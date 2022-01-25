Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 32

Leading school to watch in caribbean island 2021

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

this issue of The Knowledge Review, we recognize the tireless efforts of the school. Accordingly, we present to you this special edition, which focuses on the impressive journey of Carol Morgan School, its celebrated journey, major achievements, and its future plans.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free

Leading school to watch in caribbean island 2021

  1. 1. 2021 | VOL-11 | ISSUE-05 Preparing Leaders of a Global Society CAROL MORGAN SCHOOL LEADING Scho ol TO WATCH IN CARIBBEAN ISLAND 2021
  2. 2. EDITOR’S NOTE C aribbean Islands remind us of scenic beauty, exotic beaches, soothing climate, and a welcome environment. But these are not the only aspects that make the Caribbean Islands so popular throughout the world. The islands are also renowned for making rapid strides in the ﬁeld of education. They have a lot to oﬀer to aspiring students of all disciplines who want to succeed in their respective areas of study. These islands uphold educational excellence and focus on providing tremendous educational and career-development opportunities to every student. They are the birthplace of some of the most prominent schools, which have transformed educational procedures and have taken academics to the next level. The leading schools in the Caribbean Islands are embracing innovation and technological advancements to provide lasting educational experiences to the students. Their core objective is to employ a research-focused curriculum, which digs deep and provides the students with in-depth knowledge about any subject matter. These schools provide tremendous exposure to the students in terms of academics, hands-on practical knowledge, on-ﬁeld internship and training opportunities, and much more. They ensure that the students explore their potential while giving every opportunity to learn new skills, which would help them succeed in the professional arena. The renowned names in the education industry of the Caribbean Islands leave no stone unturned to nurture the creative side of the students. They instill conﬁdence in the students, which enables them to take on stiﬀ challenges and accomplish their career goals. The top A SANCTUARY OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN THE CARIBBEAN ISLANDS
  3. 3. schools are always focused on developing innovative ways that can upgrade the educational activities while providing the learners with a worthwhile experience. With a career-oriented perspective, the prominent schools of the Caribbean Islands conduct various personality- development sessions, which help the students to make a positive impression on their prospective employers. These schools have opened up doors of endless possibilities and career opportunities to the students. They nurture the students in every aspect, be it professional, personal skills, and so on. Excellent infrastructure, quality educational facilities, ﬁnancial assistance, and guest lectures and visits are some of the hallmarks which make these schools the cream of the crop. They are marching towards a bright future of academic excellence while training every student to become able leaders of tomorrow. One such school that has been relentlessly providing quality education and setting an example for others to emulate is the Carol Morgan School. With a remarkable legacy, the school is constantly evolving, and is endeavouring towards building bright careers. Hence, in this issue of The Knowledge Review, we recognize the tireless eﬀorts of the school. Accordingly, we present to you this special edition, which focuses on the impressive journey of Carol Morgan School, its celebrated journey, major achievements, and its future plans. So, let’s explore this renowned school by ﬂipping through the pages. Read on to know more about how these schools are marching towards the pinnacle of academic excellence.T R Ananda Kamal Das ananda@insightssuccess.com Ananda Kamal Das
  4. 4. C O N T E N T S CAROL MORGAN SCHOOL Preparing Leaders of a Global Society 08
  5. 5. CXO Articles How are Consultancies Helping People get Selected in their Dream Universities? Edutalk The Caribbean Islands as a Haven of Academic Excellence Focal Point The Changing Scenario of Education in the Caribbean Islands. 22 18 24
  6. 6. Copyright © 2021 Insights Success Media and Technology Pvt. Ltd., All rights reserved. The content and images used in this magazine should not be reproduced or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior permission from Insights success. Reprint rights remain solely with Insights Success Media and Technology Pvt. Ltd. The Knowledge Review is powered by Insights Success Media and Technology Pvt. Ltd. CORPORATE OFFICE www.facebook.com/theknowledgereview/ twitter.com/theknowledgerv Follow us on We are also available on People behind this edition Editor-in-Chief Sumita Sarkar SME-SMO Executive Atul Dhoran Circulation Manager Tanaji Digital Marketing Manager Amol Wadekar Technical Specialist Prachi Mokashi Marketing Manager David Brown Business Development Executives Olivia Wood, Stella Hill, John Mathew Operations Head Megha Mishra Managing Editor Abhishek, Ashlesh Contributing Writers Aditya Umale Assisting Editor Ananda Kamal Das The Knowledge Review NOVEMBER, 2021 sales@insightssuccess.com Co-designer Rashmi Singh Art & Design Head Rahul Shinde
