PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER
Pembangunan karakter : cita-cita luhur pendiri bangsa Indonesia & tertulis dalam Pancasila & Pembukaan UUD 1945 Pembanguna...
10 tanda-tanda zaman sebuah bangsa sedang menuju jurang kehancuran, i, yaitu: 1. Meningkatnya kekerasan di kalangan remaja...
1. Tangguh, 2. kompetitif, 3. berakhlak mulia, 4. bermoral, 5. bertoleran, 6. bergotong royong, 7. berjiwa patriotik, 8. b...
6 Mengembangkan karakter bangsa agar mampu mewujudkan nilai-nilai luhur Pancasila • Pengembangkan potensi dasar, agar “ber...
JATI DIRI JATI DIRI JATI DIRI K A R A K T E R P E R I L A K U PENGARUH LINGKUNGAN PENGARUH LINGKUNGAN Fitrah Illahi ...jat...
1. Sifat-sifat kejiwaan, akhlak/budi pekerti yang membedakan seseorang dengan orang lain (Kamus Bahasa Indonesia, 2008). 2...
4. Teori Kepribadian: character is personality evaluated (Gordon W. Alport). Sigmund Freud: character is striving system w...
KESIMPULAN: 1. Karakter berkaitan dengan kekuatan moral, berkonotasi ‘positif’, bukan netral. 2. Orang berkarakter adalah ...
Kesimpulan: 5. Memperhatikan berbagai pendefinisian (etimologi & terminologi), Kemdiknas mendefinisikan karakter sebagai n...
DEFINISI KARAKTER & PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER Karakter bangsa Indonesia akan menentukan perilaku kolektif kebangsaan Indonesia y...
1. Orang yang berkarakter dapat disebut dengan sifat alami seseorang dalam merespon situasi secara bermoral yang dimanefes...
4. Pandangan sosiologi dikenal dengan potensi thinker, believer, doer dan networker. 5. Jadi seorang yang berkarakter memi...
Intra- Personal Inter- Personal Logika Rasa FATHONAH THINKER IQ OLAH PIKIR SIDDIQ BELIEVER SQ OLAH HATI AMANAH DOER AQ OLA...
6. Secara lebih khusus dalam Pendidikan Kewarganegaraan dikenal civic disposition (Branson. The Role of Civic Education. 1...
8. Lickona (1992), ahli pendidik karakter dari Cortland University dikenal sebagai Bapak Pendikar Amerika yang menerapkan ...
IHE DIMERMEN YJDB SITUS GOOGLE 1. Cinta Tuhan & segenap ciptaan-Nya 1. Respect 5 Sikap Dasar: 1. jujur; 2. terbuka; 3. ber...
KESIMPULAN: 1. Pengkategorian nilai didasarkan pada pertimbangan bahwa pada hakekatnya perilaku seseorang yang berkarakter...
OLAH HATI OLAH PIKIR OLAH RASA/K ARSA OLAH RAGA beriman dan bertakwa, jujur, amanah, adil, bertanggung jawab, berempati, b...
KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 4. Diantara berbagai nilai yang dikembangkan, maka dalam pelaksanaannya dimulai dari sedikit, yang ...
KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 7. Begitu banyak & beragamnya jenis karakter yang teridentifikasi para pemerhati pendikar. Dalam im...
OLAH HATI OLAH PIKIR OLAH RASA/- KARSA OLAH RAGA Pertimbangan: dimulai dari sedikit, yang esensial, yang sederhana, yang m...
1. Perilaku seseorang berkarakter dalam proses perkembangan & pembentukannya dipengaruhi 2 faktor: 1. lingkungan (nature) ...
5. Emile Durkheim (1973): sosiolog Perancis, menyatakan bahwa masyarakat harus memiliki nilai- nilai yang baik sebagai kon...
KESIMPULAN (1-12): 1. Secara filosofis & sosiologis, pendidikan adalah pendidikan karakter yang diharapkan berguna bagi ke...
KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 4. Dalam Kebijakan Nasional, pendidikan karakter didefinisikan sebagai usaha sadar & terencana untu...
KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 6. Jadi Pendidikan Karakter, bukan sekedar mengajarkan mana yang benar dan mana yang salah, lebih d...
KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 8. Karena pendidikan karakter adalah habit, pembentukan karakter seseorang itu memerlukan communiti...
KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 10. Peran sekolah dalam pendidikan karakter dalam konteks Communities of Character, diletakkan di t...
1. Pembangunan karakter bangsa dipandang sebagai upaya kolektif-sistemik suatu negara kebangsaan untuk mewujudkan kehidupa...
STRATEGI KEBIJAKAN 3. Misalnya, Orde Baru melalui penataran P4 datang dengan semangat menjadikan rakyat Indonesia sebagai ...
STRATEGI KEBIJAKAN PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER 1. STREAM TOP DOWN 3. STREAM REVITALISASI PROGRAM 2. STREAM BOTTOM UP SOSIALISASI ...
3 STREAM PEMBANGUNAN PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER 1. Stream pertama: bersifat Top Down; inisiatif lebih banyak diambil oleh Pemerin...
b. PENGEMBANGAN REGULASI (1-9): 1) Kebijakan Nasional Pembangunan Karakter Bangsa Tahun 2010-2025 (Kementrian Koordinator ...
b. PENGEMBANGAN REGULASI (1-9): 7) Dalam konteks mikro, satuan pendidikan adalah tumpuan utama dari pendidikan karakter. K...
C. PENGEMBANGAN KAPASITAS (1-8): Kemdiknas secara komprehensif & massif melakukan pengembangan kapasitas sumber daya pendi...
C. PENGEMBANGAN KAPASITAS: 4) Peran Kepala Sekolah diharapkan menjadi tokoh penggerak/tauladan pertama & utama di sekolah ...
D. IMPLEMENTASI & KERJASAMA: 1) Kemdiknas mensinergikan berbagai hal yang terkait dengan pelaksanaan pendidikan karakter d...
E. MONITORING & EVALUASI (MONEV) (1-6): 1) MONEV, terfokus pada TUSI & sasaran masing-masing Unit Kerja baik di Unit Utama...
E. MONITORING & EVALUASI: 5) Dasar penilaian keberhasilan pendidikan karakter dilakukan baik secara kuantitatif maupun kua...
BOTTOM UP 1. Stream kedua: Bersifat Bottom Up; pembangunan pendikar dalam stream ini, inisiatif lebih banyak dari satuan p...
BOTTOM UP e. Bern & Erickson (2001:5-11), yaitu: PBL, cooperative learning, project- base learning, service learning, & wo...
BOTTOM UP h. YLPI Al Hikmah Surabaya: 1)pendekatan keteladanan & habituasi dari guru & OT (meskipun tidak terlalu explisit...
REVITALISASI PROGRAM-PROGRAM a. Kegiatan Ekstrakurikuler yang merupakan wahana sosio-pedagogis untuk mendapatkan “hands-on...
REVITALISASI PROGRAM-PROGRAM d. Perlombaan/olimpiade sains, seni & olah raga: 1)merupakan kegiatan lain selain mengasah ke...
REVITALISASI PROGRAM-PROGRAM f. PMR:mengembangkan kepalangmerahan kepada siswa, mendidik kepedulian aktif dengan memberika...
