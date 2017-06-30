FVSFVS
FVSFVS Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator FVS is a distance-independent individual tree model comprise...
FVSFVS
FVSFVS FVS System Components • Pre Processors • Growth and Yield Model • Post Processors • SUPPOSE Interface Forest Vegeta...
FVSFVS
FVSFVS • Represents a large array of management actions, including – Thinning, harvesting, site preparation, planting, nat...
FVSFVS • Outputs include (more)… – Visualization tool (SVS) for effective public involvement. – Directly outputs economic ...
FVSFVS
FVSFVS
FVSFVS • Input includes – Inventory of current trees and their growth rates – Indicators of site potential: habitat type, ...
FVSFVS Stand Information Stand ID Location code Stand origin year Slope Aspect Elevation Plant Assoc. / EcoClass Site spec...
FVSFVS Stand Data Growth (DBH & HT) Mortality FFE / I&D Crown Change Regeneration Perform Mgmt Activities Update Stand Sta...
FVSFVS
FVSFVS
FVSFVS
FVSFVS SUPPOSE Interface • Menus • List boxes • Radio buttons • Scroll bars • Text boxes • Pop-up lists Forest Vegetation ...
FVSFVS Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator 1. Pick stands for simulation 2. Set the time scale a. numbe...
FVSFVS
FVSFVS
FVSFVS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FVS Training Bolzano 4/9

5 views

Published on

Introduction to FVS

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • In terms of the FVS growth and yield model itself, FVS is patterned after the original Prognosis model.
  • FVS System
  • When we expanded the model to new geographic areas we fit equations to new data. Each time we expanded the model to a new geographic area, we created a base model variant of FVS and included important extensions, such as ones for fire and fuels modeling and insect and disease modeling and economics.
  • But we will only be doing 1 stand at a time today and tomorrow
  • Once you’ve decided on a particular FVS variant, you can determine what inventory data you provide the growth model. Plant association sets SI and density-related mortality relationships, crown ratio
  • Once you provide your inventory data to the FVS growth model, the following processing sequence occurs.
  • Windows-based Graphical User Interface that allows the user to easily communicate with the entire FVS system. It has many windows based functions that make entering data, running the growth model and viewing post processor output easier.

    • FVS Training Bolzano 4/9

    1. 1. FVSFVS
    2. 2. FVSFVS Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator FVS is a distance-independent individual tree model comprised of empirical equations that predict diameter and height growth, crown change and mortality over time.
    3. 3. FVSFVS
    4. 4. FVSFVS FVS System Components • Pre Processors • Growth and Yield Model • Post Processors • SUPPOSE Interface Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator
    5. 5. FVSFVS
    6. 6. FVSFVS • Represents a large array of management actions, including – Thinning, harvesting, site preparation, planting, natural regeneration – Prescribed burning • Outputs include – Stand and stock tables – Measures of competition – Species and size composition
    7. 7. FVSFVS • Outputs include (more)… – Visualization tool (SVS) for effective public involvement. – Directly outputs economic values (cost/benefit ratio, soil expectation value, present net value, and so on). – Fuel loads and fire-related risks – Carbon accounting (to support carbon credit trading) – Many values that can be translated in to many other outputs for wildlife and so on.
    8. 8. FVSFVS
    9. 9. FVSFVS
    10. 10. FVSFVS • Input includes – Inventory of current trees and their growth rates – Indicators of site potential: habitat type, slope, aspect, elevation, or site index – Measures of carrying capacity: maximum stand density index or maximum basal area
    11. 11. FVSFVS Stand Information Stand ID Location code Stand origin year Slope Aspect Elevation Plant Assoc. / EcoClass Site species Site index Inventory year Inventory/Cruise Design Grouping codes Tree Information Plot Number Tree Number Tree Count Tree History SPECIES DBH Height Crown Ratio Damage/Severity Codes Tree Value Class Cut/Leave Status Growth Increment Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator
    12. 12. FVSFVS Stand Data Growth (DBH & HT) Mortality FFE / I&D Crown Change Regeneration Perform Mgmt Activities Update Stand Statistics Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator FVS Processing Sequence
    13. 13. FVSFVS
    14. 14. FVSFVS
    15. 15. FVSFVS
    16. 16. FVSFVS SUPPOSE Interface • Menus • List boxes • Radio buttons • Scroll bars • Text boxes • Pop-up lists Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator
    17. 17. FVSFVS Forest Vegetation SimulatorForest Vegetation Simulator 1. Pick stands for simulation 2. Set the time scale a. number of cycles (5 or 10 year) 3. Assign Management Actions a. harvest b. regeneration 4. Select post processors 5. Run the simulation 6. View outputs a. text files b. spreadsheets c. graphs
    18. 18. FVSFVS
    19. 19. FVSFVS
    20. 20. FVSFVS

    ×