MOSFET and its physics

M A J O R 2 0 2 0 GaN-BTG MOSFET: A TCAD Numerical and comparative Study By Harshit Soni Under the supervision of Dr. (Pro...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 2 In M.Tech course I have published following research papers under the guidance of Dr. (Prof) MM Tripat...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Outline Overview Scaling of MOSFETs Trenched Gate MOSFET GaN-BTG MOSFET Results and Conclusion Reference...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 4 Overview of MOSFET MOSFETs are generally used in integrated circuits because of the following reasons:...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 5 Scaling of MOSFETs  To achieve increased circuit density  To increase device speed.  Power dissipat...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 6 Problem of scaling  The internal electric fields in the device would increase if the power supply vol...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 7 Conventional Trenched Gate(CTG) MOSFET  Trenched Gate MOSFET is a promising candidate for suppressing...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 8 Contd…. Parameter Unit Oxide Thickness (tox) 5nm Buffer Thickness 2nm Gate Length (Lg) 26 nm Length of...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Simulation Results 9
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 10 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN-BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics Use of high-K buffer increases the g...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 11 Rate of increase of Drain current is highest for GaN BTG MOSFET because of improved control of gate b...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 12 An improvement of 8.33% in SS of BTG-MOSFET and an overall improvement of 43.85% in SS of GaN-BTG-MOS...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN-BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics with variation in channel length from 1...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 14 Drain current reduces slightly with reduction in channel length of MOSFET because of increased scatte...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 15 High switching ratio of a device is preferred for high frequency applications. Here we observe the ma...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 16 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN- BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics with variation in doping concentrat...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 17 Transconductance for different doping Concentration. The transconductance of GaN-BTG- MOSFET stays ze...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 18 Transfer characteristics for different doping Concentraion. The transfer characteristics of GaN-BTG-M...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 19 Here we observe that switching ratio increases with increased doping concentration in MOS, i.e. in or...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN-BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics with variation in oxide thickness (HfO2...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 21 Fig. infers that the decrement in the thickness of the oxide increases the transconductance of the de...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 22 On diminishing the thickness of oxide to 1nm, threshold voltage reduces to 0.465V (0.8% reduction of ...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 23 Contour Plots for Electron Velocity CTG MOSFET BTG MOSFET GaN-BTG MOSFET
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 24 Contour Plots for Electron Mobility CTG MOSFET BTG MOSFET GaN-BTG MOSFET
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 26 With increase in temperature drain current of both the devices increases because of increase in elect...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 27 Transconductance Transconductance of GaN BTG is more than CTG MOSFET because of high electron mobilit...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 28 Resistance At 300K GaN BTG MOSFET has high cutoff resistance and a very low saturation region resista...
M A J O R 2 0 2 0 29 CONCLUSION I. GaN-BTG MOSFET exhibit superior electric field, electron velocity, drain current and hi...
Simulation Models Following models involved during simulation: S.No. Physical Models Description 1. Mobility Models Lombar...
Contd… S.No. Physical Models Description 4. Impact ionization and Tunneling Model Such model is used for evaluating hot-ca...
  1. 1. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 GaN-BTG MOSFET: A TCAD Numerical and comparative Study By Harshit Soni Under the supervision of Dr. (Prof) MM Tripathi Department of Electrical Engineering Delhi Technological University (Delhi College of Engineering) Bawana Road, Delhi-110042, India. 1
  2. 2. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 2 In M.Tech course I have published following research papers under the guidance of Dr. (Prof) MM Tripathi • “Thermal Reliability of GaN-BTG-MOSFET for High-Performance Applications in Integrated Circuits," in 2020 IEEE 40th International Conference on Electronics and Nanotechnology (ELNANO) Ukraine, 2020, pp. 220-223: IEEE • “Numerical Simulation and Parametric Assessment of GaN Buffered Trench Gate MOSFET for Low Power Applications”.. IET Circuits, Devices & Systems. 2020 Apr 20, Wiley Publication • “Novel GaN Buffered Trench Gate (GaN-BTG) MOSFET: A TCAD Numerical Study” in 8th International Conference on Computing, Communication and Sensor Networks, 2019.