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN Ketiga stream top-down bersifat INTERVENSI, bottom up bersifat PENGGALIAN BEST PRACTICE & HABITU...
RevitalisasiBottom Up 54 Top Down PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER TIGA STREAM DALAM PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: c. Berns & Erikson (2001:5-11): 5 strategi dalam mengimplemen...
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: c. Berns & Erikson (2001:5-11): 5 strategi dalam mengimplemen...
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: g. Komalasari (2010): menambahkan pembelajaran NILAI disampin...
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: 3) Pendekatan analisis nilai (values analysis approach); tuju...
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: 4) Pendekatan klarifikasi nilai (values clarification approac...
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: 5) Pendekatan pembelajaran berbuat (action learning approach)...
INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 2. PENGEMBANGAN BUDAYA SATUAN PENDIDIKAN: a.Pengembangan budaya sekolah melalui kegiatan pengemb...
TOP DOWN (INTERVENSI) BOTTOM UP (BESTPRACTICE, HABITUASI) R E V I T A L I S A S I
PAUD /SD SMP PT SMA Pendidikan KARAKTER “…pendidikan adalah daya upaya untuk memajukan bertumbuhnya budi pekerti (kekuatan...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER
  2. 2. Pembangunan karakter : cita-cita luhur pendiri bangsa Indonesia & tertulis dalam Pancasila & Pembukaan UUD 1945 Pembangunan karakter merupakan merupakan amanat pendiri negara dan telah dimulai sejak awal kemerdekaan.  Keajegan perhatian terhadap pembangunan karakter bangsa belum terjaga dg baik, sehingga hasilnya belum optimal. Fenomena keseharian menunjukkan perilaku masyarakat belum sejalan dengan karakter bangsa yang dijiwai oleh Falsafah Pancasila (religius, humanis, nasionalis, demokratis, keadilan & kesejahteraan rakyat) PERLU REVITALISASI PEMBANGUNAN KARAKTER BANGSA
  3. 3. 10 tanda-tanda zaman sebuah bangsa sedang menuju jurang kehancuran, i, yaitu: 1. Meningkatnya kekerasan di kalangan remaja; 2. Membudayanya ketidak jujuran 3. Sikap fanatik terhadap kelompok/peer group; 4. Rendahnya rasa hormat kepada orang tua & guru; 5. Semakin kaburnya moral baik & buruk; 6. Penggunaan bahasa yang memburuk; 7. Meningkatnya perilaku merusak diri, seperti penggunaan narkoba, alkohol, & seks bebas; 8. Rendahnya rasa tanggung jawab sebagai individu & sebagai warga negara; 9. Menurunnya etos kerja & adanya rasa saling curiga; 10. Kurangnya kepedulian di antara sesama (Lickona. Educating for Character: How our school can teach respect & responsibility., New Yor Bantam Books, 1992:12-22)
  4. 4. 1. Tangguh, 2. kompetitif, 3. berakhlak mulia, 4. bermoral, 5. bertoleran, 6. bergotong royong, 7. berjiwa patriotik, 8. berkembang dinamis, 9. berorientasi Iptek yang semuanya dijiwai oleh IMTAQ kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa berdasarkan Pancasila. BANGSA BERKARAKTER BANGSA YANG MERDEKA, BERSATU, BERDAULAT, ADIL DAN MAKMUR pembagunan karakter bangsa R A N: POLHUKAM, KESRA, PEREKONOMIAN 1. Disorientasi dan belum dihayatinya nilai-nilai Pancasila. 2. Keterbatasan perangkat kebijakan terpadu dalam mewujudkan nilai-nilai Pancasila. 3. Bergesernya nilai etika dalam kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara. 4. Memudarnya kesadaran terhadap nilai-nilai budaya bangsa. 5. Ancaman disintegrasi bangsa 6. Melemahnya kemandirian bangsa. PERMASALAHAN BANGSA DAN NEGARA STRATEGI: 1.Sosialisasi/ Penyadaran 2.Pendidikan 3.Pemberdayaan 4.Pembudayaan 5.Kerjasama 1. PANCASILA 2. UUD 45 3. Bhineka Tunggal Ika 4. NKRI KONSENSUS NASIONALLINGKUNGAN STRATEGIS Global, Regional, Nasional Alur Pikir Pembangunan Karakter Bangsa + 5
  5. 5. 6 Mengembangkan karakter bangsa agar mampu mewujudkan nilai-nilai luhur Pancasila • Pengembangkan potensi dasar, agar “berhati baik, berpikiran baik & berperilaku baik”. • Pebaikan thd perilaku yg kurang baik dan penguatan perilaku yg sudah baik. • Penyaring budaya yg kurang sesuai dg nilai-nilai luhur Pancasila. TUJUAN: FUNGSI: Keluarga; satuan pendidikan; masyarakat sipil; masyarakat politik; pemerintah; dunia usaha; media massa. RUANG LINGKUP Tujuan, Fungsi, Ruang Lingkup
  6. 6. JATI DIRI JATI DIRI JATI DIRI K A R A K T E R P E R I L A K U PENGARUH LINGKUNGAN PENGARUH LINGKUNGAN Fitrah Illahi ...jati diri berinteraksi dengan lingkungan sehingga membentuk karakter, sedangkan karakter akan mempengaruhi perilaku... Konsep Karakter Bangsa
  7. 7. 1. Sifat-sifat kejiwaan, akhlak/budi pekerti yang membedakan seseorang dengan orang lain (Kamus Bahasa Indonesia, 2008). 2. “Distinctive trait, distinctive quality, moral strength, the pattern of behavior found in an individual or group” (Webster New Word Dictionary). 3. Kata karakter berasal dari Yunani, charassein, yang berarti to engrave atau mengukir di atas batu permata atau permukaan besi yang keras. Kemudian diartikan”…an individuals pattern of behavior…his moral constitution …”(Karen E. Bohlin, De- borah Farmer, Kevin Ryan. Building Character in School. 2001:1). Ada 2 pengertian karakter; (1) bagaimana orang bertingkah laku; (2), personality, seseorang yang berkarakter (a person of character) apabila tingkah lakunya sesuai kaidah moral.
  8. 8. 4. Teori Kepribadian: character is personality evaluated (Gordon W. Alport). Sigmund Freud: character is striving system which underly behavior . Kumpulan tata nilai yang menuju pada suatu sistem, yang melandasi pemikiran, sikap, dan perilaku yang ditampilkan). 5. Imam Ghozali menganggap karakter lebih dekat dengan akhlaq, yaitu spontanitas manusia dalam bersikap, atau perbuatan yang telah menyatu dalam diri manusia sehingga ketika muncul tidak perlu dipikirkan lagi
  9. 9. KESIMPULAN: 1. Karakter berkaitan dengan kekuatan moral, berkonotasi ‘positif’, bukan netral. 2. Orang berkarakter adalah seseorang yang memiliki kualitas moral positif. 3. Dengan demikian, pendidikan membangun karakter, secara implisit mengandung arti membangun sifat atau pola perilaku yang didasari atau berkaitan dengan dimensi moral yang positif atau yang baik, bukan yang negatif atau yang buruk. 4. Hal ini didukung oleh Peterson & Seligman (dalam Gedhe Raka, 2007:5) character strength dipandang sebagai unsur- unsur psikologis yang membangun kebajikan (virtues). Salah satu kriteria utama character strength adalah karakter tersebut berkontribusi besar dalam mewujudkan sepenuhnya potensi dan cita-cita seseorang dalam membangun kehidupan yang baik, yang bermanfaat bagi dirinya dan bagi orang lain.
