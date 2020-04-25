Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME GUYS FOR MY FIRST WEBINAR Topic ELEMENTS OF DIGITAL MARKETING
WHAT IS DIGITAL MARKETING • Digital Marketing – promoting of brands using all • forms of digital advertising means to reac...
ELEMENTS OF DIGITAL MARKETING • Email marketing: • Earliest form of Digital Marketing. • Involves Database marketing: segm...
PAY PER CLICK • PPC ( pay per click) • Paid Search, PPC or pay-per-click is the management • of paid adverts in the search...
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION • SEO: • SEO- “Search Engine Optimization” • It is the art of increasing a website’s visibility...
BLOGGING ,NEWS FEEDS • Blogging & News Feeds • Blogging and ensuring that blogs are visible- involves • not just writing b...
SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT • Social media: • Social media management isn’t just about sending out tweets. • It’s about managi...
ONLINE ADVERTISING • Online advertising: • Online advertising differs from PPC in that • you are advertising on other peop...
AFFILIATE MARKETING • Affiliate marketing: • Affiliate marketing can be quite similar to online advertising, except that t...
TEXT MESSAGING • Text messaging: • Mobile marketing is one of the biggest growth areas in digital marketing. The increased...
THANK YOU HOPE SO U ENJOYED LEARNING THE BASIC ELEMENTS OF DIGITAL MARKETING FURTHER I WILL BE CONDUCTING MORE WEBINARS AB...
THIS WILL HELP YOU TO START WITH THE BASICS OF DIGITAL MARKETING IT INCLUDES ALL THE ELEMENTS OF DIGITAL MARKETING

DIGITAL MARKETING ELEMENTS FREE

