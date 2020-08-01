Successfully reported this slideshow.
Speed control of DC motor Presented by Mrs. M.P.Sasirekha Unit 3
DC Motor Speed Control Theory • To derive the speed of a DC motor, we start with the equation for the DC motor’s EMF (Elec...
DC Motor Speed Control Theory • With k = PZ/60A, then: • N = E / kØ • Hence with E = V – IaRa, we derive the speed of the ...
Speed of a DC motor • Back emf Eb of a DC motor is nothing but the induced emf in armature conductors due to rotation of t...
Speed of a DC motor • thus, from the above equations N = E b 60A/PØZ but, for a DC motor A, P and Z are constants Therefor...
Speed control methods of DC motor Speed control of Shunt motor • Flux control method • Armature control method • Voltage C...
Flux control method • it is already explained above that the speed of a dc motor is inversely proportional to the flux per...
Flux control method • Adding more resistance in series with the field winding will increase the speed as it decreases the ...
Flux control method • Therefore, this method is quite efficient. • Though speed can be increased above the rated value by ...
Armature control method • Speed of a dc motor is directly proportional to the back emf Eb and Eb = V - IaRa. • That means,...
Armature control method • Thus, if we add resistance in series with the armature, Ia decreases and, hence, the speed also ...
Voltage Control Method • a) Multiple voltage control: In this method, the shunt field is connected to a fixed exciting vol...
Ward-Leonard System: • This system is used where very sensitive speed control of motor is required (e.g electric excavator...
Advantages of Armature Controlled DC Shunt Motor • Very fine speed control over whole range in both directions • Uniform a...
Disadvantages of Armature Controlled DC Shunt Motor • Costly arrangement is needed, floor space required is more • Low eff...
Field Rheostat Controlled DC Shunt Motor • In this method, speed variation is accomplished by means of a variable resistan...
Field Rheostat Controlled DC Shunt Motor • Power wasted in controlling resistance is very less as field current is a small...
Disadvantages of Field Rheostat Controlled DC Shunt Motor • Creeping speeds cannot be obtained. • Top speeds only obtained...
Speed Control Of DC Series Motors • The speed control of d.c. series motors can be obtained by two methods • Flux control ...
Speed Control Of DC Series Motors
Flux control method • In this method, the flux produced by the series dc motor is varied. The variation of flux can be ach...
Field diverters • In this method, a variable resistance (called field diverter) is connected in parallel with series field...
Field diverters The lowest speed obtained by this method is the normal speed of motor when the current through diverter is...
Armature diverter • In order to obtain speeds below the normal speed, a variable resistance (called armature diverter) is ...
Tapped field control
Tapped field control • In this method, the flux is reduced (and hence speed is increased) by decreasing the number of turn...
Armature-resistance Control
Armature-resistance Control • In this method, a variable resistance is directly connected in series with the supply. • Thi...
Thank you
