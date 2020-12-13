Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ЗАХ ЗЭЭЛИЙН ТӨРИЙН ЗОХИЦУУЛАЛТ БА ДАМ НӨЛӨӨ I.Үндсэн ойлголтууд / Орчуулж бич / Market failure Public good Private good Ex...
c) (а) ба (Ь) зөв d) (а) ба (b) буруу 6. Нийтийн барааны жишээ нь a) Нийтийн метро, тээвэр b) Нийтийн номын сан, музей, ам...
15. Дам нөлөөний зардал нь а) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн үүрдэг зардал b) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн бус өөр бусдын үүрдэг зардал c)...
25. Нийгмийн бүх гишүүдийн үзэж байгаагаар үйлдвэрлэлд бүтээгдэхүүн нэг нэгжээр өөрчлөгдсөнтэй холбоотой нийт зардал өөрчл...
а. Цэцэрлэгт хүрээлэнг байгуулахад 35 сая төгрөг шаардагдана гэвэл түүнийг байгуулах хэрэгтэй юу? б. Цэцэрлэгт хүрээлэнг б...
4. Нуурын бохирдлыг арилгах ахиу зардал, ахиу өгөөжийн талаарх мэдээлэл өгөгдсөн байна. а)Яагаад нуурын ус цэвэр болох тус...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MES.16

8 views

Published on

MES.16

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MES.16

  1. 1. ЗАХ ЗЭЭЛИЙН ТӨРИЙН ЗОХИЦУУЛАЛТ БА ДАМ НӨЛӨӨ I.Үндсэн ойлголтууд / Орчуулж бич / Market failure Public good Private good Excludadle good Non – excludable good Rival good Non – rival good Externalities Externality cost Coase theorem Social cost Marginal social cost (MSC) Marginal private cost (MPC) Marginal cost (MC) Marginal benefit (MB) Marginal externality cost (MEC) II. Тест 1. Нийгмийн баялаг хувийнхаас дараах зүйлүүдээр ялгаатай байна. a) Хуваагдах шинжтэй b) Хувийн хэрэглээнд ашиглагддаг c) Хуваагдашгүй бөгөөд хувийн хэрэглээнд ашиглагддаг d) Хуваагдах ба хувийн хэрэглээнд ашиглагддаггүй e) Хуваагдах ба нийгмийн хэрэглээнд ашиглагдана 2. Дор дурдсан зүйлүүдийн аль нь нийгмийн баялагт хамаарагдахгүй вэ? а) Цахилгаан эрчим хүч b) Гэрэлт цамхаг c) Цагдан сэргийлэх d) Улс орны батлан хамгаалах e) Үерийн хамгаалалт 3. Нийтийн бараа нь a) Эерэг дам нөлөөг бий болгож, нийгмийн гишүүн бүрт нэгэн зэрэг өгөөж өгч чадна b) Сөрөг дам нөлөөг болгож, нийгмийн гишүүн бүрт сөрөг нөлөө үзүүлнэ c) (а) болон (Ь) зөв d) Хувийн пүүс, компаниуд үйлдвэрлэх боломжгүй бараа юм 4. Нийтийн барааг хувиас хангахад a) Үнэгүй ашиглах асуудал (free-rider problem) бэрхшээл учруулдаг b) Өрсөлдөгчгүй байдал хүндрэл болдог c) Нийтийн сонголтоос шалтгаалан бэрхшээл учирдаг d) Логикийн хувьд байх боломжгүй 5. Нийтийн барааг a) Улс хангах ёстой b) Улс үйлдвэрлэх ёстой
