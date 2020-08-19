Quizzes measure your ability to solve problems creatively

Successfully reported this slideshow.
แบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว สาหรับนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึก...
แบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์หลังเรียน เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว จงแสดงวิธีทาต่อไป...
ขั้นที่ 3 ขั้นปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหา คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนตัดสินใจเลือกวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพที่สุด มาเขียนแสดงวิธีทา ...
ข้อที่ 2 สวนสัตว์น่ารู้ จาหน่ายบัตรเข้าชมสวนสัตว์2 แบบ คือบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่และบัตร เข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก โดยบัตรเข้าชมสาห...
ขั้นที่ 3 ขั้นปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหา คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนตัดสินใจเลือกวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพที่สุด มาเขียนแสดงวิธีทา ...
เฉลยแบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์หลังเรียน เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว เฉลยคาตอบข้อท...
  1. 1. แบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว สาหรับนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 คาชี้แจง 1. แบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ฉบับนี้ผู้สอนสร้างขึ้นโดย เป็นข้อคาถามที่มุ่งวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาทั้ง 3 ด้าน คือ 1.1 ความคิดคล่อง 1.2 ความคิดยืดหยุ่น 1.3 ความคิดริเริ่ม 2. แบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์ฉบับนี้ เป็นแบบทดสอบที่ เน้นให้นักเรียนเขียนคาตอบได้อย่างอิสระเท่าที่นักเรียนสามารถจะตอบได้ 3. เวลาในการทาแบบทดสอบจานวน 3 ข้อ มีคะแนนข้อละ 10 คะแนน ใช้เวลา 50 นาที 4. ให้นักเรียนเขียนชื่อ-สกุล และห้องลงในกระดาษคาตอบให้ชัดเจน 5. ถ้ากระดาษคาตอบไม่พอให้นักเรียนขอเพิ่มเติมได้อีก 6. ให้นักเรียนทาแบบทดสอบให้ครบทุกข้อ 7. หากมีปัญหาใดๆโปรดสอบถามครูคุมสอบ 8. ขอขอบคุณในความร่วมมือ
  2. 2. แบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์หลังเรียน เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว จงแสดงวิธีทาต่อไปนี้ ข้อที่ 1 ปี 2560 จานวนลูกหมูต่อจานวนลูกเป็ดของฟาร์มแห่งหนึ่งเท่ากับ 4 : 7 และจานวนลูกเป็ด มากกว่าจานวนลูกหมู 690 ตัว ปี 2561 ทางฟาร์มได้ขายลูกเป็ดไป 110 ตัว และซื้อลูกหมูมาจานวน หนึ่ง ทาให้ในปีนี้จานวนลูกหมูในฟาร์มมี 40% ของจานวนลูกหมูและลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด จงหาว่าฟาร์ม แห่งนี้ซื้อลูกหมูในปี 2561 กี่ตัว ขั้นที่ 1 การทาความเข้าใจปัญหา (วิเคราะห์โจทย์ปัญหา) สิ่งที่โจทย์ให้หา .................................................................................................................................. เงื่อนไขที่โจทย์กาหนด........................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 2 ขั้นค้นหายุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างหลากหลาย คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนนาเสนอแนวทาง/วิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างคร่าวๆให้ได้มากแบบที่สุด โดยระบุว่า วิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่ใช้จัดเป็นยุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาใด ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................................................
  3. 3. ขั้นที่ 3 ขั้นปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหา คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนตัดสินใจเลือกวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพที่สุด มาเขียนแสดงวิธีทา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 4 ขั้นตรวจสอบการแก้ปัญหาและคาตอบ คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนแสดงการตรวจสอบคาตอบที่ได้ว่าถูกต้องหรือไม่ และตอบที่โจทย์ให้หา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................................................
