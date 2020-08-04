Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Catalogue Mandatory Image Guidelines General Merchandise
  2. 2. Index 1. Toys & games 2. Sports & health 3. Stationery
  3. 3. TOYS & GAMES All products should be shown in diﬀerent angles so customers can view complete details of the product. You must add below angle view Minimum numbers of angle view required : 3 Recommended sequence of images : Front Side/Back side Box image/Zoom In/Speciﬁcation view Note - Always follow the recommended image sequence and paste the link of the ﬁrst image in the main image column of the template and ﬁll up the successive columns following the suggested sequence. Front Side/Back side Box image/Zoom In/ Speciﬁcation view
  4. 4. SPORTS & HEALTH All products should be shown in diﬀerent angles so customers can view complete details of the product. You must add below angle view Minimum numbers of angle view required : 3 Recommended sequence of images : Front Side/Back side Zoom In/Speciﬁcation view Note - Always follow the recommended image sequence and paste the link of the ﬁrst image in the main image column of the template and ﬁll up the successive columns following the suggested sequence. Front Side/Back side Zoom In/Speciﬁcation view
  5. 5. STATIONERY All products should be shown in diﬀerent angles so customers can view complete details of the product. You must add below angle view Minimum numbers of angle view required : 2 Recommended sequence of images : Front Side/Back side/Speciﬁcation view Note - Always follow the recommended image sequence and paste the link of the ﬁrst image in the main image column of the template and ﬁll up the successive columns following the suggested sequence. Front Side/Back side/ Speciﬁcation view
  6. 6. Thanks Everyone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel

