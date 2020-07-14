Belajar efektif

Successfully reported this slideshow.
APA ITU BELAJAR?
APA BELAJAR PERLU PERSIAPAN?
Persiapan untuk belajar Murnikan niat. Jadikan menuntut ilmu sebagai ibadah. Hilangkanlah kata “akan” dari hidup anda, dan...
jika sudah jenuh sebaiknya lakkan hal yang anda suka siapkan makanan ringan agar tidak mudah bosan waktu Dalam belajar dip...
Catat hal-hal yang penting dalam buku anda,jika belum dimengerti maka tanyakan pada guru atau teman yang mengerti Kerjakan...
Siapkan buku-buku materi pelajaran yang akan dipelajari dan kumpulkan dengan rapi di atas meja belajar Pahami setiap aleni...
Seringlah mendiskusikan / menanyakan soal-soal atau materi pelajarnmu baik dengan teman maupun bapak/ibu guru Upayakan kel...
Gaya belajar Visual Gaya belajar visual menekankan pada indera pengalihatan yaitu mata. Seseorang yang menyenangi gaya vis...
Gaya belajar auditorial Gaya belajar jenis ini adalah menekankan pada alat indera kita yaitu telinga sebagai alat pendenga...
Gaya belajar kinestetik Gaya belajar jenis ini menekankan pada kemampuan psikomotorik yaitu adanya gerakan,sentuhan,ketram...
1. Mengenali betul apa yang menarik untuk kita 2 .Kenalilah kepribadian diri sendiri 3. Rekam semua informasi dalam kata 4...
MODALITAS BELAJAR DAN CIRI-CIRINYA Modalitas adalah bagaimana cara termudah kita dalam mendapatkan atau menyerap suatu inf...
CIRI-CIRI ORANG DENGAN MODALITAS VISUAL: a. Rapi dan teratur b. Berbicara dengan cepat c. Perencana dan pengatur jangka pa...
a. Berbicara kepada diri sendiri pada saat bekerja b. Mudah terganggu oleh keributan c. Menggerakkan bibir mereka dan meng...
CIRI-CIRI ORANG DENGAN MODALITAS KINESTETIK: a. Berbicara dengan perlahan b. Menanggapi perhatian fisik c. Menyentuh orang...