  10. 10. Kesimpulan: 5. Memperhatikan berbagai pendefinisian (etimologi & terminologi), Kemdiknas mendefinisikan karakter sebagai nilai-nilai yang khas-baik (tahu nilai kebaikan, mau berbuat baik, nyata berkehidupan baik, dan berdampak baik terhadap lingkungan) yang terpatri dalam diri dan terejawantahkan dalam prilaku (Kebijakan Nasional Pembangunan Karakter Bangsa, 2010). Jadi karakter yang menjadi ciri khas suatu bangsa merupakan karakter bangsa. Simon Philips (2008:223) mengartikan karakter bangsa sebagai kondisi watak yang merupakan identitas bangsa. 6. Kebijakan Pembangunan Karakter Bangsa 2010-2025 (2010:7): karakter bangsa adalah kualitas perilaku kolektif kebangsaan yang khas, baik yang tercermin dalam kesadaran, pemahaman, rasa, karsa, dan perilaku berbangsa & bernegara sebagai hasil olah pikir, olah hati, olah rasa dan karsa, serta olah raga seseorang atau sekelompok orang.
  11. 11. DEFINISI KARAKTER & PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER Karakter bangsa Indonesia akan menentukan perilaku kolektif kebangsaan Indonesia yang khas, baik yang tercermin dalam kesadaran, pemahaman, rasa, karsa, dan perilaku berbangsa dan bernegara Indonesia yang berdasarkan nilai-nilai Pancasila, norma UUD 1945, keberagaman dengan prinsip Bhinneka Tunggal Ika dan komitmen NKRI.
  12. 12. 1. Orang yang berkarakter dapat disebut dengan sifat alami seseorang dalam merespon situasi secara bermoral yang dimanefestasikan dalam tindakan nyata melalui perilaku yang berkarakter. 2. Tinjauan karakter secara psikologis: merupakan perwujudan dari potensi Intelligency Quotient (IQ), Emotional Quotient (EQ), Spiritual Quotient (SQ), dan Adverse Quotient (AQ) yang dimiliki seseorang. 3. Menurut pandangan agama: orang yang berkarakter pada dirinya terkandung potensi-potensi, yaitu: Fathonah, Sidiq, Amanah, dan Tabliq.
  13. 13. 4. Pandangan sosiologi dikenal dengan potensi thinker, believer, doer dan networker. 5. Jadi seorang yang berkarakter memiliki kemampuan berpikir, memiliki kemampuan keyakinan/komitmen, mampu melakukan, & membangun jaringan kerja. J. Bloom: pandangan teori pendidikan menjelaskan bahwa orang yang berkarakter memiliki potensi kognitif, afektif dan psikomotor.
  14. 14. Intra- Personal Inter- Personal Logika Rasa FATHONAH THINKER IQ OLAH PIKIR SIDDIQ BELIEVER SQ OLAH HATI AMANAH DOER AQ OLAH RAGA TABLIGH NETWORKER EQ OLAH RASA & KARSA JENIS-JENIS KARAKTER: PSIKOLOGIS-SOSIOLOGIS-AGAMA
  15. 15. 6. Secara lebih khusus dalam Pendidikan Kewarganegaraan dikenal civic disposition (Branson. The Role of Civic Education. 1999:23), yaitu “…those attitudes and habit of mind of the citizen that are conducive to the healthy functioning and common good of the democratic system…”- sikap & kebiasaan berpikir WN yang menopang berkembangnya fungsi sosial yang sehat & jaminan kepentingan umum dari sistem demokrasi 7. Secara konseptual civic disposition meliputi sejumlah karakteristik kepribadian, yaitu: “ civility (respect & civil discourse), individual responsibility, self-discipline, civic mindedness (openness, skepticism, recognition of ambiguity), compromise (conflict of principles, compassion, generosity, and loyalty to the nation and its principles” (Quigley, Buchanan, & Bahmueller. Civitas: A Framework for Civic Education. 1991:13-14)
  16. 16. 8. Lickona (1992), ahli pendidik karakter dari Cortland University dikenal sebagai Bapak Pendikar Amerika yang menerapkan idenya pada tingkat pendidikan dasar & menengah: (1) moral knowing (pengetahuan tentang moral); (2) moral feeling (perasaan tentang moral), dan (3) moral action (perbuatan moral atau act morally). Moral Knowing Moral Feeling Moral Action 1. Moral awareness 1. Conscience (nurani) 1. Competence 2. Knowing moral values 2. Self- esteem (percaya diri 2. Will (keinginan ) 3. Perspective taking 3. Empathy (merasakan penderitaan orang lain) 3. Habit (kebiasaan ) 4. Moral reasoning 4. Loving the good (mencintai kebenaran) 5. Decision making 5. Self-control (mampu mengontrol diri) 6. Self-knowledge 6. Humility (kerendahan hati)
  17. 17. IHE DIMERMEN YJDB SITUS GOOGLE 1. Cinta Tuhan & segenap ciptaan-Nya 1. Respect 5 Sikap Dasar: 1. jujur; 2. terbuka; 3. berani mengambil resiko; 4. tanggung jawab,;5. komitmen 3 Syarat: 1. niat; 2. tidak mendahului kehendak Tuhan; 3. bersyukur. 3 Syarat lain: 1. doa/ibadah; 2. mewujudkan perubahan; 3. tauladan (“Membangun Kembali Jati Diri Bangsa, Peran Penting Karakter & Hasrat untuk Berubah”, 2008) 1.Responsibility 2. Kemandirian & tanggung jawab 2. Responsibility 2. Respect 3. dermawan, suka menolong & gotong royong 3. Honesty 3. Fairness 3. Percaya, kreatif & pekerja keras 4. Empathy 4. Courage 4. Kepemimpinan & keadilan 5. Fairness 5. Honesty 5. Baik & rendah hati 6. Initiative 6. Citizenship 6. toleransi, kedamaian & kesatuan 7. Courage 7. Self-discipline (Megawangi, 2004:94) 8. Perseverance 8. Caring 9. Optimism 9. Perseverance 10. Integrity (Dimermen, 2009:9) (www.google.com)
  18. 18. KESIMPULAN: 1. Pengkategorian nilai didasarkan pada pertimbangan bahwa pada hakekatnya perilaku seseorang yang berkarakter merupakan perwujudan fungsi totalitas psikologis yang mencakup seluruh potensi individu manusia (kognitif, afektif, psikomotorik) + fungsi totalitas sosial kultural dalam konteks interaksi (dalam keluarga, satuan pendidikan, & masyarakat) & berlangsung sepanjang hayat. 2. Konfigurasi karakter dalam konteks totalitas proses psikologis & sosial- kultural dapat dikelompokkan dalam: 1. olah hati (spiritual & emotional development); 2. olah pikir (intellectual development); 3. olah raga & kinestetik (physical & kinesthetic development); 4. olah rasa & karsa (affective & creativity development) . 3. Ke-4 proses psikososial tsb. secara holistik & koheren memiliki saling keterkaitan & saling melengkapi, serta masing-masing proses psikososial secara konseptual merupakan gugus nilai luhur yang di dalamnya terkandung sejumlah nilai (Desain Induk Pendidikan Karakter, 2010:8-9)