  7. 7. CAROL MOR Our parents are very involved with our school and events. CMS families have a true sense of community and belonging, which beneﬁts our students “ “
  8. 8. AN SCHOOL Cover Story Preparing Leaders of a Global Society LEADING Scho ol TO WATCH IN CARIBBEAN ISLAND 2021 T R
  9. 9. W ith diverse islands, scenic beauty, pristine bodies of water, palm trees, the sun and sand, the Caribbean has always been a tourist’s delight. Yet it is more than just tourism. The Caribbean has been witness to rapid growth in the education ﬁeld. One such school that has been relentlessly providing quality education and setting an example for others to emulate is the Carol Morgan School. With a remarkable legacy, Carol Morgan School is constantly evolving. Carol Morgan School is a world- class international school with more than 85 years of rich history which is proud to host over 1,200 students representing more than 38 countries. The school’s learning community strives to educate leaders of a multicultural, global society. History and Metamorphosis It all began in the autumn of 1933, when Mrs. Carol Morgan and her missionary husband Barney Morgan were confronted with the task of providing an English Language/American curriculum education for their children in Santo Domingo. Since this need could not be met in the Dominican Republic at that time, Carol Morgan was determined to start her own school. From the inception of the school, the guiding principle was to bring children together for companionship, competition, and a systematic education. Her school was ﬁrst called The Little School or the Santo Domingo Calvert School (from the Calvert Curriculum system) and was originally housed in an abandoned Episcopal Chapel with Mrs. Morgan and two other women comprising the entire teaching staff. The school began with only ﬁve students and one room, as well as donated blackboards and supplies from the International Hospital and the Evangelical church, with each student being responsible for his or her own desk and chair. In 1949, Carol Morgan returned with her family to the United States. That same year, in appreciation of her tireless efforts on the school’s behalf, the name of the school was ofﬁcially changed to Carol Morgan School (CMS). Carol Morgan passed away in 1993. The growth of CMS during the ensuing years required expanded space with the school moving multiple times. However, in 1964, Carol Morgan School was fortunate to have the present site donated to the school. In addition to the land, the school received donated construction materials such as
  10. 10. bricks and cement from the U.S. Embassy through the American Ambassador. Since those initial days of the CMS current school site, signiﬁcant new construction, renovations, enhancements, and improvements have been made. Mission The Carol Morgan School is a private, secular, non-proﬁt, college- preparatory school that instills a passion for learning, builds character and inspires civic and social responsibility. Incorporating a rigorous, U.S. curriculum and advanced technology, CMS empowers students to become leaders of a multicultural, global society. The Carol Morgan School We are extremely proud of our entire CMS community for making our Distance Learning Plan a great success during these challenging times due to COVID-19 “ “
  11. 11. will maintain its lead as a world- class international school. Vision Founded in Integrity, Focused on Learning. Philosophy Committed to excellence in all that it does, the Carol Morgan School provides an outstanding standards- based academic program, within the framework of the best research- based educational practices and with a focus on continuous improvement. The varied international student body receives an immersive English language program. The philosophy and objectives of the school support a U.S. curriculum enhanced by the rich culture of the Dominican Republic. CMS welcomes families from all countries knowing that this association of students of different backgrounds and religions will help them develop a clear understanding of the global world in which they live. CMS programs stress the worth and dignity of all students and provide them the opportunities to progress intellectually, emotionally, socially, and physically to their greatest potential. CMS Essential 11: Proﬁle of a Graduate The school believes in a safe, supportive learning community in which challenges are met with respect, compassion and enthusiasm to foster achievement of potential
  12. 12. Nicolaas Mostert is the Head of School at CMS and has been the driving force in continuing the school’s legacy. He has 30 years of experience in education having served in various institutions around the world. “I am very proud and honored to be part of this amazing community of CMS Sharks for the past eight years and to be serving as Head of School for the past three year,” says Nicolaas. Another key component of the school's success is the Board of Directors, which is elected by the parent community. In accordance with the CMS philosophy and mission, the Board sets the policies which govern the school. It consists of eight voting members and four ex-ofﬁcio members. All members are current CMS parents with the exception of the Past Board President and the US Embassy Representative. and expand personal and collective excellence. CMS students acquire an academic foundation of required skills, knowledge and achievement that leads them to: • Be lifelong learners with global perspectives • Possess bilingual skills within the English and Spanish languages • Be aware and reﬂective of their varied strengths, demonstrating conﬁdence, motivation, and self-discipline • Be inquisitive, demonstrating critical and analytical thinking • Demonstrate multicultural sensitivity and respect for differences • Be “ﬁt for life” demonstrating physical, emotional, and social well-being • Demonstrate respect for our natural world and conservation of our global resources • Be innovative producers and informed consumers • Adapt to emerging technologies, ethically applying them to new and future settings • Demonstrate responsibility and sound judgment, making informed choices for personal CONTINUING THE LEGACY AND SUCCESS
