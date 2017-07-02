FILSAFAT DALAM ISLAM Kelompok 8 : Alma Fairuz (49151565178) Dian Ayu Prakasa (4915161185) Listia Maulida Putri (4915162217)
I. Pengertian Filsafat Islam Secara Bahasa Secara Etimologis
Secara Bahasa • Kata falsafalah atau filsafat merupakan kata serapan dari --- diambil dari bahasa Yunani phiosophia dari k...
Secara Etimologi Secara etimologi, filsafat adalah berpikir secara sistematis, radikal, dan universal untuk mengetahui hak...
II. Dasar Filsafat Islam
Dasar dari Filsafat Islam yaitu Al- Qur’an dan Al-Hadist. Al-Qur’an merupakan pendorong utama lahirnya pemikiran filsafat ...
Model kajian yang mempunyai relevansi filosofis, antara lain : • Penggunaan takwil. • Pembedaan antara istilah – istilah a...
Tujuan Filsafat Islam Tujuannya bersifat teori yaitu mengetahui kebenaran dan bersifat amalan, mewujudkan kebenaran terseb...
III. Latar Belakang Munculnya Filsafat Dalam Islam • Filsafat Islam muncul sebagai imbas dari gerakan penerjemahan besar –...
IV. Filsafat Dan Bahasa Ibadah Falsafah shalat Falsafah Zakat Falsafah Puasa Falsafah Haji
Falsafah Shalat Shalat dari etimologi berarti doa adalah yaitu keinginan yang ditunjukan kepada Allah SWT. Dalam arti umum...
• Shalat merupakan salah satu dari tiang agama yang merupakan kewajiban pokok, karena : • Dari sisi kebesaran dan keagunga...
“yang kamu seru (sembah) selain Allah tidak memiliki apa-apa walau setipis kulit ari sekalipun, jika kamu meminta kepada m...
• Shalat dalam pengertian etimologi dan terminologi merupakan pengejawantahan dari hakikat . • Shalat kepada penguasa yang...
Falsafah shalat dalam arti hikmah yang terkandung dalam ibadah shalat adalah: • Mengingatkan kita kepada Allah • Mendidik ...
Hikmah dari perbuatan-perbuatan yang kita lakukan dalam shalat, yaitu : 1. Berdiri, untuk memuji Allah. 2. Ruku’ , untuk m...
Falsafah Zakat Zakat dari segi etimologi berarti pengembangan dan pensucian. Dari segi terminologi agama, zakat adalah bag...
Falsafah Puasa Puasa merupakan terjemahan dari kata “shiyamun” atau “shaum” dari segi etimologi berarti menahan diri baik ...
Puasa secara lahiriah adalah ibadah badaniyah. Secara batiniyah, nilainya terletak dalam jiwa pelakunya yang tentu tidak d...
Mengapa Agama islam memerintahkan untuk menahan diri? 1. Manusia menurut pandangan Al-Qur’an diciptakan dari tanah dan ruh...
Falsafah Haji
Haji atau Al-hajju secara etimologi, berarti tujuan, kedatangan, dan pencegahan. Dari segi terminologi agama, haji adalah ...
Aspek – Aspek Falsafalah Haji Aspek Ibadah Aspek Etika Aspek Kejiwaan Aspek Sosial Politik Aspek Ekonomi
Filsafat dalam Islam
  1. 1. FILSAFAT DALAM ISLAM Kelompok 8 : Alma Fairuz (49151565178) Dian Ayu Prakasa (4915161185) Listia Maulida Putri (4915162217)
  2. 2. I. Pengertian Filsafat Islam Secara Bahasa Secara Etimologis
  3. 3. Secara Bahasa • Kata falsafalah atau filsafat merupakan kata serapan dari --- diambil dari bahasa Yunani phiosophia dari kata philia yakni persahabatan dan sophia adalah kebijaksanaan.
  4. 4. Secara Etimologi Secara etimologi, filsafat adalah berpikir secara sistematis, radikal, dan universal untuk mengetahui hakikat segala sesuatu yang ada.
  5. 5. II. Dasar Filsafat Islam
  6. 6. Dasar dari Filsafat Islam yaitu Al- Qur’an dan Al-Hadist. Al-Qur’an merupakan pendorong utama lahirnya pemikiran filsafat dalam Islam. Al-Qur’an terdapat banyak ayat yang mendorong pemeluknya agar banyak berpikir dan mempergunakan akalnya.
  7. 7. Model kajian yang mempunyai relevansi filosofis, antara lain : • Penggunaan takwil. • Pembedaan antara istilah – istilah atau pengertian yang lebih dari satu makna (musytarak). • Penggunaan qiyas (analogi) atas persoalan yang tidak ada penyelesaiannya secara langsung dalam teks.
  8. 8. Tujuan Filsafat Islam Tujuannya bersifat teori yaitu mengetahui kebenaran dan bersifat amalan, mewujudkan kebenaran tersebut dalam tindakan. Melalui 4 cirinya sebagai berikut; • Segi sifat dan coraknya • Segi ruang lingkup pembahasannya • Segi datangnya • Segi yang mengembangkannya
  9. 9. III. Latar Belakang Munculnya Filsafat Dalam Islam • Filsafat Islam muncul sebagai imbas dari gerakan penerjemahan besar – besaran dari buku – buku peradaban yunani dan peradaban lainnya pada masa kejayaan daulah abbasiah. • Pemikiran-pemikiran filsafat yunani yang masuk dalam pemikiran islam.