  19. 19. OLAH HATI OLAH PIKIR OLAH RASA/K ARSA OLAH RAGA beriman dan bertakwa, jujur, amanah, adil, bertanggung jawab, berempati, berani mengambil resiko, pantang menyerah, rela berkorban, dan berjiwa patriotik ramah, saling menghargai, toleran, peduli, suka menolong, gotong royong, nasionalis, kosmopolit , mengutamakan kepentingan umum, bangga menggunakan bahasa dan produk Indonesia, dinamis, kerja keras, dan beretos kerja bersih dan sehat, disiplin, sportif, tangguh, andal, berdaya tahan, bersahabat, kooperatif, determinatif, kompetitif, ceria, dan gigih cerdas, kritis, kreatif, inovatif, ingin tahu, berpikir terbuka, produktif, berorientasi Ipteks, dan reflektif
  20. 20. KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 4. Diantara berbagai nilai yang dikembangkan, maka dalam pelaksanaannya dimulai dari sedikit, yang esensial, yang sederhana, yang mudah dilaksanakan sesuai dengan kondisi masing-masing sekolah/wilayah, misalnya jujur, bertanggung jawab, cerdas, kreatif, bersih, disiplin, peduli, suka menolong. 5. Peta nilai karakter, indikator-indikatornya, termasuk juga bagaimana keterkaitannya dengan SK & SKD telah dikembangkan oleh Kemdiknas. 6. Kemdiknas mengidentifikasi 18 nilai dalam Pendidikan Budaya & Karakter Bangsa yang bersumber dari: (1) Agama; (2) Pancasila; (3) Budaya; & (4) Tujuan Pendidikan Nasional, yaitu: Religius, Jujur, Toleransi, Disiplin, Kerja keras, Kreatif, Mandiri, Demokratis, Rasa Ingin Tahu, Semangat Kebangsaan, Cinta Tanah Air, Menghargai Prestasi, Bersahabat/- Komunikatif, Cinta Damai, Gemar Membaca, Peduli Lingkungan, Peduli Sosial, & Tanggung Jawab (Puskur. Pengembangan dan Pendidikan Budaya & Karakter Bangsa: Pedoman Sekolah. 2009:9-10).
  21. 21. KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 7. Begitu banyak & beragamnya jenis karakter yang teridentifikasi para pemerhati pendikar. Dalam implementasinya jumlah & jenis karakter yang dipilih tentu akan dapat berbeda antara satu daerah atau sekolah yang satu dengan yang lain tergantung kepentingan & kondisinya masing-masing. 8. Tetapi secara nasional dapat dikembangkan nilai-nilai utama yang menjadi penekanan sesuai kondisi bangsa & Negara Indonesia. 9. Sebagai contoh, karakter toleransi & cinta damai menjadi sangat penting untuk lebih ditonjolkan karena kemajemukan bangsa & negara. Nilai kejujuran & bertanggung jawab sangat urgen di saat bangsa ini tengah menghadapi berbagai kasus korupsi. Nilai disiplin menjadi sangat penting karena bangsa ini terkenal memiliki mentalitas budaya tidak disiplin (Koentjaraningrat, 1999). Nilai peduli & suka menolong menjadi sangat perlu dikembangkan di saat berbagai musibah bencana alam melanda Indonesia & menelan banyak korban.
  22. 22. OLAH HATI OLAH PIKIR OLAH RASA/- KARSA OLAH RAGA Pertimbangan: dimulai dari sedikit, yang esensial, yang sederhana, yang mudah dilaksanakan sesuai dengan kondisi masing-masing sekolah/wilayah. BERSIH, DISIPLIN, JUJUR, BERTANGGUNG JAWAB, CERDAS, KREATIF, PEDULI, SUKA MENOLONG.
  23. 23. 1. Perilaku seseorang berkarakter dalam proses perkembangan & pembentukannya dipengaruhi 2 faktor: 1. lingkungan (nature) & 2. bawaan (nurture). Lingkungan sebagai faktor eksternal yang membentuk karakter maka pendidikan menjadi sangat penting; 2. Socrates (469-399 SM): tujuan pendidikan yang paling mendasar membentuk individu menjadi baik & cerdas (good & smart). “Goodness is knowledge…to be good at something as a matter of knowledge.” (G.M.A. Grube: 1980: 216-217); 3. Plato (428-348 SM) murid Socrates merefleksikan pemikiran gurunya untuk hal yang lebih makro dari sekedar kebajikan individu menjadi negarawan yang baik. Dalam bukunya yang terkenal “Republic” menjelaskan bahwa agar anak dapat meraih kebenaran & kebajikan diperlukan pedoman yang jelas agar moral dapat diaplikasikan dalam kehidupan. 4. Aristoteles (384-322 SM), murid Plato juga mengarahkan pendidikan kepada kebajikan atau nilai (virtue) individu yang mengandung 2 aspek: intelektual & moral ”…intellectual virtue in the main owes both its birth and its growth to teaching, while moral virtue comes about as a result of habit…”
  24. 24. 5. Emile Durkheim (1973): sosiolog Perancis, menyatakan bahwa masyarakat harus memiliki nilai- nilai yang baik sebagai kontribusi warisan moral “…Society must have some good to achieve, an original contribution to bring to the moral patrimony of mankind. Idleness is a bad counselor for collectivities as well as individual. When individual activity does not know where to take hold, it turns against itself. When the moral forces of a society remain unemployed, when they are not engaged in some work to accomplish, they deviate from their moral sense and are used up in a morbid and harmful manner…”(13)
  25. 25. KESIMPULAN (1-12): 1. Secara filosofis & sosiologis, pendidikan adalah pendidikan karakter yang diharapkan berguna bagi kehidupan seseorang dalam kedudukannya sebagai pribadi, anggauta masyarakat, & sekaligus warga Negara suatu Negara bangsa. 2. Megawangi (2004:95): Pendikar adalah sebuah usaha untuk mendidik anak-anak agar dapat mengambil keputusan dengan bijak dan mempraktekkannya dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, sehingga mereka dapat memberikan kontribusi yang positif kepada lingkungannya. Nilai-nilai karakter yang perlu ditanamkan kepada anak-anak: adalah nilai universal yang mana seluruh agama, tradisi, & budaya pasti menjunjung tinggi nilai- nilai tersebut. Nilai-nilai universal ini harus dapat menjadi perekat bagi seluruh anggota masyarakat walaupun berbeda latar belakang budaya, suku, & agama. 3. Pendikar ini merupakan pendidikan nilai, pendidikan budi pekerti, pendidikan moral, pendidikan watak yang bertujuan mengembangkan kemampuan peserta didik untuk memberikan keputusan baik-buruk, memelihara apa yang baik & mewujudkan kebaikan itu dalam kehidupan sehari-hari dengan sepenuh hati (Rencana Aksi Nasional Pendidikan Karakter, 2010).