  13. 13. balance and community improvement • Listen, lead, and work collaboratively to solve problems locally and globally Academic Curriculum CMS provides a U.S. Curriculum accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, as well as the College Board Advanced Placement courses for its High School students. Holistic Approach CMS strives to provide high quality education, technological innovation, and numerous options for elective and Advanced Placement courses. The school understands that all students learn in different ways and pace, providing differentiated instruction from Pre-Kinder through 12th grade to ensure the overall development of all students. CMS also has an Optimal Learning Center which provides learning support, accommodations, curriculum modiﬁcations and/or appropriate challenges for students that would beneﬁt from this program to keep moving forward. The school’s international community, which includes families and staff, promotes the understanding of being part of a global society. CMS students learn from different cultures and create lifelong friendships from all around the world. “We are fortunate to have an extensive campus in the city which provides our students the opportunity to learn beyond the classroom in a variety of outdoor learning spaces, and to explore within the safe grounds of our school surrounded by nature,” says the Head of School. Counselling for Overall Growth The Counseling team works alongside students, parents, and teachers to guarantee students take time to explore and learn from different domains outlined by the International Model for School Counseling: academic, personal/social, career, and global perspective. This program provides the opportunity for all students to strengthen their unique capabilities and enables them to participate as responsible citizens in a global society. In HS, students receive support with self-understanding, decision making, and relating to others, as well as with obtaining information about course selection, careers, further education (learning about top colleges and universities around the world), and with the college application process. Matter of Pride CMS has been recognized for being innovative, having a strong Technology program which has received several merits in local and international robotics competitions such as FIRST Lego League and FIRST Robotics Competition, winning prestigious awards. The school’s Fine Arts program provides knowledge, skills, and attributes for students to experience and learn. From Pre- Kinder through 12th grade, students have the opportunity to discover instrumental and vocal music, visual arts, dance, and theater. The program offers a variety of performances and showcases as well as local and international trips to various exhibitions and inter-collegiate festivals. The school band and choir programs have received a special recognition from the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Carol Morgan School has demonstrated strong adaptability while continuing to offer high quality education. “We are extremely proud of our entire CMS community for making our Distance Learning Plan a great success during these challenging times due to COVID-19,” says the Head of School. Looking Ahead The school has just completed its Strategic Plan for the next 3 to 5 years and it will continue to provide a high quality educational program based on academic excellence and a transformative student experience for its diverse student community. The school is also in the ﬁnal stages of the next 15 to 20-year facilities master plan. The purpose of the master plan is to ensure that the campus and facilities are designed, built and improved with the students and community interests and needs in mind. Creating a harmonious, future oriented, versatile, safe, sustainable, operationally efﬁcient and integrated environment that focuses on what is best for our students and their learning experiences at Carol Morgan School. T R
  14. 14. covered with heavy green rain forests, clear water, and people settled there from literally all over the world. However, a lesser-known fact about the Caribbean Islands is that it is a perfect place for students who have high ambitions and want to excel in academics. Studying in the Caribbean Islands is indeed heaven for students from across the world because it is a place of beauty. Since the population is less, these islands provide all the necessary means that students require to excel in their academics. Whether it is studying for a bachelor’s degree O n the mention of the word the Caribbean, the ﬁrst image that comes to our mind is of Johnny Depp’s famous movie franchise, The Pirates of the Caribbean. It is no doubt that Caribbean Islands are a perfect place for holidays with beautiful calm beaches, high mountains The Caribbean Islands as a Haven of Academic Excellence November 2021 | 18 | www.theknowledgereview.com
  15. 15. Edutalk November 2021 | 19 | www.theknowledgereview.com
