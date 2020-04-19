Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫د‬ ‫م‬ ‫أ‬/‫محمود‬ ‫عبدهللا‬
•‫نظرية‬‫بحتة‬. •‫إ‬‫مبريقية‬(‫التطبيقية‬). •‫تفسير‬‫معلومات‬‫أو‬‫بيانات‬‫متاحة‬.
‫البحوث‬‫النظرية‬‫البحتة‬.
‫البحوث‬‫اإلمبريقية‬(‫التطبيقية‬).
‫بحوث‬‫تفسير‬‫املعلومات‬‫أو‬‫البيانات‬.
•‫العمومية‬(‫حرية‬‫ل‬‫تداو‬‫املعلومات‬). •‫املوضوعية‬. •‫النزعة‬‫االمبريقية‬. •‫نظامية‬‫اكمية‬‫ر‬‫وت‬. •‫ا‬‫لتنبؤ‬‫بط‬‫ر‬‫...
•‫العمومية‬(‫حرية‬‫ل‬‫تداو‬‫املعلومات‬).
•‫املوضوعية‬.
•‫النزعة‬‫االمبريقية‬.
•‫نظامية‬‫اكمية‬‫ر‬‫وت‬.
•‫ا‬‫لتنبؤ‬‫بط‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫الحاضر‬‫باملستقبل‬.
‫البحث‬‫االجتماعى‬‫في‬‫الخدمة‬‫االجتماعية‬.
‫تعريف‬‫البحث‬‫االجتماعى‬‫في‬‫الخدمة‬‫االجتماعية‬.
‫وظائف‬‫البحث‬‫فى‬‫الخدمة‬‫االجتماعية‬.
‫وظائف‬‫البحث‬‫فى‬‫الخدمة‬‫االجتماعية‬.
الفصل الأول 2

البحث في الخدمة الاجتماعية