  26. 26. KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 4. Dalam Kebijakan Nasional, pendidikan karakter didefinisikan sebagai usaha sadar & terencana untuk mewujudkan suasana serta proses pemberdayaan potensi & pembudayaan peserta didik guna membangun karakter pribadi &/ kelompok yang unik sebagai warga negara. 5. Lickona (1992) mendefinisikan pendidikan karakter sebagai “deliberate effort to help people understand, care about, and act upon core ethical values” Lickona, menambahkan bahwa usaha itu tidak terjadi secara otomatis melainkan melalui kerja keras & tekun. Dalam bukunya “Educating for Character”, ia menjelaskan berikut: “…when we think about the kind of character we want for our children, it’s clear that we want them to be able to judge what is right, and then do what they believe to be right-even in the face of pressure from without and temptation from within…”
  27. 27. KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 6. Jadi Pendidikan Karakter, bukan sekedar mengajarkan mana yang benar dan mana yang salah, lebih dari itu pendidikan karakter menanamkan kebiasaan (habituation) tentang hal mana yang baik sehingga peserta didik menjadi paham (kognitif) tentang mana yang baik dan salah, mampu merasakan (afektif) nilai yang baik dan biasa melakukannya (psikomotor) 7. Dengan kata lain, pendidikan karakter yang baik, harus melibatkan bukan saja aspek “pengetahuan yang baik” (moral knowing), tetapi juga “merasakan dengan baik” atau “loving the good” (moral feeling), dan “perilaku yang baik” (moral action). Jadi pendidikan karakter erat kaitannya dengan “habit” atau kebiasaan yang terus menerus dipraktekkan dan dilakukan.
  28. 28. KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 8. Karena pendidikan karakter adalah habit, pembentukan karakter seseorang itu memerlukan communities of character yang terdiri dari keluarga, sekolah, institusi keagamaan, media, pemerintahan dan berbagai pihak yang mempengaruhi nilai- nilai generasi muda 9. Semua communities of character tersebut hendaknya memberikan u keteladanan, intervensi, pembiasaan yang dilakukan secara konsisten, dan penguatan. Dengan perkataan lain, pembentukan karakter memerlukan pengembangan keteladanan yang ditularkan, intervensi melalui proses pembelajaran, pelatihan, pembiasaan terus menerus dalam jangka panjang yang dilakukan secara konsisten dan penguatan.
  29. 29. KESIMPULAN (lanjutan): 10. Peran sekolah dalam pendidikan karakter dalam konteks Communities of Character, diletakkan di tengah. Lockwood (1997) mendefinisikan “…any school-initiated program, design in cooperation with other community institutions, to shape directly and systematically the behavior of young people by influencing explicitly the non relativistic values believe to bring about behavior…” 11. Peran sekolah sebagai Communities of Character dalam pendidikan karakter sangat penting. Sekolah mengembangkan proses pendidikan karakter melalui proses pembelajaran, habituasi, kegiatan ekstra- kurikuler dan bekerjasama dengan keluarga dan masyarakat dalam pengembangannya. 12. Sekolah menjadi jembatan penghubung pendidikan karakter di satuan pendidikan dengan keluarga-masyarakat melalui kontekstualisasi nilai kehidupan sehari-hari siswa dalam pembelajaran, serta pemberdayaan lembaga komite sekolah sebagai wahana partisipasi orang tua-masyarakat dalam meningkatkan mutu pendidikan karakter.
  30. 30. 1. Pembangunan karakter bangsa dipandang sebagai upaya kolektif-sistemik suatu negara kebangsaan untuk mewujudkan kehidupan berbangsa & bernegara yang sesuai dengan dasar & ideologi, konstitusi, haluan negara, serta potensi kolektifnya dalam konteks kehidupan nasional, regional, & global yang berkeadaban untuk membentuk bangsa yang tangguh, kompetitif, berakhlak mulia, bermoral, bertoleran, bergotong royong, patriotik, dinamis, berbudaya, dan berorientasi IPTEKS berdasarkan Pancasila & dijiwai oleh Iman & Takwa Kepada Tuhan YME (Kebijakan Nasional Pembangunan Karakter Bangsa, Tahun 2010-2025., 2010:7-8). 2. Pembangunan & pendidikan moral/karakter dengan berbagai nama & metode sudah dilakukan semenjak awal kemerdekaan, Masa Orde Lama & Baru, namun belum memberikan hasil seperti yang diharapkan.
  31. 31. STRATEGI KEBIJAKAN 3. Misalnya, Orde Baru melalui penataran P4 datang dengan semangat menjadikan rakyat Indonesia sebagai manusia Pancasila. Semangatnya secara filosofi sudah betul seperti yang diamanahkan oleh UUD 1945, tetapi metodenya bermasalah karena dengan cara-cara indoktrinasi. 4. Sementara itu di persekolahan diajarkan Pendidikan Moral Pancasila, tetapi dengan penekanan pada moral knowing (kognitif) dan mengabaikan moral feeling dan moral action (afektif & psikomotor), sehingga hasilnya tidak efektif dalam pembentukan karakter. 5. Secara teoritik pendidikan karakter melibatkan bukan saja aspek “knowing the good” (moral knowing0, tetapi juga “desiring the good” atau “loving the good” (moral feeling) dan “acting the good” (moral action). 6. Karena pendidikan karakter yang hanya membelajarkan siswa moral knowing, tidak menjamin seseorang dapat berkarakter, yaitu orang yang sesuai antara pikiran, kata, dan tindakan. Wyne (1991) mengatakan bahwa 95% kemungkinan kita semua tahu mana perbuatan baik dan buruk. Masalahnya adalah kita tidak mempunyai keinginan kuat, atau komitmen untuk melakukannya dalam tindakan nyata.
  32. 32. STRATEGI KEBIJAKAN PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER 1. STREAM TOP DOWN 3. STREAM REVITALISASI PROGRAM 2. STREAM BOTTOM UP SOSIALISASI PENGEMBANGAN REGULASI PENGEMBANGAN KAPASITAS IMPLEMENTASI & KERJASAMA MONITORING & EVALUASI ILUSTRASI BEST PRACTICE Talent scouting; IHE; YPI Al - Hikmah; The ESQ Way 165; MHMMD DLL SOSIO PEDAGOGIS Pramuka; Kantin Kejujuran; UKS; PMR; Perlombaan/- olimpiade sains & OR; revitalisasi gugus sekolah INTEGRASI 3 PENDEKATAN 1.KBM 2.Pengembang- an Budaya Satuan Pendidikan; 3.Keg. Ko- Kurikuler &/- Ekstrakurikuler; 4.Kegiatan keseharian di rumah dan masyarakat.
