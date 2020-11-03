L30 transducers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
M.KARTHIKEYAN ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERING AAA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, SIVAKASI
UNIT IV ULTRASONIC TESTING (UT) AND ACOUSTIC EMISSION (AE) 1. Ultrasonic Testing-Principle, 2. Transducers, 3. Transmissio...
TRANSDUCER  Transducer converts the electrical energy to acoustic energy and vice versa.  The transducer performs both t...
TYPES 1. CONTACT TRANSDUCERS 2. PAINT BRUSH TRANSDUCERS 3. ANGLE BEAM TRANSDUCERS 4. NORMAL INCIDENCE SHEAR WAVE TRANSDUCE...
CONTACT TRANSDUCERS  Contact transducers are used for direct contact inspections, and are generally hand manipulated.  T...
PAINT BRUSH TRANSDUCERS  Paint brush transducers are used to scan wide areas more rapidly for discontinuities.  These lo...
ANGLE BEAM TRANSDUCERS  Angle beam transducers and wedges are typically used to introduce a refracted shear wave into the...
NORMAL INCIDENCE SHEAR WAVE TRANSDUCERS  Normal incidence shear wave transducers are unique because they allow the introd...
DELAY LINE TRANSDUCERS  As the name implies, the primary function of a delay line transducer is to introduce a time delay...
DUAL ELEMENT TRANSDUCERS  Dual element transducers contain two independently operated elements in a single housing.  One...
IMMERSION TRANSDUCERS  Immersion transducers do not contact the component.  These transducers are designed to operate in...
ADVANTAGES  High penetrating power, which allows the detection of deep flaws  High sensitivity, permitting the detection...
DISADVANTAGES  Requires careful attention by experienced technicians.  Extensive technical knowledge is required for the...
1. Basically sound waves are ______________ a) Voltage signals b) Pressure waves c) Current d) Radiation MCQ - 1
Why does the Ultrasonic Sensor have two openings in the front ? 1. One opening is for sending out the sound waves and One ...
Sounds of frequency higher than 20,000 Hz which are inaudible to normal human ear are called 1. noise 2. frequency 3. ultr...
SONAR is the abbreviation of 1. small navigation and random 2. sky navigation and ranging 3. sun nuclear ranging 4. sound ...
Ultrasonic waves carry more 1. energy only 2. frequency only 3. heat 4. energy and frequency MCQ - 5
  1. 1. M.KARTHIKEYAN ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL ENGINEERING AAA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, SIVAKASI karthikeyan@aaacet.ac.in ME8097 NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING AND EVALUATION
  2. 2. UNIT IV ULTRASONIC TESTING (UT) AND ACOUSTIC EMISSION (AE) 1. Ultrasonic Testing-Principle, 2. Transducers, 3. Transmission and pulse-echo method, 4. Straight beam and angle beam, 5. Instrumentation, 6. Data representation, A/Scan, B-scan, C-scan. 7. Phased Array Ultrasound, Time of Flight Diffraction. 8. Acoustic Emission Technique – Principle, 9. AE parameters, Applications
  3. 3. TRANSDUCER  Transducer converts the electrical energy to acoustic energy and vice versa.  The transducer performs both the sending and the receiving of the acoustic energy.
  4. 4. TYPES 1. CONTACT TRANSDUCERS 2. PAINT BRUSH TRANSDUCERS 3. ANGLE BEAM TRANSDUCERS 4. NORMAL INCIDENCE SHEAR WAVE TRANSDUCERS 5. DELAY LINE TRANSDUCERS 6. DUAL ELEMENT TRANSDUCERS 7. IMMERSION TRANSDUCERS
  5. 5. CONTACT TRANSDUCERS  Contact transducers are used for direct contact inspections, and are generally hand manipulated.  These transducers have an ergonomic design so that they are easy to grip and move along a surface.  They often have replaceable wear plates to increase their life.  Coupling materials of water, grease, oils, or commercial materials are used to remove the air gap between the transducer and the component being inspected.
  6. 6. PAINT BRUSH TRANSDUCERS  Paint brush transducers are used to scan wide areas more rapidly for discontinuities.  These long and narrow transducers are made up of an array of small crystals that are carefully matched to minimize variations in performance and maintain uniform sensitivity over the entire area of the transducer.
  7. 7. ANGLE BEAM TRANSDUCERS  Angle beam transducers and wedges are typically used to introduce a refracted shear wave into the test material.  Transducers can be purchased in a variety of fixed angles or in adjustable versions.  The angled sound path allows the sound beam to be reflected from the backwall to improve detectability of flaws in and around welded areas.
  8. 8. NORMAL INCIDENCE SHEAR WAVE TRANSDUCERS  Normal incidence shear wave transducers are unique because they allow the introduction of shear waves directly into a test piece without the use of an angle beam wedge.
  9. 9. DELAY LINE TRANSDUCERS  As the name implies, the primary function of a delay line transducer is to introduce a time delay between the generation of the sound wave and the arrival of any reflected waves.  This allows the transducer to complete its "sending" function before it starts its "listening" function so that near surface resolution is improved.  They are designed for use in applications such as high precision thickness gauging of thin materials and delamination checks in composite materials.
  10. 10. DUAL ELEMENT TRANSDUCERS  Dual element transducers contain two independently operated elements in a single housing.  One of the elements transmits and the other receives the ultrasonic signal.  Dual element transducers are very useful when making thickness measurements of thin materials and when inspecting for near surface defects.
  11. 11. IMMERSION TRANSDUCERS  Immersion transducers do not contact the component.  These transducers are designed to operate in a liquid environment and all connections are watertight.  Immersion transducers are typically used inside a water tank.
  12. 12. ADVANTAGES  High penetrating power, which allows the detection of deep flaws  High sensitivity, permitting the detection of extremely small flaws.  Greater accuracy  Some capability of estimating the size, orientation, shape and nature of defects.  Some capability of estimating the structure of alloys of components with different acoustic properties  Non-hazardous  Capable of portable or highly automated operation.  Results are immediate. Hence on the spot decisions can be made.
  13. 13. DISADVANTAGES  Requires careful attention by experienced technicians.  Extensive technical knowledge is required for the development of inspection procedures.  Parts that are rough, irregular in shape, very small or thin, or not homogeneous are difficult to inspect.  Cleaning of surface is required  Couplants are needed to provide effective transfer of ultrasonic wave energy between transducers and parts being inspected unless a non-contact technique is used.
  14. 14. 1. Basically sound waves are ______________ a) Voltage signals b) Pressure waves c) Current d) Radiation MCQ - 1
  15. 15. Why does the Ultrasonic Sensor have two openings in the front ? 1. One opening is for sending out the sound waves and One opening is for receiving the returning sound waves 2. It is necessary for the robot to see where it is going 3. A bat has two eyes to see better so the robot needs two eyes as well 4. Just for decoration purposes. MCQ - 2
  16. 16. Sounds of frequency higher than 20,000 Hz which are inaudible to normal human ear are called 1. noise 2. frequency 3. ultrasonic 4. amplitude MCQ - 3
  17. 17. SONAR is the abbreviation of 1. small navigation and random 2. sky navigation and ranging 3. sun nuclear ranging 4. sound navigation and ranging MCQ - 4
  18. 18. Ultrasonic waves carry more 1. energy only 2. frequency only 3. heat 4. energy and frequency MCQ - 5

