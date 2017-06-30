Stand visualization system 1
Stand visualization system  Geometric tree modeling  Tree list  User-created or FVS output  Treatment options 2
Screen layout 3 Profile view Overhead viewPerspective view
Overhead Profile Perspectiv e
Species code Plant ID Plant status (0-3) Diameter (Dbh) Height Lean angle - Felling angle End diameter Crown radius (4) Cr...
Stand Visualization System
FVS Training Bolzano 6/9
FVS Training Bolzano 6/9
FVS Training Bolzano 6/9
FVS Training Bolzano 6/9
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FVS Training Bolzano 6/9

5 views

Published on

Stand Visualization System

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

FVS Training Bolzano 6/9

  1. 1. Stand visualization system 1
  2. 2. Stand visualization system  Geometric tree modeling  Tree list  User-created or FVS output  Treatment options 2
  3. 3. Screen layout 3 Profile view Overhead viewPerspective view
  4. 4. Overhead Profile Perspectiv e
  5. 5. Species code Plant ID Plant status (0-3) Diameter (Dbh) Height Lean angle - Felling angle End diameter Crown radius (4) Crown ratio (4) Marking status X – Y - Elevation Input data Treeli st
  6. 6. Stand Visualization System

×