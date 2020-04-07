مدخل لطريقة العمل مع الجماعات 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫أ‬/‫محمود‬ ‫عبدهللا‬ ‫الجماعات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫لطريقة‬ ‫مدخل‬(1)
‫الجماعات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫تعريف‬. ‫الجماعات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫لطريقة‬ ‫يخي‬‫ر‬‫التا‬ ‫ر‬‫التطو‬. ‫مع‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫طريق...
‫ا‬ ‫أول‬:‫الجماعات‬ ‫مع‬‫العمل‬ ‫طريقة‬‫تعريف‬. ‫طريقة‬‫العمل‬‫مع‬‫الجماعات‬‫تهدف‬‫لتنمية‬‫شخصيات‬‫اد‬‫ر‬‫األف‬‫من‬‫خالل...
‫تستخدم‬‫خدمة‬‫الجماعة‬‫الخبرة‬‫الجماعية‬‫كوسيلة‬‫لنمو‬‫وتطوير‬‫األف‬،‫اد‬‫ر‬ ‫ويهتم‬‫أخصائي‬‫الجماعة‬‫بتنمية‬‫املسئولية‬...
‫خدمة‬‫الجماعة‬‫هي‬‫الطريقة‬‫التي‬‫من‬‫خاللها‬‫يساعد‬‫األخصائي‬‫اد‬‫ر‬‫األف‬‫ف‬‫ي‬ ‫الجماعات‬‫واملؤسسات‬‫بتوجيه‬‫تفاعالته...
‫تابع‬:‫الجماعات‬ ‫مع‬‫العمل‬ ‫طريقة‬‫تعريف‬. ‫خدمة‬‫الجماعة‬‫طريقة‬‫يتضمن‬‫استخدامها‬‫عملية‬‫بواسطتها‬‫يساعد‬‫األخصا‬‫ئي...
‫هي‬‫طريقة‬‫عمل‬‫متخصصة‬‫ملساعدة‬‫الجماعات‬‫املختلفة‬‫كي‬‫تنمي‬‫من‬‫القد‬‫ات‬‫ر‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫والخب‬‫الجتماعية‬‫ألعضائها‬‫من‬‫...
‫طريقة‬‫من‬‫ق‬‫طر‬‫الخدمة‬،‫الجتماعية‬‫تستخدم‬‫الجماعة‬‫كوسط‬‫ينتج‬‫من‬‫خال‬‫له‬ ‫تفاعالت‬‫بين‬،‫األعضاء‬‫أثناء‬‫ستهم‬‫ر‬...
‫ا‬ ‫ثانيا‬:‫ر‬‫التطو‬‫يخي‬‫ر‬‫التا‬‫لطريقة‬‫العمل‬‫مع‬‫الجماعات‬ 1-‫ات‬‫ر‬‫متغي‬‫اقتصادية‬‫واجتماعية‬‫تعرض‬‫لها‬‫املجتمع‬...
‫تابع‬:‫ر‬‫التطو‬‫يخي‬‫ر‬‫التا‬‫لطريقة‬‫العمل‬‫مع‬‫الجماعات‬ ‫بحوث‬‫علم‬‫النفس‬‫وعلم‬‫النفس‬‫الجتماعي‬‫ونتائجها‬‫املؤثرة‬...
3-‫ر‬‫تطو‬‫طريقة‬‫العمل‬‫مع‬‫الجماعات‬‫ذاتها‬: ‫تباط‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫النشأة‬‫في‬‫البداية‬‫بطريقة‬‫العمل‬‫مع‬‫اد‬‫ر‬‫األف‬. ‫ر‬‫ال...
‫ا‬ ‫ثالثا‬:‫خصائص‬‫طريقة‬‫العمل‬‫مع‬‫الجماعات‬. ‫أخصائي‬‫الجماعة‬‫يستخدم‬‫العالقات‬‫املتعددة‬‫والعمليات‬‫الفردية‬‫املخت‬...
‫من‬‫الخصائص‬‫املميزة‬‫لطريقة‬‫العمل‬‫مع‬‫الجماعات‬‫استخدام‬‫وسائل‬‫التصال‬ ‫امج‬‫ر‬‫والب‬‫املختلفة‬‫كاللعاب‬‫واملناقشات‬...
‫توفر‬‫أنشطة‬‫البرنامج‬‫مجال‬‫لستخدام‬‫التواصل‬‫غير‬،‫اللفظي‬‫كأد‬‫اة‬‫قيمة‬ ‫لألعضاء‬‫الذين‬‫ل‬‫ن‬‫يستطيعو‬‫التعبير‬‫عن‬...
‫النضمام‬‫للجماعات‬‫والتعرض‬‫اتها‬‫ر‬‫لتأثي‬‫واملشاركة‬‫في‬‫أنشطته‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫والحصو‬ ‫على‬‫مكانة‬‫ر‬‫ودو‬‫فيها‬‫يؤثر‬‫بقوة‬‫...
‫هللا‬ ‫بحمد‬ ‫تم‬
تعريف طريقة العمل مع الجماعات
التطور التاريخي لطريقة العمل مع الجماعات
خصائص طريقة العمل مع الجماعات

