Global businessyolandaward

  1. 1. Jusc Jeucé By Yolanda Ward
  2. 2. Jusc Jeucé Beginnings
  3. 3. Overview • One of the oldest countries in Europe. • Pop.– 10.7 M • Religion- 81% Roman Catholic = wine drinkers • Accounts for 50% of the worlds cork production • Known for its beaches, food, and wine
  4. 4. Portugal & Wine • Has the world’s largest wine consumption. • During the 12th and 13th century wine was the main export. • Duoro Valley is the most popular region for winemaking in Portugal. • On average a person consumes 72 bottles of wine per year. • $3.775 M in sales in 2020 and expected to grow 9.1% between 2020-2023.
  5. 5. CLIMATE • GDP is $240.7 B • In 2018, Portugal attracted EUR 118.6 billion in FDI inflows, including USD 2.1 billion from the United States. • Recognizes the value of foreign investment and sees such investment as an important engine of economic growth.. • To establish a new business foreign investor must follow the same rules as domestic investors.
  6. 6. RATINGS • Ranked #29 by the World’s Bank Ease of Doing Business . • Ranked #13 as the most innovative countries in the world by the CTA International Innovation Scorecard. • Average annual income is $25,367. • Ranked 11th in wine production.
  7. 7. CHEERS

