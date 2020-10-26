Successfully reported this slideshow.
PSA Guidelines

PSA Guidelines

PSA Guidelines

  1. 1. Paytm Mall Seller Assurance (PSA) In this module, we will discuss:- 1. What is Paytm Mall Seller Assurance? 2. How can I raise a PSA claim on the seller panel? 3. What are the TATs for raising a query ticket for returns?
  2. 2. What is Paytm Mall Seller Assurance? Product returns are inevitable on an online marketplace. Therefore, we have introduced the PSA, that will protect you in the event of return damages or losses Note– You must raise a PSA claim within 48 hours of receiving a disputed returned item.
  3. 3. What are the cases for which you can raise a PSA claim? You can file a claim under PSA in the following events: DelayedDelivery • If you do not receive your product within the agreed delivery time committed by Paytm Mall DamagedProduct • If you receive a partially/completely damaged product that you cannot sell anymore MissingItems • If you receive the returned shipment with a missing accessory/freebie WrongProductor EmptyBox • If you receive a wrong product or an empty box Lost in Transit • If your product is lost in transit
  4. 4. What are the cases for which you can raise a PSA claim? Let’s now look at the types of mandatory supporting documents that you will be needing to submit as a proof while raising a PSA claim. DamagedProduct • Images and a video capturing all sides of the product (a 360 degree view is preferable) UsedProduct/ TamperedLabel • Images and a video capturing all sides of the product (a 360 degree view is preferable) EmptyBox • Remarks on POD, Images and a video capturing all sides of the product (a 360 degree view is preferable)
  5. 5. How can I raise a PSA claim on the seller panel? To raise a claim against disputed items, follow these steps - Click on the Support tab
  6. 6. How can I raise a PSA claim on the seller panel? Click on the Returns tab
  7. 7. How can I raise a PSA claim on the seller panel? Click on Issue withreturnedorder Click on RaiseReturnDispute
  8. 8. How can I raise a PSA claim on the seller panel? Click here to read more about the PSA policy You will now need to fill the Ticket Submission Form with the relevant details about your disputed item Note: 1. You must go through the PSA terms and conditions before raising a claim 2. You can raise a claim for only one item at a time 3. You should upload 360-degrees images and videos for faster claims resolutions
  9. 9. How can I raise a PSA claim on the seller panel? Fill the required details • After filling the complete form, you will need to uploadthe images and videos of the disputed product • Once submitted, our team will review your claim and process it if all terms and conditionsare met
  10. 10. How can I raise a PSA claim on the seller panel? Upload the attachments and click on SubmitTicket
  11. 11. What are the TATs for raising a query ticket for returns? Typeof Issue TAT Product/ Payment not Received 7 Days Brand Box/ Original Packaging Damaged 7 Days Short product/ Accessory/ Freebie missing 7 Days Partial/ Incomplete received in Combo set 7 Days Used product/ Returned after installation 7 Days Minor Defective product 7 Days Fully Non-functional/ Dead product 7 Days Fully Damaged/ Partially Damaged/ Torn product 2 Days Empty Box/ Stone received 2 Days Wrong/ Duplicate Product 2 Days Seal Open Only 7 Days Note:You can raise ticket for a Return before delivery POD (proof of delivery) within 7 days from the date of Return before delivery marked. Ticket raised beyond7 days from the date will not be entertained. To know more about PSA guidelines click here.
  12. 12. Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

