• 18 The suspension can be maintained with readily available tools. 3 ••••• ••••• 19 The suspension lasts a long time. 5 ••••• ••••• 20 The suspension is safe in a crash. 5 ••••• ••••• Define the Customer Needs 40
  41. 41. Metric# Need#s Metric Imp Units 1 1,3 Attenuation from dropout to handlebar at 10hz 3 dB 2 2,6 Spring pre-load 3 N 3 1,3 Maximum value from the Monster 5 g 4 1,3 Minimum descent time on test track 5 s 5 4 Damping coefficient adjustment range 3 N-s/m 6 5 Maximum travel (26in wheel) 3 mm 7 5 Rake offset 3 mm 8 6 Lateral stiffness at the tip 3 kN/m 9 7 Total mass 4 kg 10 8 Lateral stiffness at brake pivots 2 kN/m 11 9 Headset sizes 5 in 12 9 Steertube length 5 mm 13 9 Wheel sizes 5 list 14 9 Maximum tire width 5 in 15 10 Time to assemble to frame 1 s 16 11 Fender compatibility 1 list 17 12 Instills pride 5 subj 18 13 Unit manufacturing cost 5 US$ 19 14 Time in spray chamber w/o water entry 5 s 20 15 Cycles in mud chamber w/o contamination 5 k-cycles 21 16,17 Time to disassemble/assemble for maintenance 3 s 22 17,18 Special tools required for maintenance 3 list 23 19 UV test duration to degrade rubber parts 5 hours 24 19 Monster cycles to failure 5 cycles 25 20 Japan Industrial Standards test 5 binary 26 20 Bending strength (frontal loading) 5 MN Establish Metrics and Units 41
  42. 42. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Nee d Metric Attenuationfromdropouttohandlebarat10hz Springpre-load MaximumvaluefromtheMonster Minimumdescenttimeontesttrack Dampingcoefficientadjustmentrange Maximumtravel(26inwheel) Rakeoffset Lateralstiffnessatthetip Totalmass Lateralstiffnessatbrakepivots Headsetsizes Steertubelength Wheelsizes Maximumtirewidth Timetoassembletoframe Fendercompatibility Instillspride Unitmanufacturingcost Timeinspraychamberw/owaterentry Cyclesinmudchamberw/ocontamination Timetodisassemble/assembleformaintenance Specialtoolsrequiredformaintenance UVtestdurationtodegraderubberparts Monstercyclestofailure JapanIndustrialStandardstest Bendingstrength(frontalloading) 1 reduces vibration to the hands. • • • 2 allow s easy traversal of slow, difficult terrain. • 3 enables high speed descents on bumpy trails. • • • 4 allow s sensitivity adjustment. • 5 preserves the steering characteristics of the bike. • • 6 remains rigid during hard cornering. • • 7 is lightweight. • 8 provides stiff mounting points for the brakes. • 9 fits a w ide variety of bikes, w heels, and tires. • • • • 10 is easy to install. • 11 w orks w ith fenders. • 12 instills pride. • 13 is affordable for an amateur enthusiast. • 14 is not contaminated by w ater. • 15 is not contaminated by grunge. • 16 can be easily accessed for maintenance. • 17 allow s easy replacement of w orn parts. • • 18 can be maintained w ith readily available tools. • 19 lasts a long time. • • 20 is safe in a crash. • • Link Metrics to Needs 42
  43. 43. # NEED Imp STTritrack Maniray2 RoxTahxQuadra RoxTahxTi21 TonkaPro GunhillHeadShox 1 The suspension reduces vibration to the hands. 3 • •••• •• ••••• •• ••• 2 The suspension allows easytraversal of slow, difficult terrain. 2 •• •••• ••• ••••• ••• ••••• 3 The suspension enables high speed descents on bumpy trails. 5 • ••••• •• ••••• •• ••• 4 The suspension allows sensitivity adjustment. 3 • •••• •• ••••• •• ••• 5 The suspension preserves the steering characteristics of the bike. 4 •••• •• • •• ••• ••••• 6 The suspension remains rigid during hard cornering. 4 • ••• • ••••• • ••••• 7 The suspension is lightweight. 4 • ••• • ••• •••• ••••• 8 The suspension provides stiff mounting points for the brakes. 2 • •••• ••• ••• •• ••••• 9 The suspension fits a wide variety of bikes, wheels, and tires. 5 •••• ••••• ••• ••••• ••• • 10 The suspension is easy to install. 1 •••• ••••• •••• •••• ••••• • 11 The suspension works with fenders. 1 ••• • • • • ••••• 12 The suspension instills pride. 