Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Phần I : Lý luận chung về bảng cân đối kế toán, báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh và phân ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Cung cấp những thông tin, số liệu kiểm tra, giám sát tình hình hạch toán kinh doan...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD trình bày đó nhằm đạt kết quả mà người lập báo cáo đã biết trước. Thông tin BCTC cu...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD A. Nợ phải trả B. Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu Mỗi phần của bảng cân đối kế toán của doanh ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Nguyên tắc trọng yếu: Mọi thông tin trọng yếu cần được trình bày một cách riêng r...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Nguyên tắc trình bày các khoản mục theo tính thanh khoản giảm dần: Các khoản mục ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp được lập căn cứ vào số liệu c...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD nghiệp cùng ngành. So sánh theo chiều dọc để thấy được tỷ trọng của từng loại trong...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Phân tích tình hình tài chính phải cung cấp đầy đủ những thông tin để đánh giá rủi ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD sản" và "Nguồn vốn" tăng, giảm do nhiều nguyên nhân nên chưa thể biểu hiện đầy đủ t...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Tiếp theo việc phân tích mối quan hệ giữa các chỉ tiêu trong bảng cân đối kế toán l...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD ngắn hạn III-Các khoản phải thu IV-Hàng tồn kho V-Tài sản lưu động khác VI-Chi sự n...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) A-Nợ phải trả I-Nợ n...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD thường hoặc khả quan, ngược lại nếu "Hệ số thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn" càng nhỏ hơn 1 t...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD "Hệ số thanh toán nợ dài hạn" là chỉ tiêu được dùng để đánh giá khả năng thanh toán...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD tình hình đầu tư có khả quan hay không; ...Từ đó đưa ra kết luận chung về tình hình...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Nguồn tài trợ thường xuyên: là nguồn vốn mà doanh nghiệp được sử dụng thường xuyên...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Tài sản lưu động -Tiền -Nợ phải thu -Hàng tồn kho -Đầu tư ngắn hạn -V.v... 3.3. Phâ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Người mua trả trước -Phải trả nhà nước -Phải trả CNV -Phải trả đơn vị nội bộ -Phải...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Thời gian quay vòng của các khoản phải thu: Thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải thu...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Thời gian quay vòng của các khoản phải trả: Thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải trả...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD gian tới 4.Phải nộp ngân sách 1.Các khoản phải thu 5.Phải trả CNV 2.Phải thu khách ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Hiệu quả kinh doanh = Kết quả đầu ra Yếu tố đầu vào Kết quả đầu ra được đo bằng các...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD tài sản càng nhỏ, hiệu quả sử dụng tổng tài sản càng giảm. Tổng tài sản bình quân t...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Ch tiêu n y ph n ánh m t n v nguyên giá bình quân (hay giá tr còn ỉ à ả ộ đơ ị ị l ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD 3.4.4.Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản lưu động. 3.4.4.1.Phân tích chung Hiệu quả...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Trong quá trình sản xuất - kinh doanh vốn lưu động vận động không ngừng, thường xuy...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD liệu, tiến độ sản xuất, tốc độ tiêu thụ sản phẩm hàng hoá, tình hình thanh toán côn...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Bước 3: Tính ra số vốn lưu động tiết kiệm (-) hoặc lãng phí (+) do tốc độ luân chuy...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Từ công thức tính "hệ số doanh lợi của vốn chủ sở hữu" và mối quan hệ giữa các nhân...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD doanh nghiệp hạch toán độc lập, có tư cách pháp nhân đầy đủ, có tài khoản riêng ở N...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Năm 1997, 1998 XNLH được Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt Nam chấp thuận đã tiến hành giả...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Tuyến vận tải thuỷ nội địa và quá cảnh khu vực đồng bằng sông Mêkông và đồng bằng...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD 1.2. Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý, chức năng, nhiệm vụ các phòng ban tại XNLH 1.2.1. Sơ đ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD +Các nhiệm vụ về tiền lương + Các nhiệm vụ về giải quyết lao động dôi dư, lập phươn...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Là uỷ viên thường trực các tiểu ban nghiệp vụ thuộc lĩnh vực sản xuất - kinh doan...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Sơ đồ H.1 : Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý tại XNLH vận tải biển pha sông TCTY XNLH VËn t¶i...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD S¬ ®å H.2 : Tæ chøc bé m¸y qu¶n lý - s¶n xuÊt cña XNLH VËn t¶i biÓn pha s«ng tæng g...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD 1.3.2.Hình thức sổ kế toán Hình thức sổ kế toán áp dụng tại XNLH là hình thức chứng...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Sổ kế toán gồm sổ kế toán tổng hợp và sổ kế toán chi tiết. Sổ kế toán tổng hợp gồm ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Phần hành tiền lương và các khoản trích theo lương Đưa số liệu vào máy Vào số liệu ...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD A. TSLĐ & ĐTNH I. Tiền II. Các khoản đầu tư TCNH III. Các khoản phải thu IV. Hàng t...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD đối tăng lên là 17,7% (= 2.324.143.734 x 100 / 13.124.666.999), còn TSCĐ cuối kỳ so...
Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Chỉ tiêu B.nguồn vốn (NVCSH) A. tài sản [I + II + IV + V(2,3) +VI ] +B. tài sản (I ...
  1. 1. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Phần I : Lý luận chung về bảng cân đối kế toán, báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh và phân tích tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp. 1. Bảng cân đối kế toán và Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh 1.1. Khái niệm Bảng cân đối kế toán và Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh là bộ phận cấu thành quan trọng của hệ thống báo cáo tài chính. Do vậy, để hiểu được rõ về hai báo cáo này ta cần tìm hiểu thế nào là báo cáo tài chính. Báo cáo tài chính của là hệ thống báo cáo tổng hợp cung cấp các thông tin về tình hình tài chính, cơ cấu tài sản, công nợ, nguồn vốn và kết quả hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp tại một thời điểm nhất định. Bảng cân đối kế toán và Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh là những báo cáo tài chính cung cấp phần lớn thông tin hữu ích trong hệ thống báo cáo và được hiểu là: Bảng cân đối kế toán (BCĐKT): là một báo cáo tài chính tổng hợp, phản ánh tổng quát toàn bộ giá trị tài sản hiện có và nguồn hình thành tài sản của doanh nghiệp tại một thời điểm nhất định (thời điểm lập báo cáo). Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh (BCKQKD): là báo cáo tài chính tổng hợp, phản ánh tổng quát tình hình và kết quả kinh doanh trong một kỳ kế toán của doanh nghiệp. 1.2. Mục đích, ý nghĩa và yêu cầu của Bảng cân đối kế toán và Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh Do BCĐKT và BCKQKD là một bộ phận của hệ thống báo cáo tài chính nên mục đích, ý nghĩa và yêu cầu của hai báo cáo này phải nằm trong khuôn khổ mục đích, ý nghĩa và yêu cầu của báo cáo tài chính nói chung. Doanh nghiệp phải lập và trình bày BCTC với các mục đích sau: -Tổng hợp và trình bày một cách tổng quát và toàn diện tình hình biến động về tài sản, công nợ và nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu, tình hình kết quả hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp trong một kỳ kế toán. -Cung cấp những chỉ tiêu kinh tế - tài chính cần thiết giúp cho việc kiểm tra một cách toàn diện và có hệ thống tình hình sản xuất kinh doanh, tình hình thực hiện các chỉ tiêu kinh tế - tài chính chủ yếu của doanh nghiệp.
  2. 2. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Cung cấp những thông tin, số liệu kiểm tra, giám sát tình hình hạch toán kinh doanh, tình hình chấp hành các chính sách chế độ kinh tế - tài chính của doanh nghiệp. -Cung cấp số liệu cần thiết để tiến hành phân tích hoạt động kinh tế - tài chính doanh nghiệp để nhận biết tình hình kinh doanh, tình hình kinh tế - tài chính nhằm đánh giá quá trình hoạt động kinh doanh, xác định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh cũng như tình hình và hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. -Dựa vào các báo cáo tài chính có thể phát hiện những khả năng tiềm tàng về kinh tế, dự đoán tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh cũng như xu hướng vận động của doanh nghiệp để từ đó đưa ra những quyết định đúng đắn và có hiệu quả. -Cung cấp tài liệu, số liệu để tham khảo phục vụ cho việc lập kế hoạch sản xuất - kinh doanh, kế hoạch đầu tư mở rộng hay thu hẹp phạm vi kinh doanh. -Đối với các đối tượng bên ngoài doanh nghiệp báo cáo tài chính cung cấp các thông tin kinh tế, tài chính chủ yếu phục vụ việc đánh giá, phân tích tình hình và kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh, đánh giá thực trạng tài chính của doanh nghiệp trong kỳ hoạt động đã qua, làm cơ sở để đưa ra các quyết định kinh tế hợp lý. BCĐKT và BCKQKD có ý nghĩa cực kỳ quan trọng đối với công tác quản lý doanh nghiệp và trong hệ thống báo cáo tài chính, vì đây là căn cứ quan trọng giúp cho những người quan tâm đến tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp đưa ra các quyết định tối ưu nhất phục vụ cho mục đích của mình. Trong điều kiện Bộ Tài Chính quy định Thuyết minh báo cáo tài chính không là báo cáo tài chính bắt buộc, và do tính phức tạp khi lập báo cáo này nên hầu hết các doanh nghiệp ở nước ta đều bỏ qua Thuyết minh báo cáo tài chính, vì vậy BCĐKT và BCKQKD càng thể hiện vai trò quan trọng trong hệ thống báo cáo tài chính của doanh nghiệp. BCĐKT và BCKQKD có ý nghĩa trong quản lý kinh doanh khi nó đảm bảo đầy đủ các yêu cầu sau: Thứ nhất là tính dễ hiểu: Các thông tin do BCTC cung cấp phải dễ hiểu đối với người sử dụng để họ có thể lấy đó làm căn cứ đưa ra các quyết định của mình. Thứ hai là độ tin cậy: Các thông tin được coi là đáng tin cậy khi chúng đảm bảo tính trung thực, tính khách quan và tính đầy đủ. Tính đầy đủ có nghĩa là các thông tin phải được trình bày một cách trung thực về những giao dịch và sự kiện phát sinh. Thông tin trình bày trên BCTC phải khách quan, không được xuyên tạc hoặc bóp méo một cách cố ý thực trạng tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Các BCTC sẽ không được coi là khách quan nếu việc lựa chọn hoặc trình bày thông tin có ảnh hưởng đến việc ra quyết định hoặc xét đoán và cách lựa chọn
  3. 3. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD trình bày đó nhằm đạt kết quả mà người lập báo cáo đã biết trước. Thông tin BCTC cung cấp phải đảm bảo đầy đủ, không bỏ sót bất cứ khoản mục hay chỉ tiêu nào vì một sự bỏ sót dù là nhỏ nhất cũng có thể gây ra thông tin sai lệch dẫn đến những kết luận phân tích nhầm lẫn. Thứ ba là tính so sánh được: Các thông tin do BCTC cung cấp phải đảm bảo cho người sử dụng có thể so sánh chúng với các kỳ trước để xác định xu hướng biến động về tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Ngoài ra, người sử dụng cũng có nhu cầu so sánh BCTC của các doanh nghiệp khác trong cùng lĩnh vực để đánh giá mối tương quan giữa các doanh nghiệp cũng như so sánh thông tin khi có sự thay đổi về cơ chế chính sách tài chính kế toán mà doanh nghiệp áp dụng. Thứ tư là tính thích hợp: Để BCTC trở nên có ích cho người sử dụng, các thông tin trình bày trên BCTC phải thích hợp với người sử dụng để họ có thể đưa ra các quyết định kinh tế của mình. 1.3. Kết cấu của BCKQKD và BCĐKT BCĐKT được trình bày thành hai phần là "Tài sản" và "Nguồn vốn". +Phần tài sản: Các chỉ tiêu ở phần tài sản phản ánh toàn bộ giá trị tài sản hiện có của doanh nghiệp tại thời điểm báo cáo theo cơ cấu tài sản và hình thức tồn tại của tài sản trong quá trình hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Tài sản phân chia thành các mục sau: A. Tài sản lưu động và đầu tư ngắn hạn. B. Tài sản cố định và đầu tư dài hạn. Như vậy các chỉ tiêu trong phần tài sản được sắp xếp theo nguyên tắc tính thanh khoản giảm dần. Cách lập này đối lập với cách lập các chỉ tiêu trong phần "tài sản có" của hệ thống kế toán Pháp. Điều này có nghĩa là hệ thống kế toán Pháp quy định việc sắp xếp các chỉ tiêu tài sản theo tính thanh khoản tăng dần. Hai cách lập này đều hợp lý, vì nó đều cho phép người sử dụng báo cáo theo dõi được tình hình tài sản có theo mức thanh khoản, còn theo tính giảm dần hay tăng dần không quan trọng. +Phần nguồn vốn: phản ánh nguồn hình thành tài sản hiện có của doanh nghiệp tại thời điểm lập báo cáo. Các chỉ tiêu nguồn vốn thể hiện trách nhiệm pháp lý của doanh nghiệp đối với tài sản đang quản lý và sử dụng ở doanh nghiệp. Nguồn vốn được chia thành các mục như sau:
  4. 4. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD A. Nợ phải trả B. Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu Mỗi phần của bảng cân đối kế toán của doanh nghiệp đều được phản ánh theo ba cột : Mã số, số đầu năm, số cuối kỳ (quý, năm) BCĐKT được trình bày theo mẫu số B01 - DN Theo QĐ 167 của Bộ Tài Chính thì trong phần B. Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu của BCĐKT có sự thay đổi. Tên của mục II chuyển thành " Nguồn kinh phí, quỹ khác " (trước đây là " Nguồn vốn kinh phí "). Chỉ tiêu " Quỹ khen thưởng và phúc lợi ", "Quỹ quản lý của cấp trên" được chuyển từ mục I xuống mục II. Điều này có ý nghĩa là nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu được phản ánh trong mục I chỉ dùng để phục vụ trực tiếp cho hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh còn các nguồn vốn trong mục II là nguồn vốn chuyên dụng, không phục vụ trực tiếp cho hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh. BCKQKD được trình bày gồm ba phần chính: Phần I - lãi lỗ Theo chuẩn mực kế toán ra ngày 1/1/2002 thì trong phần I này có sự thay đổi là: không sử dụng chỉ tiêu "chiết khấu" và "bớt giá" mà thay thế vào đó ta sử dụng chỉ tiêu "chiết khấu thanh toán". Phần II- Tình hình thực hiện nghĩa vụ với Nhà nước Phần III- Thuế GTGT được khấu trừ, thuế GTGT được hoàn lại, thuế GTGT được giảm, thuế GTGT hàng bán nội địa. 1.4. Các nguyên tắc trình bày thông tin trên BCĐKT và BCKQKD BCĐKT và BCKQKD vừa phải đáp ứng các nguyên tắc chung trong việc trình bày thông tin trên BCTC vừa phải đáp ứng các nguyên tắc riêng áp dụng cho từng loại báo cáo tài chính. 1.4.1. Các nguyên tắc chung trong việc trình bày BCTC + Nguyên tắc thước đo tiền tệ: Các thông tin trình bày trên BCTC phải tuân thủ các quy định về đơn vị tiền tệ và đơn vị tính một cách thống nhất khi trình bày các chỉ tiêu trong một niên độ kế toán + Nguyên tắc coi trọng bản chất hơn hình thức: Một thông tin được coi là trình bày một cách trung thực về những giao dịch và sự kiện khi chúng phản ánh được bản chất kinh tế của giao dịch và sự kiện đó chứ không đơn thuần là hình thức của giao dịch hay sự kiện.
