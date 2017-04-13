Mobile marketing - Manu Melwin Joy

Mobile Marketing
Prepared By Manu Melwin Joy Assistant Professor SCMS School of Technology and Management Kerala, India. Phone – 9744551114...
Mobile marketing is promotional activity designed for delivery to cell phones, smart phones and other handheld devices, usually as a component of a multi-channel campaign.

  1. 1. Mobile Marketing
  2. 2. Prepared By Manu Melwin Joy Assistant Professor SCMS School of Technology and Management Kerala, India. Phone – 9744551114 Mail – manu_melwinjoy@yahoo.com Kindly restrict the use of slides for personal purpose. Please seek permission to reproduce the same in public forms and presentations.
  3. 3. Mobile Marketing • Mobile marketing is promotional activity designed for delivery to cell phones, smart phones and other handheld devices, usually as a component of a multi-channel campaign.
  4. 4. Mobile Marketing • Mobile marketing is multi- channel online marketing technique focused at reaching a specific audience on their smart phone, tablets, or any other related devices through websites, E mail, SMS and MMS, social media or mobile applications.
  5. 5. Mobile Marketing • Mobile marketing can provide customers with time and location sensitive, personalized information that promotes goods, services and ideas.
  6. 6. Mobile Marketing • In a more theoretical manner, academic Andreas Kaplan defines mobile marketing as "any marketing activity conducted through a ubiquitous network to which consumers are constantly connected using a personal mobile device".
  7. 7. Mobile Marketing • The Kelsey Group, a marketing research company, predicted that the mobile advertising industry would grow from to $3.1 billion in 2013, up from $160 million in 2008.
  8. 8. Mobile Marketing • The firm also predicts that mobile search marketing will account for 73% of mobile marketing by 2013, up from 24% in 2008, and that SMS-based campaigns would shrink to 9%, down from 63% in 2008.
  9. 9. Mobile Marketing Channels • Location-based service (LBS), which involves detecting the area the user is connecting from (geolocation) and sending marketing messages for businesses in that area.
  10. 10. Mobile Marketing Channels • Augmented reality mobile campaigns, which overlay the user's phone display with location-specific information about businesses and products.
  11. 11. Mobile Marketing Channels • 2D barcodes, which are barcodes that scan vertically as well as horizontally to include much more information. A mobile user can scan barcodes in the environment to access associated information.
  12. 12. Mobile Marketing Channels • GPS messaging, which involves location-specific messages that the user picks up when he comes into range.