  2. 2. c) (а) ба (Ь) зөв d) (а) ба (b) буруу 6. Нийтийн барааны жишээ нь a) Нийтийн метро, тээвэр b) Нийтийн номын сан, музей, амьтны хүрээлэн c) Улсын батлан хамгаалах үйлчилгээ d) Дээрх бүгд 7. Бүх иргэдээс сонгогдсон тэднийг төлөөлөх хэсэг бүлэг нийтийн барааны талаар саналаа өгдөг нийтийн сонголтын нэг хэлбэрийг ... гэнэ. a) Шууд ардчилал b) Улсын санхүү c) Төлөөллийн ардчилал d) Стратегийн санал хураалт 8. Төрийн оролцоог ...-р тайлбарлаж болно. a) Олонхийн санал хураалтаар шийдэх асуудлууд b) Удирдах шатны төлөөлөгчид c) Бюрократ шинж чанар d) Дээрх бүгд зөв. 9.Засгийн газрын хөндлөнгийн оролцоог залруулах нэг боломж нь a) Шууд ардчилал b) Байнгын дарамт c) Өрсөлдөгчгүй байдал d) Хувьчлал 10. Төгс бус өрсөлдөөнт пүүсүүдийн зах зээлийн хүчийг хязгаарлаж, чөлөөт өрсөлдөөн цэцэглэн хөгжих нөхцөлийг бий болгох зорилгоор явуулах засгийн газрын гол оролдлого нь a) Монополийн эсрэг бодлого b) Эдийн засгийн зохицуулалт c) Шударга худалдааны хуулийн зохицуулалт d) Нийгмийн зохицуулалт 11.Аль нь засгийн газрын зохицуулалтын жишээ вэ? a) Согтууруулах ундааны дэлгүүрт орон нутгийн удирдлагаас тусгай зөвшөөрөл олгох b) Автомашины даатгалын хэмжээг улсаас тогтоон батлах c) Хоол хүнс ба эмийн бүтээгдэхүүний шошгод засгийн газрын тавих шаардлагууд d) Дээрх нь бүгд нийцнэ 12. Төрийн эдийн засгийн чиг үүрэгт аль нь хамаарахгүй вэ? a) Хууль тогтоох b) Орлогын хуваарилалт дахь тэгш бус байдлыг зохицуулах c) Эдийн засгийн тогтвортой өсөлтийг хангах d) Монополийг хязгаарлах 13. Эдийн засаг дахь төрийн оролцоо нь : a) Хяналтын шинжтэй b) Зохицуулалтын шинжтэй c) Удирдамжит шинжтэй 14. Үйлдвэрлэлийн хувийн зардал нь a) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн үүрдэг зардал b) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн бус өөр бусдын үүрдэг зардал c) Засгийн газрын зардал
  3. 3. 15. Дам нөлөөний зардал нь а) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн үүрдэг зардал b) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн бус өөр бусдын үүрдэг зардал c) Засгийн газрын зардал 16. Нийгмийн ахиу зардал нь а) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн үүрдэг зардал b) Тухайн үйлдвэрлэгчийн бус өөр бусдын үүрдэг зардал c) Засгийн газрын зардал d) Нийгэм бүхлээрээ үүрэх зардал 17. Нийгмийн ахиу зардал MSС нь а) МSС = МС + хувийн ахиу зардал b) МSС = МС + нийгмийн ахиу зардал c) МSС = Нийгмийн ахиу + хувийн ахиу зардал d) МSС = Хувийн ахиу зардал + дам нөлөөний ахиу зардал 18. Үйлдвэрлэлийн сөрөг дам нөлөө нь а) Нисэх онгоцны буудлын чимээ b) Хаягдал цаасыг дахин боловсруулах c) Зуслангийн айлууд хашаандаа мод, цэцэг тарих d) Халдварт өвчний эсрэг вакцин хийлгэхгүй байх зэргээр илэрнэ. 19. Үйлдвэрлэлийн эерэг дам нөлөө нь а) Нисэх онгоцны буудлын чимээ b) Хаягдал цаасыг дахин боловсруулах c) Зуслангийн айлууд хашаандаа мод, цэцэг тарих d) Халдварт өвчний эсрэг вакцин хийлгэхгүй байх зэргээр илэрнэ. 