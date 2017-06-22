Κάστρα της Κρήτης: μάρτυρες ενός μακρινού παρελθόντος Πολιτιστικό πρόγραμμα 2016-17 Γενικό Λύκειο Βάμου
ΕΝΕΤΙΚΑ ΤΕΙΧΗ ΧΑΝΙΩΝ
Η ανάγκη για οχύρωση της πόλης Η οχύρωση της πόλης αποτελούσε τη σημαντικότερη προϋπόθεση για την ασφάλεια της πόλης των Χ...
Κατασκευή Ενετικών Τειχών Η κατασκευή των νέων τειχών ξεκίνησε το 1536 και ολοκληρώθηκε μέσα σε 32 χρόνια (1568). Για να χ...
Τα τείχη της πόλης ωστόσο δεν κατάφεραν να αποτρέψουν τους Οθωμανούς από το να καταλάβουν την πόλη το 1645 ύστερα από μια ...
Ο στρατός των Τούρκων στα Χανιά
Μορφή Ενετικών Τειχών Τα τείχη, που είχαν σχήμα σχεδόν τετράγωνο, εκτείνονταν σε μια περίμετρο 3085μ., ενώ μια τάφρος μήκο...
Μια άλλη πόρτα βρισκόταν στην ανατολική πλευρά του τείχους. Ήταν η πύλη της Άμμου (sabbionera), ενώ στη δυτική πλευρά του ...
Σήμερα Το τείχος σήμερα είναι σε μεγάλο βαθμό κατεστραμμένο (και εξαφανισμένο) και έχει διατηρηθεί μόνο τοπικά, εξαιτίας τ...
ΦΡΟΥΡΙΟ ΙΤΖΕΔΙΝ
Κατασκευάστηκε το 1872 από τον Ρεούφ Πασά κοντά στο χωριό Καλάμι, 15 χιλιόμετρα από τα Χανιά, καθώς αποτέλεσε κομβικό σημε...
Λειτουργικότητα Από το 1902 χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως φυλακή εγκληματιών ποινικών και πολιτικών κρατουμένων, αλλά και θανατοποινι...
Σήμερα Το φρούριο έχει χαρακτηριστεί διατηρητέο μνημείο και παραμένει κλειστό για το κοινό λόγω της κακής κατάστασης του κ...
 «Μέρες του 36’»  -«Τα πέτρινα χρόνια»  -"Το τελευταίο σημείωμα " είναι η νέα ταινία του Παντελή Βούλγαρη που γυρίζεται...
ΦΡΑΓΚΟΚΑΣΤΕΛΛΟ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΛΕΔΕΣ ΑΣΚΥΦΟΥ
 Το Βενετικό όνομα του κάστρου ήταν Άγιος Νικήτας. Επικράτησε όμως η ονομασία Φραγκοκάστελλο, που του αποδόθηκε από τον τ...
 Σύμφωνα με βενετικά αρχεία, το κάστρο χτίστηκε στο διάστημα 1371-74 από τους Βενετούς, κυρίαρχους τότε του νησιού της Κρ...
 Σύμφωνα με τοπική παράδοση το κάστρο χτιζόταν την ημέρα από τους Βενετούς στρατιώτες και το βράδυ οι Σφακιανοί με αρχηγο...
Το 1828, κατά την διάρκεια της ελληνικής επανάστασης ο οπλαρχηγός Χατζημιχάλης Νταλιάνης οχυρώθηκε στο κάστρο μαζί με 700 ...
 Το κάστρο μετά την μάχη με τον Πασά το 1828 συνέχισε να είναι πεδίο μάχης για λίγα χρόνια αργότερα. Ανά τους αιώνες δεν ...
Τα Σφακιά πάντοτε γεννούσαν μεγάλους επαναστάτες και οι Τούρκοι ήθελαν να τους ελέγχουν. Έτσι, με αφορμή την Κρητική Επανά...
Το κάστρο που αντικρίζουμε σήμερ κατασκευάστηκε από τους Τούρκους. Είναι φτιαγμένο από πέτρες και έχει σχήμα ορθογώνιου εσ...
 Για τον Κουλέ του Ασκύφου έγινε προσπάθεια αναστήλωσης. Όμως οι τοπικοί κάτοικοι δεν συμφώνησαν και τα κάστρα παραμένουν...
Η ΒΟΡΕΙΑ ΠΛΕΥΡΑ ΤΟ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΟ
 Το Φραγκοκάστελλο είναι ήδη ένα πολυδιαφημισμένο κάστρο για τις εκδηλώσεις που λαμβάνουν χώρα μέσα σε αυτό και λόγω του ...
 Οι δυο Κουλέδες δεν είναι τόσο γνωστοί στο ευρύ κοινό, όμως εύκολα θα μπορούσαν να γίνουν. Τα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης μπ...
ΦΟΡΤΕΤΖΑ (FORTEZZA) ΡΕΘΥΜΝΟΥ
Η Φορτέτζα (Fortezza) είναι το Ενετικό Κάστρο στο Ρέθυμνο, το οποίο δεσπόζει στο λόφο του Παλαιόκαστρου, σχεδόν μέσα στο κ...