  16. 16. or opting for a master's degree in a specialized ﬁeld, whatever the student needs the Caribbean Islands will provide it. Especially the medical colleges are quite famous in the world for the quality education that it provides to the students. Let’s see what makes the Caribbean Islands a haven for students to excel in their academics: Studying at the Heart of Nature The Caribbean Islands have a rich diversity with beautiful beaches, evergreen rain forests, valleys, rivers, etc. making it a perfect place for everyone. Students often have high pressure when it comes to studying, so rather than always being locked in a room, and studying, Caribbean Islands oﬀer the students a place to study in a very soothing environment. The Caribbean Islands have a very rich history and have always been at the focus of the world, allowing it to have architectural beauty where the world resides. The Caribbean Islands are blessed with books, architecture, nature, and culture so rich that focus more on practical knowledge than theoretical knowledge. World-Class Medical Colleges The Caribbean Islands are quite famous for their world-class medical colleges that fulﬁll the expectations of any medical student. Many colleges of the Caribbean Islands are internationally recognized by the top universities of the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Along with that, the teaching techniques are based on practice rather than just academic knowledge. The liberty that these colleges provide is early access to practice, allowing the students to experience everything ﬁrst-hand. The population of many Caribbean Islands is very low and the student intake despite being high in the colleges is low compared to medical colleges based in the UK or the US. This drops the student-teacher ratio, allowing the teachers to focus on the students individually, which allow the students to excel. However, the student-teacher ratio is least in the medical college, it is also low in other colleges that provide other specialization courses. Less Expensive and Aﬀordable Living With the beautiful nature and having good colleges, one might think that studying in the Caribbean Islands would be expensive. Well, the scenario is quite opposite to what it seems from the outside. In the Caribbean Islands, diﬀerent islands constitute diﬀerent countries. Accordingly, the population of each island is low. This indicates that for the growth of the nation, each island requires signiﬁcant foreign investment. This has resulted in making the tuition fees and college fees less expensive. On average, studying in the Caribbean Islands is less expensive than studying in the United States of America. Apart from that, the locals of the islands are friendly and accepting in nature. The easy availability of food drops the living costs making it aﬀordable for most of the students, who wish to study in the exotic nature of the Caribbean Islands. The crime rates on these islands are relatively very low and at some places, the crime rate is virtually zero. This makes the Caribbean Islands, a haven for students providing them a perfect environment and exposure to study and excel in their academics. Easy Selection Process Most countries around the world have a selection process that is based on marks or the grades that the students get from an examination. Most of the universities consider only one criterion for selection of many students. However, the selection process of almost all the universities in the Caribbean Islands does not focus on just one particular aspect of the student’s academic journey. However, having good marks in academics can make the student eligible for scholarships. The Right Exposure Students have a growing mind which grasps whatever comes in their way. The Caribbean Islands make this a perfect place for students to not only excel in academics but also learn about a diﬀerent culture and know diﬀerent people. Most of the inhabitants of the Caribbean Islands speak English, but other than that Spanish and French are the languages that are most common on the islands. Also, exploring diﬀerent Caribbean countries is cheap as they are mostly interconnected with each other through waterways. The universities provide the students a perfect environment to excel in their academics and nature along with a rich culture that allows students to grow and expose themselves to the world. With everything falling into a perfect piece, the safety, exposure, and nature make the Caribbean Islands a haven for academic excellence. November 2021 | 20 | www.theknowledgereview.com - Ashlesh Khadse
  17. 17. ducation consultancies help Estudents analyze their potential and feed them with the most reliable information to realize their dreams of studying in the university of their choice. The choice of universities is not limited to borders and continents anymore. Students from the very east of China travel to study in the elite universities of the far west and vice- versa, and education consultancies make these transitions smooth. Education consultancies are equipped with several years of expertise and an ample amount of relevant information to guide their students for the best practices in education. Dream University A dream university for a student could be anything from an average university to one of the world’s highest-ranked universities. Each student is unique and has a certain level of academic capability along with other skills. So, a student must select the university that resonates with their academics, personality, and long-term goals. Students sometimes