5 • •••• ••• ••••• ••• ••••• 13 The suspension is affordable for an amateur enthusiast. 5 ••••• • ••• • ••• •• 14 The suspension is not contaminated by water. 5 • ••• •••• •••• •• ••••• 15 The suspension is not contaminated by grunge. 5 • ••• • •••• •• ••••• 16 The suspension can be easily accessed for maintenance. 3 •••• ••••• •••• •••• ••••• • 17 The suspension allows easyreplacement of worn parts. 1 •••• ••••• •••• •••• ••••• • 18 The suspension can be maintained with readily available tools. 3 ••••• ••••• ••••• ••••• •• • 19 The suspension lasts a long time. 5 ••••• ••••• ••••• ••• ••••• • 20 The suspension is safe in a crash. 5 ••••• ••••• ••••• ••••• ••••• ••••• Benchmark on Customer Needs 43
  44. 44. Metric# Need#s Metric Imp Units STTritrack Maniray2 RoxTahxQuadra RoxTahxTi21 TonkaPro GunhillHeadShox 1 1,3 Attenuation from dropout to handlebar at 10hz 3 dB 8 15 10 15 9 13 2 2,6 Spring pre-load 3 N 550 760 500 710 480 680 3 1,3 Maximum value from the Monster 5 g 3.6 3.2 3.7 3.3 3.7 3.4 4 1,3 Minimum descent time on tes t track 5 s 13 11.3 12.6 11.2 13.2 11 5 4 Damping coefficient adjustment range 3 N-s/m 0 0 0 200 0 0 6 5 Maximum travel (26in wheel) 3 mm 28 48 43 46 33 38 7 5 Rake offset 3 mm 41.5 39 38 38 43.2 39 8 6 Lateral s tiffness at the tip 3 kN/m 59 110 85 85 65 130 9 7 Total mass 4 kg 1.409 1.385 1.409 1.364 1.222 1.1 10 8 Lateral s tiffness at brake pivots 2 kN/m 295 550 425 425 325 650 11 9 Headset s izes 5 in 1.000 1.125 1.000 1.125 1.250 1.000 1.125 1.000 1.125 1.250 1.000 1.125 NA 12 9 Steertube length 5 mm 150 180 210 230 255 140 165 190 215 150 170 190 210 150 170 190 210 230 150 190 210 220 NA 13 9 Wheel sizes 5 lis t 26in 26in 26in 26in 700C 26in 26in 14 9 Maximum tire width 5 in 1.5 1.75 1.5 1.75 1.5 1.5 15 10 Time to ass emble to frame 1 s 35 35 45 45 35 85 16 11 Fender compatibility 1 lis t Zefal none none none none all 17 12 Instills pride 5 subj 1 4 3 5 3 5 18 13 Unit manufacturing cos t 5 US$ 65 105 85 115 80 100 19 14 Time in spray chamber w/o water entry 5 s 1300 2900 >3600 >3600 2300 >3600 20 15 Cycles in mud chamber w/o contamination 5 k-cycles 15 19 15 25 18 35 21 16,17 Time to disass emble/assemble for maintenance 3 s 160 245 215 245 200 425 22 17,18 Special tools required for maintenance 3 lis t hex hex hex hex long hex hex, pin w rnch 23 19 UV test duration to degrade rubber parts 5 hours 400+ 250 400+ 400+ 400+ 250 24 19 Mons ter cycles to failure 5 cycles 500k+ 500k+ 500k+ 480k 500k+ 330k 25 20 Japan Industrial Standards test 5 binary pass pass pass pass pass pass 26 20 Bending s trength (frontal loading) 5 MN 55 89 75 75 62 102 Benchmark on Metrics 44
  45. 45. Metric Units MarginalValue IdealValue 1 Attenuation from dropout to handlebar at 10hz dB >10 >15 2 Spring pre-load N 480 - 800650 - 700 3 Maximum value from the Monster g <3.5 <3.2 4 Minimum descent time on test track s <13.0 <11.0 5 Damping coefficient adjustment range N-s/m 0 >200 6 Maximum travel (26in wheel) mm 33 - 50 45 7 Rake offset mm 37 - 45 38 8 Lateral stiffness at the tip kN/m >65 >130 9 Total mass kg <1.4 <1.1 10 Lateral stiffness at brake pivots kN/m >325 >650 11 Headset sizes in 1.000 1.125 1.000 1.125 1.250 12 Steertube length mm 150 170 190 210 150 170 190 210 230 13 Wheel sizes list 26in 26in 700c 14 Maximum tire width in >1.5 >1.75 15 Time to assemble to frame s <60 <35 16 Fender compatibility list none all 17 Instills pride subj >3 >5 18 Unit manufacturing cost US$ <85 <65 19 Time in spray chamber w/o water entry s >2300 >3600 20 Cycles in mud chamber w/o contamination k-cycles >15 >35 21 Time to disassemble/assemble for maintenance s <300 <160 22 Special tools required for maintenance list hex hex 23 UV test duration to degrade rubber parts hours >250 >450 24 Monster cycles to failure cycles >300k >500k 25 Japan Industrial Standards test binary pass pass 26 Bending strength (frontal loading) MN >70 >100 Assign Marginal and Ideal Values 45