  33. 33. 3 STREAM PEMBANGUNAN PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER 1. Stream pertama: bersifat Top Down; inisiatif lebih banyak diambil oleh Pemerintah/Kemdiknas & didukung secara sinergis oleh Pemda (Dinas Pendidikan propinsi & Kab/Kota. Ada 5 (lima) strategi besar secara koheren, yi: a. SOSIALISASI: bertujuan untuk membangun kesadaran kolektif tentang pentingnya pendidikan karakter pada lingkup nasional, melakukan gerakan kolektif & pencanangan pendidikan karakter untuk semua(Desain Induk Pendidikan Karakter: 2010:41), yaitu: menempatkan pendidikan karakter sebagai salah satu Program 100 hari pertama Kemdiknas, seperti: Sarasehan Nasional Pengembangan Budaya & Karakter Bangsa (14 Januari 2010); membangun kerjasama dengan berbagai pihak dalam upaya sosialisasi terutama dengan media massa (cetak & elektronik); menyebarkan berbagai iklan karakter termasuk menyediakan pelayanan portal nasional layanan informasi
  34. 34. b. PENGEMBANGAN REGULASI (1-9): 1) Kebijakan Nasional Pembangunan Karakter Bangsa Tahun 2010-2025 (Kementrian Koordinator Kesejahteraan Rakyat); 2) Desain Induk Pendidikan Karakter (2010); 3) Pengembangan Pendidikan Budaya & Karakter Bangsa, Pedoman Sekolah (2010); 4) Rencana Aksi Nasional Pendidikan Karakter; Buku-buku Petunjuk Pelaksanaan & Teknis; 5) 4 (empat) prinsip dasar proses kebijakan pendidikan karakter, yaitu: berkelanjutan, melalui semua mata pelajaran, pengembangan diri & budaya satuan pendidikan, nilai tidak diajarkan tapi dikembangkan melalui proses belajar; proses pendidikan dilakukan peserta didik secara aktif & menyenangkan; 6) pendekatan-pendekatan yang yang digunakan adalah: melalui keteladanan; pembelajaran; pemberdayaan & pembudayaan; lalu diikuti dengan penguatan terus menerus; dan baru semua proses di evaluasi.
  35. 35. b. PENGEMBANGAN REGULASI (1-9): 7) Dalam konteks mikro, satuan pendidikan adalah tumpuan utama dari pendidikan karakter. Kepala sekolah dan guru adalah pelaku terdepan dalam pengembangan pendidikan karakter yang terintegrasi dalam kegiatan belajar mengajar di kelas, kegiatan keseharian dalam bentuk pengembangan budaya satuan pendidikan; kegiatan ko-kurikuler dan/ ekstra kurikuler, serta mengupayakan bagaimana semua itu menjadi bagian dari kegiatan keseharian di rumah & masyarakat. 8) Kepala sekolah & guru harus secara tajam melihat bagaimana perkembangan anak didiknya dalam berbagai indikator nilai karakter yang dituju. Guru harus dapat dan telaten dalam membuat anecdotal record (catatan yang dibuat guru ketika melihat adanya perilaku yang berkenan dengan nilai yang dikembangkan. 9) Diperlukan dedikasi yang tinggi untuk melihat indikator-indikator kualitatif dari perkembangan siswa termasuk kejelian guru dalam melihat & memaknai kegiatan spontan/insidental siswa dalam konteks karakter.
  36. 36. C. PENGEMBANGAN KAPASITAS (1-8): Kemdiknas secara komprehensif & massif melakukan pengembangan kapasitas sumber daya pendidikan karakter sbb. 1) Sistem pelatihan bagi para pemangku kepentingan: (a) pelatihan Tingkat Utama; (b) pelatihan tingkat nasional; (c) pelatihan tingkat propinsi; pelatihan tingkat kabupaten/kota; (d) pelatihan tingkat sekolah rintisan; (e) pelatihan oleh unit utama 2) Proses pendampingan (mentoring) dan penelitian secara kontinyu. 3) Menggunakan sumber daya pelatih: yang dimulai pada tahun 2010 telah melatih Kepala Sekolah, Pengawas sebagai bagian dari peningkatan kompetensi dalam mengelola, memimpin, dan mensupervisi guru dalam mengembangkan pembelajaran berbasis kreativitas, inovasi, pemecahan masalah, berfikir kritis & nilai-nilai kewirausahaan dengan menginsersi lebih banyak pendidikan karakter.
  37. 37. C. PENGEMBANGAN KAPASITAS: 4) Peran Kepala Sekolah diharapkan menjadi tokoh penggerak/tauladan pertama & utama di sekolah serta peran sentral dalam menerjemahkan kebijakan bersama dengan pemangku kepentingan sekolah lainnya dalam perencanaan bingkai KTSP sebagai pedoman komunitas sekolah dalam menyelenggarakan kegiatan pendidikan sesuai dengan karakteristik sekolah, tahap perkembangan & kemampuan anak. 5) Peningkatan mutu pendidikan melalui program sertifikasi guru baik melalui portofolio maupun Pelaksanaan Pendidikan & Latihan Profesi Guru (PLPG). 6) Memasukan 90 jam pendidikan karakter untuk pelatihan guru. 7) Memasukan nilai-nilai pendidikan karakter dlm kegiatan sosialisasi penyusunan KTSP 8) Sosialisasi program BOS tahun 2011 terhadap 200 ribu sekolah (Kepala Sekolah, Komite Sekolah & Guru).
  38. 38. D. IMPLEMENTASI & KERJASAMA: 1) Kemdiknas mensinergikan berbagai hal yang terkait dengan pelaksanaan pendidikan karakter di lingkup tugas pokok, fungsi (TUSI), & sasaran Unit Utama Kemdiknas. 2) Sesuatu yang disinergikan bukan hanya dari sisi substansi pendidikan karakter, akan tetapi juga tentang “siapa melakukan apa” pada kelompok peserta didik, pendidik, & tenaga kependidikan. 3) Implementasi & kerjasama juga dilakukan untuk memelihara kesinambungan implementasi pendidikan karakter pada lingkungan Unit Utama Kemdiknas. 4) Implementasi & kerjasama ini bermanfaat untuk meminimalisir adanya tumpang tindih serta untuk meningkatkan efektivitas & efisisiensi pelaksanaan pendidikan karakter di lingkungan Unit Utama Kemdiknas.
  39. 39. E. MONITORING & EVALUASI (MONEV) (1-6): 1) MONEV, terfokus pada TUSI & sasaran masing-masing Unit Kerja baik di Unit Utama, maupun di Dinas Pendidikan Propinsi, Dinas Pendidikan Kab/Kota, serta stakeholder pendidikan lainnya. 2) MONEV sangat berperan dalam mengontrol & mengendali- kan pelaksanaan pendidikan karakter di setiap unit kerja pelaksana pendidikan karakter. Monitoring internal untuk mengetahui efektivitas program dilakukan oleh Kemdiknas (Desain Induk Pendikar, 2010) 3) Monitoring: mengamati secara seksama keadaan/kondisi, termasuk perilaku/kegiatan tertentu untuk pengambilan keputusan tindakan. 4) Evaluasi menilai hasil yang diperoleh selama kegiatan pemantauan berlangsung.
  40. 40. E. MONITORING & EVALUASI: 5) Dasar penilaian keberhasilan pendidikan karakter dilakukan baik secara kuantitatif maupun kualitatif. 6) Beberapa contoh dasar evaluasi/penilaian, seperti: (a) meningkatnya kesadaran di lingkungan sekolah tentang pendikar; (b) meningkatnya kejujuran peserta didik; pendidik & tenaga kependidikan; (c) meningkatnya kebersihan, kesehatan, kebugaran peserta didik, pendidik, dan tenaga kependidikan; (d) jumlah satuan pendidikan formal dan non formal yang telah mengimplementasikan program pendikar menurut Kab/Kota dan Propinsi; (e) jumlah mapel/kuliah yang telah mengintegrasikan pendikar di satuan pendidikan; (f) jumlah satuan pendidikan yang menerapkan sistem penilaian yang memasukkan komponen karakter.