20. Хэрэглээний сөрөг дам нөлөө нь а) Нисэх онгоцны буудлын чимээ b) Хаягдал цаасыг дахин боловсруулах c) Зуслангийн айлууд хашаандаа мод, цэцэг тарих d) Халдварт өвчний эсрэг вакцин хийлгэхгүй байх зэргээр илэрнэ. 21. Хэрэглээний эерэг дам нөлөө нь а) Нисэх онгоцны буудлын чимээ b) Хаягдал цаасыг дахин боловсруулах c) Зуслангийн айлууд хашаандаа мод, цэцэг тарих d) Халдварт өвчний эсрэг вакцин хийлгэхгүй байх зэргээр илэрнэ. 22. Хувийн ахиу хожоо нь нийгмийн ахиу хожооноос их байхад a) Дам ахиу хожоо сөрөг утгатай b) Дам ахиу зардал эерэг утгатай c) Дам ахиу хожоо тэг утгатай d) (а) ба (b) зөв 23.Дараахь нөхцөлд ямагт бүтээгдэхүүний хэрэглээ болон үйлдвэрлэлийн зохистой хэмжээ тогтсон байдаг. a) Нийгмийн ахиу зардал дам ахиу хожоотой тэнцүү b) Хувийн ахиу зардал дам ахиу хожоотой тэнцүү c) Хувийн ахиу зардал хувийн ахиу хожоотой тэнцүү d) Нийгмийн ахиу зардал нийгмийн ахиу хожоотой тэнцүү 24.Бүтээгдэхүүний зохистой үйлдвэрлэл болон хэрэглээний түвшинд a) МРС=МЕВ b) MSB = MSC c) МРВ=МЕС d) дээрхи нь бүгд зөв
  4. 4. 25. Нийгмийн бүх гишүүдийн үзэж байгаагаар үйлдвэрлэлд бүтээгдэхүүн нэг нэгжээр өөрчлөгдсөнтэй холбоотой нийт зардал өөрчлөгдөхийг ... гэнэ a) Сөрөг дам нөлөө b) Дам ахиу зардал c) Ахиу хувийн зардал d) Ахиу нийгмийн зардал 26.Сөрөг дам нөлөө байхгүй бол хувийн ахиу зардал a) Дам ахиу зардлын хэмжүүр болно b) Нийгмийн ахиу зардлын хэмжүүр болно c) Нийгмийн ахиу зардлаас бага байж чадахгүй d) (b) ба (с)-д зөв тодорхойлсон 27. Эерэг дам нөлөө байхгүй бол хувийн ахиу зардал a) Дам ахиу зардалтай тэнцүү b) Нийгмийн ахиу зардалтай тэнцүү c) Нийгмийн ахиу зардлаас их байж чадахгүй d) (b) ба (с)-д зөв тодорхойлсон 28. Мотоцикл, цасаар явагч, зөөврийн хадуур ажиллуулагчдын гаргаж байгаа дуу чимээ нь ...-ийн нэг жишээ a) Хог хаягдлын стандарт b) Сөрөг дам нөлөө c) Эерэг гадаад нөлөөлөл d) Трансакцийн зардал 29. Хүмүүс гоёмсог цэцэгсийн хүрээлэн тарьж ургуулснаар хөндлөнгийн этгээдийн мэдрэх зүйл нь ... -ийн жишээ болно. a) Хүрээлэн буй орчны стандарт b) Хог хаягдлын стандарт c) Эерэг дам нөлөө d) Сөрөг трансакцийн зардал 30.3арим хүмүүсийн үйлдвэрлэл эсвэл нэмэлт хэрэглээгээр бусад хүмүүсийн бүтээгдэхүүн эсвэл ханамж нэмэгдэх нь a) Дам ахиу хожоо b) Нийгмийн ахиу хожоо c) Гадаад сөрөг нөлөөлөл d) Трансакцын сөрөг зардал III. Бодлого 1. Жижиг хотын удирдлага хотдоо цэцэрлэгт хүрээлэн байгуулах эсэхийг шийдвэрлэх гэж байна. Хотын нийт хүн ам болох 100 хүн дунд цэцэрлэгт хүрээлэнд хэр үнэ цэнэтэй гэж үнэлж байгаа талаар санал асуулга явуулахад дараах үр дүн гарчээ:
  5. 5. а. Цэцэрлэгт хүрээлэнг байгуулахад 35 сая төгрөг шаардагдана гэвэл түүнийг байгуулах хэрэгтэй юу? б. Цэцэрлэгт хүрээлэнг байгуулахад 20 сая төгрөг шаардагдана гэвэл байгуулах хэрэгтэй юу? Хэрэв байгуулах нь зөв гэвэл хэрхэн санхүүжүүлж болох вэ? в. Хот цэцэрлэгт хүрээлэнгээ байгуулаад ашиглах хүн бүрээс жилийн 50 мянган төгрөгийн хураамж авбал энэ нь үр ашигт хэрхэн нөлөөлөх вэ? Тайлбарла. 2. Хэвлэх хуудасны зах зээл нь төгс өрсөлдөөнт гэж үзье. Хэвлэх хуудасны эрзлт нь хэрэглэгчийн ахиу ханамжаар тогтоогддог ба нийлүүлэлт нь хэвлэх хуудсыг үйлдвзрлэхэд гарах ахиу зардлаар тогтоогдоно. а. Хэвлэх хуудасны зах зээлийн тэнцвэрийг тогтоож, тайлбарла. б. Хэвлэх хуудас үйлдвэрлэхэд химийн хортой бодис ялгардаг бөгөөд хэвлэлийн пүүс хортой шингэнийг голын усанд асгадаг гэж үзье. Хэвлэх хуудасны нэгж тутамд 1000 төгрөгийн бохирдол бий болдог гэж үзвэл нийгмийн зардлын муруйг зур. в. Хэвлэх хуудасны нийгмийн оновчтой үйлдвэрлэлийн хэмжээ ямар байх вэ? 3.Архангай аймгийн Цэнхэр суманд орших Хотонт сумын рашааны дээд талд А компани алт олборлодог бөгөөд үйл ажиллагаа нь голыг ихээхэн бохирдуулдаг. А компани сардаа 5 кг алт олборлодог бөгөөд 50 сая төгрөгийн ашигтай ажилладаг. Дорхи хүснэгтэнд А компанийн олборлодог алтны хэмжээ, ашиг болон гол бохирдуулдаг хэмжээг харууллаа. Хотонт сумын рашааны хажууд Б компани голдуу гадаадынхан ирж амардаг халуун рашаантай тохилог жуулчны бааз ажиллуулдаг. Байгалийн халуун рашаанд орж амардаг жуулчин бүрээс олох ашиг 2.5 сая төгрөг боловч гол 40 хувиас илүү бохирдолтой үед байгалийн халуун рашаанд орох боломжгүй болдог тул жуулчин бүрээс олох ашиг 1 сая төгрөг болно. Б компани нэгэн зэрэг 20 жуулчин хүлээн авах боломжтой. а) А компани бүх хүчин чадлаараа ажиллахад Б компани нэг сард ямар хэмжээний алдагдал хүлээх вэ? б) Хэрвээ Б компани нэг сард алдах ашгийн хэмжээтэй тэнцэх хэмжээний төлбөрөөс ихгүй мөнгийг А компанид шилжүүлж алт олборлох хэмжээгээ нэг сард 3 кг хүртэл бууруулан голын бохирдлыг 40 хувь хүртэл багасгаач гэвэл А компани зөвшөөрөх үү? Энэ нь нийгмийн хувьд хүсүүштэй үр дүн байж чадах уу? в) Рашааны хавьд нэг бус хэд хэдэн алтны компани ажилладаг тохиолдолд Б компани хэрхэн голын бохирдлыг бууруулж чадах вэ? г) Гол бохирдуулахгүй байх хууль хэрэгжих үед А болон Б компанийн байдал хэрхэн өөрчлөгдөх вэ?
  6. 6. 4. Нуурын бохирдлыг арилгах ахиу зардал, ахиу өгөөжийн талаарх мэдээлэл өгөгдсөн байна. а)Яагаад нуурын ус цэвэр болох тусам усны бохирдлыг бууруулах ахиу зардал өсөөд байгааг тайлбарла. Ахиу зардлын муруйг зур. б) Яагаад нуурын ус цэвэр болох тусам нуурын цэвэр байдлаас авах ахиу өгөөж буураад байгааг тайлбарла. Ахиу өгөөжийн муруйг зур. в) Нуурын усны цэвэр байдлын зохистой түвшин хэдэн хувь байна? г) Яагаад уг зохистой түвшин тэгээс их байгааг тайлбарла.

×