lack the understanding of the importance of selecting the university that is the best for them. Education consultancies analyze a student’s personality, inclinations, potential, and skills to provide them with the advice that best suits their goals. Beyond Country Borders People are more than willing to cross country borders for better education and lucrative prospects. Willingness, however, is not enough to fulﬁl this aspiration. Getting selected in one’s dream university takes hard work, determination, and a whole lot of paperwork, and this is where the consultancies help to make the process smooth. It is exhausting for students to get all the paper works done to perfection when they already have their plates full with challenging selection criteria and high academic cut-oﬀs. The highly skilled team at the consultancies takes responsibility for all the formalities and paperwork and sorts everything out for the students. Travelling to a foreign country for higher education needs meticulous planning, and a good education consultant can help you do exactly that. Scholarships and Financial Aid More often than not, students need ﬁnancial assistance to study abroad. The education consultancies play a key role in helping students get the ﬁnancial aid they need. The students are not always aware of the types of scholarships they are eligible for. The rigorous research that goes into ﬁnding out every small detail may take a toll on students leading them to give up halfway. Education consultancies’ role as an agent for various universities comes in handy while applying for scholarships. As agents, the consultancies get updates on the types of scholarships the universities are oﬀering. They further have access to the crucial information required to meet the eligibility criteria for the scholarships. Getting a scholarship lifts oﬀ the ﬁnancial burden on the students, and they can continue smoothly with their studies. Role of an Agent Education consultancies partner with several universities and play the role of an agent for both the students and the university. As agents, they must look out for the best interest of both students and the university. This implies that both the student and the university get the best out of one another. Similarly, the consultancies must stand out among their contemporaries, pushing them to work harder and render top-notch service to the students. Education consultancy is a thriving service industry that Howare Consultancies Helping People get Selected in their Dream Universities? November 2021 | 22 | www.theknowledgereview.com
  18. 18. ﬂourishes further when the students’ dream of getting selected in their dream university is fulﬁlled. Hence, the consultancies are always working towards achieving that. More than an Agent The role of a consultancy is not simply restricted to helping students get selected in their dream University. They provide support to the students in every step of the way throughout their educational journey. International students need assistance in ﬁnding the right accommodation to ﬁt their needs and various other support services. The majority of the international students work part-time to support their ﬁnancial needs. Thus, a good consultancy ensures they do everything in their capacity to make the life of the student convenient in a foreign land. In case of any adversities, the students can always rely on their consultancy to help them. To conclude, numerous education consultancies are running and thriving worldwide due to the exceptional service they provide to their students. Quality education is key to a successful future, and with globalization, each individual can dream of a bigger and better university to study at. These dreams need a solid backup, and that is where the education consultancies come in. Yes, an individual may not always need a consultant, but when there is an option for a hassle-free and smooth way, why not? Education consultancies have helped thousands of students realize their dreams of studying in the university of their choice and will continue to do so. If you are looking for an education consultancy that will help you every step of the way in your education journey, then contact us at Expert Education and Visa Services. About the author Badri Aryal is the founder and director of Expert Education and Visa Services. He came to Australia as an international student in 1996. He completed his Diploma of IT from TAFE NSW and Bachelor of IT course from Central Queensland University. Upon completion of his studies, Mr. Badri started working in the IT ﬁeld. Whenever he and his business partner met, they discussed their struggles and the diﬃculties they had to face when coming to Australia as a student. To share their learning experiences and assist international students in settling in Australia, they incorporated Expert Education and Visa Services in 2003. November 2021 | 23 | www.theknowledgereview.com