  41. 41. BOTTOM UP 1. Stream kedua: Bersifat Bottom Up; pembangunan pendikar dalam stream ini, inisiatif lebih banyak dari satuan pendidikan, yi: a. Pemerintah membantu talentscouting sekolah model; forum pertemuan tahunan: dari tingkat kab/kota, naik ke propinsi, lalu pertemuan nasional; sekolah piloting di 125 sekolah di 16 kab/kota (2011 menjadi 250 sekolah). b. Berbagai best practice ditulis menjadi buku-buku, cakram padat (VCD), e-document; buku ditulis oleh para pelaku di satuan pendidikan . c. Sekolah mengembangkan program yang direncanakan baik pada tingkat kelas maupun sekolah, seperti program kunjungan ke panti asuhan, daerah kena musibah; kegiatan homestay di rumah penduduk di desa; proyek: lomba, pentas; program service learning. d. Kegiatan pengembangan diri/pembiasaan & ekstrakurikuler melalui strategi pembelajaran, seperti: problem-based learning (PBL), authentic instruction, inquiry-based learning, project-base learning, work-base learning, service learning, cooperative learning (Ditjen. Dikdasmen, 2003:4-8)
  42. 42. BOTTOM UP e. Bern & Erickson (2001:5-11), yaitu: PBL, cooperative learning, project- base learning, service learning, & work-base learning. Komalasari (2010:156), menambahkan dengan strategi pembelajaran nilai. f. Indonesian Heritage Foundation (IHF), untuk PAUD; YLPI Al Hikmah untuk SD; dan dua contoh dari lembaga pendidikan non formal, yaitu: ESQ Training Leadership & MHMMD (Mengelola Hidup & Merencanakan Masa Depan-Ibu Marwah Daud Ibrahim). g. IHF: didirikan tahun 2000 oleh Dr. Ratna Megawangi & Dr. Sofyan Djalil:- disajikan dalam kurikulum secara eksplisit dalam kurikulum bukan kurikulum tersembunyi (hidden curriculum) -Pendidikan Holistik Berbasis Karakter (PHBK) -Jalur pendidikan formal dan Non Formal;TK Karakter, SD Karakter, & Semai Benih Bangsa (TK Non Formal berbasis masyarakat) - Pengembangan model pendidikan karakter di jalur formal dengan kurikulum karakter secara terpisah - Mengacu pada konsep Pendidikan Kecakapan Hidup (Diknas, 2002); KBK (Kur, 2004), terakhir disesuaikan dengan KTSP dengan metode Developmentally Appropriate Practice (DAP), Contextual Learning, Collaborative Learning, SAL & MI termasuk konsep Brain-based learning.
  43. 43. BOTTOM UP h. YLPI Al Hikmah Surabaya: 1)pendekatan keteladanan & habituasi dari guru & OT (meskipun tidak terlalu explisit pendidikan karakter); 2)berbasis pada Agama & budaya bangsa sebagai sumber nilai-nilai karakter; 3)tiga kekuatan, yaitu niat yang ikhlas, ukhuwah & doa; 4)lima ruang lingkup akhlak, yaitu: akhlak kepada Allah & Rasul, akhlak kepada orang tua & guru, akhlak kepada sesama, akhlak kepada lingkungan dan akhlak pada diri sendiri; 5)membangun segitiga emas:antara wali kelas-orang tua-siswa dari ke-3 hubungan ini dibangun program pendidikan karakter, seperti: silahturahmi wali murid baru; konferensi segitiga (anak-OT-G); buku penghubung;; 6)home visit parenting skill class; praying subuh call; baca Al-quran; kajian Dhuha; klub keluarga Al Hikmah; pusat pelayanan psikologi
  44. 44. REVITALISASI PROGRAM-PROGRAM a. Kegiatan Ekstrakurikuler yang merupakan wahana sosio-pedagogis untuk mendapatkan “hands-on experience” yang memberikan kontribusi signifikan untuk menyeimbangkan antara penguasaan teori—praktek pembiasaan perilaku—keterampilan dalam berkehidupan. b.Kegiatan PRAMUKA: 1)ada semenjak tahun ‘60-an; 2)mengajarkan & membentuk nilai-nilai karakter, yi: rasa cinta kpd Tuhan & tanah air, membangun kesetiakawanan, membangun kejujuran, menumbuhkan sikap toleransi, memupuk kebiasaan bekerjasama, menumbuhkan rasa tanggung jawab, menegakkan disiplin, menumbuhkan semangat kerja keras, menumbuhkan percaya diri, menumbuhkan sikap pantang menyerah & tidak putus asa. c. KANTIN KEJUJURAN: 1)membentuk watak kejujuran; 2)pendidikan anti-korupsi di sekolah; 3)upaya pemerintah, pemda, & sekolah satu visi untuk memberantas penyakit korupsi yang dimulai dari penghabituasian nilai-nilai kejujuran.
  45. 45. REVITALISASI PROGRAM-PROGRAM d. Perlombaan/olimpiade sains, seni & olah raga: 1)merupakan kegiatan lain selain mengasah kemampuan akademik juga memiliki dimensi pendidikan karakter, seperti: nilai kejujuran, kerja keras, penghargaan terhadap perbedaan, rasa nasionalisme; 2) Mendiknas, menjelaskan didapatkan nilai budaya berprestasi, budaya apresiasi positif, budaya obyektif komprehensif, budaya rasa penasaran intelektual (intellectual curiosity), & keinginan saling belajar; 3)beberapa perlombaan untuk pendidikan dasar & menengah, seperti: olimpiade Sains Nasional (OSN), Olimpiade Olahraga Siswa Nasional (O2SN), Festival & Lomba Seni Siswa Nasional (FLS2N), Olimpiade Penelitian Siswa Nasional (OPSI). e. USAHA KESEHATAN SEKOLAH (UKS): memupuk kebiaasaan hidup sehat, perilaku bersih, memiliki daya hayat & tangkal dari pengaruh buruk, seperti: penyalahgunaan narkotika, obat-obatan terlarang.
  46. 46. REVITALISASI PROGRAM-PROGRAM f. PMR:mengembangkan kepalangmerahan kepada siswa, mendidik kepedulian aktif dengan memberikan kegiatan- kegiatan: siaga bencana, pertolongan pertama, kesehatan remaja, donor darah. g. Revitalisasi GUGUS SEKOLAH: 1)wadah sekelompok guru mapel dari wilayah tertentu untuk meningkatkan mutu PBM & pengembangan profesi; 2) di SD-KKG, di SMP & SMA-MGMP, di SMK-Musyawarah Guru Mata Diklat (MGMD) yang memiliki peran penting di sekolah
  47. 47. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN Ketiga stream top-down bersifat INTERVENSI, bottom up bersifat PENGGALIAN BEST PRACTICE & HABITUASI, serta revitalisasi program bersifat PEMBERDAYAAN dilaksanakan secara integrasi, yaitu: 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: a. Blanchard (2001:1) & Berns & Erikson (2001:2): “contextual teaching and learning is a conception of teaching and learning that helps teachers relate subject matter content to real world situations; and motivates students to make connections between knowledge and its applications to their lives as family members, citizens, and workers and engage in the hard work that learning requires” (pembelajaran kontekstual merupakan konsep belajar & mengajar yang membantu guru mengaitkan antara materi yang diajarkan dengan situasi dunia nyata siswa & mendorong siswa membuat hubungan antara pengetahuan yang dimilikinya dengan penerapannya dalam kehidupan mereka sebagai anggota keluarga, warga negara, dan pekerja). b. Siswa diharapkan memperoleh informasi komprehensif tidak hanya pada tataran kognitif (olah pikir), tapi afektif (olah hati, rasa & karsa).
