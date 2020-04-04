Characteristics of counsellor and professional training of counselling

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CHARACTERISTICS OF COUNSELLOR AND PROFESSIONAL PREPARATION AND TRAINING OF COUNSELLING Aruna Shastri Msc. nursing 1st year
INTRODUCTION  Counselling is the activity of the counselor, or a professional who counsels people, especially on personal...
DEFINITION OF COUNSELLOR •A person trained to give guidance on personal or psychological problems. • A faculty member who ...
CHARACTERISTICS OF COUNSELLOR  Interpersonal relationships  Personal adjustment  Scholastic potentialities and educatio...
CHARACTERISTICS OF COUNSELLOR INTERPERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS-  Friendly nature  Sympathetic, understanding.  Sincerity  P...
CHARACTERISTICS PERSONAL ADJUSTMENT-  Shows matured behavior, integrated personality  Maintain emotional stability  Fle...
CHARACTERISTICS SCHOLASTIC POTENTIALITIES AND EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUNDS  Should be motivated and committed  Aware of polic...
CHARACTERISTICS HEALTH AND PERSONAL APPEARANCE-  Pleasing voice  pleasing appearance  Freedom from annoying mannerism ...
CHARACTERISTICS LEADERSHIP  Ability to stimulate and lead others  Reinforces important information  Directs the counsel...
CHARACTERISTICS PHILOSOPHY OF LIFE  Good character  Positive philosophy of life  Integrated personality  Possesses an ...
PROFESSIONAL PREPARATION Education  Masters or bachelors degree in teaching and education,they should have basic course i...
PERSONAL FITNESS  Aptitude  Interest  Personality factors all should be positive.
ETHICAL PRINCIPLES TO BE CONSIDERED  Appraise the counselee  Maintain confidentiality  Readiness  Referral services  ...
SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES OF A COUNSELLOR There are two types of counselor attributes:-  Pre training attributes  Inter trai...
PRE TRAINING ATTRIBUTES  SELF AWARENESS AND UNDERSTANDING A person who has awareness of her needs, motivation for helping...
CONTD-  OPEN MINDEDNESS A person who is free from fixed or preoccupied ideas. they are aware of their own values and beli...
INTER TRAINING ATTRIBUTES INTERVIEW SETTING AND GREETING STARTED  Physical arrangement The chairs should face each others...
CONTD-  Greetings A warm and friendly greeting facilitate the helping process.eg.shaking hands with the individual or gre...
CONTD-  Inviting the individual participation Counselor should not waste time on rituals like “oh”,today climate is very ...
CONTD-  Demonstrating proper body posture An attentive and relaxed counselor helps in building intimate atmosphere. a mob...
CONTD-  Maintaining eye contact Eye contact helps in building personal relationship and permits the counselor to observe ...
CONTD-  MANAGING INTERACTION WITH THE INDIVIDUAL To facilitate the discussion ,more skills are needed, the following tech...
CONTD- Other skills  communication (verbal & written)  Interpersonal  Problem Solving & Creativity  Knowledge of Subje...
TYPES OF COUNSELLOR Genetic counsellor CAREER COUNSELLOR ADDICTION COUNSELLOR School counsellor Family counsellor Rehablit...
GENETIC COUNSELLOR  Analyze clues from family history of sickness  Perform genetic testing  provide medical information...
CAREER COUNSELLOR  Obtain educational/ employment history to help client set reasonable career goals;  apply interest, a...
FAMILY AND MARRIAGE COUNSELLOR  Assess family situation  recommend and conduct therapy program to develop effective and ...
ADDICTION COUNSELLOR  Identify addiction  Support and encourage recovery  Develop treatment plans (often use 12-step pl...
SCHOOL COUNSELLOR  Interview students  Apply assessment tests to identify interest and abilities  Schedule courses  he...
PROBLEMS IN COUNSELLING RESISTANCE TO COUNSELLING COUNSELLING INDIVIDUALS WITH STRONG EMOTION .COUNSELLING INDIVIDUALS OF ...
CONTD…  Cost concern  Bad experiences in past  Social stigma  A sense of denial  Fear of counselling  Counselee with...
RESISTANCE IN COUNSELLING  .RESISTANCE TO COUNSELLING- Resistance can be from both sides client and client. Individual fe...
CONTD-  .COUNSELLING INDIVIDUALS OF DIFFERENT CULTURES- We may be working in such situation where we may have clients fro...
ROLE OF COUNSELLOR  Arrange orientation programmes for the other support staff to enlist their cooperation  Prepare an u...
CONTD-  Arrange talks by experts from different fields.  Organize career days, career weeks, parents day etc.  Administ...
CONTD-  Maintain an active relationships with schools, colleges etc  Maintain an active liaison with clubs  Refer serio...
SUMMARY  Introduction  Definition of counsellor  Characteristics of counsellor  Professional preparation of counsellor...
BIBLIOGRAPHY  basheer p.shebeer,textbook ok nursing education,1st edition(2015) emmess medical publisher ,p-415-57  Bhas...