  5. 5. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Nguyên tắc trọng yếu: Mọi thông tin trọng yếu cần được trình bày một cách riêng rẽ trong BCTC vì thông tin đó có thể tác động trực tiếp đến việc đưa ra các quyết định kinh tế của người sử dụng BCTC. + Nguyên tắc tập hợp: Đối với các thông tin không mang tính trọng yếu thì không cần thiết phải trình bày riêng rẽ mà cần tập hợp chúng lại theo cùng tính chất hoặc cùng chức năng tương đương nhằm mục đích đơn giản hoá công tác phân tích BCTC. + Nguyên tắc nhất quán: Việc trình bày và phân loại các khoản mục trong BCTC cần được duy trì một cách nhất quán từ niên độ này tới niên độ khác, trừ khi có sự thay đổi quan trọng về tính chất của các hoạt động của doanh nghiệp. + Nguyên tắc so sánh: Các thông tin trình bày trên BCTC phải đảm bảo tính so sánh giữa niên độ này và niên độ trước nhằm giúp cho người sử dụng hiểu được thực trạng tài chính của doanh nghiệp tại thời điểm hiện tại và sự biến động của chúng so với các niên độ trước. + Nguyên tắc dồn tích: BCTC cần được lập trên cơ sở dồn tích ngoại trừ các thông tin liên quan đến các luồng tiền mặt. Theo nguyên tắc này, tất cả các giao dịch và sự kiện cần được ghi nhận khi chúng phát sinh và được trình bày trên BCTC phù hợp với niên độ mà chúng phát sinh. + Nguyên tắc bù trừ: BCTC cần trình bày riêng biệt tài sản có và tài sản nợ, không được phép bù trừ các tài sản với các khoản nợ để chỉ trình bày vốn chủ sở hữu và tài sản thuần của doanh nghiệp. 1.4.2. Các nguyên tắc riêng khi trình bày thông tin trên BCĐKT và CKQKD Nguyên tắc trình bày thông tin trên Bảng cân đối kế toán. + Nguyên tắc phương trình kế toán: Toàn bộ tài sản của doanh nghiệp phải luôn tương đương với tổng số nợ phải trả và nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu, thể hiện bằng phương trình: Tổng tài sản = Tổng nguồn vốn hay TSLĐ và ĐT ngắn hạn + TSCĐ và ĐT dài hạn = Nợ phải trả + NVCSH + Nguyên tắc số dư: Chỉ những tài khoản có số dư mới được trình bày trên BCĐKT. Những tài khoản có số dư là những tài khoản phản ánh tài sản (tài sản có) và những tài khoản phản ánh nợ phải trả và nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu (tài sản nợ). Các tài khoản không có số dư phản ánh doanh thu, chi phí làm cơ sở để xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong kỳ không được trình bày trên BCĐKT mà được trình bày trên BCKQKD.
  6. 6. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Nguyên tắc trình bày các khoản mục theo tính thanh khoản giảm dần: Các khoản mục tài sản có của doanh nghiệp được trình bày và sắp xếp theo khả năng chuyển hoá thành tiền giảm dần như sau:  Tài sản lưu động và đầu tư ngắn hạn  Tiền  Đầu tư ngắn hạn  Các khoản phải thu  Tồn kho  Tài sản cố định và đầu tư dài hạn +Nguyên tắc trình bày nợ phải trả theo thời gian: Các khoản nợ phải trả được trình bày theo nguyên tắc các khoản vay và nợ ngắn hạn được trình bày trước, các khoản vay và nợ dài hạn được trình bày sau. Nguyên tắc trình bày thông tin trên Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh. + Nguyên tắc phân loại hoạt động: Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh phân loại hoạt động theo mức độ thông dụng của hoạt động đối với doanh nghiệp. Như vậy, các hoạt động thông thường của doanh nghiệp sẽ được phân loại là hoạt động sản suất - kinh doanh, kết quả hoạt động này tạo ra doanh thu của doanh nghiệp; Các hoạt động liên quan đến đầu tư tài chính được phân loại là hoạt động tài chính; Hoạt động không xảy ra thường xuyên sẽ được phân loại là hoạt động bất thường. +Nguyên tắc phù hợp: Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh trình bày các khoản doanh thu, thu nhập và chi phí của doanh nghiệp trong kỳ. Vì vậy, báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh phải được trình bày theo nguyên tắc phù hợp giữa doanh thu và chi phí. +Nguyên tắc thận trọng: Theo nguyên tắc này, một khoản chưa xác định chắc chắn sẽ đem lại lợi ích kinh tế trong tương lai cho doanh nghiệp thì chưa được ghi nhận là doanh thu trong kỳ của doanh nghiệp và không được trình bày trên Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh. Ngược lại, một khoản lỗ trong tương lai chưa thực tế phát sinh đã được ghi nhận là chi phí trong kỳ và được trình bày trên Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh. 1.5. Nguồn số liệu để lập BCĐKT và BCKQKD Bảng cân đối kế toán được lập căn cứ vào số liệu của các sổ kế toán tổng hợp (sổ cái) và chi tiết các tài khoản có số dư cuối kỳ phản ánh tài sản, công nợ và nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu của doanh nghiệp và BCĐKT kỳ trước (quý trước, năm trước)
  7. 7. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp được lập căn cứ vào số liệu của các sổ kế toán tổng hợp, chi tiết các tài khoản phản ánh doanh thu, thu nhập, chi phí của doanh nghiệp (sổ kế toán trong kỳ của các tài khoản từ loại 5 đến loại 9) và sổ kế toán các tài khoản 133 "Thuế GTGT được khấu trừ" và tài khoản 333 "Thuế và các khoản phải nộp Nhà nước". 2. Phương pháp phân tích tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp Phương pháp phân tích BCTC doanh nghiệp là các kỹ thuật, cách thức để đánh giá tình hình tài chính của một doanh nghiệp tại một thời điểm nhất định. Để đáp ứng đầy đủ các yêu cầu của mọi đối tượng sử dụng BCTC, người ta có nhiều phương pháp phân tích khác nhau: Phương pháp chi tiết Phương pháp này dựa trên cơ sở mọi kết quả kinh doanh đều có thể chi tiết thành nhiều bộ phận cấu thành theo những hướng khác nhau, từ đó phân tích các bộ phận để biết được sự ảnh hưởng đến các đối tượng nghiên cứu. Thông thường trong phân tích, phương pháp chi tiết được thực hiện theo những hướng sau: +Phương pháp chi tiết theo bộ phận cấu thành chỉ tiêu (chi tiết theo nội dung kinh tế): Mọi kết quả kinh doanh biểu hiện trên các chỉ tiêu đều bao gồm nhiều bộ phận. Do vậy, chi tiết các chỉ tiêu theo các bộ phận cùng với sự biểu hiện về lượng của các bộ phận đó sẽ giúp ích rất nhiều trong việc đánh giá chính xác kết quả đạt được. +Phương pháp chi tiết theo thời gian: Mọi kết quả kinh doanh đều hoàn thành qua một quá trình, do vậy chi tiết theo thời gian để biết được mức độ thực hiện đối với chỉ tiêu và các nhân tố của thời gian ảnh hưởng. +Phương pháp chi tiết theo địa điểm : Kết quả kinh doanh được phát sinh ở nhiều nơi, do vậy chi tiết theo địa điểm để biết được mức độ phát sinh ở các địa điểm, từ đó tăng cường công tác hạch toán nội bộ. Phương pháp so sánh : Phương pháp so sánh được sử dụng thông dụng nhất trong phân tích hoạt động kinh doanh nói chung và phân tích tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp nói riêng. Khi so sánh phải biết được mục tiêu của việc so sánh. Ta so sánh giữa số thực hiện kỳ nàyvới số thực hiện kỳ trước để thấy rõ xu hướng thay đổi về mặt tài chính của doanh nghiệp, thấy được tình hình tài chính được cải thiện hay xấu đi để có biện pháp khắc phục trong kỳ tới. So sánh giữa số thực hiện với số kế hoạch để thấy rõ mức độ phấn đấu của doanh nghiệp. So sánh số thực hiện kỳ này với mức trung bình của ngành để thấy được tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp đang ở tình trạng tốt hay xấu, được hay chưa được so với các doanh
  8. 8. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD nghiệp cùng ngành. So sánh theo chiều dọc để thấy được tỷ trọng của từng loại trong tổng số ở mỗi bản báo cáo. So sánh theo chiều ngang để thấy được sự biến đổi cả về số tương đối và số tuyệt đối của một khoản mục nào đó qua các niên độ kế toán liên tiếp. Trong quá trình so sánh ta cần phải chú ý, khi so sánh theo thời gian, các chỉ tiêu cần thống nhất về nội dung kinh tế, về phương pháp và đơn vị tính, còn khi so sánh về không gian, thường so sánh trong một ngành nhất định nên cần phải quy đổi về cùng một quy mô với các điều kiện kinh doanh tương tự nhau. Tuỳ theo mục đích, yêu cầu của phân tích mà chọn các tiêu chuẩn so sánh thích hợp. Phương pháp so sánh được tiến hành dưới hai dạng: So sánh giản đơn và so sánh liên hệ. Phương pháp loại trừ Phương pháp này dựa trên cơ sở khi phân tích sự ảnh hưởng của một nhân tố đến chỉ tiêu thì phải loại trừ sự ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố khác theo thứ tự sắp xếp, bản chất của các nhân tố. Thông thường các nhân tố được sắp xếp theo thứ tự nhân tố số lượng rồi đến nhân tố chất lượng. Sự ảnh hưởng của một nhân tố khi các nhân tố khác vẫn giữ nguyên trị số của kỳ gốc, khi nhân tố đã thay đổi thì trị số chuyển sang kỳ phân tích. Cuối cùng, tổng hợp sự ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố bằng sự biến động của các chỉ tiêu phân tích. Phương pháp loại trừ được thể hiện dưới hai dạng là phương pháp chênh lệch và phương pháp thay thế liên hoàn. Phương pháp số chênh lệch thường được vận dụng khi các nhân tố quan hệ với chỉ tiêu dưới dạng tích Phương pháp cân đối Với mọi kết quả kinh doanh đều dựa trên mối quan hệ mật thiết giữa các bộ phận cấu thành, do vậy khi nghiên cứu sự biến động của các mối quan hệ sẽ cho biết bản chất của đối tượng nghiên cứu Phương pháp hồi quy tương quan Hồi quy tương quan là phương pháp của toán học, được vận dụng trong phân tích kinh doanh để biểu hiện và đánh giá mối liên hệ tương quan giữa các chỉ tiêu kinh tế. 3. Nội dung phân tích tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp Xuất phát từ nhu cầu thông tin về tình hình tài chính của chủ doanh nghiệp và các đối tượng quan tâm khác (các nhà đầu tư, hội đồng quản trị doanh nghiệp, các nhà cho vay, cơ quan quản lý cấp trên...) phân tích tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp phải đạt được các mục tiêu chủ yếu sau: Thứ nhất:
