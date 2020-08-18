Successfully reported this slideshow.
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 1 หนวยที่ 9 คลื่นกล คลื่นเปนปร...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 2 2. สวนประกอบของคลื่น 1. สันคล...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 3 เดี๋ยวเพื่อนๆ ลองตอบคําถาม เพื...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 4 4. อัตราเร็วคลื่น (wave speed)...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 5 ตัวอยางที่ 2 เชือกที่ยาวมาก แ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 6 แบบฝกหัดที่ 1.2 เรื่อง อัตราเ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 7 4. แหลงกําเนิดคลื่นใหคลื่นคว...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 8 5. การบอกตําแหนงการเคลื่อนที่...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 9 5.3 ความตางเฟส หมายถึง จุด 2 ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 10 ตัวอยางที่ 6 คลื่นผิวน้ําตอ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 11 ตัวอยางที่ 7 มีคลื่นดล 2 คลื...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 12 คําถามตรวจสอบความเขาใจ 9.1 1...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 13 คําถามตรวจสอบความเขาใจ 9.2 1...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 14 2. พิจารณาคลื่นรูปไซนดานลา...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 15 4. สันคลื่นกับทองคลื่นที่อยู...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 16 2. พิจารณาคลื่นดล 2 คลื่นที่เ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 17 6.สมบัติของคลื่น สมบัติของคลื...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 18 รูปที่ 2 การสะทอนที่จุดตรึงแ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 19 1.2 การสะทอนของคลื่นผิวน้ํา ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 20 กฎการสะทอนอาจสรุปไดวา… 1. ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 21 2.การหักเหของคลื่น (Refractio...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 22 จากสมการ สรุปเปนกฎการหักเหได...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 23 มุมวิกฤตและการสะทอนกลับหมด เ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 24 ใหนักเรียนศึกษากรณีตัวอยางต...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 25 ตัวอยางที่ 13 ถาอัตราเร็วขอ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 26 1. การแทรกสอดแบบเสริม( constr...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 27 จากภาพที่ 2 เราจะเห็นวาถาเร...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 28 ตัวอยางที่ 15 แหลงกําเนิดอา...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 29 แบบฝกหัด 1.3 เรื่อง การแทรกส...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 30 4. การเลี้ยวเบนของคลื่น (Diff...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 31 1. การเลี้ยวเบนของคลื่นน้ําผ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 32 สรุปสูตรการเลี้ยวเบนของคลื่น ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 33 ตัวอยางที่ 18 ชองแคบคูอยู...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 34 2. ชองเดี่ยวกวาง 4 cm จะตอ...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 35 ลักษณะของคลื่นนิ่งที่เกิดขึ้น...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 36 การสั่นพอง (Resonance) 1. กา...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 37 (2) การหาความถี่ของคลื่นนิ่งข...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 38 ตัวอยางที่ 23 เชือกเบาเสนหน...
เอกสารประกอบการเรียน รายวิชาฟิสิกส์เพิมเติม 3 เรือง คลืนกล ครูสุนันทา เอี่ยมประเสริฐ หนา 39 3. คลื่นนิ่งมีระยะหางของบัพท...