  3. 3. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Outline Overview Scaling of MOSFETs Trenched Gate MOSFET GaN-BTG MOSFET Results and Conclusion References 4 3 6 5 7 2 1 Miscellaneous 3
  4. 4. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 4 Overview of MOSFET MOSFETs are generally used in integrated circuits because of the following reasons:  Simpler fabrication process  High package density  High input impedance and lower power dissipation  Unipolar device  Very high input impedance  4 terminal device: G, S, D, B
  5. 5. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 5 Scaling of MOSFETs  To achieve increased circuit density  To increase device speed.  Power dissipation  Maximum operational frequency  Production cost Moore’s Law Number of Transistors on an integrated circuit chip doubles every 18 months.
  6. 6. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 6 Problem of scaling  The internal electric fields in the device would increase if the power supply voltages are kept the same.  The longitudinal electric fields and the transverse electric fields across the gate oxide, increase with MOSFET scaling.  Problems known as hot carrier effects and short channel effects. THE PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH SCES:  Threshold Voltage (Vth ) roll-off  Hot-carrier effect  Punch-through  Gate tunneling/leakage current
  7. 7. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 7 Conventional Trenched Gate(CTG) MOSFET  Trenched Gate MOSFET is a promising candidate for suppressing the various SCEs and HCEs.  Two potential barriers are formed at the two corners due to high density of electric field lines. Carriers in the channel now requires more energy to surmount these barriers, which limits its carrier transport efficiency and hence, lowering the current driving capabilities of the device.
  8. 8. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 8 Contd…. Parameter Unit Oxide Thickness (tox) 5nm Buffer Thickness 2nm Gate Length (Lg) 26 nm Length of channel (Lch) 40 nm Device Length (l) 100 nm Device Breadth(b) 70nm Vgs/Vds 2V/0.2V Permittivity of SiO2 ( ɛox ) 3.9 Device doping (ND +) 5×1019 cm-3 Electrode Thickness S: 10nm D: 10nm G: 26nm MOSFET PARAMETERS
  9. 9. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Simulation Results 9
  10. 10. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 10 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN-BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics Use of high-K buffer increases the gate oxide capacitance (Cox), which leads to the increased Gm and results in a higher electric field, Electric field further increases for GaN BTG MOSFET because of higher electron mobility of GaN as compared to Silicon Change in electron mobility of material a higher electron velocity is observed in case of GaN-BTG- MOSFET.
  11. 11. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 11 Rate of increase of Drain current is highest for GaN BTG MOSFET because of improved control of gate bias voltage. Transconductance (gm1) is increased in the channel with the introduction of High-K buffer.
  12. 12. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 12 An improvement of 8.33% in SS of BTG-MOSFET and an overall improvement of 43.85% in SS of GaN-BTG-MOSFET The threshold voltage curve reveals that Vth of BTG-MOSFET observed a decrement of 1.8% and that of GaN-BTG-MOSFET reduced by 9.83% when compared to that of a conventional MOSFET.
  13. 13. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN-BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics with variation in channel length from 15 nm to 40 nm 13
  14. 14. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 14 Drain current reduces slightly with reduction in channel length of MOSFET because of increased scattering in the channel. Transconductance (gm1) of GaN-BTG MOSFET reduces with reduced channel length as mobility of electrons in the channel is reduced with increase in scattering.
  15. 15. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 15 High switching ratio of a device is preferred for high frequency applications. Here we observe the maximum switching ratio for 40nm channel length for GaN-BTG-MOSFET, which decreases with reducing channel length of MOS. With a reduction in channel length, GaN BTG MOSFET works at a lower threshold voltage and depicting its power efficient behavior. At 15nm channel length, it can be observed threshold voltage value is 0.34V which is 57% of the threshold voltage at 40 nm channel length.