  9. 9. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Phân tích tình hình tài chính phải cung cấp đầy đủ những thông tin để đánh giá rủi ro từ hoạt động đầu tư và cho vay của các nhà đầu tư, ngân hàng. Thứ hai: Phân tích tình hình tài chính phải cung cấp những thông tin về khả năng tạo ra tiền và tình hình sử dụng vốn kinh doanh, tình hình và khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp. Thứ ba: Phân tích tình hình tài chính phải tạo ra những khả năng về sự biến đổi tài sản, nguồn vốn và các nhân tố gây ra sự biến đổi đó. Nội dung của việc phân tích tình hình tài chính (chủ yếu thông qua bảng cân đối kế toán và báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh) bao gồm: Một là : Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp Hai là : Phân tích tình hình bảo đảm nguồn vốn cho hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh Ba là : Phân tích tình hình và khả năng thanh toán Bốn là : Phân tích hiệu quả kinh doanh 3.1. Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp sẽ cung cấp cho chúng ta những thông tin khái quát về tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp như quy mô vốn mà đơn vị sử dụng trong kỳ, cũng như khả năng huy động vốn của doanh nghiệp; khả năng tự bảo đảm về mặt tài chính và mức độ độc lập về mặt tài chính. Từ đó sẽ cung cấp cho người sử dụng thông tin biết được khái quát tình hình tài chính trong kỳ kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là khả quan hay không khả quan. 3.1.1.Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp thông qua BCĐKT. 3.1.1.1.So sánh sự biến động của tổng tài sản và tổng nguồn vốn. Trước hết, căn cứ vào số liệu đã phản ánh trên bảng cân đối kế toán để tiến hành so sánh tổng số tài sản và tổng số nguồn vốn giữa cuối kỳ với đầu năm để thấy được quy mô vốn mà đơn vị sử dụng trong kỳ cũng như khả năng huy động vốn của doanh nghiệp. Từ đó, xác định sự biến đổi nào là hợp lý, tích cực, ngược lại đâu là bất hợp lý, tiêu cực để có phương án phân tích chi tiết và hoạch định những giải pháp trong quản lý và điều hành. Cần lưu ý là số tổng cộng của "Tài
  10. 10. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD sản" và "Nguồn vốn" tăng, giảm do nhiều nguyên nhân nên chưa thể biểu hiện đầy đủ tình hình tài chính của đơn vị được. Giả sử tổng tài sản trong kỳ tăng, chưa thể kết luận là quy mô sản xuất - kinh doanh được mở rộng, mà quy mô sản xuất - kinh doanh mở rộng có thể do: vay nợ thêm, đầu tư tăng hoặc kinh doanh có lãi.Vì thế, cần đi sâu vào phân tích các mối quan hệ giữa các chỉ tiêu trong bảng cân đối kế toán. 3.1.1.2 Phân tích mối quan hệ giữa các khoản mục trong BCĐKT. Mối quan hệ giữa các khoản mục trong BCĐKT. Theo quan điểm luân chuyển vốn, tài sản của doanh nghiệp bao gồm tài sản lưu động và tài sản cố định. Hai loại tài sản này được hình thành chủ yếu từ nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu. Tức là: B.nguồn vốn = A. tài sản [I + II + IV + V(2,3) +VI ] +B. tài sản (I + II + III) (1) Cân đối (1) chỉ là cân đối mang tính lý thuyết, nghĩa là với nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu, doanh nghiệp đủ trang trải các loại tài sản cho các hoạt động chủ yếu mà không phải đi vay hoặc chiếm dụng. Trong thực tế, thường xẩy ra một trong hai trường hợp sau: +TH 1: Vế trái >Vế phải : Trường hợp này doanh nghiệp thừa nguồn vốn, không sử dụng hết nên sẽ bị chiếm dụng. +TH 2: Vế trái < Vế phải :Trường hợp này thể hiện doanh nghiệp thiếu nguồn vốn để trang trải tài sản nên chắc chắn doanh nghiệp phải đi vay hoặc chiếm dụng vốn từ bên ngoài. Việc đi vay hoặc đi chiếm dụng vốn trong thời hạn thanh toán đều được coi là hợp pháp, còn ngoài thời hạn (nợ quá hạn) coi là không hợp pháp. Do vậy, về mặt lý thuyết, lại có quan hệ cân đối (2) sau đây: B.nguồn vốn + A. nguồn vốn [ I (1) + II ] = A.tài sản [ I + II + IV + V (2,3) + VI ] + B.tài sản (I + II + III ) (2) Cân đối (2) hầu như không xẩy ra mà trên thực tế, thường xảy ra một trong hai trường hợp sau: +TH 1: Vế trái > Vế phải :Trong trường hợp này, do không sử dụng hết nguồn vốn nên nguồn vốn dư thừa của doanh nghiệp sẽ bị chiếm dụng. + TH 2 : Vế trái < Vế phải :Trường hợp này ngược với trường hợp trên, do thiếu nguồn bù đắp cho tài sản kinh doanh nên doanh nghiệp buộc phải đi chiếm dụng vốn.
  11. 11. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Tiếp theo việc phân tích mối quan hệ giữa các chỉ tiêu trong bảng cân đối kế toán là việc đi sâu phân tích cơ cấu tài sản và nguồn hình thành tài sản cũng như tình hình biến động của các khoản mục trong bảng cân đối kế toán. Phân tích sự biến động của các khoản mục trong BCĐKT. ♦Phân tích cơ cấu và tình hình biến động tài sản. Phân tích cơ cấu tài sản, ngoài việc so sánh tổng số tài sản cuối kỳ so với đầu năm còn phải xem xét tỷ trọng từng loại tài sản chiếm trong tổng số tài sản và xu hướng biến động của chúng để thấy được mức độ hợp lý của việc phân bổ.Việc đánh giá phải dựa trên tính chất kinh doanh và tình hình biến động của từng bộ phận. Qua việc phân tích cơ cấu tài sản, ta biết được hệ số đầu tư. H ệ số đầu tư = Tài sản cố định và đang đầu tư Tổng số tài sản Trong đó, tài sản cố định và đang đầu tư được lấy từ chỉ tiêu "Tài sản cố định" (Mã số 210); chỉ tiêu "Chi phí xây dựng dở dang" (Mã số 230) và chỉ tiêu "Tổng cộng tài sản" (Mã số 250) trên "Bảng cân đối kế toán" (Mẫu số B01-DN). Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh tình hình trang bị cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuất nói chung và máy móc, thiết bị nói riêng của doanh nghiệp. Nó cho biết năng lực sản xuất và xu hướng phát triển lâu dài của doanh nghiệp. Trị số của chỉ tiêu này tuỳ thuộc vào từng ngành kinh doanh cụ thể. Đồng thời với việc phân tích cơ cấu tài sản, cần xem xét tình hình biến động của từng khoản mục tài sản cụ thể. Qua đó, đánh giá tính hợp lý của sự biến động. Căn cứ vào số liệu trên BCĐKT vào ngày cuối kỳ (quý, năm) ta lập bảng phân tích cơ cấu tài sản: Bảng phân tích cơ cấu tài sản Đơn vị tính: Chỉ tiêu Đầu năm Cuối kỳ Cuối kỳ so với đầu năm Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) A-TSLĐ và đầu tư ngắn hạn I-Tiền II-Các khoản đầu tư tài chính
  12. 12. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD ngắn hạn III-Các khoản phải thu IV-Hàng tồn kho V-Tài sản lưu động khác VI-Chi sự nghiệp B-TSCĐ và đầu tư dài hạn I-TSCĐ II-Các khoản đầu tư tài chính dài hạn III-Chi phí XDCB dở dang IV-Các khoản ký cược, ký quỹ dài hạn Tổng cộng tài sản ♦Phân tích cơ cấu và tình hình biến động nguồn vốn Đối với nguồn hình thành tài sản, cần xem xét tỷ trọng từng loại chiếm trong tổng số cũng như xu hướng biến động của chúng. Nếu nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu chiếm tỷ trọng cao trong tổng số nguồn vốn thì doanh nghiệp có đủ khả năng tự bảo đảm về mặt tài chính và mức độ độc lập của doanh nghiệp đối với các chủ nợ (ngân hàng, nhà cung cấp...) là cao. Ngược lại, nếu công nợ phải trả chiếm chủ yếu trong tổng số nguồn vốn (cả về số tuyết đối và tương đối) thì khả năng bảo đảm về mặt tài chính của doanh nghiệp sẽ thấp. Điều này dễ thấy thông qua chỉ tiêu hệ số tài trợ. H ệ số tài trợ = Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu Tổng số nguồn vốn Hệ số tài trợ là chỉ tiêu phản ánh mức độ độc lập về mặt tài chính của doanh nghiệp, nó cho biết vốn chủ sở hữu chiếm tỷ trọng bao nhiêu trong tổng số nguồn vốn. Chỉ tiêu "Hệ số tài trợ" chiếm tỷ trọng càng cao trong tổng số nguồn vốn và càng cao so với kỳ trước, chứng tỏ mức độ độc lập về mặt tài chính của doanh nghiệp càng cao bởi vì hầu hết tài sản mà doanh nghiệp hiện có đều được đầu tư bằng số vốn của mình. Bảng phân tích cơ cấu nguồn vốn. Đơn vị tính Đầu năm Cuối kỳ Cuối kỳ so với đầu năm
  13. 13. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) Số tiền Tỷ trọng (%) A-Nợ phải trả I-Nợ ngắn hạn II-Nợ dài hạn III-Nợ khác B-Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu I-Nguồn vốn, quỹ II-Nguồn kinh phí, quỹ khác Tổng cộng 3.1.1.3.Đánh giá khái quát khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp Tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp lại được thể hiện rõ nét qua khả năng thanh toán. Nếu doanh nghiệp có khả năng thanh toán cao thì tình hình tài chính sẽ khả quan và ngược lại. Do vậy, khi đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp không thể không xem xét khả năng thanh toán, đặc biệt là khả năng thanh toán ngắn hạn. Để đánh giá khả năng thanh toán hiện hành, khi phân tích cần tính ra và so sánh chỉ tiêu "Hệ số thanh toán hiện hành": H ệ số thanh toán hiện hành = Tổng số tài sản Tổng số nợ phải trả Hệ số thanh toán hiện hành là chỉ tiêu được dùng để đánh giá khả năng thanh toán tổng quát của doanh nghiệp trong kỳ báo cáo, Chỉ tiêu này có vai trò rất quan trọng trong việc xem xét tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Nếu doanh nghiệp có chỉ số này luôn lớn hơn hoặc bằng 1 thì doanh nghiệp bảo đảm được khả năng thanh toán và ngược lại. Để đánh giá khả năng thanh toán tạm thời các khoản nợ ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp trong kỳ báo cáo, người phân tích sử dụng chỉ tiêu " Hệ số thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn ": Hệ số thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn = Tổng giá trị thuần của tài sản lưu động Tổng số nợ ngắn hạn "Hệ số thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn" cho thấy khả năng đáp ứng các khoản nợ ngắn hạn (phải thanh toán trong vòng một năm hay một chu kỳ kinh doanh) của doanh nghiệp là cao hay thấp. Nếu chỉ tiêu này xấp xỉ bằng một thì doanh nghiệp có đủ khả năng thanh toán các khoản nợ ngắn hạn và tình hình tài chính là bình
  14. 14. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD thường hoặc khả quan, ngược lại nếu "Hệ số thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn" càng nhỏ hơn 1 thì khả năng thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp càng thấp. Bên cạnh "Hệ số thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn", để nắm được khả năng thanh toán tức thời (thanh toán nhanh), cần tính ra và so sánh chỉ tiêu " Hệ số thanh toán nhanh": Hệ số thanh toán nhanh = Tổng số tiền và tương đương tiền Tổng số nợ ngắn hạn "Hệ số thanh toán nhanh" là chỉ tiêu được dụng để đánh giá khả năng thanh toán nhanh các khoản nợ ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp trong kỳ báo cáo. Thực tế cho thấy, tỷ suất thanh toán nhanh nếu > 0,5 thì tình hình thanh toán tương đối khả quan, còn nếu < 0,5 thì doanh nghiệp có thể gặp khó khăn trong việc thanh toán công nợ và do đó, có thể phải bán gấp hàng hoá, sản phẩm để trả nợ vì không đủ tiền thanh toán. Tuy nhiên, nếu hệ số này quá cao lại phản ánh một tình hình không tốt vì vốn bằng tiền quá nhiều, vòng quay vốn chậm, làm giảm hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. Để nắm được khả năng chuyển đổi thành tiền của tài sản lưu động là nhanh hay chậm, từ đó xác định được doanh nghiệp có đủ tiền, thiếu tiền hay thừa tiền phục vụ cho việc thanh toán các khoản nợ ngắn hạn, khi phân tích, cần xem xét chỉ tiêu " Hệ số thanh toán của vốn lưu động ": Hệ số thanh toán của vốn lưu động = Tổng số tiền và tương đương tiền Tổng giá trị thuần của tài sản lưu động Thực tế cho thấy nếu "Hệ số thanh toán của vốn lưu động" tính ra mà lớn hơn 0,5 thì lượng tiền và tương đương tiền của doanh nghiệp quá nhiều, bảo đảm thừa khả năng thanh toán; còn nếu nhỏ hơn 0,1 thì doanh nghiệp lại không đủ tiền để đáp ứng nhu cầu thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn. Như vậy, thừa tiền hay thiếu tiền đều phản ánh một tình trạng tài chính không bình thường, nếu thừa, sẽ gây ứ đọng vốn; ngược lại, nếu thiếu sẽ không bảo đảm khả năng thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn. i v i các kho n n d i h n, bi t c kh n ng thanh toán c a Đố ớ ả ợ à ạ để ế đượ ả ă ủ doanh nghi p, khi phân tích, c n tính ra v so sánh ch tiêu "H s thanh toán ệ ầ à ỉ ệ ố n d i h n": ợ à ạ Hệ số thanh toán nợ dài hạn = Giá trị còn lại của tài sản cố định hình thành bằng nguồn vốn vay dài hạn hoặc nợ dài hạn Tổng số nợ dài hạn