THANK YOU
Characteristics of counsellor and professional training of counselling

  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Counselling is the activity of the counselor, or a professional who counsels people, especially on personal problems and difficulties. Or  Counselling is a process where clients are helped in dealing with their personal and interpersonal conflicts by a third party therapist. or  “the process of assisting and guiding clients, especially by a trained person on a professional basis ,to resolve especially personal, social, or psychological problems and difficulties
  3. 3. DEFINITION OF COUNSELLOR •A person trained to give guidance on personal or psychological problems. • A faculty member who advises students on personal and academic problems ,career choices, and the like. •A counselor is a person whose job is to give advice to people who need it, especially advice on their personal problems.
  4. 4. CHARACTERISTICS OF COUNSELLOR  Interpersonal relationships  Personal adjustment  Scholastic potentialities and educational background  Health and personal appearance  Leadership  Philosophy of life  Professional dedication
  5. 5. CHARACTERISTICS OF COUNSELLOR INTERPERSONAL RELATIONSHIPS-  Friendly nature  Sympathetic, understanding.  Sincerity  Patience  Tactfulness  Ability to maintain confidentiality  Respects clients attitudes and needs  Attentive listener  Speaks in clients language  Capacity for being trusted by others
  6. 6. CHARACTERISTICS PERSONAL ADJUSTMENT-  Shows matured behavior, integrated personality  Maintain emotional stability  Flexibility and adaptability  Aware about one’s limitations  Shows self respect and self confidence
  7. 7. CHARACTERISTICS SCHOLASTIC POTENTIALITIES AND EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUNDS  Should be motivated and committed  Aware of policies beliefs,misconceptions and rumors existing within the community  Capacity for work  Positive interest  Scholastic aptitude  Respect the facts  He will have masters degree in essential areas of guidance programmed the area in training are:  Counselor process  Understanding the individual  Educational, occupational and vocational information  Administrative relationship  Research and evaluation procedures  Additional training in behavioral sciences(psychology and sociology
  8. 8. CHARACTERISTICS HEALTH AND PERSONAL APPEARANCE-  Pleasing voice  pleasing appearance  Freedom from annoying mannerism  Poise and neatness
  9. 9. CHARACTERISTICS LEADERSHIP  Ability to stimulate and lead others  Reinforces important information  Directs the counselee ,the way to solve the problems and guide him to choose appropriate one with his own decisions
  10. 10. CHARACTERISTICS PHILOSOPHY OF LIFE  Good character  Positive philosophy of life  Integrated personality  Possesses an acceptable value system  Faith in human values and human nature Shows significant spiritual and religious values
  11. 11. PROFESSIONAL PREPARATION Education  Masters or bachelors degree in teaching and education,they should have basic course in principles and practice of the guidance.programmed and additional area od training either in behavior sciences of community health. Experience  2 years in teaching or counseling experience.  1 year of cumulative work experience in the field of school programmed.  3-6 months of supervised counseling experience.  Significant experience in social activities (eg.working within the community,volunteer work,participating community training programmed)
  12. 12. PERSONAL FITNESS  Aptitude  Interest  Personality factors all should be positive.
  13. 13. ETHICAL PRINCIPLES TO BE CONSIDERED  Appraise the counselee  Maintain confidentiality  Readiness  Referral services  Maintain legal rights of counselee  Does not criticize unreasonably
  14. 14. SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES OF A COUNSELLOR There are two types of counselor attributes:-  Pre training attributes  Inter training attributes
  15. 15. PRE TRAINING ATTRIBUTES  SELF AWARENESS AND UNDERSTANDING A person who has awareness of her needs, motivation for helping, feelings, personal strength and weakness acts as a good counselor.  GOOD PSYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH Although no person is totally problem free but a person with less problems or good psychological health can be trained to be counselor.  SENSITIVITY A person who is aware of resources, limitations and vulnerability of other persons feelings and needs are considered to have sensitivity.
  16. 16. CONTD-  OPEN MINDEDNESS A person who is free from fixed or preoccupied ideas. they are aware of their own values and believes and are able to distinguish them from the belief and values of others.  TRUST WORTHINESS A person who is reliable,honest and does not hurt other persons. He/she keep the information to herself.  APPROACHABILITY The counselor who is friendly has positive attitudes about others and can be approached without feeling of apprehension
  17. 17. INTER TRAINING ATTRIBUTES INTERVIEW SETTING AND GREETING STARTED  Physical arrangement The chairs should face each others with a learning facility for both. The closeness of counselor helps in indicating the attentiveness and willingness.
  18. 18. CONTD-  Greetings A warm and friendly greeting facilitate the helping process.eg.shaking hands with the individual or greeting with the smile.
  19. 19. CONTD-  Inviting the individual participation Counselor should not waste time on rituals like “oh”,today climate is very good etc.but should start the interview by asking the individuals why they have come for counseling. simple statements such as :so may I help you”? for "what should you like to discussed.
