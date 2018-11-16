Successfully reported this slideshow.
テレビCMなどのブランド広告ROIを改善するコンテンツマーケティング施策です。

  1. 1. © 2018 2015 Infobahn Inc. ＆mediagene Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. マスブランド向け広告ROI改善施策 ベネフィット受容率を向上するコンテンツマーケティング施策
  2. 2. © 2018 Infobahn Inc. ＆mediagene Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. 2 マスブランド向け広告ROI改善施策 ブランド広告の効果を妨げる要因 ブランド広告 投資額の大きいブランド広告の方が、 デジタル広告単体よりも遙かに大きなROI改善が見込める デジタル広告 課題認識により 効果を向上できる 高い成長目標を掲げるマスブランドは、テレビCMなどのブランド広告で多くの人にリーチする必要がありま す。しかし、享受できるベネフィットを消費者が理解していないと競合からスイッチングされず、効果が低い まま終わってしまいます。ROI改善には、事前に課題認識させてベネフィット受容率を高めることが重要です。
  3. 3. © 2018 Infobahn Inc. ＆mediagene Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. 3 マスブランド向け広告ROI改善施策 ブランド広告のROI改善までの流れ ブランド広告の視聴者に対して、課題認識を促す記事広告を接触させます。ターゲット別に複数の記事広告を 検証し、最も効果の高いメッセージを次のブランド広告やPRに活用することでベネフィット受容率が高まり ROI改善が見込めます。 最も効果的な メッセージ ブランド広告 ① メッセージの効果検証 ② 最も効果的なメッセージの発見 ③ ブランド広告へフィードバック 非接触 記事① 記事② 記事③ ブランド広告 視聴者 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 問題認識率 購入意向率 購入率課題認識率 ＋ ＋ ＋ ＋
  4. 4. © 2018 Infobahn Inc. ＆mediagene Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. 4 マスブランド向け広告ROI改善施策 ナショナルクライアントでの実績 インフォバーンとFICCは、数多くのナショナルクライアントに同施策を提供してきました。消費財から高級 ブランドまで、幅広いカテゴリで効果改善を実現しています。 インフォバーン（コンテンツ×メディア） FICC（コミュニケーション設計） 課題認識 ブランド検討 購入意向
  5. 5. © 2018 Infobahn Inc. ＆mediagene Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. 5 マスブランド向け広告ROI改善施策 既存体制との関係 クライアント コミュニケーション設計から効果検証までチーム内で完結するため、既存体制への影響や連携する工数はかか りません。 既存のブランド広告施策 インフォバーン × FICC 既存エージェンシー コミュニケーション設計 記事制作 広告配信 調査（ブランド広告含む） 1 2 3 4 効果検証・フィードバック
  6. 6. © 2018 Infobahn Inc. ＆mediagene Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. 6 マスブランド向け広告ROI改善施策 費用／スケジュール 費用 : 1,500万円〜 ／ 期間 : 2ヶ月～ 費用実施内容 コミュニケーション設計 ターゲットとベネフィットを定義し 課題認識からの流れを明確にします 150万円 記事制作 課題認識を促す記事広告を制作します 520万円～/記事3本 広告配信 調査母数を担保するために広告配信します 480万円～/記事3本 ブランドリフト調査 記事接触者の態度変容率を計測します 270万円 テレビCM接触データ取得 テレビCMと連動した分析を行います 80万円
  7. 7. © 2018 Infobahn Inc. ＆mediagene Inc. All Rights Reserved. CONFIDENTIAL. 7 マスブランド向け広告ROI改善施策 お問い合わせ ブランド広告のROI改善には、消費者とのコミュニケーション設計から実行までを正しく行えるチームが必要 です。ご興味がある方は、ぜひお問い合わせください。 CMプランのご提供から約2週間後にコンテンツ案をご提出します ベネフィットを提供可能なブランドだと認識させるには、コンテンツとブランド広告を連動させる必要があります 現在進行中のCMプランに基づくコンテンツ案を確認した上で、実施有無をご判断いただけます 会社概要 株式会社インフォバーン ／ 株式会社メディアジーン 所在地 : 〒150-0044 東京都渋谷区円山町２３−２ アレトゥーサ渋谷 https://www.infobahn.co.jp/ https://www.mediagene.co.jp/ Tel : 03-5784-6783（代表）／ Fax : 03-5784-6769 Mail : ask@infobahn.co.jp

