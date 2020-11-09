PPT MANAJEMEN SDM

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alfiatul Kusnia (1961391) Gaya Kepemimpinan di Kaitkan dengan Produktivitas atau Kinerja
Kepemimpinan Pengertian kepemimpinan menurut para ahli: George R. Terry (1972) “Pengertian kepemimpinan adalah suatu kegia...
Macan-macam Gaya Kepemimpinan Gaya kepemimpinanbirokrasi biasanya diterapkan dalam sebuah perusahaan atau organisasi diman...
Gaya kepemimpinan delegatif yaitu gaya memimpin dimana atasan atau pemimpin memberikan kebebasan secara mutlak kepada para...
Produktivitas atau kinerja
Produktivitas mengandung pengertian antara hasil yang dicapai dengan peran serta tenaga kerja satuan waktu. Sumber daya ma...
Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi produktivitas kerja adalah sebagai berikut: Pengetahuan (knowledge) Ketrampilan (skills) K...
Seorang pemimpin yang baik sangat bergantung pada kemampuan pemimpin tersebut dalam menyesuaikan gaya kepemimpinannya pada...
Dengan mengerti dan mengetahui hal-hal yang dapat membangkitkan motivasi dalam diri seseorang yang merupakan kunci untuk m...
TERIMA KASIH
