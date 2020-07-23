Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to ICT Lecture 01
Reference Material • An Invitation to computer Sc. 2nd Edition by G. Michael, Schneder, Sarabase • Information Technology ...
Topics 1. Definition of computer 2. Earliest computer 3. Computer History 4. Computer Generations
Computer • The word computer comes from the word “compute”, which means, “to calculate” • Thereby, a computer is an electr...
Definition of Computer • A computer is an electronic device, operating under the control of instructions stored in its own...
Functionalities of a Computer • Any digital computer carries out five functions in gross terms: • Takes data as input • St...
Data Processing • The activity of processing data using a computer is called data processing • Data is raw material used a...
Data vs Information • Data: • Any collection of raw and unprocessed facts such as reports, inventory figures, test scores,...
Characteristics of Computers • Automatic: Given a job, computer can work on it automatically without human interventions •...
Characteristics of Computers • Diligence: Computer is free from monotony, tiredness, and lack of concentration. It can con...
Characteristics of Computers • No I.Q.: A computer does only what it is programmed to do. It cannot take its own decision ...
Earliest Computer • Originally calculations were computed by humans, whose job title was computers. • These human computer...
Charles Babbage (1791-1871) • Charles Babbage was an English mathematician, philosopher, inventor and mechanical engineer....
The Analytical Engine- 1833 • Invented by Charles Babbage • It is the first mechanical, digital, general-purpose computer....
Augusta Ada Byron (1815-52) • First Computer Programmer • In 1840, Augusta Ada Byron suggests to Babbage that he use the b...
Jacquard Loom • The Jacquard loom is a mechanical loom, invented by Joseph-Marie Jacquard in 1801. • It is an automatic lo...
Punched Cards - 1801 • Initially had no relationship with computers • Their value for storing computer-related information...
Protests Against Jacquard’s Invention • Hand weavers saw the automatic loom as a threat to their livelihood • They burned ...
Vacuum Tube - 1904 • John Fleming, an English Physicist, developed the very first one • The vacuum tube is a glass tube th...
ABC - 1939 • Attanasoff-Berry Computer • John Attanasoff & Clifford Berry at Iowa State College • It was the world first e...
Harvard Mark 1 - 1943 • Howard Aiken of Harvard University • The first program controlled machine • Included all the ideas...
ENIAC – 1946 • Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer • World’s first large-scale, general-purpose electronic comput...
ENIAC – 1946 • Developed for military applications • 5,000 operations/sec, 19000 tubes, 30 ton • 9’ x 80’ (feet's) • 150 k...
Transistor - 1947 • Invented by Shockly, Bardeen, and Brattain at the Bell Labs in the US • Compared to vacuum tubes, it o...
EDVAC – 1948 • Electronic Discrete Variable Automatic Computer • Built by Echert & Mauchly, included many design ideas pro...
Floppy Disk - 1950 • Invented at the Imperial University in Tokyo by Yoshiro Nakamats • Provided faster access to programs...
Compiler - 1951 • Grace Hopper of US Navy develops the very first high-level language compiler • Before the invention of t...
UNIVAC 1 - 1951 • UNIVersal Automatic Computer • Echert & Mauchly Computer Company • First computer designed for commercia...
BASIC - 1965 • Beginner All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code • Developed by Thomas Kurtz & John Kemeny at Dartmouth Colle...
ARPANET - 1969 • ARPANET was developed under the direction of the U.S. Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) • A networ...
Intel 4004 - 1971 • The world’s first microprocessor • Microprocessor: A complete general purpose CPU (4-bit) on a chip • ...
Altair 8800 - 1975 • The commercially available 1st PC • Based on the Intel 8080 • Cost $397 • Had 256 bytes of memory
Cray 1 - 1976 • The first commercial supercomputer • Supercomputers are state-of-the-art machines designed to perform calc...
IBM PC & MS DOS - 1981 • IBM PC: The tremendously popular PC • MS DOS: The tremendously popular operating system that came...
TCP/IP Protocol - 1982 • Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol • The communications protocol used by the compute...
Apple Macintosh - 1984 • The first popular, user-friendly, WIMP-based PC • Based on the WIMP (Windows, Icons, Menus, Point...
World Wide Web -1989 • Tim Berners-Lee, a British scientist, invented the World Wide Web (WWW) in 1989, while working at t...
Deep Blue -vs- Kasparov - 1997 • In 1997 Deep Blue, a supercomputer designed by IBM, beat Gary Kasparov, the World Chess C...
Mobile Phone-Computer • A mobile device (or handheld computer) is a computing device small enough to hold and operate in t...
