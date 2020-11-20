Unit.3.2.situational communication in english.2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Situational Communication in English Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K. Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Ms. Gee...
Introduction In the last presentation, we discussed: • What is a conversation? •Principle of a conversation. • Greetings •...
• Information is power. If you do not have it, you attempt to get it. You can gather information through requesting and in...
• If we do not know the way to a place, we usually ask someone how to get there. You also have to explain how to reach a p...
• Many time we have to make enquiries to know about the products and services available. Here is an example in making and ...
Making and Responding to Grievances • In our everyday life, we meet people who have grievances or complaints regarding var...
In this presentation, we discussed: • Sharing Information. • Asking for and giving directions and instructions. • Making a...
Text Content Source : 1 . English for Practical Purposes. Patil Z.N. et al, Macmillan India Ltd., India .(Second Edition, ...
  1. 1. Situational Communication in English Gokhale Education Society’s S.M.R.K. B.K. A.K. Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nasik-5. Ms. Geetanjali Gitay Assistant Professor Dept. of English CC English (LL) F.Y.B.Com. Sem I Unit 3
  2. 2. Introduction In the last presentation, we discussed: • What is a conversation? •Principle of a conversation. • Greetings • Receiving Guests • Telephone Conversations In this presentation, we will discuss: • Asking and Sharing Information • Asking for and giving and sharing instructions • Making and responding to inquiries • Making and responding to grievances
  3. 3. • Information is power. If you do not have it, you attempt to get it. You can gather information through requesting and interrogating. For this purpose you need to frame questions correctly and ask them politely. Here are some examples: 1. Formal • I wonder if you could tell me when the results will be declared. • I hope you don’t mind my asking, but is the principal in town? • I would be interested to know if the principal is in town. 2. Neutral/ Safe • Excuse me, do you know where the post office is? • Can you tell me the way to the bus station ,please? • Sorry to trouble you, but is there a telephone booth around? • Can you help me? Do you know whether the centre is open today? 3. Informal • Do you know if we can get cold drinks there? • Know the arrival time of this passenger? • Any clue where the car is? Asking for and Sharing Information
  4. 4. • If we do not know the way to a place, we usually ask someone how to get there. You also have to explain how to reach a place if someone asks you the way. Whether you are talking to people who are familiar with you or not, there will not be much of a difference in the kind of language one will use. e.g. 1. Ratan : Excuse me, could you tell me the way to the library? Varun: Sure. Go straight down this path and you’ll reach the new block. To the left of the reception desk is a staircase. Go up the stairs to the second floor and turn right. You will find the library at the end of the floor. Ratan: Thanks a lot. Varun: You are welcome. 2. Paul : Excuse me,would you mind telling me where I can find a stationary shop here? Passerby: Not at all. Turn left to the chemist’s, go down the road and take the second right. Walk on till you rich the ABS department store. The stationer’s is the third shop from the department store. Paul :Third shop from the department store? Passerby: Yes, that’s right. Paul :Thank you so much. Passerby: You are welcome. Asking for and Giving Directions
  5. 5. • Many time we have to make enquiries to know about the products and services available. Here is an example in making and responding to enquiries. e.g. Railway-Enquiry: Good Morning. Passenger: Good Morning. Railway-Enquiry: Yes please, how can I help you? Passenger: I lost my luggage on the train yesterday. Railway-Enquiry: Which train did you board? Passenger: I was in Shatabdi Express from Delhi to Mumbai. Railway-Enquiry: At what time did you board the train? Passenger: I boarded the train in the morning at 10 o’ clock. Railway-Enquiry: Could you please tell me in brief about your luggage? Passenger: It was an American Tourister bag. Dark Red in colour. It also has a big tag in green color. Railway-Enquiry: Could you please show me your ticket? Passenger: Sure sir, here it is. Railway-Enquiry: I also need your ID proof to register your complaint. Passenger: Sir, here is my ID proof. Railway-Enquiry: We will be in touch with you as soon as we get any update. Just give us 24 hrs. Passenger: Thank you, sir. I will be waiting anxiously for your call. Making and Responding to Inquiries
  6. 6. Making and Responding to Grievances • In our everyday life, we meet people who have grievances or complaints regarding various kinds of inconveniences caused to them. Here is an example of such situational conversation:
  7. 7. In this presentation, we discussed: • Sharing Information. • Asking for and giving directions and instructions. • Making and responding to inquiries. • Making and responding to grievances. Conclusion
  8. 8. Text Content Source : 1 . English for Practical Purposes. Patil Z.N. et al, Macmillan India Ltd., India .(Second Edition, 2004).