  20. 20. CONTD-  Demonstrating proper body posture An attentive and relaxed counselor helps in building intimate atmosphere. a mobile posture allows freedom to movement and ability to use the body to assist in communications
  21. 21. CONTD-  Maintaining eye contact Eye contact helps in building personal relationship and permits the counselor to observe non verbal behavior.  Demonstrating proper body posture  An attentive and relaxed counselor helps in building intimate atmosphere. a mobile posture allows freedom to movement and ability to use the body to assist in communications.  Demonstrating proper body posture  An attentive and relaxed counselor helps in building intimate atmosphere. a mobile posture allows freedom to movement and ability to use the body to assist in communication
  22. 22. CONTD-  MANAGING INTERACTION WITH THE INDIVIDUAL To facilitate the discussion ,more skills are needed, the following techniques may be used to continue the interaction.  Restatement  Interpretation  Managing pause and silence
  23. 23. CONTD- Other skills  communication (verbal & written)  Interpersonal  Problem Solving & Creativity  Knowledge of Subject Matter  Organizational  Objectivity  Awareness of Diversity  Confidentiality
  24. 24. TYPES OF COUNSELLOR Genetic counsellor CAREER COUNSELLOR ADDICTION COUNSELLOR School counsellor Family counsellor Rehablitation counsellor
  25. 25. GENETIC COUNSELLOR  Analyze clues from family history of sickness  Perform genetic testing  provide medical information about genetic disorders  identify risks and show options  research and teaching
  26. 26. CAREER COUNSELLOR  Obtain educational/ employment history to help client set reasonable career goals;  apply interest, aptitude, skills testing;  educate on career management, job search strategies  interview resume skills and related resources with information on various occupations
  27. 27. FAMILY AND MARRIAGE COUNSELLOR  Assess family situation  recommend and conduct therapy program to develop effective and satisfactory relationships  sometimes referral to other programs to treat individual problem of one member that results in family conflict (e.g. addictions, anger)
  28. 28. ADDICTION COUNSELLOR  Identify addiction  Support and encourage recovery  Develop treatment plans (often use 12-step plan focusing on self-image);  prepare written reports on progress  community about prevention programs
  29. 29. SCHOOL COUNSELLOR  Interview students  Apply assessment tests to identify interest and abilities  Schedule courses  help students in course/program selection  career planning  coping with personal problems  Hold workshops  consult with teachers, parents, and others to co- ordinate counseling
  30. 30. PROBLEMS IN COUNSELLING RESISTANCE TO COUNSELLING COUNSELLING INDIVIDUALS WITH STRONG EMOTION .COUNSELLING INDIVIDUALS OF DIFFERENT CULTURES- COUNSELLOR BURN OUT-
  31. 31. CONTD…  Cost concern  Bad experiences in past  Social stigma  A sense of denial  Fear of counselling  Counselee with different culture
  32. 32. RESISTANCE IN COUNSELLING  .RESISTANCE TO COUNSELLING- Resistance can be from both sides client and client. Individual feels that I don’t need any counseling of special help. and resistance from the faculty itself i.e. administration do not see the worth of counseling and discard it as not a necessary process
  33. 33. CONTD-  .COUNSELLING INDIVIDUALS OF DIFFERENT CULTURES- We may be working in such situation where we may have clients from different cultures so clients will be having different sets of values. there we cannot impose our value system on them.  3.COUNSELLING INDIVIDUALS WITH STRONG EMOTION— Counselor may come come across individual with strong emotion such as anxiety anger depression .these process hinder the counseling. In those cases we 1st acknowledge their feeling.  4.COUNSELLOR BURN OUT- Because of rush or Burdon excitement of counselor may changed into discouragement. Symptoms will be restless, irritability, lethargy, fatigue etc.this can be managed by changing your work environment, changing work approach etc
  34. 34. ROLE OF COUNSELLOR  Arrange orientation programmes for the other support staff to enlist their cooperation  Prepare an up to date list of resources, information ,referral, and energy available to him.  Organize the guidance committee.  Set up an educational occupational information centre.  Display the information collected in an attractive way.  Disseminate information through educational and career talks. group discussion and so on.
  35. 35. CONTD-  Arrange talks by experts from different fields.  Organize career days, career weeks, parents day etc.  Administer psychological tests  Provide counseling services.  Help in student placement  Maintain complete secrecy of the discussion  Educate students regarding proper study habits  Arrange visits to place of work like industries, business offices etc
  36. 36. CONTD-  Maintain an active relationships with schools, colleges etc  Maintain an active liaison with clubs  Refer serious mental cases to clinical psychologist or psychiatrist.
  37. 37. SUMMARY  Introduction  Definition of counsellor  Characteristics of counsellor  Professional preparation of counsellor  Skills or attributes of counsellor  Functions of counsellor  Types of counsellor  Problems in counselling  Role of counsellor
  38. 38. BIBLIOGRAPHY  basheer p.shebeer,textbook ok nursing education,1st edition(2015) emmess medical publisher ,p-415-57  Bhaskar neema,textbook of nursing education,2nd edition,emmess medical publisher,p-382-410
  39. 39. THANK YOU

