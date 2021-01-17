Successfully reported this slideshow.
Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen
Content • Humanitarian crisis – its meaning and examples • Factors and Effects • Situation in Yemen • Statistics • How you...
Humanitarian Crisis Threat to livelihood Internal and external conflicts Affected by different factors Singular or series ...
Types of Humanitarian Crisis Natural disaster (famine, epidemics) Man-made disaster (armed conflict) Complex emergencies
Factors causing the Humanitarian crisis Humanitarian Crisis Political unrest – 80 million people were forced to flee their...
Effects Effects Population displacement E.g. Syria Lack of basic services E.g. Afghanistan, LibyaHunger and malnutrition
Situation in Yemen Humanitarian crisis Worst crisis in the world Political conflict Different actors Effect on population
Yemen crisis Snapshot
How can you contribute?
Humanitarian crisis in Yemen
Do you know about 24 million people in Yemen are in need of humanitarian aid of which 12 million people are children.