  48. 48. RevitalisasiBottom Up 54 Top Down PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER TIGA STREAM DALAM PENDIDIKAN KARAKTER
  49. 49. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: c. Berns & Erikson (2001:5-11): 5 strategi dalam mengimplementasikan pembelajaran konstektual, yaitu: 1) Problem-based learning (pembelajaran berbasis masalah):integrasi berbagai konsep & keterampilan dari berbagai disiplin ilmu. Pendekatan dalam mengumpulkan & menyatukan informasi & mempresentasikan penemuan. 2) Cooperative learning (pembelajaran kooperatif): mengorganisir pembelajaran melalui kelompok belajar kecil. 3) Project-based learning (pembelajaran berbasis proyek: memusatkan pada prinsip & konsep utama disiplin, melibatkan siswa dalam memecahkan masalah & tugas penuh makna, mendorong siswa untuk bekerja mandiri membangun pembelajaran untuk mengjhasilkan karya nyata berdasarkan suatu penyelidikan.
  50. 50. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: c. Berns & Erikson (2001:5-11): 5 strategi dalam mengimplementasikan pembelajaran konstektual, yaitu: 4) Service learning (pembelajaran pelayanan): menyediakan aplikasi praktis suatu pengembangan pengetahuan & keterampilan baru untuk kebutuhan di masyarakat melalui pelayanan & aktivitas 5) Work-based learning (pembelajaran berbasis kerja): pendekatan di mana tempat kerja atau seperti tempat kerja, kegiatan integrasi dengan materi di kelas untuk kepentingan para siswa & bisnis. d. ke-5 strategi tsb. dapat memberikan nurturant effect pengembangan karakter siswa, seperti: karakter cerdas, berpikir terbuka, tanggung jawab, rasa ingin tahu e. Pembelajaran kooperatif mengembangkan karakter toleransi, bersahabat, saling menghargai, kooperatif, peduli, gotong-royong, kompetitif. f. Pembelajaran berbasis pelayanan mengembangkan karakter produktif, kreatif, dinamis, beretos kerja, berani mengambil resiko.
  51. 51. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: g. Komalasari (2010): menambahkan pembelajaran NILAI disamping ke-5 pendekatan di atas, yang didasarkan pada rumusan & tipologi dari Superka, et.al. (1976), meliputi: 1) Pendekatan penanaman nilai (inculcation approach); tujuan pendidikan nilai menurut pendekatan ini adalah: pertama, diterimanya nilai-nilai tertentu oleh siswa, kedua: berubahnya nilai-nilai siswa yang tidak sesuai dengan nilai-nilai yang diinginkan. Metoda yang digunakan dalam proses pembelajaran, yaitu: keteladanan, penguatan positif & negatif, simulasi, permainan peranan. 2) Pendekatan perkembangan moral kognitif (cognitive moral development approach); tujuannya: 1) membuat pertimbangan moral, 2) mendiskusikan alasan-alasan (Superka, et, al., 1976; Banks, 1985). Penekanan pada aspek kognitf & perkembangannya, mendorong siswa untuk berpikir aktif tentang masalah-masalah moral & dalam membuat keputusan-keputusan moral
  52. 52. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: 3) Pendekatan analisis nilai (values analysis approach); tujuan: (a) membantu siswa menggunakan berpikir logis & penemuan ilmiah dalam menganalisis masalah sosial yang berhubungan dengan nilai moral tertentu; (b) membantu siswa untuk menggunakan proses berpikir rasional & analitik, dalam menghubungkan & merumuskan konsep-konsep tentang nilai. Penekanan pada perkembangan kemampuan siswa untuk berpikir logis, dengan cara menganalisis masalah yang berhubungan dengan nilai-nilai. Metoda pengajaran: individu dan kelompok tentang masalah-masalah yang memuat nilai moral, penyelidikan kepustakaan, penyelidikan lapangan, & diskusi kelas berdasarkan pada pemikiran rasional (Superka, et. al., 1976).
  53. 53. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: 4) Pendekatan klarifikasi nilai (values clarification approach); tujuannya: (a) membantu siswa menyadari & mengidentifikasi nilai-nilai mereka sendiri serta nilai-nilai orang lain; (b)membantu siswa supaya mereka mampu berkomunikasi secara terbuka & jujur dengan orang lain; (c) membantu siswa supaya mereka mampu menggunakan secara bersama-sama kemampuan berpikir rasional & kesadaran emosional untuk memahami perasaan, nilai- nilai, dan pola tingkah laku mereka sendiri (Superka, et.al., 1976); Untuk mengembangkan keterampilan tsb, Raths, et.al. (1978) merumuskan 4 kunci pedoman: (a) tumpuan perhatian diberikan pada kehidupan; (b) penerimaan sesuai dengan apa adanya; (c) stimulus utk bertindak lebih lanjut; (d) pengembangan kemampuan perseorangan.
  54. 54. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 1. KEGIATAN PEMBELAJARAN DI KELAS: 5) Pendekatan pembelajaran berbuat (action learning approach): Tujuannya: (a)memberi kesempatan kepada siswa untuk melakukan perbuatan moral, baik perorangan maupun bersama-sama; (b)mendorong siswa untuk melihat diri mereka sebagai makhluk individu &sosial dalam pergaulan dengan sesama, yang tidak memiliki kebebasan sepenuhnya, melainkan sebagai warga dari suatu masyarakat, yang harus mengambil bagian dalam suatu proses demokrasi. Memberi penekanan pada usaha melakukan perbuatan-perbuatan moral baik perseorangan maupun secara bersama-sama dalam suatu kelompok. Metoda yang digunakan seperti pendekatan analisis nilai & klarifikasi nilai ditambah proyek baik di sekolah maupun masyarakat.
  55. 55. INTEGRASI TIGA PENDEKATAN 2. PENGEMBANGAN BUDAYA SATUAN PENDIDIKAN: a.Pengembangan budaya sekolah melalui kegiatan pengembangan diri seperti: kegiatan rutin, kegiatan spontan, keteladanan, dan pengkondisian b.Perlu dukungan intervensi pemerintah & dukungan pengalaman terbaik (best practice) dan revitalisasi kegiatan 3. KEGIATAN KO-KURIKULER &/ EKSTRAKURIKULER Perlu dukungan intervensi pemerintah & dukungan pengalaman terbaik (best practice) dan revitalisasi kegiatan 4. KEGIATAN KESEHARIAN DI RUMAH DAN MASYARAKAT
  56. 56. TOP DOWN (INTERVENSI) BOTTOM UP (BESTPRACTICE, HABITUASI) R E V I T A L I S A S I
  57. 57. PAUD /SD SMP PT SMA Pendidikan KARAKTER “…pendidikan adalah daya upaya untuk memajukan bertumbuhnya budi pekerti (kekuatan batin, karakter), pikiran (intellect), dan tubuh anak. Bagian- bagian itu tidak boleh dipisahkan agar kita dapat memajukan kesempurnaan hidup anak-anak kita..” (Ki Hajar Dewantoro) Pendidikan Komprehensif: Ilmu Pengetahuan, Budi Pekerti (Akhlak, Karakter), Kreativitas, Inovatif Pendidikan AKADEMIK DSB 63
  58. 58. TERIMA KASIH

×