Brown enviromental

An Environmental Analysis for (Marvel Entertainment) Yolanda Brown) Full Sail University Project & Portfolio II: Bu...
The STEEPLE Analysis (Include Citations) PROVIDE at least one observation for each of the seven elements of the STE...
privy to exclusive merchandise that you can only get on their website which is going to bring more money in for the...
The SWOT Analysis (Citations optional) Provide at least three statements in each of the four sections of the SWOT c...
EXTERNAL OPPORTUNITIES 1. Globalization has led to opportunities in the international market. Marvel is in a prime ...
Conclusions: (Include Citations) Findings lead to Conclusions. In two or three well-developed paragraphs, provide c...
References: In APA format, list each reference you used (at least five). Each reference in this section should have...
  2. 2. Page 2 An Environmental Analysis for (Marvel Entertainment) Yolanda Brown) Full Sail University Project & Portfolio II: Business and Marketing (12/7/2019)
  3. 3. Page 3 The STEEPLE Analysis (Include Citations) PROVIDE at least one observation for each of the seven elements of the STEEPLE analysis (you can make more). These should be full paragraphs that include explanation and detail. These observations should also help you to make statements that go in the SWOT chart, below. Remember to put a “short form” citation in APA format after each observation here, and list the corresponding APA “long form” reference in the Reference section at the end. Keep the focus on the division/brand. You may observe something that affects the parent company or the industry, and which will affect the division/brand, too. It’s okay to include those observations, but always remember it’s the division/brand you’re working for. Not the parent. SOCIOLOGICAL:(#S1) Marvel has one of the biggest fanbase in the world right now and it is constantly growing. Marvel has evolved from comic books as far back as 1939 to the present day with blockbuster hits such as Black Panther. They were acquired by Disney in 2009 and with Disney behind them they were now able to make the big budget movies that bring in a constant flow of cash for both Disney and Marvel, mainly Disney. Marvel tries to stay as true to the superhero’s persona as possible, but that not always the case, to give the vintage audience a sense of nostalgia (Kochur, R., 2016). TECHNOLOGICAL: (#T3) In the Black Panther comic book the people of Wakanda wore Komodo beads around their wrist. These beads are now compared to a smartwatch, they can predict your health, remember your life history, and medical history. X-Men mansion had the Danger Room which was voice activated and did things that you asked of it like home automation. Marvel Entertainment has always been an innovator in technology, we just didn’t know it (Cink, L, Belton, L., 2019). Marvel has been adapting digitalization at a faster pace than its competition, DC comics. Marvel movies are not but pure technology with the wild scenes in their movies. ECONOMIC:(#S3) Marvels Avengers: Endgame had record breaking numbers at the box office with $1.2 billion globally. Predictions have stated that Marvel may gross $5 billion by the end of 2019 (Hughes, M.). Marvel has been dominating the movie industry for eleven years straight, so it doesn’t surprise about the numbers they are receiving at the box offices. Captain Marvel grossed $1.1 billion this year as well, combined with Avengers: Endgame they have already grossed $2.6 billion. Marvel has a roster of over 8,000 characters so I highly doubt they are going to slow down on making the blockbuster movies. With all the money that they are earning globally I see no plans of slowing down with production especially when they have the budget to continue to create these movies. ECOLOGICAL: (#O2) Marvel has partnered with many different companies over its eighty-year history. Sony, Hasbro, and Amazon are just a few to name. Each company brings something to the table to help Marvel increase its cash flow. Sony and Disney came to an agreement to allow Marvel to produce Spider-Man which is one of the most famous superheroes’ ever in his upcoming film that is expected to be released July 2021. Hasbro has signed a deal to distribute Marvel merchandise which is expected to bring in $80 million for both companies. Amazon is
