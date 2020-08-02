Successfully reported this slideshow.
REFORMASI GEREJA Lukisan ilustrasi karya Ferdinand Pauwels ini menggambarkan Martin Luther yang sedang memaku kritiknya ke...
Salah satu tokoh yang terkenal dalam Reformasi Gereja adalah Martin Luther. Menurutnya ada beberapa hal yang tidak sesuai ...
• Martin Luther sebenarnya tidak ingin mendirikan gereja sendiri. Dirinya hanya ingin melakukan reformasi dalam gereja. • ...
• Gerakan Martin Luther membawa dampak pada melemahnya kekuasaan Paus (pemimpin tertinggi Gereja Katolik). • Paus, saat it...
Perang ini berakhir dengan adanya Perjanjian Westfalen pada 1648 yang berisi: 1. Adanya pengakuan kekuasaan atas kedaulata...
Demikian Penjelasan Singkatnya, Semoga Bermanfaat. Juliusdeliawan@gmail.com