  46. 46. Develop technical models 46
  47. 47. Develop technical models 47
  48. 48. Develop Cost Model Variable (Volume Sensitive) Direct Labor Direct Materials Consumable Chemicals Other expenses which scale directly with volume 48 Fixed (Volume insensitive) Equipment and Tooling Utilities Rent Taxes on property insurance Management salaries
  49. 49. 49
  50. 50. 50
  51. 51. Specification Trade-offs Score on Monster (Gs) Trade-off Curves for Three Concepts EstimatedManufacturingCost($) 51
  52. 52. METRIC Units Value 1 Attenuation from dropout to handlebar at 10hz dB >12 2 Spring pre-load N 650 3 Maximum value from the Monster g <3.4 4 Minimum descent time on test track s <11.5 5 Damping coefficient adjustment range N-s/m >100 6 Maximum travel (26in w heel) mm 43 7 Rake offset mm 38 8 Lateral stiffness at the tip kN/m >75 9 Total mass kg <1.4 10 Lateral stiffness at brake pivots kN/m >425 11 Headset sizes in 1.000 1.125 12 Steertube length mm 150 170 190 210 230 13 Wheel sizes list 26in 14 Maximum tire width in >1.75 15 Time to assemble to frame s <45 16 Fender compatibility list Zefal 17 Instills pride subj >4 18 Unit manufacturing cost US$ <80 19 Time in spray chamber w /o w ater entry s >3600 20 Cycles in mud chamber w /o contamination k-cycles >25 21 Time to disassemble/assemble for maintenance s <200 22 Special tools required for maintenance list hex 23 UV test duration to degrade rubber parts hours >450 24 Monster cycles to failure cycles >500k 25 Japan Industrial Standards test binary pass 26 Bending strength (frontal loading) MN >100 Set Final Specifications 52
  53. 53. Car’s Door 53
  54. 54. HOQ Windshield Wiper 54
  55. 55. HOQ Pencil 55
  56. 56. HOQ pencil sharpener 56
  57. 57. HOQ Coffee 57
  58. 58. 58
  59. 59. Easy to put on Comfortable when hanging Fits over different clothes Accessible gear loops Does not restrict movement Lightweight Safe Attractive TECHNICAL PRIORITIES PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL 54 81.2 63 23.4 70.2 191.6 98.6 30 9 13 10 4 12 31 16 5 Our product Competitor A's product Competitor B's product DESIGN TARGETS Y Y Y 174g 193g 157g 250 321 198 5 3 6 4 5 4 4mm 8mm 3mm 1 4 1 4 5 3 Y 160g 250 8 6 4mm 2 4 612 Performance measures Size of range Technical details DIRECTION OF IMPROVEMENT CUSTOMER REQUIREMENTS TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS 2 5 1 3 5 3 5 2 + - + + - - - Key to roof / correlation matrix symbols + Positive / Supporting - Negative / Tradeoff Strong interrelationship Medium interreltionship Weak interrelationship Key to interrelationship matrix symbols PLANNING MATRIX 3 1 2 3 1 2 4 5 3 4 2 5 1.2 1.2 1.6 1.1 1.0 1.4 2.6 1.2 11.2 4 3 3 4 2 4 4 2 3 2 2 1 5 3 5 5 3 3 4 3 1.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.4 8.4 3.0 3.0 6.0 2.6 7 22 3 8 29 8 16 7 Total (100%) 38 Rock-Climbing Harness 59
  60. 60. Airways 60
  61. 61. Restaurant design for Conference center 61
  62. 62. Renungan Refleksi Hasil dan Proses Apakah semua kebutuhan penting konsumen sudah terdefinisi?  Apakah semua kebutuhan yang terdefinisi telah direfleksikan metric spesifikasi?  Seberapa banyak metric dari spesifikasi produk?  Bagaimanakah cara pengukuran dan evaluasi masing-masing metric?  Seberapa besar trade off antar metric?  Adakah metric yang membatasi pengembangan desain?  Bagaimana caranya membuat solusi kompromi masalah trade off antar metric?  Bagaimana caranya mengevaluasi dan mengoreksi metric?  Bagaimana caranya menurunkan spesifikasi produk pada spesifikasi komponen- komponennya? 62
  63. 63. Ringkasan Pengembangan konsep Kebutuhan konsumen dan spesifikasi produk Spesifikasi target dan spesifikasi fina Penentuan spesifikasi target Penetapan spesifikasi final Beberapa contoh HOQ 63
  64. 64. Akhir Perkuliahan… … Ada Yang Ditanyakan 64

