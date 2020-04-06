Pemasaran global ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
untuk memenuhi Ujian Tengah Semester mata kuliah Pemasaran Internasional

  1. 1. “Pemasaran Global” Dosen Pengampu : Abdul Salam, M.M. PROGRAM STUDI MANAJEMEN FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS TEKNOLOGI SUMBAWA 2020
  2. 2. Nama Kelompok : 1. Hudzaifah Abdul Aziz (17.01.031.048) 2. Juniarsi Lara Sari (17.01.031.056) 3. Tri Wahyudi Pangestu (17.01.031.123)
  3. 3. Pengertian Pemasaran Global Pemasaran global adalah pemasaran berkala seluas dunia. Peluang pasar selalu terbuka bagi semua pelaku usaha, tak terkecuali di pasar ekspor yang penting mesti kreatif dan mau berinovasi dalam mengembangkan pasar. Pelaku bisnis yang tangguh tentu tak mudah ditenggelamkan oleh setiap perubahan tantangan bisnis meski tantangan yang datang semakin berat. Prinsip Pemasaran Global yaitu : - Costumer Value - Value Equation - Compotitive Alasan suatu perusahaan melakukan global marketing adalah untuk mengejar pertumbuhan dan juga keuntungan yang lebih besar, serta memperbanyak cabang produksi sehingga dapat melakukan penanaman dan penambahan modal.
  4. 4. Tujuan dan Manfaat Pemasaran Global Tujuan utama pemasaran global adalah untuk :  Meningkatkan potensi laba  Meningkatkan pertumbuhan terhadap barang  Menjaga kelangsungan hidup para pelaku usaha dari ancaman pesaing potensial yang berasal dari berbagai penjuru dunia Adapun beberapa manfaat yang di dapatkan perusahaan dalam pemasaran global adalah sebagai berikut :  Penghemat biaya produksi  Tingkat kulaitas produk semakin baik dan tinggi  Prefensi bagi konsumen semakin meningkat  Peningkatan teknik pemasaran dalam menghadapi competitor
  5. 5. Strategi memasuki Pasar Global  Melakukan Ekspor Impor  Membuka kantor perwakilan atau cabang  Mengeluarkan lisensi asing/kontrak manufaktur dan alih teknologi  Melakukan Franchising  Membuka Usaha patungan atau Join Venture  Melakukan akuisisi perusahaan lain
  6. 6. Faktor Pendorong dan Penghambat Pemasaran Global Faktor Pendorong  Kebutuhan Pasar  Teknologi  Biaya  Mutu  Komunikasi dan Transportasi  Daya Tuas Faktor penghambat  Perbedaan Pasar  Sejarah  Budaya Organisasi  Kendali Nasional atau Hambatan untuk masuk ke suatu Negara
  7. 7. Faktor-Faktor yang mempengaruhi Pemasaran Global Banyak faktor yang mendorong suatu negara melakukan perdagangan global diantaranya sebagai berikut :  Untuk memenuhi kebutuhan barang dan jasa dalam negri  Keinginan memperoleh keuntungan dan meningkatkan pendapatan negara  Adanya kelebihan produk dalam negri sehingga perlu pasar baru untuk menjualnya  Adanya perbedaan keadaan seperti sumber daya alam, iklim, tenaga kerja, budaya dan jumlah penduduk yang menyebabkan adanya perbedaan hasil produksi dan adanya keterbatasan produksi  Adanya kesamaan selera terhadap suatu barang  Keinginan membuka kerja sama hubungan politik dan dukungan dari negara lain  Terjadinya era globalisasi sehingga tidak satu negara pun di dunia ini yang dapat hidup sendiri
  8. 8. Dampak Positif dan Negatif Pemasaran Global Dampak Positif  Meningkatkan Kesejahteraan  Mempercepat Pembagunan  Meningkatkan Sumber Daya Manusia  Alih Teknologi Dampak Negatif  Menimbilkan ketergantungan terhadap Negara lain  Cenderung Statis  Pengusaha yang tidak Kompetitif terancam Gulung Tikar  Adanya perubahan nilai Sosial Budaya
