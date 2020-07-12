Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apasih pak yang dapat mengganggu integrasi bangsa ?
Coba perhatikan ini !
Juga yang ini !
Nah apa yang kalian pikirkan?
Dari realitas tersebut apa yang dapat kalian simpulkan ?
Saya pikir, proses selanjutnya adalah mempelajari berbagai ancaman tersebut satu persatu.
Ada beberapa catatan yang perlu di pahami sebelum membahas, yaitu apa yang menjadi sumber ancaman dan bagaimana bangsa ini...
Sekian dulu ya penjelasannya, trimakasih.
Materi sejarah Indonesia yang mengantar siswa untuk membahas berbagai ancaman disintegrasi yang pernah terjadi di Indonesia

Published in: Education
Perjuangan Bangsa Indonesia dalam Mempertahankan Integrasi