  16. 16. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 16 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN- BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics with variation in doping concentration as depicted in table below: Doping Level P-Type N-Type Doping 1 1*1017 1*1018 Doping 2 5*1017 7*1018 Doping 3 1*1018 1*1019
  17. 17. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 17 Transconductance for different doping Concentration. The transconductance of GaN-BTG- MOSFET stays zero if doping concentration is expanded past level 2 doping i.e. GaN-BTG-MOSFET behaves as open circuit if doping concentration is increased past level 2, because of increase in on resistance of MOSFET when doping concentration is improved. High On resistance is because of increase in scattering of charge carriers in MOSFET
  18. 18. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 18 Transfer characteristics for different doping Concentraion. The transfer characteristics of GaN-BTG-MOSFET stays zero (of order nA) if doping concentration is increased beyond level 2 doping i.e. GaN-BTG-MOSFET behaves as open circuit when doping concentration is increased past level 2, indicating high on resistance of MOS
  19. 19. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 19 Here we observe that switching ratio increases with increased doping concentration in MOS, i.e. in order to design a MOSFET for high frequency applications, device doping concentration should be high. The threshold voltage of the device has been increased by 392.85% and is noted to be 2.415V, i.e. MOSFET consumes more power and is not power efficient in case of increased Doping concentration because of increase in On Resistance of MOS
  20. 20. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 Comparison between CTG, BTG and GaN-BTG MOSFET’s Characteristics with variation in oxide thickness (HfO2) 1nm,2nm and 3nm 20
  21. 21. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 21 Fig. infers that the decrement in the thickness of the oxide increases the transconductance of the device. Here 33.3% improvement is observed in triode region while diminishing effective thickness of the oxide (tox) from 3nm to 1nm. With the decrease in effective oxide thickness (tox), gate capacitance Cox improves which results in better gate control. With increased Cox, the transconductance of the device is improving which results in better channel current Ids and is a result that drain current for 1nm is high compared to oxide thickness of 2,3nm.
  22. 22. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 22 On diminishing the thickness of oxide to 1nm, threshold voltage reduces to 0.465V (0.8% reduction of 2nm), and on expanding thickness of oxide to 3nm, the threshold voltage of 0.481V is recorded (2% increase of 2nm). This information shows that with variation in oxide layer thickness, there is minute effect on the operational behavior of GaN-BTG-MOSFET and GaN-BTG MOSFET can be scaled with less thick oxide layer.
  23. 23. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 23 Contour Plots for Electron Velocity CTG MOSFET BTG MOSFET GaN-BTG MOSFET
  24. 24. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 24 Contour Plots for Electron Mobility CTG MOSFET BTG MOSFET GaN-BTG MOSFET
  26. 26. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 26 With increase in temperature drain current of both the devices increases because of increase in electron mobility. Higher drain current is observed in case of GaNBTG MOSFET as compared to CTG MOSFET as electron mobility of GaN is more than electron mobility of Si. Transfer characteristics
  27. 27. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 27 Transconductance Transconductance of GaN BTG is more than CTG MOSFET because of high electron mobilityof GaN. With increase in temperature electron scattering increases resulting in reduced transconductance for both CTG and GaN BTG MOSFET
  28. 28. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 28 Resistance At 300K GaN BTG MOSFET has high cutoff resistance and a very low saturation region resistance, depicting that use of GaN benefits in switching. With increase in temperature, resistance of GaN BTG MOSFET reduces but still curve of GaN BTG MOSFET is better than CTG MOSFET.
  29. 29. M A J O R 2 0 2 0 29 CONCLUSION I. GaN-BTG MOSFET exhibit superior electric field, electron velocity, drain current and higher transconductance. II. GaN-BTG MOSFET has lower threshold voltage. III. Lower off-current is observed for GaN-BTG-MOSFET, resulting in less energy consumption. IV. GaN BTG MOSFET serves as a promising device for reducing short channel effects (SCEs). V. Thus, signify that GaN-BTG MOSFET is more reliable and serves as a promising candidate for analog and low power high linearity applications.
  33. 33. Simulation Models Following models involved during simulation: S.No. Physical Models Description 1. Mobility Models Lombardi CVT and Constant Low Field Mobility Model. 2. Recombination Model Shockley Read Hall (SRH) Recombination is included to incorporate minority recombination effects with carrier lifetime=1×107s. 3. Statistics Boltzmann Transport model, The use of Boltzmann statistics is normally justified in semiconductor device theory, but Fermi-Dirac statistics are necessary to account for certain properties of very highly doped (degenerate) materials. Major 2020 A1
  34. 34. Contd… S.No. Physical Models Description 4. Impact ionization and Tunneling Model Such model is used for evaluating hot-carrier performance. 5. Energy Transport Model Hydrodynamic Model is used as it includes all nonlocal effects and is more accurate than the drift- diffusion method. Drift diffusion Model show short comings as channel length scales down to 50nm. Major 2020 A2