Δεσπόζει στα απόκρημνα βράχια, στο βορειότερο άκρο της χερσονήσου, σε ένα σημείο ιδανικό για την επιτήρηση της πόλης, των ...
Τα τείχη του Ρεθύμνου αποτελούσαν στοιχειώδη αμυντικά έργα. Γι’ αυτό αποφασίστηκε να κατασκευαστεί ένα οχυρό που θα μπορού...
Κατασκευάστηκε από κανονικές ορογωνικές πέτρες από τον πρωτομάστορα Γ.Σκορδίλη. Η θεμελίωσή του έγινε στις 13 Σεπτεμβρίου ...
1. Η ανατολική πύλη της Φορτέτζας 2. Η αποθήκη του πυροβολικού 3. Ο προμαχώνας της Παναγίας 4. Το θέατρο Ερωφιλης 5. Ο προ...
Η Φορτέτζα παρά το γεγονός ότι αποτέλεσε αμυντικό οχυρό για την πόλη του Ρεθύμνου, σήμερα συνεχίζει να αξιοποιείται, καθώς...
Μέχρι και σήμερα αποτελεί σημείο κατατεθέν της κρητικής πόλης. Κάθε καλοκαίρι εδώ και 18 χρόνια στο θέατρο Ερωφίλη που βρί...
Το κάστρο αποτέλεσε και συνεχίζει μέχρι και σήμερα να αποτελεί πηγή έμπνευσης Ελλήνων αλλά και ξένων καλλιτεχνών καθώς είν...
Τρεχαντηράκι με πανί, του Γιώργου Καλομενόπουλου Το Ρέθεμνος γλυκοξυπνά ντυμένο στα γαλάζια Χρυσάνθεμα η χαραυγή στα πόδια...
ΣΠΙΝΑΛΟΓΚΑ
Το νησί οχυρώθηκε κατά την ελληνιστική περίοδο, με μεγάλο οχυρωματικό περίβολο. Πάνω στα ερείπια της αρχαίας οχύρωσης οι...
Η συγκεκριμένη τοποθεσία επιλέχθηκε, καθώς εξυπηρετούσε τους Ενετούς οι οποίοι επιδίωκαν τον έλεγχο και την προστασία του ...
Η κατασκευή του κάστρου είχε στρατηγική σημασία. Οι Βενετοί έτσι είχαν τη εποπτεία του θαλάσσιου εμπορίου στον κόλπο της Ε...
Λειτουργικότητα κατά την τουρκοκρατία ● Κατά τους πρώτους αιώνες της τουρκοκρατίας το φρούριο περιθωριοποιείται και χρησιμ...
Λεπροκομείο • Αρχικά συγκεντρώθηκαν εκεί όλοι οι λεπροί της Κρήτης κι αργότερα από όλη την Ελλάδα. ● Το 1948 ανακαλύφθηκε ...
● Η Σπιναλόγκα στις μέρες μας, μετά από πολλά χρόνια εγκατάλειψης, χαρακτηρίστηκε διατηρητέο μνημείο και αρχαιολογικός χώρ...
● Περισσότερο γνωστή έγινε, όμως, η Σπιναλόγκα από την τηλεοπτική σειρά “Το νησί” που βασίζεται στο ομώνυμο βιβλίο που έγρ...
Η Σπιναλόγκα μέσα από τα μάτια του εικαστικού Κ. Τσόκλη
ΚΟΥΛΕΣ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟΥ
 Κούλες, Καστέλλο ντελ Μόλο (Castello del Molo), Ρόκκα α Μάρε (Rocca a Mare), Κάστρο της θάλασσας (Castello a Mare), Κάστ...
 Κατασκευάστηκε στην αρχή ως πύργος το 1043 το οποίο κατεδαφίστηκε το 1523 εξαιτίας ενός σεισμού. Το τελικό οικοδόμημα δη...
Στη ΒΑ, Δ και Ν πλευρά εξωτερικά ήταν εντοιχισμένες μαρμάρινες ανάγλυφες παραστάσεις του φτερωτού λέοντα της Βενετίας που ...
 Πρόκειται για ένα διώροφο χώρο 3600 τ.μ. όπου το ισόγειο χωρίζεται σε 26 διαμερίσματα από τα οποία ορισμένα χρησίμευαν ω...
1) Λειτουργία φούρνου και μύλου για την παρασκευή καθημερινού ψωμιού. 2) Ύπαρξη χώρων κατοικίας στρατωνισμού των αξιωματικ...
4) Χώροι φορτοεκφόρτωσης για την εξαγωγή προϊόντων όπως αλάτι, μελί, τυρί, κερί, μετάξι, βαμβάκι, λάδι και σταφίδες. 5) Ύπ...
 To κάστρο χτίστηκε για να προστατεύει από επιθέσεις. Ο όγκος του, στιβαρός και κομψός, ορίζει την είσοδο του παλιού λιμα...
Μετά την κατάληψη της Κρήτης από τους Τούρκους, το 1669, ο Κούλες χρησιμοποιήθηκε από τους νέους δυνάστες του κρητικού λαο...
 Ο Κούλες συνεχίζει να αγναντεύει αγέρωχα το ενετικό λιμάνι και σήμερα μετά από τις τελευταίες εργασίες επισκευής του το ...
Επίσκεψη του Λυκείου μας
Οι μαθητές  Αννιτσάκης Ανδρέας  Καυκαλά Πηνελόπη  Κουργιαλιδάκη Εύα  Γρυλλάκη Ανδρομάχη  Κουτσουπάκης Σπύρος  Μανατά...
Κάστρα

  1. 1. Κάστρα της Κρήτης: μάρτυρες ενός μακρινού παρελθόντος Πολιτιστικό πρόγραμμα 2016-17 Γενικό Λύκειο Βάμου
  2. 2. ΕΝΕΤΙΚΑ ΤΕΙΧΗ ΧΑΝΙΩΝ
  3. 3. Η ανάγκη για οχύρωση της πόλης Η οχύρωση της πόλης αποτελούσε τη σημαντικότερη προϋπόθεση για την ασφάλεια της πόλης των Χανίων. Η πόλη οχυρώθηκε, όμως λόγω του χαμηλού ύψους των τειχών, υπήρξε η ανάγκη τροποποίησής τους. Οι παρεμβάσεις αυτές δεν βελτίωσαν την κατάσταση, παρά μόνο όταν κατέφθασε στην πόλη ο μηχανικός των Ενετικών Τειχών Michel Sammicheli.
  4. 4. Κατασκευή Ενετικών Τειχών Η κατασκευή των νέων τειχών ξεκίνησε το 1536 και ολοκληρώθηκε μέσα σε 32 χρόνια (1568). Για να χτιστούν τα τείχη χρειάστηκαν 13,936 αγγαρείες. Η συνολική δαπάνη των τειχών των Χανίων, μαζί με τη δαπάνη της ανέγερσης του φρουρίου της Θοδωρού, ανήλθε στα 87.000 δουκάτα.
  5. 5. Τα τείχη της πόλης ωστόσο δεν κατάφεραν να αποτρέψουν τους Οθωμανούς από το να καταλάβουν την πόλη το 1645 ύστερα από μια πολιορκία δύο μηνών. Πολιόρκησαν τα Χανιά στις 2 Αυγούστου 1645.
  6. 6. Ο στρατός των Τούρκων στα Χανιά
  7. 7. Μορφή Ενετικών Τειχών Τα τείχη, που είχαν σχήμα σχεδόν τετράγωνο, εκτείνονταν σε μια περίμετρο 3085μ., ενώ μια τάφρος μήκους 1942μ., βάθους 10 και πλάτους 50μ., εκτεινόταν παράλληλα με τα τείχη. Επίσης, υπήρχαν 4 προμαχώνες στις γωνιές του τείχους, με έναν επιπρομαχώνα σε κάθε έναν από αυτούς.
  8. 8. Μια άλλη πόρτα βρισκόταν στην ανατολική πλευρά του τείχους. Ήταν η πύλη της Άμμου (sabbionera), ενώ στη δυτική πλευρά του υπήρχε το Porto San Salvatore. Και οι τρεις πύλες άνοιγαν κατευθείαν προς τα έξω, χωρίς προστασία από τους προμαχώνες. Το Κάστρο των Χανίων, 15 χρόνια πριν από την άλωση του από τους Τούρκους, το 1630, είχε 319 κανόνια.
  9. 9. Σήμερα Το τείχος σήμερα είναι σε μεγάλο βαθμό κατεστραμμένο (και εξαφανισμένο) και έχει διατηρηθεί μόνο τοπικά, εξαιτίας της κατεδάφισης πολλών τμημάτων και της κάλυψής τους από μεταγενέστερες κατοικίες, με αποτέλεσμα να δυσχεραίνεται ο ακριβής προσδιορισμός της κάτοψής του. Οι έρευνες ωστόσο έχουν αποδώσει μια γενική εικόνα της πορείας του.
  10. 10. ΦΡΟΥΡΙΟ ΙΤΖΕΔΙΝ
  11. 11. Κατασκευάστηκε το 1872 από τον Ρεούφ Πασά κοντά στο χωριό Καλάμι, 15 χιλιόμετρα από τα Χανιά, καθώς αποτέλεσε κομβικό σημείο για την άμυνα του λιμανιού. Υπήρξε το κυριότερο αμυντικό έργο του λιμανιού. Κατασκευή
  12. 12. Λειτουργικότητα Από το 1902 χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως φυλακή εγκληματιών ποινικών και πολιτικών κρατουμένων, αλλά και θανατοποινιτών. Μάλιστα γίνονταν εκεί και εκτελέσεις. Η τελευταία πραγματοποιήθηκε τον Απρίλη του 1971. Ο Μανώλης Γλέζος παρέμεινε εκεί 6 μήνες.
