SCD - Payment lifecycle

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Payment lifecycle In this module, we will discuss: 1. When is the payment transferred? 2. How can you check your payments?...
When is the payment transferred? Once your product is delivered to the customer, your payment will be processed Order rece...
Example of a payment transfer • The payment is transferred everyday except bank holidays and is processed during banking h...
How can you check your payments? You can check your payments in these two ways - The payout report will be downloaded in a...
Overview of the settlement-wise payout report To check the settlements details, then follow these steps - Go to Payments t...
Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Date filter- you can use this filter to select the date range as per your re...
Overview of the settlement-wise payout report CMS1455XXXXX 914322XXXXXXTEST Payment Date Amount Settled UTR number Orders ...
Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Expand the attributes to see the details 914322XXXXXXTEST This is how your p...
Section name Details Amount paid by/ reversed to the customer The total amount paid by a customer (for an order) or revers...
Section name Details Bulk Payment Any amount debited in bulk (e.g. FC charges, etc.) Adjustments Adjustment made to the se...
Overview of the settlement-wise payout report To check the order level payout details click on respective link See Order l...
Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Click on the icon to download the payout report for the selected date If you...
Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Click on Download payment details to download the payout of the selected dat...
Overview of the order-wise payout report Click on Orderwise Payouts If you want to check your payment details according to...
Overview of the order-wise payout report Using search filter you can search your order
Overview of the order-wise payout report Here you can check the status of the payout
Overview of the order-wise payout report Click on More Details to view the deduction made in the payout
Overview of the order-wise payout report Here you can check the UTR number and the breakup of payout Note – In case of any...
Overview of the order-wise payout report If you want to download the order-wise payment details in a selected date range i...
Overview of the order-wise payout report Click on Download Order Details (New Format) Click on the download icon to downlo...
Why have you not received the payment yet? • Payment against the payout will be initiated within 1 working day after the d...
How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Click on the Support tab Click on My Account To change your ban...
How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Click on Manage your Account Click on Modify Bank Details of Me...
How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Fill all the required details
How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Attach an image of cancelled cheque for document proof Click on...
How to check ticket history? Click on Check Ticket history
How to check ticket history? Enter the Ticket ID and click on the search icon Here, you can check the status of the ticket
How to check ticket history? Click on the Ticket number to check more details
Why have you received a different payment from the expected payout? A number of factors can lead to a different payment fr...
Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Support tab on your seller panel.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SCD - Payment lifecycle

