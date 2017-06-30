FVS Training Bolzano 1/9

INTRODUCTION TO MODELING FOREST DYNAMICS Giorgio Vacchiano – Dip.AgroSelviTer, Università di Torino giorgio.vacchiano@unit...
Forest dynamics models Tree Stand Landscape 5-10 yrs 10-50 yrs 50-100 years
1896 now ????future
Process -based models Empirical growth models Incorporation of knowledge about the physiological processes Flexibility and...
Process -based models Empirical growth models Incorporation of knowledge about the physiological processes Flexibility and...
Yield tables
Growth equations Altezza dominante Incremento
Density Management Diagrams Density Meansize(diameter,volume) Even-aged Monospecific
Individual tree models
How to grow a tree (with a computer) 1. Estimate potential tree growth with no competition 2. Modify potential growth with...
Individual tree models  DBH increment = f (size, competition, site)  Mortality (%) = F (size, competition, site)  Ingro...
27
28
Distance independent  Tree list  Stand list  Site parameters  Simulation tasks
30
SILVA
Landscape models (grid)
36 LANDIS Operational Design climate zone soil map DEM Multiple fire regimes: Ignition, size, cycle, spread, intensity and...
LANDIS model  Generic framework for simulating landscape change in response to disturbance  Scaleable pixel size (10m to...
Visualization  Geometric modeling CAD and dedicated software  Video imaging Photoshop  Image draping GIS - Geographic I...
Geometric modeling
Image draping
Image draping: EnVision
Visual Nature Studio
Stand dynamics models  Inventory update  Timber production (growth an yield)  Effect of silvicultural practices  Natur...
FVS training course: aims Foresters:  Familiarize with available tools  Verify usability  Enlarge professional network ...
FVS training course: teachers Dott. Giustino Tonon – UniBZ Dott. Giorgio Vacchiano – UniTO Prof. James N. Long – Utah Stat...
FVS training course: program (1) 9.00 Registration, welcome address, members’ self-introduction 9.45 Introduction to model...
FVS training course: program (2) Day 2 9.00 Review of day 1 9.10 Running FFE simulations, customize fire management 10.20 ...
Handouts  List of participants  Activities  Evaluation forms  Unit conversions  Species and stand descriptions  Silv...
  1. 1. INTRODUCTION TO MODELING FOREST DYNAMICS Giorgio Vacchiano – Dip.AgroSelviTer, Università di Torino giorgio.vacchiano@unito.it
  2. 2. Forest dynamics models Tree Stand Landscape 5-10 yrs 10-50 yrs 50-100 years
  3. 3. 1896 now ????future
  4. 4. Process -based models Empirical growth models Incorporation of knowledge about the physiological processes Flexibility and extrapolation ability Demandofinput Complexity/Scale-1 Stand models without DBH distribution Stand models with DBH distribution Individual tree models distance independent Individual tree models distance dependent Physiological models Gap models
  5. 5. Process -based models Empirical growth models Incorporation of knowledge about the physiological processes Flexibility and extrapolation ability Demandofinput Complexity/Scale-1 Stand models without DBH distribution Stand models with DBH distribution Individual tree models distance independent Individual tree models distance dependent Physiological models Gap models
  6. 6. Yield tables
  7. 7. Growth equations Altezza dominante Incremento
  8. 8. Density Management Diagrams Density Meansize(diameter,volume) Even-aged Monospecific
  9. 9. Individual tree models
  10. 10. How to grow a tree (with a computer) 1. Estimate potential tree growth with no competition 2. Modify potential growth with some competition index 3. Estimate probability of tree death 4. Update the tree’s diameter and number of live trees per hectare from equations 25
  11. 11. Individual tree models  DBH increment = f (size, competition, site)  Mortality (%) = F (size, competition, site)  Ingrowth (trees/ha) = F (competition, site)  Height (m) = F (size, site) or  Height increment (size, competition, site) 26 Uneven-aged Multispecies
  12. 12. 27
  13. 13. 28
  14. 14. Distance independent  Tree list  Stand list  Site parameters  Simulation tasks
  15. 15. 30
  16. 16. SILVA
  17. 17. Landscape models (grid)
  18. 18. 36 LANDIS Operational Design climate zone soil map DEM Multiple fire regimes: Ignition, size, cycle, spread, intensity and severity multiple species and age input maps output single species map year 0 year n reclassified vegetation type output disturbances species age Classes model input model simulation processes Environmental boundaries and constrains Site and species interactions succession, seeding, disturbance history, and disturbance interaction Harvest prescriptions: stands, management units, rotation size, species, and methods fire wind harvest Land type Insect/disease fuel Fine, coarse and life fuel Accumulation/decomposition Wind regimes: size, cycle, spread, intensity and severity Epicenter, frequency, size, Hosts, susceptibility, intensity, and severity
  19. 19. LANDIS model  Generic framework for simulating landscape change in response to disturbance  Scaleable pixel size (10m to 1,000m)  Tracks presence/absence and bipmass of tree species on each pixel by age and location  Must be calibrated for local forest conditions  Simulates stochastic fire and wind events  Harvest simulator 37
  20. 20. Visualization  Geometric modeling CAD and dedicated software  Video imaging Photoshop  Image draping GIS - Geographic Information Systems
  21. 21. Geometric modeling
  22. 22. Image draping
  23. 23. Image draping: EnVision
  24. 24. Visual Nature Studio
  25. 25. Stand dynamics models  Inventory update  Timber production (growth an yield)  Effect of silvicultural practices  Natural disturbances and hazards  Effect of limate change Communicate (eg, visual) Simplify Forecast Scenario
  26. 26. FVS training course: aims Foresters:  Familiarize with available tools  Verify usability  Enlarge professional network Researchers:  Verify users’ needs  Obtain directions for model development
  27. 27. FVS training course: teachers Dott. Giustino Tonon – UniBZ Dott. Giorgio Vacchiano – UniTO Prof. James N. Long – Utah State University Dott. Enno Uhl – Tecnische Universitaet Muenchen Talks Guided activities Group activities Individual activities
  28. 28. FVS training course: program (1) 9.00 Registration, welcome address, members’ self-introduction 9.45 Introduction to modeling forest dynamics 10.30 Key concepts 11.00 Stand average models --- 11.45 Introduction to FVS and species 12.00 Silvicultural prescriptions and management objectives 12.30 Setting up a simulation in FVS --- 14.30 Running FVS simulations 15.00 Interpret and customize simulation results 15.45 A further look at the output --- 16.45 The Stand Visualization System (SVS) 17.45 Options of SVS 18.15 Introducing the fire and fuel extension (FFE) of FVS
  29. 29. FVS training course: program (2) Day 2 9.00 Review of day 1 9.10 Running FFE simulations, customize fire management 10.20 An introduction to SILVA --- 11.40 Scenario modeling with SILVA (part 1) --- 14.30 Scenario modeling with SILVA (part 2) 15.15 Presentation of scenario results, in groups 15.45 Final discussion and wrap-up C:FVSBIN C:WORKSHOP
  30. 30. Handouts  List of participants  Activities  Evaluation forms  Unit conversions  Species and stand descriptions  Silvicultural glossary  Topics for final discussion  List of readings and links  Presentation overheads  …