  13. 13. Σήμερα Το φρούριο έχει χαρακτηριστεί διατηρητέο μνημείο και παραμένει κλειστό για το κοινό λόγω της κακής κατάστασης του κτηρίου. Η μόνη μέρα που μπορείτε να επισκεφτείτε το Ιτζεδίν είναι στις 14 και 15 Δεκεμβρίου, όταν εορτάζει ο ναός του Αγίου Ελευθερίου που κτίστηκε στο χώρο από τους ίδιους τους φυλακισμένους. Ακόμα, γίνονται προσπάθειες από την τοπική αυτοδιοίκηση για την αξιοποίηση του κάστρου. Το καλοκαίρι ειδικότερα γίνονται κάποιες συναυλίες και καλλιτεχνικές εκδηλώσεις.
  14. 14.  «Μέρες του 36’»  -«Τα πέτρινα χρόνια»  -"Το τελευταίο σημείωμα " είναι η νέα ταινία του Παντελή Βούλγαρη που γυρίζεται αυτές τις μέρες στο χώρο και ζωντανεύει τις τραγικές σελίδες της Ελληνικής ιστορίας με την εκτέλεση 200 αντιστασιακών από τους Γερμανούς στην Καισαριανή. Κινηματογραφικές ταινίες εμπνευσμένες από το Φρούριο Ιτζεδίν
  15. 15. ΦΡΑΓΚΟΚΑΣΤΕΛΛΟ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΥΛΕΔΕΣ ΑΣΚΥΦΟΥ
  16. 16.  Το Βενετικό όνομα του κάστρου ήταν Άγιος Νικήτας. Επικράτησε όμως η ονομασία Φραγκοκάστελλο, που του αποδόθηκε από τον τοπικό πληθυσμό και σημαίνει το κάστρο των Φράγκων, δηλαδή των Βενετσιάνων.
  17. 17.  Σύμφωνα με βενετικά αρχεία, το κάστρο χτίστηκε στο διάστημα 1371-74 από τους Βενετούς, κυρίαρχους τότε του νησιού της Κρήτης, με σκοπό την προστασία από τους πειρατές αλλά και από τους συχνά εξεγερμένους Σφακιανούς.  Αρχικά οι τεχνίτες μάζευαν πέτρες και οικοδομούσαν το κάστρο. Όμως, λόγω της αντίθετης άποψης και επιθετικής διάθεσης των Σφακιανών, χρησιμοποίησαν έτοιμες πέτρες από τα γκρεμισμένα σπίτια της διπλανής πόλης Νικήτα, με εξόρυξη και λάξευση λίθων. Κατασκευή
  18. 18.  Σύμφωνα με τοπική παράδοση το κάστρο χτιζόταν την ημέρα από τους Βενετούς στρατιώτες και το βράδυ οι Σφακιανοί με αρχηγούς τους έξι αδελφούς Πατσούς γκρέμιζαν ό,τι είχε χτιστεί κατά τη διάρκεια της ημέρας. Τελικά οι Βενετοί συνέλαβαν και εκτέλεσαν τους αδελφούς Πατσούς και κατάφεραν να ολοκληρώσουν το κάστρο.
  19. 19. Το 1828, κατά την διάρκεια της ελληνικής επανάστασης ο οπλαρχηγός Χατζημιχάλης Νταλιάνης οχυρώθηκε στο κάστρο μαζί με 700 άντρες. Στις 18 Μαΐου 1828 διεξήχθη άγρια μάχη μεταξύ των οχυρωμένων Ελλήνων και των οθωμανικών δυνάμεων του Μουσταφά Ναϊλή Πασά εις βάρος των Ελλήνων. Η φονική αυτή μάχη συνδέθηκε με το φαινόμενο που παρατηρείται στην περιοχή και είναι γνωστό ως Δροσουλίτες. Κάθε χρόνο μεταξύ Μαΐου και Ιουνίου κατά τις πρωινές ώρες, παρατηρούνται στον κάμπο γύρω από το κάστρο σκιές που θυμίζουν φιγούρες ιππέων ή πολεμιστών. Η παράδοση αναφέρει πως πρόκειται για τα φαντάσματα των στρατιωτών που σκοτώθηκαν στην φονική μάχη που διεξήχθη τέτοια εποχή. Ο μύθος του κάστρου: Δροσουλίτες
  20. 20.  Το κάστρο μετά την μάχη με τον Πασά το 1828 συνέχισε να είναι πεδίο μάχης για λίγα χρόνια αργότερα. Ανά τους αιώνες δεν υπάρχουν άλλες ιστορικές αναφορές. Σήμερα λειτουργεί ως τουριστικό θέαμα και χώρος μουσικοχορευτικών εκδηλώσεων. Επιπλέον, υπάρχει η πρόθεση να γίνει και μουσείο τα επόμενα χρόνια. Σήμερα
