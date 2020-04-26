filsafat tanggungjawab moral

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TANGGUNG JAWAB MORAL ILMUWAN Disusun Oleh : Rina Setyowati ( 18510080) Siti Yuliani (18510081) Markibi (18510090) Yosua Iz...
SIKAP ILMUWAN Ilmuwan harus mempunyai etika serta sikap ilmiah tertentu dalam memajukan setiap ilmunpengetahuan Bentuk t...
Menurut Soetriono (2007: 342) komponen pembangun ilmu yang hakiki Komponen Pembangun Ilmu adalah fakta dan teori, namun ad...
FAKTA Fakta mempunyai peranan dalam pijakan, formulasi, dan penjelasan teori dengan asumsi bahwa fakta memulai teori fakta...
PERANAN TEORI 1 2 3 Orientasi, artinya memberikan suatu orientasi pada para ilmuwan sehingga dengan teori tersebut dapat m...
Lanjutan….. PERANAN TEORI 4 5 Peramal fakta, artinya bahwa teori membuat prediksi-prediksi tentang adanya fakta. Point to ...
SUMBER-SUMBER ILMU Menurut Sumarna (2006: 101) sumber ilmu pengetahuan terdapat perbedaan antara pandangan antara filosof ...
ETIKA KEILMUWAN Menurut Suriasumantri (1995: 233) antara ilmu dan etika mempunyai hubungan yang sangat erat fase empiris H...
Problem Etika IImu  Menurut Amsal Bakhtiar (2007: 83) tanggung jawab keilmuwan menyangkut kegiatan maupun penggunaan ilmu...
K.Bertens (2004): 15-22) mengungkapkan bahwa kajian etika Etika deskriptif Etika deskriptif mempelajari moralitas yang ter...
Etika Perangai Etika Moral adat istiadat atau kebiasaan yang menggambarkan perangai manusia dalam hidup bermasyarakat pada...
Ilmu dan Moral Menurut Sudarsono (2001) istilah etika, moral, dan akhlak sama. Dalam akhlak terdapat beberapa nilai luhur ...
Sikap yang perlu dimiliki oleh para ilmuwan 01 02 03 04 selektif terhadap segala informasi dan realita yang dihadapinta me...
KESADARAN MORAL Menurut Franz Magnis Suseno 1 2 3 Mengungkapkan kesadaran bahwa kewajiban moral itu bersifat mutlak. Mengu...
Menurut W. Huki (1981) kita dapat memahami moral dengan tiga cara 1 2 3 Moral sebagai tingkah laku hidup manusia, yang men...
IMPLEMENTASI TANGGUNG JAWAB MORAL Ilmuwan harus memiliki dasar moral yang kuat sehingga nantinya dalam Proses menemukan k...
Moral dan etika yang baik perlu kepekaan atas rasa bersalah, kepekaan atas rasa malu, kepatuhan pada hukum dan kesadaran ...
TERIMA KASIH
filsafat tanggungjawab moral

