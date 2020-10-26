PSA Guidelines - Hindi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Paytm Mall सेलर एश्योरेंस (PSA) इस मॉड्यूल में हम जानेंगे : - 1. Paytm Mall सेलर एश्योरेंस (PSA) क्या है? 2. सेलर पैनल पर आप PSA कै से क्लेम कर सकते है? 3. ररटर्न्स से सम्बंधित धटकट रेज़ करने के TATs क्या है ??
  2. 2. Paytm Mall सेलर एश्योरेंस (PSA) क्या है? ऑनलाइन माके टप्लेस में प्रोडक्ट को वापस लेना mandatory है। इसधलए, हमने PSA शुरू धकया है जो आपको ररटनस में होने वाली डैमेज या नुकसान से बचाएगा नोट – धडस्प्यूटेड ररटनस आइटम प्राप्त होने के 48 घंटोंके अंदर आपको PSA क्लेम करना होगा
  3. 3. धकस case में आप PSA क्लेम कर सकते हैं? आप धनचे धदए गए cases पर PSA क्लेम कर सकते हैं: धडलीवरी लेट होने पर • अगर आपको अपना प्रोडक्ट Paytm Mall द्वारा धनधित समय पर प्राप्त नहींहुआ है प्रोडक्ट डैमेज होने पर • यधद आपको partial रूप से/ पूरी तरह से डैमेज प्रोडक्ट प्राप्त हुआ है,धजसे आप अब बेच नहीं सकते हैं आइटम कम होने पर • अगर आपको वापस प्राप्त हुए धशपमेंट में कु छ एक्सेसरीज/freebie missing है गलत प्रोडक्ट या खाली बॉक्स आने पर • अगर आपको गलत प्रोडक्ट या खाली बॉक्स प्राप्त होता है Transit के दौरान खो जाने पर • अगर आपका प्रोडक्ट transit के दौरान खो जाता है
  4. 4. धकस case में आप PSA क्लेम कर सकते हैं? चधलए अब उन mandatory सपोधटिंग डॉक्युमेंट्स को देखते हैं जो आपको PSA क्लेम करने के दौरान proof के रूप में जमा करने होंगे डैमेज प्रोडक्ट • प्रोडक्ट की हर तरफ से फोटो और वीधडयो (360 धडग्री view preferable है) इस्तेमाल धकया हुआ प्रोडक्ट / tempered लेबल • प्रोडक्ट की हर तरफ से फोटो और वीधडयो (360 धडग्री view preferable है) खाली बॉक्स • POD पर remarks, प्रोडक्ट की हर तरफ से फोटो और वीधडयो (360 धडग्री view preferable है)
  5. 5. सेलर पैनल पर आप PSA कै से क्लेम कर सकते है? अगर आप धकसी धडस्प्यूट के धलए धटकट दज़स करना चाहते हैं, तो इन स्टेप्स का पालन करें: Support टैब पर क्लक्लक करें
  6. 6. सेलर पैनल पर आप PSA कै से क्लेम कर सकते है? Returnsटैब पर क्लक्लक करें
  7. 7. सेलर पैनल पर आप PSA कै से क्लेम कर सकते है? Issuewith returnedorder टैब पर क्लक्लक करें RaiseReturnDisputeपर क्लक्लक करें
  8. 8. सेलर पैनल पर आप PSA कै से क्लेम कर सकते है? धटकट दज़स करने से पहले धदए गए धनदेश को ध्यान से पढें। अब आपको Ticket Submission Form में अपनी disputed आइटम के बारे में पूरी जानकारी दज़स करनी होगी। नोट - 1. क्लेम करने से पहले आप PSA से संबंधित धनयम और शतों को पढ लें 2. आप एक समय में के वल एक आइटम के धलए ही क्लेम कर सकते हैं 3. जल्दी क्लेम resolution के धलए आप 360 धडग्री फोटो और वीधडयो अपलोड करें
  9. 9. सेलर पैनल पर आप PSA कै से क्लेम कर सकते है? सभी जरुरी धडटेल्स को धफल करें • पूरा फॉमस भरने के बाद, आपको disputed प्रोडक्ट के फोटो और वीधडयो अपलोड करना होगा। • जब आप एक बार उसे अपलोड कर देंगे, धफर हमारी टीम आपके क्लेम को चेक करेगी और अगर सब कु छ सभी धनयमोंऔर शतों के अनुसार होगा तो आपके क्लेम को प्रोसेस करेंगे।
  10. 10. सेलर पैनल पर आप PSA कै से क्लेम कर सकते है? अटैचमेंट को अपलोड करके SubmitTicket पर क्लक्लक करें
  11. 11. ररटर्न्स से सम्बंधित धटकट दज़स करने के धलए TATs(timelines) क्या हैं? नोट - धजस धदन ररटनस धबफोर धडलीवरी माकस हुआ है उससे 7 धदन के अंदर आप ररटनस धबफोर धडलीवरी के POD(प्रूफ ऑफ धडलीवरी) के धलए धटकट दज़स कर सकते हैं। 7 धदन के बाद दज़स धकये गए धटकट पर धवचार नहींधकया जाएगा। PSA गाइडलाइर्न् की अधिक जानकारी के धलए यहााँ क्लक्लक करें Typeof Issue TAT Product/ Payment not Received 7 Days Brand Box/ Original Packaging Damaged 7 Days Short product/ Accessory/ Freebie missing 7 Days Partial/ Incomplete received in Combo set 7 Days Used product/ Returned after installation 7 Days Minor Defective product 7 Days Fully Non-functional/ Dead product 7 Days Fully Damaged/ Partially Damaged/ Torn product 2 Days Empty Box/ Stone received 2 Days Wrong/ Duplicate Product 2 Days Seal Open Only 7 Days
  12. 12. धन्यवाद! धकसी भी सहायता के धलए, कृ पया अपने सेलर पैनल पर Support टैब का उपयोग करके धटकट दजस करें।