  15. 15. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD "Hệ số thanh toán nợ dài hạn" là chỉ tiêu được dùng để đánh giá khả năng thanh toán các khoản nợ dài hạn bằng nguồn vốn khấu hao tài sản cố định mua sắm bằng nguồn vốn vay dài hạn của doanh nghiệp trong kỳ báo cáo. Nếu hệ số này lớn hơn hoặc bằng 1, chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp bảo đảm khả năng thanh toán nợ dài hạn bằng nguồn vốn khấu hao tài sản cố định mua sắm bằng nguồn vốn vay dài hạn và ngược lại, nếu hệ số này càng nhỏ hơn 1 càng chứng tỏ khả năng thanh toán nợ dài hạn của doanh nghiệp thấp, doanh nghiệp buộc phải dùng các nguồn vốn khác để trả nợ. Ngoài các chỉ tiêu trên, khi phân tích cần xem xét chỉ tiêu vốn hoạt động thuần (vốn luân chuyển thuần). Vốn hoạt động thuần là chỉ tiêu phản ánh mức chênh lệch giữa tổng số tài sản lưu động với các khoản nợ ngắn hạn. Một doanh nghiệp muốn hoạt động không bị gián đoạn thì cần thiết phải duy trì một mức vốn hoạt động thuần hợp lý nhằm thoả mãn việc thanh toán các khoản nợ ngắn hạn và dự trữ hàng tồn kho. Vốn hoạt động thuần của doanh nghiệp càng lớn thì khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp càng cao. Ngược lại, khi vốn hoạt động thuần giảm sút thì doanh nghiệp mất dần khả năng thanh toán. Trường hợp vốn hoạt động thuần của doanh nghiệp < 0, chứng tỏ một bộ phận tài sản dài hạn của doanh nghiệp được hình thành bằng nguồn vốn ngắn hạn, dẫn đến cán cân thanh toán mất cân bằng, doanh nghiệp phải dùng tài sản dài hạn để thanh toán nợ tới hạn. Nói cách khác, khi vốn hoạt động thuần < 0, khi đó doanh nghiệp có nguy cơ phá sản. Vốn hoạt động thuần = Tổng giá trị thuần của tài sản lưu động - Tổng số nợ ngắn hạn Để đánh giá một cách khái quát tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp ta còn sử dụng "Tỷ suất lợi nhuận so với tài sản" để đánh giá khái quát hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Tỷ suất lợi nhuận so với tài sản = Tổng lợi nhuận trước thuế TNDN Tổng tài sản bình quân Chỉ tiêu này cho biết hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản của doanh nghiệp trong 1 kỳ phân tích. Chỉ tiêu này càng cao chứng tỏ hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp càng tốt. Chỉ tiêu này được so sánh kỳ này với kỳ trước hoặc các doanh nghiệp có cùng điều kiện tương đương. Sau khi phân tích khái quát tình hình tài chính doanh nghiệp, ta có thể đưa ra kết luận sơ bộ về việc phân bổ tài sản và nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp, cụ thể là việc phân bổ đó có hợp lý hay không; các khoản nợ phải thu tăng hay giảm;
  16. 16. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD tình hình đầu tư có khả quan hay không; ...Từ đó đưa ra kết luận chung về tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp là tốt hay xấu. Tuy nhiên, việc phân tích mới chỉ dừng lại ở mức độ đánh giá khái quát. Để có kết luận chính xác ta cần phải đi sâu vào một số chỉ tiếu chủ yếu khác có liên quan đến tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp. 3.1.2. Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp qua BCKQKD Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính qua BCKQKD giúp ta thấy được sự biến động lợi nhuận của toàn doanh nghiệp, của từng bộ phận lợi nhuận trong tổng số giữa thực tế với kế hoạch, giữa năm nay với năm trước nhằm thấy khái quát tình hình lợi nhuận và những nguyên nhân ảnh hưởng đến tình hình trên. Khi phân tích, cần tính ra và so sánh mức và tỷ lệ biến động của kỳ phân tích so với kỳ gốc trên từng chỉ tiêu, đồng thời so sánh tình hình biến động của từng chỉ tiêu với tổng số doanh thu thuần. Tiếp theo cần đi sâu xem xét tình hình biến động của các khoản mục trong báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh để từ đó biết được các nguyên nhân ảnh hưởng đến tình hình lợi nhuận về tiêu thụ sản phẩm hàng hoá, từ đó đưa ra các nhận xét kiến nghị. 3.2. Phân tích tình hình đảm bảo nguồn vốn cho hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh. Để tiến hành hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh, các doanh nghiệp cần phải có tài sản, bao gồm TSCĐ và TSLĐ. Việc bảo đảm đầy đủ nhu cầu về tài sản là một vấn đề cốt yếu để đảm bảo cho quá trình kinh doanh được tiến hành liên tục và có hiệu quả. Để đảm bảo đủ tài sản cho hoạt động kinh doanh, doanh nghiệp cần phải tập hợp các biện pháp tài chính cần thiết cho việc huy động, hình thành nguồn vốn. Nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp được hình thành trước hết từ nguồn vốn của bản thân chủ sở hữu (vốn góp ban đầu và bổ sung trong quá trình kinh doanh, các quỹ doanh nghiệp có nguồn gốc từ lợi nhuận, lợi nhuận chưa phân phối, các nguồn kinh phí, nguồn vốn xây dựng cơ bản...). Sau nữa được hình thành từ nguồn vốn vay và nợ hợp pháp (vay ngắn hạn, dài hạn, trung hạn ở ngân hàng và vay các đối tượng khác; nợ người cung cấp, nợ công nhân viên chức, nợ Ngân sách Nhà nước...). Cuối cùng, nguồn vốn được hình thành từ các nguồn bất hợp pháp (nợ quá hạn; vay quá hạn; chiếm dụng bất hợp pháp của người mua, người bán, của công nhân viên chức...). Có thể phân loại nguồn vốn (nguồn tài trợ) tài sản của doanh nghiệp thành hai loại:
  17. 17. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Nguồn tài trợ thường xuyên: là nguồn vốn mà doanh nghiệp được sử dụng thường xuyên, lâu dài vào hoạt động kinh doanh. Thuộc nguồn tài trợ thường xuyên trong doanh nghiệp bao gồm nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu và nguồn vốn vay - nợ dài hạn, trung hạn (trừ vay - nợ quá hạn). -Nguồn tài trợ tạm thời: là nguồn vốn mà doanh nghiệp tạm thời sử dụng vào hoạt động kinh doanh trong một khoảng thời gian ngắn. Thuộc nguồn tài trợ tạm thời bao gồm các khoản vay ngắn hạn; nợ ngắn hạn; các khoản vay- nợ quá hạn (kể cả vay - nợ dài hạn ); các khoản chiếm dụng bất hợp pháp của người bán, người mua; của công nhân viên chức... Khi phân tích tình hình bảo đảm nguồn vốn cho hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh, cần tính ra và so sánh tổng nhu cầu về tài sản (TSCĐ và TSLĐ) với nguồn tài trợ thường xuyên (nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu hiện có và nguồn vốn vay - nợ dài hạn). Nếu tổng số nguồn tài trợ thường xuyên có đủ hoặc lớn hơn tổng số nhu cầu về tài sản thì doanh nghiệp cần sử dụng số thừa này một cách hợp lý (đầu tư vào TSLĐ, TSCĐ, vào các hoạt động liên doanh, trả nợ vay...), tránh bị chiếm dụng vốn. Ngược lại, khi nguồn tài trợ thường xuyên không đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu về tài sản thì doanh nghiệp cần phải có biện pháp huy động và sử dụng phù hợp (huy động nguồn tài trợ tạm thời hợp pháp hoặc giảm quy mô đầu tư, tránh đi chiếm dụng vốn một cách bất hợp pháp). Có thể khái quát nguồn tài trợ tài sản của doanh nghiệp qua sơ đồ sau: Nguồn tài trợ tài sản Đơn vị tính: Tài sản cố định -TSCĐHH -TSCĐVH -TSCĐ thuê tài chính -Góp vốn liên doanh dài hạn -Đầu tư chứng khoán dài hạn -Đầu tư dài hạn khác Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu Nguồn vốn tài trợ -Vay dài hạn -Nợ dài hạn -Vay trung hạn -Nợ trung hạn -Vay ngắn hạn Nguồn
  18. 18. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Tài sản lưu động -Tiền -Nợ phải thu -Hàng tồn kho -Đầu tư ngắn hạn -V.v... 3.3. Phân tích tình hình và khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp 3.3.1. Phân tích tình hình thanh toán của doanh nghiệp Căn cứ vào bảng cân đối kế toán ta lập bảng phân tích tình hình thanh toán của doanh nghiệp. Bảng phân tích tình hình thanh toán Đơn vị tính: Chỉ tiêu Năm N Năm N + 1 Chênh lệch Số tiền (đồng) % I.Các khoản phải thu 1.Phải thu của khách hàng 2.Trả trước cho người bán 3.Thuế GTGT được khấu trừ 4.Phải thu nội bộ 5.Phải thu khác 6.Dự phòng các khoản phải thu khó đòi II.Các khoản phải trả khác 1.Nợ dài hạn 2.Nợ ngắn hạn -Vay ngắn hạn -Phải trả cho người bán
  19. 19. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Người mua trả trước -Phải trả nhà nước -Phải trả CNV -Phải trả đơn vị nội bộ -Phải trả khác Tình hình thanh toán của doanh nghiệp được thể hiện qua các chỉ tiêu phản ánh nợ phải thu và các chỉ tiêu phản ánh nợ phải trả. Về mặt tổng thể, tình hình thanh toán các khoản nợ phải thu và thanh toán nợ phải trả được thể hiện qua các chỉ tiêu sau: Tỉ lệ các khoản nợ phải thu so với các = Tổng số nợ phải thu Tổng số nợ phải trả Nếu tỷ lệ các khoản nợ phải thu so với các khoản nợ phải trả lớn hơn 100%, chứng tỏ số vốn của doanh nghiệp bị chiếm dụng lớn hơn số vốn mà doanh nghiệp đi chiếm dụng. Ngược lại, nếu chỉ tiêu này nhỏ hơn 100% , chứng tỏ số vốn doanh nghiệp bị chiếm dụng nhỏ hơn số vốn đặc biệt đi chiếm dụng. Thực tế cho thấy, số đi chiếm dụng lớn hơn hay nhỏ hơn số bị chiếm dụng đều phản ánh một tình hình tài chính không lành mạnh. Số vòng luân chuyển các khoản phải thu = Tổng số tiền hàng bán chịu x 100 Số dư bình quân các khoản phải thu Chỉ tiêu này cho biết mức độ hợp lý của số dư các khoản phải thu và hiệu quả của việc đi thu hồi nợ. Nếu số vòng luân chuyển của các khoản phải thu lớn, chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp thu hồi tiền hàng kịp thời, ít bị chiếm dụng vốn. Tuy nhiên, số vòng luân chuyển các khoản phải thu nếu quá cao sẽ không tốt vì có thể ảnh hưởng đến khối lượng hàng tiêu thụ do phương thức thanh toán quá chặt chẽ (chủ yếu là thanh toán ngay trong thời gian ngắn). Trong công thức trên, số dư bình quân các khoản phải thu được tính như sau: Số dư bình quâncác khoản = Tổng số nợ phải thu đầu kỳ và cuối kỳ 2