  10. 10. IV. Filsafat Dan Bahasa Ibadah Falsafah shalat Falsafah Zakat Falsafah Puasa Falsafah Haji
  11. 11. Falsafah Shalat Shalat dari etimologi berarti doa adalah yaitu keinginan yang ditunjukan kepada Allah SWT. Dalam arti umum permintaan yang di ajukan oleh satu pihak kepada pihak yang lebih tinggi. Dari segi terminologi agama, shalat adalah ucapan dan perbuatan dalam bentuk tertentu dimulai dengan takdir diakhiri dengan salam.
  12. 12. • Shalat merupakan salah satu dari tiang agama yang merupakan kewajiban pokok, karena : • Dari sisi kebesaran dan keagungan tuhan, shalat merupakan kosekunesi dari keyakinan- keyakinan tentang sifat-sifat Allah SWT. • Dari sisi manusia, ia adalah makhluk yang memiliki naluri antara lain; cemas dan mengharap.
  13. 13. “yang kamu seru (sembah) selain Allah tidak memiliki apa-apa walau setipis kulit ari sekalipun, jika kamu meminta kepada mereka, mereka tidak mendengar permintaanmu, dan kalaupun mereka mendengar mereka tidak dapat memperkenankan (permintaan) kamu, dan di hari kiamat mereka akan mengingkari kemusyrikkanmu, tidak ada yang dapat memberikan keterangan kepadamu sebagai yang diberikan oleh yang maha mengetahui. Hai manusia, kamulah orang-orang yang miskin yang (membutuhkan) Allah dan Allah maha kaya (dapat memenuhi kebutuhanmu, dan tidak membutuhkan sesuatu) lagi maha terpuji.” - (QS. Fathir, ayat 13-15)
  14. 14. • Shalat dalam pengertian etimologi dan terminologi merupakan pengejawantahan dari hakikat . • Shalat kepada penguasa yang esa itu menggambarkan pemahaman seseorang tentang tata kerja alam raya.
  15. 15. Falsafah shalat dalam arti hikmah yang terkandung dalam ibadah shalat adalah: • Mengingatkan kita kepada Allah • Mendidik dan melatih kita menjadi orang yang tenang. • Mencegah manusia dari perbuatan kemunkaran dan kemaksiatan.
  16. 16. Hikmah dari perbuatan-perbuatan yang kita lakukan dalam shalat, yaitu : 1. Berdiri, untuk memuji Allah. 2. Ruku’ , untuk mengagungkan Allah. 3. I’tidal, kembali memuji Allah membesarkan dan mengagungkan kesempurnaanNya. 4. Sujud, untuk menyatakan penghambaan diri kita dan menumbuhkan perasaan tunduk dan takut kepada Allah. 5. Duduk antara dua sujud, untuk mempersembahakan segala penghormatan kepada Allah.
  17. 17. Falsafah Zakat Zakat dari segi etimologi berarti pengembangan dan pensucian. Dari segi terminologi agama, zakat adalah bagian tertentu dari harta benda yang diwajibkan Allah untuk sejumlah orang yang berhak menerimanya. Falsafah zakat ada 2, yaitu; Solidaritas sosial dan persaudaraan sosial.
  18. 18. Falsafah Puasa Puasa merupakan terjemahan dari kata “shiyamun” atau “shaum” dari segi etimologi berarti menahan diri baik dari makan, minum, perjalanan, pembicaraan, atau aktivitas apapun. Dari segi terminologi agama, puasa adalah menahan diri dari apa yang membatalkannya sejak terbit fajar sampai terbenamnya matahari demi karena Allah.
  19. 19. Puasa secara lahiriah adalah ibadah badaniyah. Secara batiniyah, nilainya terletak dalam jiwa pelakunya yang tentu tidak diketahui kecuali oleh Allah.
  20. 20. Mengapa Agama islam memerintahkan untuk menahan diri? 1. Manusia menurut pandangan Al-Qur’an diciptakan dari tanah dan ruh ilahi 2. Kebutuhan – kebutuhan naluri manusia bertingkat-tingkat, kebutuhan fa’ali (berbuat) kebutuhan akan terasa aman, kebutuhan keterikatan pada grup, dsb. 3. Potensi dan daya manusia sangat terbatas sehingga apabila aktivitasnya telah tertuju secara kelebihan kesatu arah tertentu.
  21. 21. Falsafah Haji
  22. 22. Haji atau Al-hajju secara etimologi, berarti tujuan, kedatangan, dan pencegahan. Dari segi terminologi agama, haji adalah berpergian (kedatangan) menuju ke mekkah pada bulan – bulan tertentu untuk melaksanakan bentuk-bentuk ibadah tertentu demi karena Allah.
  23. 23. Aspek – Aspek Falsafalah Haji Aspek Ibadah Aspek Etika Aspek Kejiwaan Aspek Sosial Politik Aspek Ekonomi