  21. 21. Τα Σφακιά πάντοτε γεννούσαν μεγάλους επαναστάτες και οι Τούρκοι ήθελαν να τους ελέγχουν. Έτσι, με αφορμή την Κρητική Επανάσταση του 1866, άρχισαν να κατασκευάζουν κουλέδες, δηλαδή μικρά κάστρα. Δύο από αυτούς τους Κουλέδες βρίσκονται στο Οροπέδιο του Ασκύφου, πολύ κοντά στο χωριό Γωνί. Δυστυχώς, είναι μισογκρεμισμένοι και δεν έχουν αναστηλωθεί ακόμη. Ήταν κτισμένοι σε κοντινή απόσταση μεταξύ τους, σε ένα ψηλό λόφο που βρίσκεται μέσα στο Οροπέδιο και έχουν πανοραμική θέα όλου του κάμπου και των γύρω βουνοκορφών . Κουλέδες Ασκύφου
  22. 22. Το κάστρο που αντικρίζουμε σήμερ κατασκευάστηκε από τους Τούρκους. Είναι φτιαγμένο από πέτρες και έχει σχήμα ορθογώνιου εσωτερικά. Ο λόγος κατασκευής το ήταν για να μπορούν οι Τούρκοι να ελέγχουν το πέρασμα από Σφακιά για Χανιά, καθώς οι Τούρκοι δεν κατάκτησαν ποτέ τα Σφακιά . Το κάστρο αν και χτίστηκε από Οθωμανούς, εκείνοι ποτέ δεν έμειναν εκεί, λόγω της εξέγερσης των ντόπιων. Η απογραφή Οθωμανών στα Σφακιά ήταν μηδενική. Κατασκευή
  23. 23.  Για τον Κουλέ του Ασκύφου έγινε προσπάθεια αναστήλωσης. Όμως οι τοπικοί κάτοικοι δεν συμφώνησαν και τα κάστρα παραμένουν εκεί, το ένα να παλεύει με τον χρόνο και το άλλο να έχει παραδοθεί. Σήμερα
  24. 24. Η ΒΟΡΕΙΑ ΠΛΕΥΡΑ ΤΟ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΟ
  25. 25.  Το Φραγκοκάστελλο είναι ήδη ένα πολυδιαφημισμένο κάστρο για τις εκδηλώσεις που λαμβάνουν χώρα μέσα σε αυτό και λόγω του μύθου του. Θα μπορούσε επίσης να φιλοξενήσει εκθέσεις ζωγραφικής και φωτογραφίας και να ενταχθεί σε μια γενικότερη προσπάθεια αγροτουρισμού ή ιστορικού τουρισμού. Άλλωστε, είναι πολύ κοντά στις πεντακάθαρες και πανέμορφες παραλίες της νότιας πλευράς του νησιού. Προτάσεις για το Φραγκοκάστελλο
  26. 26.  Οι δυο Κουλέδες δεν είναι τόσο γνωστοί στο ευρύ κοινό, όμως εύκολα θα μπορούσαν να γίνουν. Τα μέσα μαζικής ενημέρωσης μπορούν να συμβάλουν στην ανάδειξη των δυο κάστρων. Πρέπει όμως να είναι εύκολα προσβάσιμοι από το κοινό. Τέλος, θα μπορούσαν να οργανωθούν καλλιτεχνικές εκδηλώσεις με θέμα τα δυο κάστρα, ακόμη κι ένας διαγωνισμός ζωγραφικής. Και στα δύο κάστρα μπορούν να διεξαχθούν αθλητικοί αγώνες, αλλά και εκδηλώσεις με θέμα «ιστορικές αναδρομές». Προτάσεις για τους Κουλέδες
  27. 27. ΦΟΡΤΕΤΖΑ (FORTEZZA) ΡΕΘΥΜΝΟΥ
  28. 28. Η Φορτέτζα (Fortezza) είναι το Ενετικό Κάστρο στο Ρέθυμνο, το οποίο δεσπόζει στο λόφο του Παλαιόκαστρου, σχεδόν μέσα στο κέντρο της παλιάς πόλης. Κατασκευάστηκε από τους Ενετούς το 1573 και χρησιμοποιήθηκε ως φρούριο. Είναι ορατή από κάθε γωνία της πόλης, ενώ παράλληλα έχει πανοραμική θέα σε όλο το Ρέθυμνο και στην δυτική ακτή, κρύβοντας μέσα της ολόκληρη ιστορία αιώνων. Αποτελεί το μεγαλύτερο βενετσιάνικο κάστρο που χτίστηκε ποτέ.
  29. 29. Δεσπόζει στα απόκρημνα βράχια, στο βορειότερο άκρο της χερσονήσου, σε ένα σημείο ιδανικό για την επιτήρηση της πόλης, των λόφων και των ακτών επιλέχθηκε ο λόφος Παλαιόκαστρο, που έχει απέραντη θέα σε μεγάλη έκταση και από στεριά και από θάλασσα.