  4. 4. Page 4 privy to exclusive merchandise that you can only get on their website which is going to bring more money in for them as well. POLITICAL: Art Spiegelman, well-known writer, withdrew an essay from Marvel compendium after editors resisted his comparison of Donald Trump as a villain. Spiegelman was asked to write the introduction to Marvels 80th anniversary special edition book. He has referenced Trump as an “Orange Skull”, which was a comparison to the Red Skull. Red Skull was an evil villain in WWII that Captain America had defeated. When he was asked to remove the line from his writing he refused and the Folio Society told him that was a deal breaker and they didn’t publish his writing (Romano, A., (2019). LEGAL: (#T1) In 1990 Stephen Kimble obtained Patent No. 5,072,856 for a toy that children could shot a high pressurized foam substance from the palm of their hand. Kimble went to Marvel with his invention to sell. During the contract negotiations Marvel started marketing a toy called the Web Blaster, which was the same toy Kimble brought to them. Kimble sued Marvel in 1997 for breach of contract and patent infringement. Marvel settled with Kimble for $500,000 and three percent running royalties on future sales of the Web Blaster and similar products (McGraw, M. 2017). ETHICAL: (#W2) Out of all these blockbuster movies that Marvel have put out since 2008, Captain Marvel was the first female lead superhero movie. The film was not well received with fans like how her male counterparts were received. Marvel took so long to put out a movie with the female as the lead because female fans were asking for it and it flopped. Marvel, which is considered the Boys Club, didn’t do a good job on promoting and backing Captain Marvel. I’m a huge Marvel fan and I was not impressed with this movie. I for sure thought it was going to just the others, but the storyline fell flat. The lack of female variety in very controversial in the comic world, they aren’t giving the women the attention (Phillipson, D., 2019).
  5. 5. Page 5 The SWOT Analysis (Citations optional) Provide at least three statements in each of the four sections of the SWOT chart: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats. Include explanations and details within the chart that make your points clear. A phrase is not enough. Each point should be a short paragraph. HELPFUL HARMFUL INTERNAL STRENGTHS 1. Marvel has a strong presence with the branding it does to get fans to want more. For example, fans stay to watch the ending credits of the movies to get a hint or small piece of information for the next movie that will be coming out. They feed the fans information piece by piece building up to the new movies release. 2. Marvel is s very recognizable brand which draws a huge fanbase. Marvel success is dependent on the characters. Marvel is a brand that is recognized worldwide. It has been around since 1939 with loyal fans that want to relive their younger years though the new movies. 3. Marvel has over 8,000 characters on their roster so they can make movies until the end of time. Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Doctor Strange are just a few. They want to keep you wanting more. The reason why they are able to continuously put out movie after movie is because they have an arsenal of characters. WEAKNESSES 1. Marvel is targeting boys mainly teenagers or younger. This is limiting their fanbase and revenue as well. If they targeted a broader audience, then their demographic number would be higher in older adults. 2. Marvel has a lack of female superheroes. There are a lot of female superheroes, but Marvel is mainly doing films where the man is the main character/superhero. They are losing an audience could up their revenue. 3. Doesn’t have a strong diversity of characters in their movies. At 69% the majority of superheroes are Caucasian. That means that more than 3 out of every 5 actors are Caucasian.
  6. 6. Page 6 EXTERNAL OPPORTUNITIES 1. Globalization has led to opportunities in the international market. Marvel is in a prime position to tap into opportunities and grow the market. Growth in the international market can help Marvel diversify the risk and become less dependent on the domestic market. 2. Aggressive marketing focuses solely on entertainment, licensing, and publishing. Hasbro has guaranteed an additional $80 million in royalty payments to Disney for licensing Marvel products. This marketing is geared towards males <18 which is the biggest demographic at this present moment. 3. They host events and panels where fans can come and see the characters in person. This year they celebrated their 80th birthday with a weeklong event. They gave fans an opportunity to ask questions and fulfill lifelong dreams of meeting them. They partnered with Amazon, Box Lunch, and FYE to host the celebrations well by having exclusive merchandise, special offers, and giveaways to fans. THREATS 1. Marvel has been sued on several occasion for infringement. They were sued in 1997 by Stephen Kimble for stealing his idea for the Web Blaster he created. In 2013 he was sued by the family of Jack Kirby for rights to over 262 works that were published. 2. Marvel has more that DC comics as a competitor. Dark Horse, Image Comics, and Valiant are just a few competitors that they face in the industry. These competitors are not backing down from the conglomerate that is Marvel. 3. By not sticking to the history of characters fans are losing interest in the movies. Marvel fans are very picky about how their favorite superhero is depicted. Marvel should tone it down on the exaggeration of the characters and try to be true to the characters and his/her likeness.