  20. 20. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Thời gian quay vòng của các khoản phải thu: Thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải thu là chỉ tiêu phản ánh các khoản phải thu quay được một vòng thì mất mấy ngày. Chỉ tiêu này được tính như sau: Thời gian quayvòng của cáckhoản phải thu = Thời gian của kỳ phân tích x 100 Số vòng luân chuyển các khoản phải thu Thời gian quay vòng của các khoản phải thu càng ngắn, chứng tỏ tốc độ thu hồi tiền hàng càng nhanh, doanh nghiệp ít bị chiếm dụng vốn. Ngược lại, thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải thu càng dài, chứng tỏ tốc độ thu hồi tiền hàng càng chậm, số vốn doanh nghiệp bị chiếm dụng nhiều. Khi phân tích, cần tính ra và so sánh với thời gian bán chịu quy định cho khách hàng. Nếu thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải thu lớn hơn thời gian bán chịu quy định cho khách hàng thì việc thu hồi các khoản phải thu là chậm và ngược lại, số ngày quy định bán chịu cho khách hàng lớn hơn thời gian này thì có dấu hiệu chứng tỏ việc thu hồi nợ đạt được về thời gian. -Số vòng luân chuyển các khoản phải trả (vòng): Số vòng luân chuyển các khoản phải trả là chỉ tiêu phản ánh trong kỳ kinh doanh, các khoản phải trả quay được mấy vòng và được tính theo công thức : Số vòng luân chuyển các khoản = Tổng số tiền hàng mua chịu Số dư bình quân các khoản phải trả Chỉ tiêu này cho biết mức hợp lý của số dư các khoản phải trả và hiệu quả của việc thanh toán nợ. Nêu số vòng luân chuyển của các khoản phải trả lớn, chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp thanh toán tiền hàng kịp thời, ít đi chiếm dụng vốn và có thể được hưởng chiết khấu thanh toán. Tuy nhiên, số vòng luân chuyển các khoản phải trả nếu quá cao sẽ không tốt vì có thể ảnh hưởng đến kết quả kinh doanh trong kỳ của doanh nghiệp do phải huy động mọi nguồn vốn để trả nợ (kể cả vay, bán rẻ hàng hoá, dịch vụ...). Trong công thức trên, số dư bình quân các khoản phải trả được tính như sau: Số dư bình quâncác khoản = Tổng số nợ phải trả đầu kỳ và cuối kỳ 2
  21. 21. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD -Thời gian quay vòng của các khoản phải trả: Thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải trả là chỉ tiêu phản ánh các khoản phải trả quay được một vòng thì mất mấy ngày. Chỉ tiêu này được tính như sau: Thời gian quay vòng của các = Thời gian của kỳ phân tích Số vòng luân chuyển các khoản phải trả Thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải trả càng ngắn, chứng tỏ tốc độ thanh toán tiền hàng càng nhanh, doanh nghiệp ít đi chiếm dụng vốn. Ngược lại, thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải trả càng dài, chứng tỏ tốc độ thanh toán tiền hàng càng chậm, số vốn doanh nghiệp đi chiếm dụng nhiều. Khi phân tích, cần tính ra và so sánh với thời gian mua chịu được người bán quy định cho doanh nghiệp. Nếu thời gian quay vòng các khoản phải trả lớn hơn thời gian mua chịu được quy định thì việc thanh toán tiền hàng là chậm và ngược lại, số ngày quy định mua chịu lớn hơn thời gian này thì có dấu hiệu chứng tỏ việc thanh toán nợ đạt trước kế hoạch về thời gian. 3.3.2. Phân tích khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp. Để có cơ sở đánh giá tình hình thanh toán của doanh nghiệp trước mắt và triển vọng trong thời gian tới, cần đi sâu phân tích nhu cầu và khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp. Bảng phân tích nhu cầu và khả năng thanh toán Đơn vị tính: Nhu cầu thanh toán 01/01/N 31/12/N Khả năng thanh toán 01/01/N 31/12/N I.Các khoản thanh toán ngay I.Các khoản có thể dùng thanh toán ngay 1.Vay ngắn hạn 1.Tiền mặt 2.Phải trả cho người bán 2.TGNH 3.Phải trả khách hàng II.Các khoản có thể dùng thanh toán trong thời
  22. 22. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD gian tới 4.Phải nộp ngân sách 1.Các khoản phải thu 5.Phải trả CNV 2.Phải thu khách hàng II.Các khoản phải thanh toán trong thời gian tới 3.Trả trước cho người bán 1.Phải trả phải nộp khác 4.Phải thu khác Tổng cộng Tổng cộng Đồng thời trên cơ sở bảng phân tích trên, cần tính ra chỉ tiêu "Hệ số khả năng thanh toán": Hệ số khả năng thanh toán = Khả năng thanh toán Nhu cầu thanh toán Chỉ tiêu này có thể tính cho cả thời kỳ hoặc cho từng giai đoạn (hiện thời, tháng tới, quý tới...): -Nếu Hk >1 chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp bảo đảm khả năng thanh toán và tình hình tài chính là bình thường hoặc khả quan. -Nếu Hk < 1 chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp không có khả năng thanh toán. Hk càng nhỏ bao nhiêu thì doanh nghiệp càng mất dần khả năng thanh toán bấy nhiêu. Khi Hk gần bằng 0 thì doanh nghiệp bị phá sản, không còn khả năng thanh toán. 3.4. Phân tích hiệu quả kinh doanh. 3.4.1.Hệ thống chỉ tiêu tổng quát Hiệu quả kinh doanh là một phạm trù kinh tế phản ánh trình độ sử dụng các nguồn nhân tài, vật lực của doanh nghiệp để đạt được kết quả cao nhất trong quá trình kinh doanh với tổng chi phí thấp nhất. Hệ thống chỉ tiêu để phản ánh hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh luôn thống nhất với công thức đánh giá hiệu quả chung: Mặt khác, do tính chất cân bằng của bảng cân đối kế toán, tổng số tài sản luôn luôn bằng tổng số nguồn vốn nên cân đối (2) có thể viết lại như sau:
  23. 23. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Hiệu quả kinh doanh = Kết quả đầu ra Yếu tố đầu vào Kết quả đầu ra được đo bằng các chỉ tiêu như giá trị tổng sản lượng, doanh thu thuần, lợi nhuận thuần trước thuế, lợi nhuận thuần sau thuế, lợi nhuận gộp...; còn yếu tố đầu vào bao gồm lao động, tư liệu lao động, đối tượng lao động, vốn chủ sở hữu, vốn vay... Công thức (*) phản ánh sức sản xuất (hay sức sinh lợi) của các chỉ tiêu phản ánh đầu vào, được tính cho tổng số và cho riêng phần gia tăng. Hiệu quả kinh doanh lại có thể tính bằng cách so sánh nghịch đảo: Hiệ u quả kinh doanh = Yếu tố đầu vào (** ) Kết quả đầu ra Công thức (**) phản ánh suất hao phí của các chỉ tiêu đầu vào, nghĩa là để có 1 đơn vị kết quả đầu ra thì hao phí hết mấy đơn vị chi phí (hoặc vốn) ở đầu vào. Ngoài hai cách tính trên, hiệu quả kinh doanh còn được tính bằng cách lấy tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh chất lượng so với tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh số lượng (quy mô) hoặc ngược lại, so sánh tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh số lượng với tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh chất lượng. Doanh nghiệp được coi là kinh doanh có hiệu quả khi tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh chất lượng so với tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh số lượng (quy mô) tăng lên hoặc tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh số lượng với tổng thể đầu ra phản ánh chất lượng giảm xuống. 3.4.2. Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng tổng tài sản Hiệu quả sử dụng tổng tài sản được tính toán bằng nhiều chỉ tiêu nhưng phổ biến là các chỉ tiêu sau: Sức sản xuất của tổng tài sản = Tổng số doanh thu thuần (hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng) Tổng tài sản bình quân Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh một đơn vị tài sản bình quân đem lại mấy đơn vị doanh thu thuần (hay giá trị sản lượng). Sức sản xuất của tổng tài sản càng lớn, hiệu quả sử dụng tổng tài sản càng tăng và ngược lại, nếu sức sản xuất của tổng
  24. 24. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD tài sản càng nhỏ, hiệu quả sử dụng tổng tài sản càng giảm. Tổng tài sản bình quân trong kỳ được tính như sau: Tổng tài sản bình quân = Tổng giá trị tài sản hiện có đầu kỳ và hiện có cuối kỳ 2 Giá tr t i s n hi n có u k v hi n có cu i k c c n c v o ch ị à ả ệ đầ ỳ à ệ ố ỳ đượ ă ứ à ỉ tiêu "T ng c ng t i s n" (mã s 250) trên "B ng cân i k toán" (M u s ổ ộ à ả ố ả đố ế ẫ ố B01-DN), c t "S u n m" v c t "S cu i k ". ộ ố đầ ă à ộ ố ố ỳ Sức sinh lợi của tổng tài sản = Lợi nhuận thuần trước thuế (hoặc lợi nhuận thuần sau thuế hoặc lợi nhuận gộp) Tổng tài sản bình quân Chỉ tiêu sức sinh lợi của tổng tài sản cho biết 1 đơn vị tài sản bình quân đem lại mấy đơn vị lợi nhuận thuần trước thuế (hay lợi nhuận thuần sau thuế hoặc lợi nhuận gộp). Sức sinh lợi của tổng tài sản càng lớn thì hiệu quả sử dụng tổng tài sản càng cao và ngược lại. Su ất hao phí của tổng tài sản = Tổng tài sản bình quân Doanh thu thuần hay lợi nhuận thuần (hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng) Qua chỉ tiêu này ta thấy, để có 1 đơn vị doanh thu thuần hay lợi nhuận thuần hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng, doanh nghiệp cần phải có bao nhiêu đơn vị tổng tài sản bình quân. Suất hao phí càng lớn thì hiệu quả sử dụng tổng tài sản càng thấp và ngược lại. 3.4.3.Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản cố định Hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản cố định được tính toán bằng nhiều chỉ tiêu nhưng phổ biến là các chỉ tiêu sau: Sức sản xuất của tài sản cố định = Tổng số doanh thu thuần (hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng) Nguyên giá bình quân (hoặc giá trị còn lại bình quân) TSCĐ
  25. 25. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Ch tiêu n y ph n ánh m t n v nguyên giá bình quân (hay giá tr còn ỉ à ả ộ đơ ị ị l i bình quân) t i s n c nh em l i m y n v doanh thu thu n (hay giá ạ à ả ố đị đ ạ ấ đơ ị ầ tr s n l ng). S c s n xu t c a t i s n c nh c ng l n, hi u qu s d ng ị ả ượ ứ ả ấ ủ à ả ố đị à ớ ệ ả ử ụ t i s n c nh c ng t ng v ng c l i, n u s c s n xu t c a t i s n c inh à ả ố đị à ă à ượ ạ ế ứ ả ấ ủ à ả ố đ c ng nh , hi u qu s d ng t i s n c nh c ng gi m. Nguyên giá bình à ỏ ệ ả ử ụ à ả ố đị à ả quân t i s n c nh trong k c tính nh sau: à ả ố đị ỳ đượ ư Nguyên giá bình quân TSCĐ = Tổng nguyên giá TSCĐ hiện có đầu kỳ và hiện có cuối kỳ 2 Nguyên giá TSCĐ hiện có đầu kỳ và hiện có cuối kỳ được căn cứ vào các chỉ tiêu có mã số 212, mã số 215 và mã số 218 trên "Bảng cân đối kế toán" (Mẫu số B01-DN),cột "Số đầu năm" và cột "Số cuối kỳ". Giá trị còn lại bình quân của TSCĐ trong kỳ được tính như sau: Giá trị còn lại bình quân của TSCĐ = Tổng giá trị còn lại của TSCĐ hiện có đầu kỳ và hiện có cuối kỳ 2 Giá tr còn l i c a TSC hi n có u k v hi n có cu i k c c n ị ạ ủ Đ ệ đầ ỳ à ệ ố ỳ đượ ă c v o ch tiêu "T i s n c inh" (Mã s 210), trên "B ng cân i k toán" ứ à ỉ à ả ố đ ố ả đố ế (M u s B01-DN), c t "S u n m" v c t s "S cu i k ". ẫ ố ộ ố đầ ă à ộ ố ố ố ỳ Sức sinh lợi của TSCĐ = Lợi nhuận thuần trước thuế (hoặc lợi nhuận thuần sau thuế hoặc lợi nhuận gộp) Nguyên giá bình quân (hoặc giá trị còn lại bình quân) TSCĐ Ch tiêu s c sinh l i c a TSC cho bi t 1 n v nguyên giá bình quân ỉ ứ ợ ủ Đ ế đơ ị (hay giá tr còn l i bình quân) TSC em l i m y n v l i nhu n thu n ị ạ Đ đ ạ ấ đơ ị ợ ậ ầ tr c thu (hay l i nhu n thu n sau thu ho c l i nhu n g p). S c sinh l i ướ ế ợ ậ ầ ế ặ ợ ậ ộ ứ ợ c ng l n thì hi u qu s d ng TSC c ng cao v ng c l i. à ớ ệ ả ử ụ Đ à à ượ ạ S uất hao phí của TSCĐ = Nguyên giá bình quân (hoặc giá trị còn lại bình quân) TSCĐ Doanh thu thuần hay lợi nhuận thuần (hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng) Qua chỉ tiêu này ta thấy, để có 1 đơn vị doanh thu thuần hay lợi nhuận thuần hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng, doanh nghiệp cần phải có bao nhiêu đơn vị nguyên giá bình quân (hay giá trị còn lại bình quân) TSCĐ. Suất hao phí càng lớn thì hiệu quả sử dụng TSCĐ càng thấp.