  19. 19. Fortunately, fun and studies happily coexist alongside beaches. The main reason behind most of the students who enrolled themselves at the university does not require any extra time in learning a foreign language before initiating their studies. Populated for 6,000 years, these islands are a blend of diﬀerent languages like English, Spanish, French, and many of the Dutch-speaking nations. But the Caribbean holds its prestigious own Creole culture which includes more than six Creole languages, including Papiamento, Sranan, and Patios. The education and studies are akin to those institutes in the US. Students have an option to choose two-year community colleges with an allocation of a transfer to another institution for further study. Technical schools are oﬀering associate degrees and vocational courses. Traditional four- S tudying in the Caribbean Islands is like studying in heaven or paradise. Imagine a college between a collection of beautiful tropical islands, with miles of turquoise sea and plenty of biodiversity with lush green valleys and mountains with certain breath-taking views of the beach and tranquil water. Imagine studying in such beautiful surroundings with the addition of glorious and vintage architecture. Educationin the The Changing Scenario of Caribbean Islands “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” -Benjamin Franklin. November 2021 | 24 | www.theknowledgereview.com
  20. 20. Focal Point November 2021 | 25 | www.theknowledgereview.com
  21. 21. year colleges and research-oriented universities are presenting bachelor’s degree and postgraduate studies with specialization subjects. Postgraduate institutions present both professional and research degrees in alternative subjects and several private medical schools located in the region, providing the students with an opportunity to qualify as an MD or practise a career aﬃliated with health care. Caribbean medical schools are cheap and aﬀordable in comparison to those in Europe and the American regions and have a high-proﬁle recognition. This becomes an important factor and the main reason for so many international students in large numbers to pursue their studies in medical and other related courses with an option of scholarship which includes university fees and other services within related courses. There are several scholarship options available with plenty of advantages for the students. Studying in the Caribbean means that you can often ﬁnd yourself running through the days on the beach and in its turquoise clear waters. From the renowned Punta Cana coastline in the Dominican Republic to Playa Paraiso in Cuba, it is no wonder that the Caribbean beaches are a popular gathering for students and locals alike. Feeling active? Enjoy the time on a jet- ski with your friend or go scuba diving amongst one of the Caribbean's beautiful coral reefs. If fatigue kicks in, you can look forward to bolstering friendships while chilling on the shimmering sandy beaches and dining by the beach with the wind ﬂowing through your hair. The government of these Caribbean nations have also concentrated and mostly focused on this upcoming aspect of educational tourism which has seen a signiﬁcant improvement in their development index and national economic expansion. An additional reason for studying in the Caribbean is such an appealing choice for US students due to the lack of a language hindrance and is diﬀerent to regions such as Mexico, Central and South America, and certain parts of French-speaking Canada as most of the Caribbean Islands use English as their primary language. Just like these English-speaking islands, Spanish is spoken in Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic whereas French is spoken on a number of islands such as Haiti, Saint Martin, French Guiana, and Guadeloupe. Thus, travelling to nearby islands throughout your time abroad will provide you with a wide-ranging continuum of diversity to experience and admire. In the past few years, the Caribbean Islands have presented a swift and rapid development for its colleges with a record of impeccably signiﬁcant regard for the medical education system. Some top-notch universities and medical schools of learning in the Caribbean are oﬀering quality education following the American or British (at some places) type of the education system with prominence and consideration for its increasing foreign student’s society. Pursuing MD (Doctor of Medicine) in the Caribbean oﬀers you numerous opportunities to establish yourself as an experienced doctor. This destination had frequently oﬀered immense pleasure to the students while studying for their academic dreams. The Caribbean Islands have an option for medical schools which are Regional and Oﬀshore. The regional medical universities prepare the medical students to practice in the country, where the school was established. Though oﬀshore medical universities of the Caribbean Islands prepare their students from countries like the U.S and Canada and a few emerging countries such as India, Brazil and Nigeria, the students plan to return home for placement or clinical procedures after their graduation. They can progressively practice their medical career in their home countries afterwards, as it is easily possible by pursuing MD from the Caribbean Universities by clearing the tests like MCI screening or FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) proﬁciently after the degree accomplishment. The degrees which are oﬀered in the Medical Universities of the Caribbean, are certiﬁed and registered by the World Directory of Medical Schools. After becoming the MD (Physician) from the Caribbean, which is equivalent to any MBBS qualiﬁcation in most of the countries, people can start practising in the Caribbean Islands as well. One can pursue post- graduation studies from the Caribbean Universities and look forward to settling in the Caribbean Islands itself and this career path is chosen by many former. There are great future prospects in the Caribbean and few in abroad as well. Such impeccable developments are receiving successful feedback by changing the educational scenario in Caribbean Islands. November 2021 | 26 | www.theknowledgereview.com - Abhishek Joshi

×