  9. 9. Pengorganisasian Pemasaran Global Pertimbangan utama dalam menyusun struktur organisasi adalah apakah perusahaan global harus menstrukturisasi dirinya berdasarkan lingkup geografis,lini produk,atau lini fungsional. Tujuannya adalah Menghindari duolikasi dan mencapai sinergi dalam mengintegrasikan operasi nasional terpisah ke dalam unit terkoordinasi. Dua alternatif yang dipilih dalam merancang struktur organisasi pemasaran global:  Perusahaan menangani bisnis internasonalnya dengan cara terpisah atau tersendiri.  Perusahaan mengintegrasikan bisnis internasional dengan bisnis domestik melalui pembentukan perusahaan global
  10. 10. Pengendalian Pemasaran Global Pengendalian merupakan salah satu aspek kritis dalam pemasarn global. Tujuan pengendalian mengarahkan operasi bisnis dan pemasaran agar bisa mewujudkan tujuan yang telah ditetapkan. Proses pengendalian pemasaran global meliputi tiga langkah utama yaitu:  Menyusun standar  Mengukur kinerja dan Membandingkannya dengan standar  Melakukan tindakan korektif
  11. 11. Teori-Teori Disini kami mengunakan empat pendekatan dalam kajian teori Pemasaran Global yakni : 1. Pendekatan Etnosentrik Pendekatan etnosentrik merupakan cara pandang yang melihat bahwa yang paling baik adalah negaranya sendiri. Sehingga orang yang memiliki cara pandang Ethnocentric attitude ini akan memperkerjakan orang yang berasal dari negara yang sama dengan dirinya walau dimanapun ia membuka perusahaan. Pendekatan etnosentrik mengisi posisi manajemen dengan tenaga kerja dari negara asal perusahaan atau para ekspatriat. 2. Pendekatan Polisentrik Pendekatan Polisentrik merupakan cara pandang yang melihat bahwa orang yang berada di suatu negara lebih memahami kondisi negara tersebut. Sehingga menjalankan perusahaan yang berada di suatu negara akan merekrut orang yang berasal dari negara tempat ia menjalankan perusahaan, karena ia menganggap bahwa orang yang berasal dari suatu negara lebih memahami kultur dan kondisi negaranya sendiri. 3. Pendekatan Geosentrik Pendekatan Geosentrik merupakan cara pandang yang melihat bahwa semua orang dapat bekerja di mana-mana asalkan ia memiliki kemampuan. Sehingga dijumpai para manajer di suatu perusahaan di suatu negara para menejernya tidak berasal dari negara tersebut. 4. Pendekatan Regiosentrik Pendekatan regiosentrik adalah memilih posisi kunci dari negara-negara di sekitar tempat perusahaan (misalnya perusahaan berada di Indonesia, Manager berasal Singapura/Filipina). Alasannya, biaya staffing lebih murah dari negara asal dan berkualitas dan pemahaman budaya setempat lebih mudah.
  12. 12. Studi Kasus  Perusahaan yang menggunakan Pendekatan Etnosentrik PT. SIDOMUNCUL PT SidoMuncul didirikan dari sebuah industri rumah yang dikelola oleh Ibu Rakhmat Sulistio di Yogyakarta pada tahun 1940. Dia hanya memiliki tiga karyawan pada waktu itu. Kondisi ini mendorongnya untuk menghasilkan ramuan dalam bentuk yang lebih praktis (serbuk) ketika ia pindah ke Semarang. Pada tahun 1951, ia mendirikan sebuah perusahaan sederhana, bernama SidoMuncul. Ini berarti "mimpi menjadi kenyataan" di Jl. Mlaten, Trenggulun. Dengan produk pertama dan Herb Melawan Dingin, ramuan itu mulai dikenal baik dan permintaan meningkat. Setelah itu, pabrik itu tidak mampu dalam menghasilkan hasil yang lebih besar disebabkan oleh meningkatnya permintaan pasar. Pada tahun 1984, ia pindah ke Lingkungan Industri Rumah di Jl. Kaligawe. Untuk menanggapi permintaan pasar meningkat, pabrik dilengkapi dengan mesin modern. Jumlah karyawan juga ditambahkan. Dalam mengantisipasi perkembangan di masa depan, perlu untuk membangun sebuah pabrik yang lebih modern dan lebih besar, pabrik 29 ha baru dibangun di Klepu, Ungaran, Bergas pada tahun 1997. Pada saat yang sama seperti SidoMuncul menerima dua sertifikat, yaitu Jalan untuk Merumuskan Pengobatan Tradisional dan Jalan untuk Merumuskan Obat Yang Baik, yang