25 views

Published on

SCD - Payment lifecycle

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SCD - Payment lifecycle

  1. 1. Payment lifecycle In this module, we will discuss: 1. When is the payment transferred? 2. How can you check your payments? 3. Why have you not received your payment yet? 4. How can you change bank details via the seller panel?
  2. 2. When is the payment transferred? Once your product is delivered to the customer, your payment will be processed Order received Order processed Order delivered Payment initiated
  3. 3. Example of a payment transfer • The payment is transferred everyday except bank holidays and is processed during banking hours only • The payout for any order will be initiated within 1 working day from the date of delivery of the product once it is delivered to your customer.
  4. 4. How can you check your payments? You can check your payments in these two ways - The payout report will be downloaded in a zip file and will consist of the following details: • Payment Transactions and Order level details along with other details of the all settled orders in the selected date range The order-wise details for a specific date frame of expected/settled payouts can be viewed in the following formats: • Payout and other charges report of all the orders Settlements Reports Order-wise Reports
  5. 5. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report To check the settlements details, then follow these steps - Go to Payments tab and click on Payouts tab Click on Settlements tab
  6. 6. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Date filter- you can use this filter to select the date range as per your requirement You can select a maximum of 31 days Total amount settled - Click here to view the total amount settled/payout received from Paytm Mall Amount in Process - Here, you can check the amount which is under process and will be credited/debited accordingly in your account within the upcoming days CMS1455XXXXX
  7. 7. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report CMS1455XXXXX 914322XXXXXXTEST Payment Date Amount Settled UTR number Orders Bank Details The date on which the payout was initiated Total amount released The number generated once the amount is credited to your bank Revenue-based – The count of orders against which the payout is made upon their delivery Adjustment-based – The count of orders due to which adjustments were made to the payout (e.g. Logistics/commissions, RTO/DTO, etc.) Bank/account to which amount was credited
  8. 8. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Expand the attributes to see the details 914322XXXXXXTEST This is how your payout has been calculated Note – In case of any issue regrading Commission charged, a request should be raised with Support within 3 months of the order date. Any dispute after this timeline will not be entertained and the commission charged will be deemed to be final and accepted.
  9. 9. Section name Details Amount paid by/ reversed to the customer The total amount paid by a customer (for an order) or reversed to him (on account of return) Commissions Amount deducted as commissions (exclusive of taxes): - Marketplace commission - Payment Gateway Fees Logistic charges Total logistic charges (exclusive of taxes) levied : - Forward logistics charges - Reverse logistics charges Taxes Total taxes levied on every payout component Additional Charge Gives you the details of penalties levied : - SLA breach penalty - Merchant cancellation penalty - Other penalties, etc. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Note – In case of any issue regrading Commission charged, a request should be raised with Support within 3 months of the order date. Any dispute after this timeline will not be entertained and the commission charged will be deemed to be final and accepted.
  10. 10. Section name Details Bulk Payment Any amount debited in bulk (e.g. FC charges, etc.) Adjustments Adjustment made to the settlement, this can be related to any adjustment made to: - Logistics charges, - PSA claims - Waving off the penalties, etc. Others Any other charge deducted (Deal Set-up Fees, etc.) Net Settlement Final amount credited to your bank account Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Note – In case of any issue regrading Commission charged, a request should be raised with Support within 3 months of the order date. Any dispute after this timeline will not be entertained and the commission charged will be deemed to be final and accepted. Deal Set-up Fees
  11. 11. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report To check the order level payout details click on respective link See Order level details – List of orders which are delivered to the customer and the payout made to you for the same See Adjustment Level Details – List of orders for which the adjustment made to the payout (e.g. Logistics/commissions, RTO/DTO, etc.) CMS1455XXXXX 914322XXXXXXTEST
  12. 12. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Click on the icon to download the payout report for the selected date If you want to download the individual settlement-wise payment details in the excel format, then follow these steps - Click on the icon to download the payout report Two files will be downloaded in the zip format: a. Merchant payout report b. Order summary report
  13. 13. Overview of the settlement-wise payout report Click on Download payment details to download the payout of the selected date filter If you want to download payments details from a selected date range in the excel format, then follow these steps- Click on the icon to download the payout report Two files will be downloaded in the zip format: a. Merchant payout report b. Order summary report
  14. 14. Overview of the order-wise payout report Click on Orderwise Payouts If you want to check your payment details according to the orders, then follow these steps -
  15. 15. Overview of the order-wise payout report Using search filter you can search your order
  16. 16. Overview of the order-wise payout report Here you can check the status of the payout
  17. 17. Overview of the order-wise payout report Click on More Details to view the deduction made in the payout
  18. 18. Overview of the order-wise payout report Here you can check the UTR number and the breakup of payout Note – In case of any issue regrading Commission charged, a request should be raised with Support within 3 months of the order date. Any dispute after this timeline will not be entertained and the commission charged will be deemed to be final and accepted - In case of any issue with Logistic Charges or Product Weight, a request to be raised for assistance within 3 months of the Order date. Any query/dispute raised after this timeline will not be entertained and courier fee charged will be deemed to be final
  19. 19. Overview of the order-wise payout report If you want to download the order-wise payment details in a selected date range in the excel format, then follow these steps - Select the date range (You can select maximum 31 days )
  20. 20. Overview of the order-wise payout report Click on Download Order Details (New Format) Click on the download icon to download the order-wise payout report
  21. 21. Why have you not received the payment yet? • Payment against the payout will be initiated within 1 working day after the date of the delivery of the product • However, there may be occasions when there is a delay in the receipt of the payment Bank Holiday • Bank holidays can lead to delayed payments • Payment will be credited to your account on the next business day Account Detail Change • If there has been a recent change in your bank details, there may be a delay in your payment • You can update it via the Seller Panel
  22. 22. How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Click on the Support tab Click on My Account To change your bank details, follow these steps-
  23. 23. How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Click on Manage your Account Click on Modify Bank Details of Merchant ID
  24. 24. How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Fill all the required details
  25. 25. How can you change your bank details via the seller panel? Attach an image of cancelled cheque for document proof Click on Submit Ticket Please note your ticket number for the reference
  26. 26. How to check ticket history? Click on Check Ticket history
  27. 27. How to check ticket history? Enter the Ticket ID and click on the search icon Here, you can check the status of the ticket
  28. 28. How to check ticket history? Click on the Ticket number to check more details
  29. 29. Why have you received a different payment from the expected payout? A number of factors can lead to a different payment from the expected payout: High returns - If the customer returns the product against which you’ve already received the payment, then the refund will be deducted from your next payout High Logistics - Wrong packaging can lead to higher logistics charges. Click here to see the packaging guidelines Possible penalties - Sometimes, you may have to pay several penalties which could result in a different payout
  30. 30. Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Support tab on your seller panel.

×