  26. 26. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD 3.4.4.Phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản lưu động. 3.4.4.1.Phân tích chung Hiệu quả chung về sử dụng TSLĐ được phản ánh qua các chỉ tiêu như sức sản xuất, sức sinh lợi và suất hao phí của vốn lưu động (TSLĐ). S ức sản xuất của TSLĐ = Giá trị tổng sản lượng Tài sản lưu động bình quân Ch tiêu n y ph n ánh m t n v t i s n l u ng bình quân em l i ỉ à ả ộ đơ ị à ả ư độ đ ạ m y n v giá tr t ng s n l ng. S c s n xu t c a t i s n l u ng c ng ấ đơ ị ị ổ ả ượ ứ ả ấ ủ à ả ư độ à l n, hi u qu s d ng t i s n l u ng c ng t ng v ng c l i, n u s c s n ớ ệ ả ử ụ à ả ư độ à ă à ượ ạ ế ứ ả xu t c a TSL c ng nh , hi u qu s d ng TSL c ng gi m. T i s n l u ấ ủ Đ à ỏ ệ ả ử ụ Đ à ả à ả ư ng bình quân trong k c tính nh sau: đọ ỳ đượ ư Giá trị TSLĐ bình quân = Giá trị TSLĐ hiện có đầu kỳ và hiện có cuối kỳ 2 Giá trị TSLĐ hiện có đầu kỳ và hiện có cuối kỳ được căn cứ vào các chỉ tiêu "Tài sản lưu động và đầu tư ngắn hạn" (Mã số 100) trên "Bảng cân đối kế toán" (Mẫu số B01-DN), cột "Số đầu năm" và cột "Số cuối kỳ". Sức sinh lợi của TSLĐ = Lợi nhuận thuần trước thuế (hoặc lợi nhuận thuần sau thuế hoặc lợi nhuận gộp) Tài sản lưu động bình quân Ch tiêu s c sinh l i c a TSL cho bi t 1 n v TSL bình quân em ỉ ứ ợ ủ Đ ế đơ ị Đ đ l i m y n v l i nhu n thu n tr c thu (hay l i nhu n thu n sau thu ạ ấ đơ ị ợ ậ ầ ướ ế ợ ậ ầ ế ho c l i nhu n g p). S c sinh l i c a TSL c ng l n thì hi u qu s d ng ặ ợ ậ ộ ứ ợ ủ Đ à ớ ệ ả ử ụ TSL c ng cao v ng c l i. Đ à à ượ ạ Suất hao phí của TSLĐ = Tài sản lưu động bình quân Lợi nhuận thuần trước thuế hoặc sau thuế (hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng) Qua chỉ tiêu này ta thấy, để có 1 đơn vị lợi nhuân thuần trước thuế hay lợi nhuận thuần sau thuế hoặc giá trị tổng sản lượng, doanh nghiệp cần phải có bao nhiêu đơn vị TSLĐ bình quân. Suất hao phí càng lớn thì hiệu quả sử dụng TSLĐ càng thấp và ngược lại. 3.4.4.2.Phân tích tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động. Để có kết luận chính xác hơn về hiệu quả sử dụng TSLĐ cần thiết tiến hành phân tích tốc độ luân chuyển của TSLĐ.
  27. 27. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Trong quá trình sản xuất - kinh doanh vốn lưu động vận động không ngừng, thường xuyên qua các giai đoạn của quá trình tái sản xuất. Đẩy nhanh tốc độ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động sẽ góp phần giải quyết nhu cầu về vốn cho doanh nghiệp có ý nghĩa quan trọng trong việc nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn nói chung và vốn lưu động nói riêng. Do đó, để xác định tốc độ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động cần xem xét các chỉ tiêu sau: Số vòng quay của vốn lưu động (N) = Tổng doanh thu thuần Vốn lưu động bình quân Chỉ tiêu này cho biết trong kỳ kinh doanh, vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp quay được mấy vòng. Nếu số vòng quay càng tăng, chứng tỏ hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động tăng và ngược lại. Thời gian của một vòng = Thời gian của kỳ phân tích Số vòng quay của vốn lưu động trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này thể hiện số ngày cần thiết để cho vốn lưu động quay được một vòng. Thời gian 1 vòng (kỳ) luân chuyển càng nhỏ thì tốc độ luân chuyển càng lớn và ngược lại, nếu thời gian 1 vòng (kỳ) luân chuyển càng dài thì tốc độ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động càng nhỏ. Ngoài 2 chỉ tiêu trên, khi phân tích còn có thể tính ra chỉ tiêu "Hệ số đảm nhiêm của vốn lưu động". Hệ số này càng nhỏ, chứng tỏ hiệu quả sử dụng vốn càng cao, số vốn tiết kiệm được càng nhiều. Qua chỉ tiêu này, ta biết được để có 1 đồng luân chuyển thì cần mấy đồng vốn lưu động. Hệ số đảm nhiêm vốn lưu động = Vốn lưu động bình quân Tổng số doanh thu thuần Trong ó: đ Tổng số thu nhập thuần = Tổng số doanh thu thuần từ hoạt động sản xuất, kinh doanh + Tổng số thu nhập thuần hoạt động tài chính + Tổng số thu nhập thuần hoạt động bất thường Sau khi phân tích tốc độ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động cần phải xác định các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến tốc độ luân chuyển. Tốc độ luân chuyển có thể chịu ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố sau: tình hình thu mua, cung cấp, dự trữ nguyên vất
  28. 28. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD liệu, tiến độ sản xuất, tốc độ tiêu thụ sản phẩm hàng hoá, tình hình thanh toán công nợ. Để tăng tốc độ luân chuyển vốn, cần áp dụng đồng bộ các biện pháp nhằm rút bớt số vốn và thời gian lưu lại ở từng khâu, từng giai đoạn trong quá trình kinh doanh. Việc tăng tốc độ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động có tác dụng làm giảm nhu cầu về vốn, cho phép làm ra nhiều sản phẩm hơn và tiết kiệm vốn hơn. Điều này có thể được minh hoạ như sau: +Với một số vốn lưu động không tăng, có thể tăng doanh thu nếu tăng nhanh hơn tốc độ luân chuyển của nó. Từ công thức trên ta có: Tổng số doanh thu thuần = Vốn lưu động bình quân x Hệ số luân chuyển Khi hệ số luân chuyển (hay tốc độ luân chuyển) thay đổi: Số doanh thu thuần tăng thêm (+) hoặc mất đi (-) = Vốn lưu động bình quân x Tốc độ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động kỳ phân tích - Tốc độ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động kỳ gốc Đẳng thức trên cho thấy doanh thu thuần sẽ tăng lên hoặc mất đi là do sự thay đổi tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động. +Với một số vốn lưu động ít hơn, nếu tăng tốc độ luân chuyển sẽ thu được doanh thu như cũ (kỳ gốc). Điều này có nghĩa là ta đã tiết kiệm được vốn lưu động so với kỳ gốc. Số vốn lưu động tiết kiệm = Tổng doanh thu thuần kỳ phân tích Thời gian kỳ phân tích Phương pháp phân tích tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động như sau: Bước 1: Đánh giá chung tốc độ luân chuyển: Tính ra và so sánh các chỉ tiêu phản ánh tốc độ luân chuyển giữa kỳ phân tích với kỳ gốc. Bước 2: Xác định các nhân tố ảnh hưởng và mức độ ảnh hưởng của từng nhân tố đến tốc độ luân chuyển bằng phương pháp loại trừ.
  29. 29. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Bước 3: Tính ra số vốn lưu động tiết kiệm (-) hoặc lãng phí (+) do tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động thay đổi. Bước 4: Xác định các nguyên nhân ảnh hưởng và biện pháp đẩy nhanh tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động. Ngoài việc phân tích hiệu quả sử dụng vốn sản xuất kinh doanh dưới góc độ sử dụng vốn cố định và vốn lưu động thì cũng cần phải xem xét cả hiệu quả sử dụng vốn dưới góc độ sinh lợi vì đây là một trong những nội dung phân tích được các nhà đầu tư; các nhà tín dụng và các cổ đông quan tâm đặc biệt do nó gắn liền với lợi ích của họ về hiện tại và tương lai. 3.4.5.Phân tích khả năng sinh lợi của vốn Ngoài việc xem xét hiệu quả kinh doanh của vốn dưới góc độ sử dụng tổng tài sản, tài sản cố định và tài sản lưu động, người phân tích cũng cần phải xem xét cả hiệu quả sử dụng vốn dưới góc độ sinh lợi. Đây là một trong những nội dung phân tích được các nhà đầu tư, các nhà tín dụng và các cổ đông quan tâm đặc biệt vì nó gắn liền với lợi ích của họ cả về hiện tại và tương lai. Để đánh giá khả năng sinh lợi của vốn, người phân tích tính ra và so sánh các chỉ tiêu sau: Hệ số doanh lợi của = Lợi nhuận Vốn kinh doanh Chỉ tiêu này cho biết một đơn vị vốn kinh doanh đem lại mấy đơn vị lợi nhuận. Trong công thức trên, chỉ tiêu lợi nhuận thường là lợi nhuận ròng trước thuế hay sau thuế lợi tức hoặc lợi tức gộp, còn vốn kinh doanh có thể là tổng nguồn vốn (vốn chủ sở hữu và công nợ phải trả) hay vốn chủ sở hữu, vốn vay... tuỷ thuộc vào mục đích phân tích và người sử dụng thông tin. Đối với khả năng sinh lời của vốn chủ sở hữu, quá trình phân tích có thể tiến hành theo các bước sau: 3.4.5.1.Đánh giá chung khả năng sinh lợi của vốn chủ sở hữu Để đánh giá chung khả năng sinh lời của vốn chủ sở hữu cần tính ra và so sánh chỉ tiêu "Hệ số doanh lợi của vốn chủ sở hữu"giữa kỳ phân tích với kỳ gốc" (kỳ kế hoạch, thực tế, các kỳ trước). Chỉ tiêu này càng cao chứng tỏ khả năng sinh lời càng cao và ngược lại. Hệ số doanh lợi của = Lãi ròng trước thuế Vốn chủ sở hữu 3.4.5.2. Xác định nhân tố ảnh hưởng và mức độ ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố đến khả năng sinh lợi của vốn chủ sở hữu.
  30. 30. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Từ công thức tính "hệ số doanh lợi của vốn chủ sở hữu" và mối quan hệ giữa các nhân tố ảnh hưởng, ta có: Hệ số doanh lợi của vốn chủ sở = Lãi ròng Vốn chủ sở hữu = Doanh thu thuần x Lãi ròng Vốn chủ sở hữu Doanh thu thuần = Hệ số quay vòng của vốn chủ sở hữu x Hệ số doanh lợi doanh thu thuần Dựa vào công thức trên ta thấy hệ số doanh lợi của vốn chủ sở hữu chịu ảnh hưởng của hai nhân tố và được xác định bằng phương pháp loại trừ: -Nhân tố "hệ số quay vòng của vốn chủ sở hữu": nhân tố này phản ánh trong kỳ kinh doanh, vốn chủ sở hữu quay được mấy vòng. Số vòng quay của vốn chủ sở hữu càng tăng thì hệ số doanh lợi vốn chủ sở hữu càng tăng và ngược lại. -Nhân tố "hệ số doanh lợi của vốn kinh doanh": nhân tố này cho biết một đơn vị doanh thu thuần đem lại đơn vị lãi ròng. Số lãi đem lại trên một đơn vị doanh thu thuần càng lớn thì khả năng sinh lợi của vốn chủ sở hữu càng tăng. 3.4.5.3.Tổng hợp sự ảnh hưởng của các nhân tố đến hệ số doanh lợi vốn chủ sở hữu, rút ra nhận xét và kết luận. Phần II: Thực trạng tại Xí nghiệp liên hợp Vận tải biển pha sông 1. Khái quát chung về XNLH 1.1. Đặc điểm hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh 1.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển XNLH Vận tải biển pha sông (sau đây gọi tắt là XNLH) được thành lập theo Nghị định 274/HĐBT, ngày 04/12/1985 của Hội đồng Bộ trưởng với nhiệm vụ vận tải hàng hoá trên tuyến biển, sông từ đồng bằng sông Cửu Long đến đồng bằng sông Hồng và được Bộ Giao thông Vận tải xếp hạng XNLH là doanh nghiệp loại I (theo Quyết định số 2527/QĐ/TCCB, ngày 09.12.1985). XNLH là
  31. 31. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD doanh nghiệp hạch toán độc lập, có tư cách pháp nhân đầy đủ, có tài khoản riêng ở Ngân hàng, có trụ sở chính đặt tại 80B, Trần Hưng Đạo, quận Hoàn Kiếm, thành phố Hà Nội. Tên đăng ký chính thức của XNLH bằng tiếng Việt là "Xí nghiệp liên hợp Vận tải biển pha sông", gọi tắt là "VISERITRANS". Năm 1993, XNLH được Bộ Giao thông Vận tải thành lập lại theo Quyết định số 1086/QĐ/TCCB-TL, ngày 01/6/1993. Theo đó, các tàu Biển pha sông (loại tàu vừa chạy ven biển, vừa chạy được trong các sông thuộc hệ thống sông Hồng và sông Cửu long) sẽ chuyên chở hàng hoá từ các cảng thuộc đồng bằng sông Cửu Long đến thẳng các cảng thuộc đồng bằng sông Hồng, đặc biệt là Thủ đô Hà Nội. XNLH có các đơn vị trực thuộc hoạt động theo chế độ hạch toán kinh tế nội bộ làm nhiệm vụ cung ứng vật tư, thiết bị, nhiên liệu, dịch vụ đầu bến,... cho đội tàu và kinh doanh bốc xếp, cho thuê kho, bãi. Thời kỳ đầu thành lập (khoảng những năm 1985 đến 1988), XNLH tập trung khai thác đội tàu Biển pha sông do các Nhà máy đóng tàu trong nước thiết kế và sản xuất, có trọng tải từ 400DWT đến 1000DWT để vận chuyển gạo từ đồng bằng sông Cửu Long ra Thủ đô Hà Nội và các tỉnh phía Bắc. Từ những năm 1988 đến 1992, XNLH tham gia liên doanh VIETSOVLIGHTER, tăng cường và mở rộng thị trường vận tải bằng sà lan LASH. XNLH đã được Bộ Giao thông Vận tải chấp thuận, quyết định sát nhập 02 đơn vị thành phần là Xí nghiệp Lai dắt tàu LASH & tàu hoa tiêu và Xí nghiệp Trục vớt cứu hộ thành đơn vị mới là " Xí nghiệp LASH - Cứu hộ ". Sau năm 1991, Liên Xô tan rã, hàng nhập khẩu về Việt Nam (thuộc hàng viện trợ và hàng hoá trao đổi giữa các nước XHCN) bằng sà lan LASH không còn nữa, thêm vào đó là việc Nhà nước Việt Nam xoá bỏ nền kinh tế bao cấp chuyển sang nền kinh tế thị trường, dẫn đến nhiệm vụ chính trị của XNLH dần không còn nữa, XNLH chuyển hoàn toàn hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh theo cơ chế thị trường. Năm 1994, XNLH được Bộ Giao thông Vận tải chấp thuận, quyết định sát nhập Xí nghiệp Cung ứng vật tư - kỹ thuật và Xí nghiệp Dịch vụ vận tải thành " Xí nghiệp Cung ứng và Dịch vụ vận tải " và giải thể Văn phòng đại diện tại Nha trang. Năm 1995, Chính phủ thành lập Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt nam (VINALINES) - Tổng công ty 91, trực thuộc Chính phủ - là doanh nghiệp xếp hạng đặc biệt. Theo Quyết định số 250/TTg, XNLH được bàn giao sang Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt nam quản lý và được Tổng công ty xếp hạng doanh nghiệp là loại I.