sama dengan farmasi. Sertifikat ini dibuat SidoMuncul sebagai pabrik jamu hanya dengan standar farmasi. PT. SidoMuncul dimaksudkan untuk mengembangkan industri herbal yang baik.Niat ini membuat pabrik konsentrat dan menjadi lebih inovatif. Dengan bahan yang tepat (jenis, jumlah, dan kualitas) itu akan menghasilkan ramuan yang baik. Untuk mewujudkan niat ini, semua rencana merilis produk baru selalu didahului oleh literatur dan penelitian intensif mengenai keamanan, kualitas, dan sampling pasar. Untuk menjamin kualitas, semua tahapan produksi, mulai dari bahan baku yang diproses sampai ke menjualnya ke pasar, berada di bawah pengawasan kualitas yang ketat. Semua karyawan dimaksudkan untuk mengembangkan setiap saat, sehingga akan membuat hasil yang lebih baik. PT. Sidomuncul merupakan leader perusahaan obat herbal di Indonesia sejak 1951. Dengan brand yang sudah terkenal, yaitu tolak angin (untuk masuk angin), kuku bima (energy drink), kunyit asam (natural beverage),fatraper (pelangsing), and new hemoroa (cure hemorrhoid). Penyelsaian: PT. Sidomuncul dikategorikan dalam perusahaan yang menggunakan pendekatan etnosentrik karena PT. Sidomuncul sudah mengekspor produknya ke berbagai negara. Kita dapat menemukan produk dari PT. Sidomuncul bahkan di Eropa sekalipun. Namun pabrikannya masih berada di Indonesia.
  13. 13.  Perusahaan yang menggunakan Pendekatan Polisentrik McDonald’s McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD (di Indonesiaterkenal dengan sebutan McD), adalah rangkaian rumah makan siap saji terbesar di dunia. Hidangan utama di restoran-restoran McDonald's adalah hamburger, namun mereka juga menyajikan minuman ringan, kentang goreng, filet ayam dan hidangan-hidangan lokal yang disesuaikan dengan tempat restoran itu berada. Restoran McDonald's pertama didirikan pada tahun 1940oleh dua bersaudara Dick dan Mac McDonald, namun kemudian dibeli oleh Ray Kroc dan diperluas ke seluruh dunia. Sampai pada tahun 2004, McDonald's memiliki 30.000 rumah makan di seluruh dunia dengan jumlah pengunjung rata-rata 50.000.000 orang dan pengunjung per hari dan rumah makan 1.700 orang. Lambang McDonald's adalah dua busur berwarna kuning yang biasanya dipajang di luar rumah-rumah makan mereka dan dapat segera dikenali oleh masyarakat luas. Restoran McDonald's pertama di Indonesia terletak di Sarinah, Jakarta dan dibuka pada 23 Februari 1991. Berbeda dari kebanyakan restoran McDonald's di luar negeri, McDonald's juga menjual ayam goreng dan nasi di restoran-restorannya di Indonesia. Pada 1 Oktober 2009 McDonald's berubah menjadi Tony Jack's Indonesia tetapi tidak seluruh gerai McDonald's. Terdapat 13 gerai McDonald’s milik Bambang Rachmadi yang berubah antara lain berlokasi di Sarinah (Thamrin), Melawai Plaza, Blok M Plaza, Arion, Kelapa Gading, Sunter, Bandung Indah Plaza, Tunjungan Plaza, Bandara Soekarno-Hatta, ITC Mangga Dua, Citra Land, Gajah Mada Plaza, dan Kebon Jeruk. Tak lama kemudian, pada tahun 2010 Tony Jack's Indonesia bangkrut dan diambil ahli oleh McDonald's. Bisnis perusahaan ini dimulai di tahun 1940 dengan dibukanya sebuah restoran oleh Dick dan Mac McDonald, di San Bernardino, California. Mereka memperkenalkan "Speedee Service System" pada tahun 1948, yang kemudian menjadi pinsip dasar restoran siap-saji moderen. Maskot awal McDonald's, yang bernama Speede, adalah seorang pria dengan kepala berbentuk hamburger yang menggunakan topi koki. Speede kemudian digantikan oleh Ronald McDonald di tahun 1963. McDonald's saat ini tidak menjadikan tahun 1940 sebagai tahun kelahiran restoran McDonald's. Mereka memilih 15 April 1955, ketika Ray Kroc membeli lisensi waralaba McDonald's dari