  30. 30. Τα τείχη του Ρεθύμνου αποτελούσαν στοιχειώδη αμυντικά έργα. Γι’ αυτό αποφασίστηκε να κατασκευαστεί ένα οχυρό που θα μπορούσε να περιβάλει όλες τις κατοικίες της πόλης του Ρεθύμνου. Χτίστηκε το 1573 από τον ρετούρη (διοικητή)Λάντο σύμφωνα με το προμαχωνικό σύστημα οχυρωματικής αρχιτεκτονικής. 4 προμαχώνες ενώνονταν μεταξύ τους με τμήματα ευθύγραμμων τειχών με μεγάλο πλάτος και με κλίση εξωτερικά ώστε να εξοστρακίζονται τα βλήματα των εχθρών χωρίς να προκαλούν φθορές στο οχυρό. Η κατασκευή του έγινε σύμφωνα με τα σχέδια του αρχιτέκτονα Σφόρτσα Παλαβιτσίνι. Υλικά και κατασκευή
  31. 31. Κατασκευάστηκε από κανονικές ορογωνικές πέτρες από τον πρωτομάστορα Γ.Σκορδίλη. Η θεμελίωσή του έγινε στις 13 Σεπτεμβρίου του 1573 και οι εργασίες στον περίβολο αλλά και στα δημόσια κτίρια που υπήρχαν μέσα σ' αυτόν ολοκληρώθηκαν το 1580. Περιλαμβάνει στρατώνες, εκκλησίες, νοσοκομείο, αποθήκες και υδραγωγείο.
  32. 32. 1. Η ανατολική πύλη της Φορτέτζας 2. Η αποθήκη του πυροβολικού 3. Ο προμαχώνας της Παναγίας 4. Το θέατρο Ερωφιλης 5. Ο προμαχώνας του Αγίου Ηλία 6. Ο προμαχώνας του Αγίου Λουκά 7. Η δυτική πύλη 8. Η Αγία Αικατερίνη 9. Το τζαμί της Φορτέτζας 10. Η οικία του Ρέκτορα 11. Η κατοικία των συμβούλων 12. Η πυραμιδόσχημη πυριτιδαποθήκη 13. Ο ΄Αγιος Θεόδωρος Οι χώροι του
  33. 33. Η Φορτέτζα παρά το γεγονός ότι αποτέλεσε αμυντικό οχυρό για την πόλη του Ρεθύμνου, σήμερα συνεχίζει να αξιοποιείται, καθώς πέρα από την αρχαιολογική-ιστορική σημασία του, αποτελεί χώρο εκδηλώσεων και ψυχαγωγίας. Σήμερα
  34. 34. Μέχρι και σήμερα αποτελεί σημείο κατατεθέν της κρητικής πόλης. Κάθε καλοκαίρι εδώ και 18 χρόνια στο θέατρο Ερωφίλη που βρίσκεται στο κάστρο πραγματοποιείται το Αναγεννησιακό Φεστιβάλ Ρεθύμνου, καθώς και παρουσιάζονται πολλές παραστάσεις από έργα του κρητικού θεάτρου αλλά και έργα του Σαίξπηρ, του Μολιέρου,του Γκολντόνι και πολλών άλλων. Επίσης χορός ,εκθέσεις ζωγραφικής ,διαλέξεις και κινηματογράφος λαμβάνουν χώρο στο κάστρο κάθε καλοκαίρι.
  35. 35. Το κάστρο αποτέλεσε και συνεχίζει μέχρι και σήμερα να αποτελεί πηγή έμπνευσης Ελλήνων αλλά και ξένων καλλιτεχνών καθώς είναι αδύνατον να αντισταθεί κανείς στην ανυπέρβλητη θέα του και την σπουδαία ιστορία του. Το κάστρο μέσα από την τέχνη Πίνακας αγνώστου καλλιτέχνη
  36. 36. Τρεχαντηράκι με πανί, του Γιώργου Καλομενόπουλου Το Ρέθεμνος γλυκοξυπνά ντυμένο στα γαλάζια Χρυσάνθεμα η χαραυγή στα πόδια του σκορπίζει Καθρέφτης Βενετσιάνικος της θάλασσας τ’ατλάζια της Πολιτείας της κομψής τα κάλλη καθρεφτίζει. Τρεχαντηράκι με πανί καμαρωτό σημώνει με το μα’ί’στρο αγκαλιαστό που το φυσάει πρίμα κι η πλώρη παιγνιδίζοντας τριγύρω τη σηκώνει θαλασσινά αφρολούλουδα,άσπρους ανθούς και κρίνα. Στέκει η Φορτέτζα δράκοντας κι ακοίμητος Βαρδιάνος στο τρεχαντήρι αχνογελά και το καλωσορίζει κι ο Φάρος πάντα ευγενικός- Ιππότης Βενετσιάνος σκύβει κι’ αυτός αρχοντικά και το καλημερίζει.
  37. 37. ΣΠΙΝΑΛΟΓΚΑ
  38. 38. Το νησί οχυρώθηκε κατά την ελληνιστική περίοδο, με μεγάλο οχυρωματικό περίβολο. Πάνω στα ερείπια της αρχαίας οχύρωσης οι Βενετοί το 1526 άνοιξαν διώρυγα καταστρέφοντας μέρος της χερσονήσου που ένωνε το νησί με την Ελούντα. Το ισχυρό φρούριο που οικοδομήθηκε, σχεδιάστηκε από τους Genese Bressani και Latino Orsini. Κατασκευή φρουρίου
  39. 39. Η συγκεκριμένη τοποθεσία επιλέχθηκε, καθώς εξυπηρετούσε τους Ενετούς οι οποίοι επιδίωκαν τον έλεγχο και την προστασία του λιμανιού της Ελούντας. Το αρχαίο του όνομα ήταν Καλυδών, αλλά μετά την κατάληψη του από τους Ενετούς, λόγω του ότι άκουγαν συνέχεια την κρητική έκφραση "Στην Ελούντα", δεν μπορούσαν να καταλάβουν και έτσι, παρακούοντας, το πρόφεραν στα λατινικά "spina lunga", που σημαίνει «μακρύ αγκάθι». Έτσι με την παράφραση, το νησάκι πήρε την σημερινή του ονομασία.