  32. 32. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Năm 1997, 1998 XNLH được Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt Nam chấp thuận đã tiến hành giải thể các đơn vị làm ăn kém hiệu quả, sát nhập vào các đơn vị khác như: - Cảng Nam Định được Tổng công ty, XNLH bàn giao sang trực thuộc Tổng công ty Đường sông miền Bắc quản lý; - Giải thể và sát nhập Trung tâm Thông tin, Xí nghiệp Cung ứng và Dịch vụ vào Cảng Khuyến Lương; - Xí nghiệp Lash - Cứu hộ sát nhập và hình thành mới 1 đơn vị là Xí nghiệp Vận tải ven biển. - Giải thể 02 Văn phòng đại diện tại Hải phòng và Cần thơ. Năm 2000, XNLH được Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt nam chấp thuận, quyết định thành lập lại Xí nghiệp Dịch vụ tổng hợp. Như vậy, tính đến 01/01/2002, XNLH gồm 5 đầu mối:  Cơ quan Xí nghiệp liên hợp.  Xí nghiệp Vận tải ven biển.  Cảng Khuyến lương.  Xí nghiệp Dịch vụ tổng hợp.  Chi nhánh Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Các Xí nghiệp thành phần và Chi nhánh là những doanh nghiệp có tư cách pháp nhân không đầy đủ, hạch toán phụ thuộc, được sử dụng con dấu riêng và mở tài khoản tại Ngân hàng theo quy định của pháp luật. XNLH thực hiện chế độ quản lý một cấp. 1.1.2. Ngành nghề kinh doanh Theo Quyết định số 1080 QĐ/TCCB-TL, ngày 01.6.1993 của Bộ Giao thông Vận tải về việc thành lập lại XNLH; Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 108600, cấp ngày 10.6.1993 tại Thành phố Hà Nội và những sửa đổi, bổ sung ngành nghề kinh doanh trong các năm 1995, 2001. Đến nay, ngành nghề kinh doanh của XNLH được ghi trong Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh bao gồm: - Vận chuyển hoặc nhận tổ chức vận chuyển hàng hoá các loại bằng tàu biển, tàu biển pha sông trên: + Tuyến vận tải biển nội địa Bắc - Nam; + Tuyến Vận tải từ Việt Nam đến các nước Châu á-Thái Bình Dương-Viễn Đông và ngược lại;
  33. 33. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Tuyến vận tải thuỷ nội địa và quá cảnh khu vực đồng bằng sông Mêkông và đồng bằng sông Hồng. - Tổ chức liên hợp vận chuyển hoặc nhận làm các dịch vụ vận chuyển đa phương thức. - Khai thác cảng sông, cho thuê kho bãi cảng, tổ chức kiểm đếm, giao nhận hàng hoá và các dịch vụ hỗ trợ tương tự khác. - Đại lý tàu biển, môi giới hàng hải và đại lý vận chuyển hàng hoá đóng trong container, sửa chữa đầu bến. - Kinh doanh hoặc làm đại lý mua bán vật tư thiết bị, hàng hoá, làm dịch vụ xuất nhập khẩu hàng hoá. - Cung ứng dịch vụ lai kéo, trục vớt, cứu hộ hàng hải trên các vùng biển Việt Nam và phụ cận. - Kinh doanh xây dựng nhà xưởng, công trình dân dụng và cung ứng vật liệu xây dựng. - Vận chuyển hàng hoá bằng đường sông và đường bộ. 1.1.3. Thị trường - Thị trường vận tải biển, trong đó có vận tải biển nội địa và vận tải biển tuyến nước ngoài - Thị trường dịch vụ, đại lý vận tải; - Thị trường khai thác cảng, cho thuê kho và bãi; - Thị trường kinh doanh xây dựng cơ bản; - Thị trường kinh doanh lai kéo, trục vớt, cứu hộ hàng hải. 1.1.4. Kết quả kinh doanh trong một số năm gần đây Chỉ tiêu Năm 2000 Năm 2001 Tổng vốn (đồng) 42.790.270.200 87.943.513.287 Tổng doanh thu (đồng) 49.301.273.612 72.601.247.640 Nộp ngân sách (thuế TNDN) (đồng) 0 0 Số lao động bình quân (người) 678 680 Thu nhập bình quân đầu người (đồng/người/tháng) 1.355.600 1.820.000
  34. 34. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD 1.2. Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý, chức năng, nhiệm vụ các phòng ban tại XNLH 1.2.1. Sơ đồ bộ máy quản lý XNLH được tổ chức, quản lý và điều hành theo một cấp, trong đó Cơ quan XNLH là cơ quan tham mưu cho Tổng giám đốc về công tác tổ chức, quản lý, điều hành chung trong toàn XNLH, các đơn vị thành phần trực thuộc XNLH là những đơn vị trực tiếp sản xuất và tổ chức thực hiện các nhiệm vụ khác theo uỷ quyền của Tổng giám đốc. Như vậy, XNLH thực hiện chỉ đạo điều hành trực tuyến (theo sơ đồ H.1 trang 36, sơ đồ chi tiết H.2 trang 37). Cụ thể là : -Tổng giám đốc là người có quyền điều hành cao nhất trong XNLH. -Giúp việc cho Tổng giám đốc có 02 Phó Tổng giám đốc. -Cơ quan XNLH có 03 Phòng nghiệp vụ, tham mưu cho Tổng giám đốc trong lĩnh vực tổ chức, quản lý và điều hành chung. -Các đơn vị thành phần được tổ chức theo mô hình, có 01 Giám đốc, các Phó Giám đốc giúp việc và các phòng, ban nghiệp vụ, đội, xưởng tương ứng với quy mô hoạt động và theo uỷ quyền cụ thể của tổng giám đốc. Quan hệ giữa Cơ quan XNLH và các đơn vị được quy định theo phân cấp tạm thời của XNLH. 1.2.2. Chức năng nhiệm vụ của các phòng ban Mỗi ban, mỗi khối chức năng và đơn vị trực thuộc đều có chức năng nhiệm vụ riêng. Tuy nhiên, để phục vụ cho mục đích nghiên cứu của mình, em xin đề cập đến các phòng ban tại cơ quan XNLH. Phòng Nhân chính -Chức năng: + Là tham mưu về công tác tổ chức cán bộ lao động, tiền lương. Sắp xếp dây chuyền sản xuất hợp lý, quản lý lao động dôi dư, quản trị Văn phòng, tổ chức hoạt động của cơ quan Văn phòng; + Thừa lệnh Tổng giám đốc hướng dẫn, kiểm tra, đôn đốc các Xí nghiệp thành phần thực hiện chế độ chính sách, qui định của Nhà nước và quyết định của Xí nghiệp Liên hợp trong các lĩnh vực công tác tổ chức cán bộ và lao động tiền lương. - Nhiệm vụ: +Các nhiệm vụ về công tác tổ chức cán bộ lao động
  35. 35. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD +Các nhiệm vụ về tiền lương + Các nhiệm vụ về giải quyết lao động dôi dư, lập phương án trình Tổng giám đốc giải quyết. + Các nhiệm vụ về quản lý công tác văn phòng. Phòng tài chính - kế toán - Chức năng + Giúp Tổng giám đốc về lĩnh vực tài chính trong toàn doanh nghiệp; + Quản lý và giám sát việc thực hiện chế độ tài chính của Nhà nước và Tổng công ty trong doanh nghiệp. - Nhiệm vụ + Tổ chức công tác kế toán và bộ máy kế toán tài chính tại Văn phòng XNLH và các đơn vị thành phần; + Phân tích hoạt động kinh tế, tài chính nhằm đánh giá đúng đắn hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh của từng đơn vị, từng hoạt động kinh doanh và toàn XNLH; + Kiểm tra kiểm soát việc chấp hành chế độ quản lý tài chính - kế toán trong toàn XNLH; + Thực hiện các công tác tài chính + Thực hiện công tác kế toán Phòng kế hoạch - đầu tư - Chức năng + Tham mưu cho Tổng Giám đốc về các lĩnh vực xác lập phân tích, quản lý và thực hiện kế hoạch hoạt động kinh doanh, đầu tư phát triển trong toàn XNLH; + Thừa lệnh Tổng Giám đốc trong việc: hướng dẫn, chỉ đạo, kiểm tra, giám sát các đơn vị thành phần trong việc triển khai thực hiện kế hoạch sản xuất - kinh doanh; + Tổ chức các hoạt động kinh doanh, nghiên cứu thị trường; + Là đầu mối quan hệ với các cơ quan chức năng cấp trên và các đơn vị thành viên trong việc giải quyết các vấn đề thuộc lĩnh vực sản xuất - kinh doanh và đầu tư phát triển;
  36. 36. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD + Là uỷ viên thường trực các tiểu ban nghiệp vụ thuộc lĩnh vực sản xuất - kinh doanh và đầu tư phát triển. - Nhiệm vụ + Các nhiệm vụ về kế hoạch sản xuất - kinh doanh; + Các nhiệm vụ về kế hoạch đầu tư phát triển; + Quản lý tài sản, vật tư, phụ tùng; + Các nhiệm vụ về thống kê báo cáo; + Các nhiệm vụ khác như tìm hiểu các chế độ chính sách mới ban hành của Nhà nước có liên quan đến các lĩnh vực chuyên môn của phòng. Tổ chức phổ biến cho các đơn vị thành viên biết và thực hiện. 1.3.Tổ chức công tác kế toán 1.3.1.Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán Bộ máy kế toán tại XNLH được tổ chức phân tán. Tại các đơn vị thành phần của XN có tổ chức bộ máy kế toán riêng để hạch toán thu nhập và chi phí của các hoạt động kinh doanh của mình. Định kỳ, các đơn vị thành phần lập báo cáo tài chính và gửi lên cơ quan văn phòng XNLH để tập hợp thu nhập, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh, các nghĩa vụ với Nhà nước của XNLH. Sơ đồ bộ máy kế toán tại XNLH được biểu diễn trong sơ đồ H.3. trang 36
  37. 37. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Sơ đồ H.1 : Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý tại XNLH vận tải biển pha sông TCTY XNLH VËn t¶i biÓn pha s«ng c¬ quan xnlh xÝ nghiÖp vËn t¶i ven biÓn c¶ng khuyÕn l- ¬ng xÝ nghiÖp dÞch vô tæng hîp chi nh¸nh xnlh t¹i th. phè hå chÝ minh S¬ ®å H.3: Bé m¸y kÕ to¸n t¹i XNLH VËn t¶i biÓn pha s«ng tæ chøc kÕ to¸n xnlh vËn t¶i biÓn pha s«ng Tæ chøc kÕ to¸n c¬ quan XNLH Tæ chøc kÕ to¸n xn vËn t¶i ven biÓn Tæ chøc kÕ to¸n c¶ng khuyÕn l¬ng Tæ chøc kÕ to¸n xn dÞch vô tæng hîp Tæ chøc kÕ to¸n chi nh¸nh tp hå chÝ mÝnh : chØ ®¹o : b¸o c¸o
  38. 38. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD S¬ ®å H.2 : Tæ chøc bé m¸y qu¶n lý - s¶n xuÊt cña XNLH VËn t¶i biÓn pha s«ng tæng gi¸m ®èc phã tæng gi¸m ®èc néi chÝnh phã tæng gi¸m ®èc kinh doanh xn dÞch vô tæng hîp c¬ quan xn liªn hîp c¶ng khuyÕn l¬ng chi nh¸nh tp hå chÝ minh xn vËn t¶i ven biÓn p.nc p. kh - tvô p. tc- kt P. Kth vËt t P.BvÖ-§êi sèng 05 ®éi xëng p.nc p. kh - ®t p. tc- kt P.K. thuËt P.§¹i lý vËn t¶i Xëng p.nc p. kh - ®t p. tc- kt p.nc p.kh - kd p. tc- kt p. xdcb
