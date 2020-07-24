Presentasi 2 APA ITU 5 S dalam dunia Industri/ SMK

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PAGE 1
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 2  Seiri – Ringkas (Memilah) (buang benda yang tidak perlu)  Seiton – Rapi (Penataan) (atur ...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 3 1. Seiri / Ringkas / Pemilahan Arti : Membedakan antara yang diperlukan dan yang tidak diper...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 4 1. Seiri / Ringkas / Pemilahan Sasaran Utama : • Bisa menentukan kriteria dan mentaati hal i...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 5 1. Seiri / Ringkas / Pemilahan Slogan : “ Singkirkan Barang-barang yang tidak diperlukan dar...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 6 2. Seiton / Rapi / Penataan Arti : Menentukan tata letak yang tertata rapi sehingga kita sel...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 7 2. Seiton / Rapi / Penataan Sasaran Utama : • Tempat kerja yang tertata rapi • Tata letak da...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 8 2. Seiton / Rapi / Penataan Slogan : “Setiap barang yang berada di tempat kerja mempunyai te...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 9 2. Seiton / Rapi / Penataan Langkah-langkah Seiton : • Pengelompokan barang •Penyiapan tempa...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 10 3. Seiso / Resik / Pembersihan Arti : Menghilangkan sampah kotoran dan barang asing untuk m...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 11 3. Seiso / Resik / Pembersihan Prinsip : Pembersihan sebagai pemerikasaan dan tingkat keber...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 12 3. Seiso / Resik / Pembersihan Slogan : “Bersihkan segala sesuatu yang ada di tempat kerja”...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 13 3. Seiso / Resik / Pembersihan Langkah-langkah Seiso : • Penyediaan sarana kebersihan • Men...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 14 4. Seiketsu / Rawat / Pemantapan Arti : Memelihara barang dengan teratur rapi dan bersih ju...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 15 4. Seiketsu / Rawat / Pemantapan Prinsip : Manajemen Visual dan Pemantapan ‘5S’
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 16 4. Seiketsu / Rawat / Pemantapan Slogan : “Semua orang memperoleh informasi yang dibutuhkan...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 17 4. Seiketsu / Rawat / Pemantapan Langkah-langkah Seiketsu : • Penentuan butir kendali dan P...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 18 5. Shitsuke / Rajin / Pembiasaan Arti : Melakukan sesuatu yang benar sebagai kebiasaan
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 19 5. Shitsuke / Rajin / Pembiasaan Prinsip : Pembentukan kebiasaan dan tempat kerja yang mant...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 20 5. Shitsuke / Rajin / Pembiasaan Slogan : “Lakukan apa yang harus dilakukan dan jangan mela...
PSG-01 NOV 01 REV : 00 PAGE 21 5. Shitsuke / Rajin / Pembiasaan Langkah-langkah Shitsuke • Penetapan target bersama • Tang...
