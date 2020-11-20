Unit.2.3.listening skills

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Language Skills (LSRW)  Listening Skills  Speaking Skills  Reading Skills  Writing Skills 11/20/2020Listening Skills 4
Distribution Language Skills Listening 45% Speaking 30% Reading 16% Writing 09% 11/20/2020Listening Skills 5
Definition  Listening is the process of receiving , constructing meaning from, and responding to spoken and/or nonverbal ...
Listening and Hearing 11/20/2020Listening Skills 7  Listening is different from hearing.  Hearing is a physical , involu...
Steps in the Process of Listening  Hearing  Interpretation  Evaluation  Response 11/20/2020Listening Skills . 8
Types of Listening  Content Listening  Critical/Evaluative Listening  Empathetic Listening  Active Listening  Discrim...
Barriers in Listening 11/20/2020Listening Skills 10  Physical Barriers – Noise , Distance.  Language Barrier, Pronunciat...
How to improve listening skills? Be attentive.  Be relaxed.  Be patient.  Do not allow or create distractions.  Put t...
Benefits of Good Listening  Listening helps you gain knowledge.  It helps you learn new points of view, good understandi...
How to improve listening skills?  Put the speaker at ease.  Remove distractions.  Be relaxed.  Be patient.  Keep an o...
  1. 1. Listening Skills Ms.Geetanjali Gitay Asst. Professor Dept. of English Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Department of English CC English (LL) F.Y.B.Com. Sem I Unit 2
  2. 2. Outline of the Presentation  Language Skills (LSRW)  Distribution of Language Skills  Definition of Listening  Steps in Listening  Types of Listening  Barriers to Listening  How to Improve Listening Skills  Benefits of Listening  Activity I, II ,III 11/20/2020 Listening Skills 2
  3. 3. Quotes on Listening 11/20/2020 Listening Skills 3
  4. 4. Language Skills (LSRW)  Listening Skills  Speaking Skills  Reading Skills  Writing Skills 11/20/2020Listening Skills 4
  5. 5. Distribution Language Skills Listening 45% Speaking 30% Reading 16% Writing 09% 11/20/2020Listening Skills 5
  6. 6. Definition  Listening is the process of receiving , constructing meaning from, and responding to spoken and/or nonverbal messages. 11/20/2020Listening Skills 6
  7. 7. Listening and Hearing 11/20/2020Listening Skills 7  Listening is different from hearing.  Hearing is a physical , involuntary activity.  Listening involves application of mind and interpretation of the message received.
  8. 8. Steps in the Process of Listening  Hearing  Interpretation  Evaluation  Response 11/20/2020Listening Skills . 8
  9. 9. Types of Listening  Content Listening  Critical/Evaluative Listening  Empathetic Listening  Active Listening  Discriminative Listening  Appreciative Listening 11/20/2020Listening Skills 9
  10. 10. Barriers in Listening 11/20/2020Listening Skills 10  Physical Barriers – Noise , Distance.  Language Barrier, Pronunciation, Accent  Preconceived Notions  Emotional Disturbance  Mental Stress  Preoccupied Mind  Poor Health  Lack of Interest  Lack of Concentration  Dislike of the Speaker  Marginal Listening  Fake or Pretended Listening
  11. 11. How to improve listening skills? Be attentive.  Be relaxed.  Be patient.  Do not allow or create distractions.  Put the speaker as ease.  Improve your listening span.  Show that you are listening through response.  Keep an open mind.  Listen ‘between the lines’.  Ask questions. 11/20/2020Listening Skills 11
  12. 12. Benefits of Good Listening  Listening helps you gain knowledge.  It helps you learn new points of view, good understanding of different issues, advice, solution to problems.  Learn about people and how their mind works.  Improves relationships.  Helps you to be a good coversationalist. 11/20/2020Listening Skills 12
  13. 13. How to improve listening skills?  Put the speaker at ease.  Remove distractions.  Be relaxed.  Be patient.  Keep an open mind.  Do not judge quickly.  Ask questions 11/20/2020Listening Skills 13
  14. 14. Activity I -Story 11/20/2020Listening Skills 14
  15. 15. 11/20/2020 Listening Skills 15
  16. 16. Activity II –Florence Nightingale 11/20/2020 16
  17. 17. Activity II – Shopping for Clothes 11/20/2020Listening Skills . 17
  18. 18. 11/20/2020Listening Skills /Guest Lecture/MSG Nursing College 18