  39. 39. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD 1.3.2.Hình thức sổ kế toán Hình thức sổ kế toán áp dụng tại XNLH là hình thức chứng từ ghi sổ. 1.3.3. Tổ chức vận dụng hệ thống báo cáo và hệ thống sổ kế toán Tổ chức vận dụng hệ thống báo cáo Báo cáo tài chính quy định cho các doanh nghiệp trực thuộc Tổng công ty Hàng hải Việt Nam, trong đó có XNLH Vận tải biển pha sông, bao gồm 6 biểu mẫu báo cáo: Bảng cân đối kế toán Mẫu số B01-DN Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh Mẫu số B02 -DN Lưu chuyển tiền tệ Mẫu số B03-DN Báo cáo tổng hợp chi phí sản xuất-kinh doanh Mẫu số B04-HH Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh chi tiết cho từng hoạt động Mẫu số B05-HH Thuyết minh báo cáo tài chính Mẫu số B09-DN Tuy nhiên Tổng công ty chưa quy định báo cáo lưu chuyển tiền tệ là báo cáo bắt buộc phải lập và gửi nhưng khuyến khích các doanh nghiệp trực thuộc lập và sử dụng. Trên thực tế tại các đơn vị thành phần của XNLH cũng như tại cơ quan XNLH chưa lập báo cáo lưu chuyển tiền tệ. Các đơn vị thành phần của XNLH phải lập và gửi báo cáo tài chính vào cuối quý, cuối năm cho cơ quan XNLH, tại cơ quan XNLH vào cuối quý, cuối năm cũng phải lập báo cáo tài chính, kết hợp với các báo cáo tài chính tại các đơn vị thành phần gửi đến để lập ra báo cáo tài chính cho toàn XNLH Vận tải biển pha sông, báo cáo này cuối quý, cuối năm được lập và gửi cho Tổng Công ty Hàng hải Việt Nam. Báo cáo (bảng) quản trị do kế toán phần hành lập và bao gồm: + Bảng tổng hợp nhập xuất tồn NVL , được áp dụng tại các đơn vị có hoạt động sản xuất-kinh doanh; + Bảng chi tiết số dư các tài khoản công nợ; + Bảng phân tích chi phí quản lý Tổ chức hệ thống sổ kế toán
  40. 40. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Sổ kế toán gồm sổ kế toán tổng hợp và sổ kế toán chi tiết. Sổ kế toán tổng hợp gồm tất cả các sổ kế toán của các toản khoản cấp một. Sổ chi tiêt bao gồm sổ chi tiết tiền mặt, sổ chi tiết tiền gửi, sổ chi tiết các tài khoản công nợ, sổ chi tiết chi phí hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh, sổ chi tiết NVL hàng hoá, sổ chi tiết doanh thu, sổ chi tiết tiền vay, sổ chi tiết thuế. Tuy nhiên tại các đơn vị khác nhau mà sử dụng một phần hay toàn bộ hệ thống sổ chi tiết trên. Ví dụ tại cơ quan XNLH là đơn vị không trực tiếp thực hiện các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh nên hệ thống sổ chi tiết áp dụng ở đây chỉ bao gồm sổ quỹ, sổ chi tiết tiền gửi, sổ chi tiết tiền vay, sổ chi tiết thuế, còn tại Cảng Khuyến Lương là đơn vị trực tiếp thực hiện sản xuất- kinh doanh nên hệ thống sổ chi tiết áp dụng ở đây bao gồm tất cả các loại sổ chi tiết như trên. 1.3.4. Khái quát hạch toán một số phần hành chủ yếu tại cơ quan XNLH Tại XNLH có áp dụng kế toán máy, kế toán viên nhập số liệu từ các chứng từ gốc vào máy theo một chương trình kế toán đã cài sẵn. Các chứng từ này có thể được nhập vào hàng ngày hoặc hàng tuần...Định kỳ, hàng quý, hàng năm, hoặc tuỳ theo yêu cầu quản lý, kế toán viên in các báo cáo tài chính, các bảng (biểu) kế toán quản trị, các sổ cái, các sổ chi tiết. Các tài liệu này được lưu trữ như những tài liệu kế toán được lập theo phương pháp thủ công. Do vậy, đối với mỗi phần hành kế toán nhất định, ta không thể phân định được rõ ràng tất cả trình tự mà các số liệu được luân chuyển qua các loại sổ sách khác nhau, nhưng ta có thể kiểm tra được tính hợp lý, chính xác của các số liệu thông qua việc đối chiếu giữa các tài liệu đã được in ra. Phần hành tiền mặt: PhiÕu thu, phiÕu chi Chøng tõ ghi sæ B¶ng ®¨ng ký chøng tõ ghi sæ Sæ c¸i tµi kho¶n tæng hîp (111, 334...) B¸o c¸o tµi chÝnh, B¸o c¸o qu¶n trÞ Sæ chi tiÕt TK §a sè liÖu vµo m¸y Vµo sè liÖu thñ c«ng LÊy sè liÖu ra tõ m¸y
  41. 41. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Phần hành tiền lương và các khoản trích theo lương Đưa số liệu vào máy Vào số liệu thủ công Lấy số liệu ra từ máy 2. Thực trạng tình hình tài chính của Xí nghiệp liên hợp Vận tải biển pha sông 2. 1. Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính tại XNLH 2.1.1. Đánh giá khái quát tình hình tài chính qua BCĐKT Bảng 1: Bảng cân đối kế toán tại XNLH Quý IV năm 2001 (dạng rút gọn) Đơn vị tính : đồng Tài sản Mã số Số đầu năm Số cuối năm B¶ng chÊm c«ng, phiÕu b¸o lµm thªm giê, b¶ng thanh quyÕt to¸n l¬ng... Chøng tõ ghi sæ B¶ng ®¨ng ký chøng tõ ghi sæ Sæ c¸i tµi kho¶n tæng hîp (Tk 334,Tk 338...) B¶ng c©n ®èi kÕ to¸n B¶ng chi tiÕt sè d c¸c tµi kho¶n c«ng nî. Sæ chi tiÕt tk 334, tk 338
  42. 42. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD A. TSLĐ & ĐTNH I. Tiền II. Các khoản đầu tư TCNH III. Các khoản phải thu IV. Hàng tồn kho V. Tài sản lưu động khác VI. Chi sự nghiệp B. TSCĐ & ĐTDH I. TSCĐ II. Các khoản đầu tư TCDH III. Chi phí XDCBD IV. Các khoản ký quỹ, ký cược dài hạn 100 110 120 130 140 150 200 210 220 230 240 13.124.666.999 1.154.860.418 0 6.587.736.822 2.322.597.445 3.059.472.314 0 29.665.603.201 25.219.718.739 2.478.100.866 1.947.783.596 20.000.000 15.448.810.733 3.180.515.803 0 6.524.753.204 2.201.996.301 3.540.545.425 0 70.641.857.067 68.571.125.790 1.815.700.000 235.031.277 20.000.000 Tổng cộng tài sản 250 42.790.270.200 86.089.667.800 Nguồn vốn A. Nợ phải trả I. Nợ ngắn hạn II. Nợ dài hạn III. Nợ khác B. Nguồn vốn CSH I. Nguồn vốn quỹ II. Nguồn kinh phí, quỹ khác 300 310 320 330 400 410 420 30.629.123.631 15.843.973.631 14.725.000.000 60.150.000 12.161.146.569 12.051.422.880 109.723.689 72.358.609.990 22.462.309.426 48.970.166.200 926.133.464 13.731.058.710 13.570.102.757 160.955.953 Tổng cộng nguồn vốn 430 42.790.270.200 86.089.667.800 2.1.1.1. So sánh sự biến động của tổng tài sản và tổng nguồn vốn Qua bảng BCĐKT năm 2001 của XNLH ta thấy: Tổng số tài sản của XNLH cuối kỳ so với đầu năm tăng: 43.299.397.600 đồng (86.089.667.800 - 42.790.270.200) với số tương đối tăng lên là 101,2 % (= 43.299.397.600 x 100 / 42.790.270.200 ). Trong đó TSLĐ cuối kỳ so với đầu năm tăng 2.324.143.734 (đồng) (= 15.448.810.733 -13.124.666.999) với số tương
  43. 43. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD đối tăng lên là 17,7% (= 2.324.143.734 x 100 / 13.124.666.999), còn TSCĐ cuối kỳ so với đầu năm tăng 43.351.407.051 đồng ( = 68.571.125.790 - 25.219.718.739) với số tăng tương đối là 171,9 % (=43.351.407.051 x 100 / 25.219.718.739) . Như vậy việc tăng nguồn tài sản chủ yếu do tăng TSCĐ. Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu của XNLH cuối kỳ so với đầu kỳ tăng thêm 1.569.912.141đồng (13.731.058.710 - 12.161.146.569) với tốc độ tăng tương đối là 12,909%. Như vậy, quy mô tài sản của XNLH đã được đầu tư thêm 43.299.397.600 đồng, tương ứng 101,2 %, nhưng nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu chỉ tăng 1.569.912.141 đồng, tương ứng 12,909 %, chứng tỏ hầu hết tài sản tăng thêm được đầu tư từ nguồn vốn vay và chiếm dụng. 2.1.1.2. Phân tích sự biến động của các khoản mục trong BCĐKT Mối quan hệ cân đối các khoản mục trong BCĐKT Xét mối quan hệ cân đối: B.nguồn vốn = A. tài sản [I + II + IV + V(2,3) +VI ] +B. tài sản (I + II + III) (1) +Tại thời điểm đầu năm 2001: Vế trái phương trình (1) = 1.154.860.418 + 2.322.597.445 + 25.219.718.739 + 2.478.100.866 + 1.947.783.596 = 33.123.061.064 (đồng) +Tại thời điểm cuối năm 2001: Vế trái phương trình (1) =3.180.515.803 +2.201.996.301 +15.170.286 + 68.571.125.790 +1.815.700.000 +235.031.277 = 76.019.539.457 (đồng) Bảng 2: Bảng phân tích mối quan hệ giưa các khoản mục trong quan hệ (1) Đơn vị tính : đồng
  44. 44. Chuyªn ®Ò thùc tËp Khoa KÕ to¸n §HKTQD Chỉ tiêu B.nguồn vốn (NVCSH) A. tài sản [I + II + IV + V(2,3) +VI ] +B. tài sản (I + II + III) Chênh lệch (1) (2) (3) =(1) -(2) Đầu năm 12.161.146.569 33.123.061.064 -20.961.914.495 Cuối năm 13.731.058.710 76.019.539.457 -62.288.480.747 Tại thời điểm đầu kỳ, nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu không đủ trang trải cho những hoạt động cơ bản là 20.961.914.495 đồng nên để quá trình kinh doanh được bình thường, XNLH phải huy động thêm nguồn vốn từ các khoản vay, đi chiếm dụng vốn của bên ngoài dưới hình thức mua trả chậm, tận dụng các khoản phải thanh toán nhưng chưa đến hạn. Tại thời điểm cuối kỳ, nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu vẫn không đủ trang trải cho những hoạt động chủ yếu, mức độ không bảo đảm cao hơn đầu kỳ, cụ thể là 62.288.480.747 đồng. Do thiếu vốn để bù đắp tài sản, XNLH buộc phải đi vay để trang trải cho mọi hoạt động sản xuất - kinh doanh của mình, như vậy đã tạo nên thế cân đối mới bởi quan hệ cân đối sau: B.nguồn vốn + A. nguồn vốn [ I (1) + II ] = A.tài sản [ I + II + IV + V (2,3) + VI ] + B.tài sản (I + II + III ) (2). +Tại thời điểm đầu năm 2001: Vế trái phương trình (2) = 12.161.146.569 + 530.000.000 + 14.725.000.000 = 27.416.146.569 (đồng ) Vế phải phương trình (2) = 1.154.860.418 + 2.322.597.445 + 25.219.718.739 + 2.478.100.866 + 1.947.783.596 = 33.123.061.064 (đồng) +Tại thời điểm cuối năm 2001 Vế trái phương trình (2) = 13.731.058.710 + 3.800.000.000 + 48.970.166.200 = 66.501.224.910 (đồng) Vế phải phương trình (2) = 3.180.515.803 + 2.201.996.301 + 15.170.286 + 68.571.125.790 + 1.815.700.000 + 235.031.277