  7. 7. Page 7 Conclusions: (Include Citations) Findings lead to Conclusions. In two or three well-developed paragraphs, provide conclusions for the company based on your analysis of the findings. This means talking about the meaning of your findings. For instance, is there growing negative feedback from customers based on perceived changes to quality? Then it would be fair to say that the brand probably has a public relations crisis looming in the near future. Try to assess the fit of the current market position for your product. How does it compare to its competitors and its industry as a whole? Where does it excel? Where can it improve? How does the company’s financial health factor into what it can and can’t do? With this exercise, you should begin to identify what questions your client hired you to answer. Note what should be new goals and actions for the future. Note whether there should be any changes to product/service line, target market or message. You will elaborate in Week 4 when you make specific, future oriented and actionable recommendations for your company. Marvel Entertainment has been a force to reckon with since 2008 when The Walt Disney Company acquired them. They have shoveled out blockbusters such as Iron Man, Black Panther, and Avengers just to name a few. Since 2008 Marvel movies have grossed $18 billion dollars from tickets sales, merchandise, and other product. They are a very marketable and profitable company because they have a global fanbase that is loyal and persistent. They have crossed over into international waters by getting foreign actors to play the superhero role. By doing that they have secured a more international fanbase. Over the past eleven years their movies have been in the top ten compared their competitors movies released at the same time. Marvel takes B-list superheroes and bring them back to life with their movies. Marvel has scheduled movie releases all the way into 2021 and beyond. With over 8,000 characters on their roster there is no way that they plan on slowing down with these blockbusters. They are expanding their business day by day by partnering with some of the biggest businesses in the world allowing fans to have more access to Marvel.
  8. 8. Page 8 References: In APA format, list each reference you used (at least five). Each reference in this section should have a corresponding “short form” citation in the STEEPLE section or the Conclusions section. Belton, L., Cink, L. (Mar. 1, 2019). Retrieved Dec. 8, 2019, from https://youtu.be/-j-R87d18oo Chitwood, A. (Nov. 16, 2019). Retrieved Dec. 8, 2019, from https://collider.com/upcoming-marvel-movies/#black-widow Hughes, M. (Apr. 13, 2019). Retrieved Dec. 8, 2019, from https://www.forbes.com/sites/markhughes/2019/04/30/marvel-studios-could-top- 5-billion-in-2019/#5e59e8817a30 McGraw, M. (2016). Retrieved Dec. 7, 2019, from EBSCO Host http://web.b.ebscohost.com.oclc.fullsail.edu:81/ehost/pdfviewer/pdfviewer?vid=7 &sid=9640e5ff-f927-4ad0-847c-6fb674f2862b%40pdc-v-sessmgr05 Romano, A. (Aug. 20, 2019). Retrieved Dec. 8, 2019, from https://www.vox.com/culture/2019/8/20/20812333/art-spiegelman-marvel-comics- backlash-essay-trump Phillipson, D. (Mar. 14, 2019). Retrieved Dec. 9, 2019, from https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a26819388/captain-marvel-female- superheroes/ Spangler, T. (July 2013). Retrieved Dec. 8, 2019, from https://variety.com/2013/biz/news/hasbro-extends-disney-pact-for-marvel-star- wars-toys-and-games-1200566115/