Dick dan Mac di Des Plaines, Illinois, sebagai hari kelahirannya. Kroc kemudian membeli saham dari McDonald's bersaudara dan memimpin perusahaan ini melakukan ekspansi ke seluruh dunia. Saham McDonald's mulai dijual kepada publik tahun 1965. Sifat agresif yang dimiliki Kroc bertentangan dengan keinginan McDonald bersaudara. Kroc dan McDonald bersaudara bertikai untuk mengontrol bisnis ini, namun akhirnya McDonald bersaudara lah yang pergi meninggalkan perusahaan. Pertikaian ini didokumentasikan baik dalam otobiografi Kroc maupun otobiografi McDonald bersaudara. Situs di mana McDonald bersaudara pertama kali mendirikan restoran kini dijadikan monumen. Dengan ekspansi agresifnya ke seluruh penjuru dunia, McDonald's dijadikan sebagai simbol globalisasi dan penyebar gaya hidup orang Amerika. Penyelsaian: McDonald’s dikategorikan dalam perusahaan yang menggunakan pendekatan polisentrik karena McDonald’smenjalankan operasional di banyak negara dengan cara mendesentralisasikan pengelolaan perusahaan (terutama strategi pemasaran) pada manajemen lokal.
  14. 14.  Perusahaan yang menggunakan Pendekatan Geosentris PT. UNILEVER INDONESIA Unilever Indonesia telah tumbuh menjadi salah satu perusahaan terdepan untuk produk Home and Personal Care serta Foods & Ice Cream di Indonesia. Rangkaian Produk Unilever Indonesia mencangkup brand-brand ternama yang disukai di dunia seperti Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Walls, Blue Band, Royco, Bango, dan lain-lain. Selama ini, tujuan perusahaan tetap sama, dimana Unilever bekerja untuk menciptakan masa depan yang lebih baik setiap hari; membuat pelanggan merasa nyaman, berpenampilan baik dan lebih menikmati kehidupan melalui brand dan jasa yang memberikan manfaat untuk mereka maupun orang lain; menginspirasi masyarakat untuk melakukan tindakan kecil setiap harinya yang bila digabungkan akan membuat perubahan besar bagi dunia dan senantiasa mengembangkan cara baru dalam berbisnis yang memungkinkan Unilever untuk tumbuh sekaligus mengurangi dampak lingkungan. Perseroan memiliki dua anak perusahaan : PT Anugrah Lever (dalam likuidasi), kepemilikan Perseroan sebesar 100% (sebelumnya adalah perusahaan patungan untuk pemasaran kecap) yang telah konsolidasi dan PT Technopia Lever, kepemilikan Perseroan sebesar 51%, bergerak di bidang distribusi ekspor, dan impor produk dengan merek Domestos Nomos. Bagi Unilever, sumber daya manusia adalah pusat dari seluruh aktivitas perseroan. Perusahaan memberikan prioritas pada mereka dalam pengembangan profesionalisme, keseimbangan kehidupan, dan kemampuan mereka untuk berkontribusi pada perusahaan. Terdapat lebih dari 6000 karyawan tersebar di seluruh nutrisi. Perseroan mengelola dan mengembangkan bisnis perseroan secara bertanggung jawab dan berkesinambungan. Nilai-nilai dan standar yang Perseroan terapkan terangkum dalam Prinsip Bisnis Unilever. Perseroan juga membagi standar dan nilai-nilai tersebut dengan mitra usaha termasuk para pemasok dan distributor Unilever. Perseroan memiliki enam pabrik di Kawasan Industri Jababeka, Cikarang, Bekasi, dan dua pabrik di Kawasan Industri Rungkut, Surabaya, Jawa Timur, dengan kantor pusat di Jakarta. Produk-produk Perseroan berjumlah sekitar 43 brand utama dan 1,000 SKU, dipasarkan melalui jaringan yang melibatkan sekitar 500 distributor independen yang menjangkau ratusan ribu toko yang tersebar di seluruh Indoneisa. Produk-produk tersebut didistribusikan melalui pusat distribusi milik sendiri, gudang tambahan, depot dan fasilitas distribusi lainnya. Sebagai perusahaan yang mempunyai tanggung jawab sosial, Unilever Indonesia menjalankan program Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) yang