  40. 40. Η κατασκευή του κάστρου είχε στρατηγική σημασία. Οι Βενετοί έτσι είχαν τη εποπτεία του θαλάσσιου εμπορίου στον κόλπο της Ελούντας. Όμως, μετά την κατάληψη του νησιού από τους Τούρκους το 1715 στη Σπιναλόγκα διαμορφώνεται σταδιακά ένας οικισμός αμιγώς οθωμανικός. Λειτουργικότητα
  41. 41. Λειτουργικότητα κατά την τουρκοκρατία ● Κατά τους πρώτους αιώνες της τουρκοκρατίας το φρούριο περιθωριοποιείται και χρησιμοποιείται ως τόπος εξορίας και απομόνωσης αλλά στο τέλος του 19ου αι. ο ρόλος του λιμανιού της Σπιναλόγκας αναβαθμίζεται καθώς αποκτά άδεια εξαγωγικού εμπορίου. ● Πολλοί κάτοικοι εγκαταστάθηκαν έτσι στο νησί αλλά γρήγορα η πλειονότητα χρειάστηκε να μεταναστέψει λόγω επιβολής των Γαλλικών στρατιωτικών δυνάμεων.
  42. 42. Λεπροκομείο • Αρχικά συγκεντρώθηκαν εκεί όλοι οι λεπροί της Κρήτης κι αργότερα από όλη την Ελλάδα. ● Το 1948 ανακαλύφθηκε το πρώτο φάρμακο για την αντιμετώπιση της λέπρας. Έτσι, οι ασθενείς άρχισαν να θεραπεύονται και η Σπιναλόγκα άδειασε σταδιακά από τους ασθενείς μέχρι και το 1957. ● Η Κρητική Πολιτεία το 1903 θέσπισε την απομόνωση των λεπρών και αποφάσισε τη δημιουργία Λεπροκομείου στη Σπιναλόγκα.
  43. 43. ● Η Σπιναλόγκα στις μέρες μας, μετά από πολλά χρόνια εγκατάλειψης, χαρακτηρίστηκε διατηρητέο μνημείο και αρχαιολογικός χώρος και δέχεται επισκέψεις δεκάδων χιλιάδων τουριστών με πλοιάρια, κατά τη διάρκεια του καλοκαιριού. Και σήμερα
  44. 44. ● Περισσότερο γνωστή έγινε, όμως, η Σπιναλόγκα από την τηλεοπτική σειρά “Το νησί” που βασίζεται στο ομώνυμο βιβλίο που έγραψε η Βρετανίδα συγγραφέας Βικτώρια Χίσλοπ, το οποίο μεταφράστηκε σε 14 γλώσσες και πούλησε πάνω από 2 εκατομμύρια αντίτυπα σε όλο τον κόσμο. «Το νησί»
  45. 45. Η Σπιναλόγκα μέσα από τα μάτια του εικαστικού Κ. Τσόκλη
  46. 46. ΚΟΥΛΕΣ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟΥ
  47. 47.  Κούλες, Καστέλλο ντελ Μόλο (Castello del Molo), Ρόκκα α Μάρε (Rocca a Mare), Κάστρο της θάλασσας (Castello a Mare), Κάστρο της Κάντια ή πρώην Χάνδακα (Castel di Candia) λέγεται το θαλάσσιο φρούριο που κτίστηκε από τους Ενετούς στο Ηράκλειο. Βρίσκεται στην είσοδο του ενετικού λιμανιού, ώστε να προστατεύει το λιμάνι του Ηρακλείου και μαζί με το Κάστρο του Παλαιοκάστρου τον κόλπο της Αμμουδάρας από τις εισβολές και τις αποβάσεις άλλων κατακτητών.