Tugas Mata Kuliah Filsafat Pendidikan
Program Studi Manajemen Pendidikan UPGRIS

Published in: Education
filsafat tanggungjawab moral

  1. 1. TANGGUNG JAWAB MORAL ILMUWAN Disusun Oleh : Rina Setyowati ( 18510080) Siti Yuliani (18510081) Markibi (18510090) Yosua Izaac (18510095) Dosen Pengampu : Prof. Dr.AT. Soegito ,S.H.,M.M Mata Kuliah : Filsafat Manajemen Pendidikan
  2. 2. SIKAP ILMUWAN Ilmuwan harus mempunyai etika serta sikap ilmiah tertentu dalam memajukan setiap ilmunpengetahuan Bentuk tertinggi dari ilmu adalah kebijaksanaan yang menggambarkan sutu etika atau sikap ilmiah. Sikap ilmiah adalah sikap-sikap yang seharusnya dimiliki oleh setiap ilmuwan dalam melakukan tugasnya mempelajari, mengkaji, dan mengembangkan ilmu.
  3. 3. Menurut Soetriono (2007: 342) komponen pembangun ilmu yang hakiki Komponen Pembangun Ilmu adalah fakta dan teori, namun ada juga komponen yang lain, yaitu fenomena dan konsep. Fenomena(gejala atau kejadian) yang ditangkap indera manusia (karena dijadikan masalah yang ingin diketahui) diabstarksikan dengan konsep-konsep. Jadi, konsep adalah istilah atau simbol-simbol yang mengandung pengertian singkat dari fenomena.
  4. 4. FAKTA Fakta mempunyai peranan dalam pijakan, formulasi, dan penjelasan teori dengan asumsi bahwa fakta memulai teori fakta menolak dan mereformasi teori yang telah ada fakta-fakta dapat mendefinisikan kembali atau memperjelas definisi-definisi yang ada dalam teori.
  5. 5. PERANAN TEORI 1 2 3 Orientasi, artinya memberikan suatu orientasi pada para ilmuwan sehingga dengan teori tersebut dapat mempersempit cakupan telaah, sehingga dapat menentukan fakta-fakta mana yang diperlukan. Konseptualitas dan klasifikasi, artinya dapat memberikan petunjuk tentang kejelasan hubungan antara konsep-konsep dan fenomena atas dasar klasifikasi tertentu. Generalisasi, artinya memberikan rangkuman terhadap generalisasi empiris dan antar hubungan proposisi (teorema; kesimpulan umum yang didasarkan pada asumsi-asumsi tertentu,baik yang akan diuji maupun diterima.
  6. 6. Lanjutan….. PERANAN TEORI 4 5 Peramal fakta, artinya bahwa teori membuat prediksi-prediksi tentang adanya fakta. Point to gaps in our knowledge, adalah teori menunjukkan adanya kesenjangan dalam pengetahuan kita.
  7. 7. SUMBER-SUMBER ILMU Menurut Sumarna (2006: 101) sumber ilmu pengetahuan terdapat perbedaan antara pandangan antara filosof dan ilmuwan Barat dan muslim. Menurut pandangan filosof dan ilmuwan muslim, sumber utama ilmu pengetahuan adalah wahyu yang termanifestasikan dalam Al Qur`an dan Al Sunnah,selain sumber empiris dan rasionalis. Sedangkan menurut filosof dan ilmuwan barat sumber ilmu pengetahuan hanya dibatasi pada dua sumber utama yaitu pengetahuan yang lahir dari pertimbangan rasio (akal atau deduksi) dan pengetahuan yang dihasilkan melalui pengalaman (empiris dan induksi).
  8. 8. ETIKA KEILMUWAN Menurut Suriasumantri (1995: 233) antara ilmu dan etika mempunyai hubungan yang sangat erat fase empiris Hubungan Etika dengan Ilmu menurut aristoteles bahwa ilmu tidak mengabdi pada pihak lain. Ilmu dipelajari manusia demi ilmu itu sendiri. dalam ilmu pengetahuan terdapat nilai yang mendorong manusia bersikap hormat pada ilmu paham pragmatis
  9. 9. Problem Etika IImu  Menurut Amsal Bakhtiar (2007: 83) tanggung jawab keilmuwan menyangkut kegiatan maupun penggunaan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi.  harus memerhatikan kodrat dan martabat manusia, menjaga ekosistem, bertanggung jawab pada kepentingan umum, dan generasi mendatang  bersifat universal karena pada hakikatnya ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi adalah untuk mengembangkan dan memperkokoh ekosistem manusia
  10. 10. K.Bertens (2004): 15-22) mengungkapkan bahwa kajian etika Etika deskriptif Etika deskriptif mempelajari moralitas yang terdapat pada individu tertentu,dalam kebudayaan- kebudayaan atau subkultur-subkultur tertentu,dalam suatu peride sejarah Etika normatif para ahli melibatkan diri dalam memberikan penilaian tentang perilaku manusia atas dasar norma- norma
  11. 11. Etika Perangai Etika Moral adat istiadat atau kebiasaan yang menggambarkan perangai manusia dalam hidup bermasyarakat pada daerah dan waktu tertentu etika moral, kebiasaan berperilaku yang baik dan benar berdasarkan kodrat manusia. Etika juga dapat dibedakan menjadi etika perangai dan etika moral
  12. 12. Ilmu dan Moral Menurut Sudarsono (2001) istilah etika, moral, dan akhlak sama. Dalam akhlak terdapat beberapa nilai luhur yang bersifat universal, yaitu kejujuran, kebaikan, kebenaran, trasa malu, kesucian diri,kasih sayang, hemat dan sederhana.
  13. 13. Sikap yang perlu dimiliki oleh para ilmuwan 01 02 03 04 selektif terhadap segala informasi dan realita yang dihadapinta menghargai terhadap segala pendapat yang dikemukakakan orang lain rasa tidak puas terhadap penelitian yang telah dilakukan sehingga dia terdorong untuk terus melakukan riset atau penelitian akhlak atau sikap etis yang selalu berkehendak untuk mengembangkan ilmu
  14. 14. KESADARAN MORAL Menurut Franz Magnis Suseno 1 2 3 Mengungkapkan kesadaran bahwa kewajiban moral itu bersifat mutlak. Mengungkapkan segi tanggung jawab subjektif. Mengungkapkan segi tanggung jawab subjektif.
  15. 15. Menurut W. Huki (1981) kita dapat memahami moral dengan tiga cara 1 2 3 Moral sebagai tingkah laku hidup manusia, yang mendasarkan diri pada kesadaran bahwa ia terikat oleh keharusan untuk mencapai yang baik sesuai dengan nilai dan norma yang berlaku dengan lingkungannya. Moral sebagai perangkat ideal-ideal tentang tingkah laku hidup, dengan warna dasar tertentu yang dipegang olerh sekelompok manusia di dalam suatu lingkungan kultural tertentu. Moral adalah ajaran tentang tingkah laku hidup yang baik berdasarkan pandangan hidup atau agama tertentu.
  16. 16. IMPLEMENTASI TANGGUNG JAWAB MORAL Ilmuwan harus memiliki dasar moral yang kuat sehingga nantinya dalam Proses menemukan kebenaran secara ilmiah mempunyai implikasi yang etis bagi seorang ilmuwan. Tanggung jawab moral tidak dapat dilepaskan dari karakter internal dari ilmuwan itu sendiri sebagai seorang manusia, ilmuwan hendaknya memiliki moral yang baik sehingga pilihannya ketika memilih pengembangan dan pemilihan alternatif, mengimplementasikan keputusan serta pengawasan dan evaluasi dilakukan atas kepentingan orang banyak, bukan untuk kepentingan pribadinya atau kepentingan sesaat.
  17. 17. Moral dan etika yang baik perlu kepekaan atas rasa bersalah, kepekaan atas rasa malu, kepatuhan pada hukum dan kesadaran diketahui oleh Tuhan. Ilmuwan memiliki kewajiban moral untuk memberi contoh (obyektif, terbuka, menerima kritik, menerima pendapat orang lain, kukuh dalam pendirian yang dianggapnya benar, berani mengakui kesalahan) dan mampu menegakkan kebenaran. Ilmu yang dikembangkan dapat memberikan kemaslahatan bagi umat manusia dan secara integral tetap menjaga keberlangsungan kehidupan lingkungan di sekitarnya dan dapat terjaganya keseimbangan ekologis. KESIMPULAN TANGGUNG JAWAB MORAL
  18. 18. TERIMA KASIH