luas. Keempat pilar programnya adalah Lingkungan, Nutrisi, Higiene dan Pertanian Berkelanjutan. Program CSR termasuk antara lain kampanye Cuci Tangan dnegan Sabun (Lifebuoy), program Edukasi kesehatan Gigi dan Mulut (Pepsodent), program Pelestarian Makanan Tradisional (Bango) serta program Memerangi Kelaparan untuk membantu anak Indonesia yang kekurangan gizi (Blue Band). Penyelsaian : Produk-produknya yang mampu menembus pasar dunia dan produknya telah dinikmati oleh berbagai macam negeri di belahan dunia. Perusahaan ini mempunyai kualitas brand yang berskala internasional sehingga produknya mampu secara fleksibel dapat diterima oleh kalangan siapapun. Dan setiap hari di dunia masyarakat menggunakan produk unilever. Unilever juga mempunyai yayasan berskala global yaitu yayasan yang bekerja sama dengan lima organisasi utama dunia, antara lain; oxfam, psi, save the children, unicef, dan the world food programme. Yayasan unilever berdedikasi untuk meningkatkan kualitas hidup melalui ketersediaan sanitasi dan akses terhadap air minum yang bersih, nutrisi penting, dan peningkatan kualitas diri. Unilever, memiliki tujuan untuk melipat gandakan bisnisnya sementara mengurangi dampak lingkungan, dan menyampaikan nilai sosial. Yayasan unilever adalah langkah utama yang diambil untuk memenuhi tujuan unilever dalam membantu jutaan jiwa untuk meningkatkan kesehatan, kesejahteraan, dan akhirnya menciptakan masa depan yang sustainable.
  15. 15.  Perusahaan yang menggunakan Pendekatan Regiosentris PT. COCA-COLA COMPANY Minuman ringan (Soft Drink) Coca-Cola diciptakan oleh Dr. John S. Pemberton, seorang ahli farmasi dan ahli minuman dari Atlanta, Georgia, Amerika Serikat, pada bulan Mei 1886. Ia mencampurkan suatu ramuan khusus dengan gula murni menjadi sirup yang beraroma segar dan berwarna karamel, kemudian diaduk bersama air murni. Minuman ini kemudian dikenal dengan nama Coca-Cola. Pada awalnya penjualan minuman ini dilakukan dengan menempatkan minuman ringan (Soft Drink) tersebut di dalam guci besar yang diletakkan ditempat-tempat strategis. Namun adanya peningkatan jumlah pembelian menyebabkan penggunaan guci tersebut digantikan dengan kemasan botol yang lebih praktis. The Coca-Cola Company didirikan tahun 1892 oleh Asa G. Chandler di Atlanta, yang juga mempatenkan merek dagang Coca-Cola. Perusahaan ini merupakan induk dari semua perusahaan pembotolan yang memiliki merek dagang Coca-Cola diseluruh Negara didunia dengan menyediakan bahan baku konsentratnya. Mulai tahun 1893, The Coca-Cola Company membangun pabrik sirupnya diluar Atlanta. Presiden The Coca-Cola Company (1919-1955), Robert W. Woudruff, merupakan orang yang pertama kali mencetuskan gagasan agar minuman Coca-Cola tersebut dapat dinikmati tidak hanya oleh orang Amerika saja, tetapi juga untuk dikonsumsi oleh seluruh bangsa di dunia. Untuk merealisasikan gagasan tersebut, maka pada tahun 1929 didirikan The Coca-Cola Export Cooperation, yaitu perusahaan yang menangani proses penjualan minuman keseluruh pelosok negeri di dunia dengan cirri mutu, rasa, dan kesegaran yang sama. Di Indonesia, Coca-Cola mulai dikenal pada tahun 1927 melalui De Nederland Indische Mineral Water Fabrieck yang membotolkannya untuk pertama kali di Batavia. Selanjutnya perusahaan tersebut diambil alih oleh pedagang Indonesia dan berubah nama menjadi The Indonesian Bottles Ltd. N. V. (IBL) yang berstatus perusahaan nasional. Pada tahun 1971, dengan pertambahan usaha dan modal, IBL berubah menjadi nama baru PT Djaya Bevarages Bottling Company (PT. DBBC) yang merupakan pabrik pembotolan modern pertama di Indonesia. Adanya penambahan modal tersebut meningkatkan kapasitas pabrik yang diikuti pula dengan penambahan macam produk yang dihasilkan dalam berbagai ukuran kemasan. Pada tahun 1993 seluruh saham PT. DBBC diambil alih oleh Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd, suatu grup perusahaan pembotolan Coca-Cola dikawasan Asia Pasifik dan Eropa Timur yang bermarkas di Sydney, Australia. Adanya perpindahan saham tersebut mengakibatkan nama PT. DBBC berubah menjadi PT. Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia (PT. CCAI). Tahun 2000, seluruh pabrik pembotolan minuman merek dagang Coca- Cola yang ada di Indonesia resmi bergabung menjadi satu dibawah PT. CCAI. PT. Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia dibagi menjadi dua, yaitu PT. Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia Bottling (PT. CCAIB) dan PT. Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia Distribution (PT. CCAID). PT. CCAIB bertugas untuk memproduksi minuman ringan (Soft Drink), sedangkan PT. CCAID yang bertugas untuk memasarkan dan mempromosikan minuman ringan (Soft Drink) yang dihasilkan PT. CCAIB. Untuk meningkatkan volume penjualan keseluruh wilayah Indonesia, maka PT. CCAI mengoperasikan pabrik pembotolan di 10 kota besar Indonesia, yaitu Medan, Padang, Lampung, Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Pandaan, Bali, Makassar, dan BanjarBaru. Pada tahun 2002, PT. CCAIB berubah nama menjadi PT. Coca-Cola Bottling Indonesia (PT. CCBI) dan PT. CCAID menjadi PT. Coca-Cola Distribution Indonesia (PT. CCDI). Seluruh pabrik pembotolan Coca-Cola di Indonesia berada dibawah manajemen PT. Coca-Cola Indonesia (PT. CCI). PT. Coca-Cola Indonesia ini merupakan perwakilan dari The Coca-Cola Company yang menyuplai bahan baku konsentrat keseluruh pabrik pembotolan Coca-Cola di Indonesia dan menetapkan seluruh standar bahan baku yang digunakan oleh pabrik.
  16. 16.  Penyelsaian :  PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia adalah salah satu cabang dari perusahaan pusat Coca-Cola yaitu The Coca-Cola Company. The Coca-Cola Company sendiri memiliki cabang di berbagai negara selain di Indonesia.  Dalam mempromosikan produknya, The Coca-Cola Company yang diwakili cabang perusahaannya PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia berpromosi dengan menyesuaikan budaya di Indonesia, misalnya dengan membuat iklan dengan endoser orang Indonesia sendiri.  Menciptakan berbagai macam produk yang bersifat global (mendunia) sehingga dapat diterima di berbagai negara.  Memiliki kebijakan menciptakan lapangan kerja baru. Pada mulanya PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia hanya memiliki satu pabrik, kemudian seiring berkembangnya perusahaan, berdiri 11 pabrik di seluruh Indonesia. Dari situ dapat dilihat bahwa lewat PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia, The Coca-Cola menciptakan lapangan kerja baru.  Memiliki kebijakan ikut mendukung pembangunan nasional. PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia memiliki berbagai program Corpoorate Social Responsibiliy (CSR) sebagai bentuk tanggung jawab dan mereka kepada masyarakat. CSR PT Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia memiliki 4 pilar kunci sebagai untuk menjalankan program-program CSR & Sustainability yaitu menjaga dan melestarikan menyediakan beragam pilihan produk kepada pelanggan, mempertahankan budaya kerja yang baik nilai-nilai positif di kalangan karyawan dan akhirnya berkontribusi terhadap pembangunan sosial dan ekonomi seluruh masyarakat di mana mereka beroperasi. Dari situ dapat dilihat bahwa lewat PT Cola Amatil Indonesia, The Coca-Cola Company berusaha mendukung pembangunan nasional.
  17. 17. TERIMA KASIH