  48. 48.  Κατασκευάστηκε στην αρχή ως πύργος το 1043 το οποίο κατεδαφίστηκε το 1523 εξαιτίας ενός σεισμού. Το τελικό οικοδόμημα δημιουργήθηκε ανάμεσα στο 1523-1540 από τους Ενετούς.  Στην συνέχεια, λόγω των δυσμενών καιρικών συνθηκών και εξαιτίας της φθοράς από την δράση των κυμάτων συνεχίστηκε να επισκευάζεται ακόμα και μετά την κατάληψη του Χάνδακα από τους Τούρκους το 1669. Τέλος, η βορειοδυτική πλευρά του φρουρίου κατέρρευσε αλλά ξαναεπισκευάστηκε το 1719. Κατασκευή
  49. 49. Στη ΒΑ, Δ και Ν πλευρά εξωτερικά ήταν εντοιχισμένες μαρμάρινες ανάγλυφες παραστάσεις του φτερωτού λέοντα της Βενετίας που σήμερα σώζονται ακρωτηριασμένες. Ο φτερωτός λέων
  50. 50.  Πρόκειται για ένα διώροφο χώρο 3600 τ.μ. όπου το ισόγειο χωρίζεται σε 26 διαμερίσματα από τα οποία ορισμένα χρησίμευαν ως αποθήκες τροφίμων και πολεμοφοδίων, ως κελιά, φυλακές, ως δωμάτια για τους αξιωματικούς, φούρνο, μύλο και μια μικρή εκκλησία. Τμήματα του κάστρου
  51. 51. 1) Λειτουργία φούρνου και μύλου για την παρασκευή καθημερινού ψωμιού. 2) Ύπαρξη χώρων κατοικίας στρατωνισμού των αξιωματικών. 3) Λειτουργία αποθηκών τροφίμων και πολεμοφοδίων. Καθημερινές δραστηριότητες που λάμβαναν χώρα στο κάστρο
  52. 52. 4) Χώροι φορτοεκφόρτωσης για την εξαγωγή προϊόντων όπως αλάτι, μελί, τυρί, κερί, μετάξι, βαμβάκι, λάδι και σταφίδες. 5) Ύπαρξη υπαίθριων αγορών για ανταλλαγή προϊόντων και τέλεση πολιτιστικών εκδηλώσεων.
  53. 53.  To κάστρο χτίστηκε για να προστατεύει από επιθέσεις. Ο όγκος του, στιβαρός και κομψός, ορίζει την είσοδο του παλιού λιμανιού του Χάνδακα και το ακρότατο βόρειο σημείο του τεράστιου ενετικού οχυρωματικού περιβόλου της πόλης. Επειδή όμως η επιφάνεια του βράχου στην οποία χτίστηκε ήταν μικρότερη, για να τη μεγαλώσουν αναγκάστηκαν να μεταφέρουν υλικό από το νησάκι Ντία ή νησί του Δία και από την περιοχή Φρασκιών. Τοποθεσία
  54. 54. Μετά την κατάληψη της Κρήτης από τους Τούρκους, το 1669, ο Κούλες χρησιμοποιήθηκε από τους νέους δυνάστες του κρητικού λαού, αφού πρώτα το επισκεύασαν από τις καταστροφές που είχε υποστεί εξαιτίας των βομβαρδισμών από αυτούς, και έκτισαν επάλξεις και σκοπιές στην απόληξη του στηθαίου του δώματος του. Στους σκοτεινούς και υγρούς χώρους του βασανίσθηκαν και φυλακίστηκαν κρητικοί επαναστάτες. Το 1719 κατέρρευσε, ασφαλώς από θαλασσοταραχή, ένα τμήμα της βορειοδυτικής πλευράς του. Γι' αυτό επισκευαστικές εργασίες έγιναν το 1753 και 1754, ενώ και άλλες στερεωτικές εργασίες έγιναν στα πρώτα 100 χρόνια της τουρκοκρατίας. Η χρήση του ανά τους αιώνες
  55. 55.  Ο Κούλες συνεχίζει να αγναντεύει αγέρωχα το ενετικό λιμάνι και σήμερα μετά από τις τελευταίες εργασίες επισκευής του το 1540. Σήμερα ο Κούλες χρησιμοποιείται περιστασιακά για καλλιτεχνικές εκθέσεις στους εσωτερικούς χώρους του ισογείου και θεατρικές ή μουσικές παραστάσεις στον επάνω όροφο, ενώ μετά τις τελευταίες εργασίες αναστήλωσής του προσφέρει πλέον μια σύγχρονη εμπειρία περιήγησης στον επισκέπτη. Ο Κούλες σήμερα
  56. 56. Επίσκεψη του Λυκείου μας
  57. 57. Οι μαθητές  Αννιτσάκης Ανδρέας  Καυκαλά Πηνελόπη  Κουργιαλιδάκη Εύα  Γρυλλάκη Ανδρομάχη  Κουτσουπάκης Σπύρος  Μανατάκη Μαριάννα  Βαρδάκη Αργυρώ  Ζούλη Κατερίνα  Νικόλλη Μαρία  Παπαδονικολάκη Άννα  Ορφανάκη Μαρία  Νικολοζάκη Όλγα  Πετρουλάκη Αριάδνη Παπαδοκοκολάκης Βασίλης Μαρκάκη Μαρία Μεμηνάι Γιουβελίνα Μεμισάι Ειρήνη Μπραουδάκης Νίκος Πατσουράκη Χρυσή Σταθάκη Ειρήνη Ταχιράι Ερασμία Τεζάρης Νίκος Τζαγκαράκης Σπύρος Τζομπανάκη Κατερίνα Τζαποσβίλι Γκόγκα Τσαπάκης Χρόνης Χατζηδάκη Γεωργία Οι υπεύθυνες καθηγήτριες: Σουμαλά Αγγελική Ντάμπου Μαρία

×