  4. 4. ข้อที่ 2 สวนสัตว์น่ารู้ จาหน่ายบัตรเข้าชมสวนสัตว์2 แบบ คือบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่และบัตร เข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก โดยบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ ราคาใบละ 200 บาท และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก ราคาใบละ 50 บาท ถ้ามีคนเข้าชมสวนสัตว์จานวน 600 คนและขายบัตรเข้าชมได้เงินทั้งสิ้น 60,000 บาท จงหาจานวนบัตรเข้าชมสวนสัตว์ของผู้ใหญ่และเด็ก ขั้นที่ 1 การทาความเข้าใจปัญหา (วิเคราะห์โจทย์ปัญหา) สิ่งที่โจทย์ให้หา .................................................................................................................................. เงื่อนไขที่โจทย์กาหนด........................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 2 ขั้นค้นหายุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างหลากหลาย คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนนาเสนอแนวทาง/วิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างคร่าวๆให้ได้มากแบบที่สุด โดยระบุว่า วิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่ใช้จัดเป็นยุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาใด ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................................................
  5. 5. ขั้นที่ 3 ขั้นปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหา คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนตัดสินใจเลือกวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพที่สุด มาเขียนแสดงวิธีทา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 4 ขั้นตรวจสอบการแก้ปัญหาและคาตอบ คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนแสดงการตรวจสอบคาตอบที่ได้ว่าถูกต้องหรือไม่ และตอบที่โจทย์ให้หา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. .............................................................................................................................................................
  6. 6. เฉลยแบบทดสอบวัดความสามารถในการแก้ปัญหาอย่างสร้างสรรค์หลังเรียน เรื่อง การประยุกต์ของสมการเชิงเส้นตัวแปรเดียว เฉลยคาตอบข้อที่ 1 ขั้นที่ 1 การทาความเข้าใจปัญหา (วิเคราะห์โจทย์ปัญหา) สิ่งที่โจทย์ให้หา .................................................................................................................................. เงื่อนไขที่โจทย์กาหนด........................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 2 ขั้นค้นหายุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างหลากหลาย คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนนาเสนอแนวทาง/วิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างคร่าวๆใ ห้ได้มากแบบที่สุด โดยระบุ ว่าวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่ใช้จัดเป็นยุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาใด ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 3 ขั้นปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหา คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนตัดสินใจเลือกวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพที่สุด มาเขียนแสดงวิธีทา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. จานวนลูกหมูที่ฟาร์มซื้อในปี 2561 1. ปี 2560 จานวนลูกหมูต่อจานวนลูกเป็ดของฟาร์มแห่งหนึ่งเท่ากับ 4 : 7 และจานวนลูกเป็ดมากกว่าจานวนลูกหมู 690 ตัว 2. ปี 2561 ทางฟาร์มได้ขายลูกเป็ดไป 110 ตัว และซื้อลูกหมูมาจานวนหนึ่ง ทาให้ในปีนี้จานวนลูกหมูในฟาร์มมี 40% ของจานวนลูกหมูและลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด แนวการตอบ พิจารณาจากแนวทาง/วิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างคร่าวๆอย่างคร่าวๆที่นักเรียน นามาแสดงได้แก่ การเขียนสมการตัวแปรเดียว/สองตัวแปร การคาดเดาและตรวจสอบ การสร้างตาราง การวาดภาพ การทางานย้อนกลับและการเทียบบัญญัติไตรยางค์เป็นต้น ตัวอย่างการเขียนโดยใช้วิธีการแก้ปัญหาแบบต่างๆ 1. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยใช้การคาดเดาและตรวจสอบ ทาการสุ่มจานวนลูกหมูและจานวนลูกเป็ดในปี 2560 โดยสุ่มให้จานวนลูกเป็ดมากกว่าจานวน ลูกหมู 690 ตัว และอัตราส่วนของจานวนลูกหมูต่อจานวนลูกเป็ดเป็น 4 : 7 ดังนี้
จานวนลูกหมู จานวนลูกเป็ด จานวนลูกหมูต่อจานวนลูกเป็ดเป็น 4 : 7 ใช่/ไม่ใช่ 800 1,490 80 : 149 ไม่ใช่ 850 1,540 85 : 154 ไม่ใช่ 900 1,590 30 : 53 ไม่ใช่ 920 1,610 4 : 7 ใช่ จากตารางจะได้ว่าในปี 2560 มีจานวนลูกหมู 920 ตัว และจานวนลูกเป็น 1,610 ตัว ในปี 2561 ขายลูกเป็ดไป 110 ตัว จะเหลือจานวนลูกเป็ด 1,690 – 110 = 1,500 ตัว จากนั้นทดลองสุ่มจานวนลูกหมูที่ซื้อมาเพิ่ม ที่ทาให้มีจานวนลูกหมูในฟาร์มเป็น 40% ของจานวน ลูกหมูและลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด ดังนี้ จานวนลูกหมูที่ ซื้อมาเพิ่ม จานวนลูก หมูทั้งหมด จานวนลูกหมูและ ลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด คิดเป็นจานวนลูกหมู ร้อยละ ถูกต้องตาม เงื่อนไข 50 970 2470 970 100 2470  = 39.27 ไม่ถูกต้อง 60 980 2480 980 100 2480  = 39.52 ไม่ถูกต้อง 70 990 2490 990 100 2490  = 39.76 ไม่ถูกต้อง 80 1000 2500 1000 100 2500  = 40.00 ถูกต้อง จะได้ว่า จานวนลูกหมูที่ฟาร์มซื้อในปี 2561 มี 80 ตัว 2. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยการแก้สมการ กาหนดให้ในปี 2560 มีจานวนลูกหมู x ตัว และมีจานวนลูกเป็ด x + 690 ตัว เนื่องจาก จานวนลูกหมูต่อจานวนลูกเป็ดเท่ากับ 4 : 7 จะสามารถเขียนสมการได้เป็น x 4=x 690 7+ 7x= 4(x 690)+ 7x= 4x 2760+ 7x 4x= 2760− 3x= 2760 2760x= 3
80 ตัว ในปี 2561 ขายลูกเป็ดไป 110 ตัว จะเหลือจานวนลูกเป็ด 1,690 – 110 = 1,500 ตัว กาหนดให้ y แทนจานวนลูกหมูที่ซื้อมาเพิ่ม จะได้ว่ามีจานวนลูกหมู 920 + y ตัว เนื่องจากจานวนลูกหมูในฟาร์มมี 40% ของจานวนลูกหมูและลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด จะสามารถเขียนสมการได้เป็น 5(920 y) = 2(2420 y)+ + 4600 5y = 4840 2y+ + 3y = 240 y = 80 จะได้ว่า จานวนลูกหมูที่ฟาร์มซื้อในปี 2561 มี 80 ตัว 3. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยการวาดภาพ กาหนดให้ แทนจานวนสัตว์หนึ่งส่วน เนื่องจาก ในปี 2560 จานวนลูกหมูต่อจานวนลูกเป็ดของฟาร์มแห่งหนึ่งเท่ากับ 4 : 7 สามารถ เขียนในรูปแผนภาพ ได้ดังนี้ จานวนลูกหมู จานวนลูกเป็ด และจานวนลูกเป็ดมากกว่าจานวนลูกหมู 690 ตัว จากภาพจะได้ว่า แทนจานวนลูกหมู 690 ตัว แสดงว่า หนึ่งส่วนแทนจานวนสัตว์ 230 ตัว นั่นคือ จานวนลูกหมูเท่ากับ 4 = 4(230) = 920 ตัว จานวนลูกเป็ดเท่ากับ 7 = 7(230) = 1,610 ตัว ในปี 2561 ซื้อหมูมาเพิ่ม y ตัว จะมีหมูทั้งหมด 920 + y ตัว และ ขายลูกเป็ดไป 110 ตัว จะเหลือจานวนลูกเป็ด 1,690 – 110 = 1,500 ตัว เนื่องจากจานวนลูกหมูในฟาร์มมี 40% ของจานวนลูกหมูและลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด จะสามารถเขียนสมการได้เป็น 5(920 y) = 2(2420 y)+ + 4600 5y = 4840 2y+ + 3y = 240 920 y 40=1500 920 y 100 + + + 920 y 40=1500 920 y 100 + + +
คิดเป็น 690 ตัว 4 ส่วน คิดเป็น = 920 ตัว 7 ส่วน คิดเป็น = 1,610 ตัว ในปี 2561 จานวนลูกหมูในฟาร์มมี 40% ของจานวนลูกหมูและลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด หลังจากขายลูก เป็ดไป 110 ตัว และซื้อลูกหมูมาจานวนหนึ่ง จะได้ว่า มีจานวนลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด 60% คิดเป็นจานวนลูกเป็ด 1,690 – 110 = 1,500 ตัว 60 ส่วน คิดเป็น 1500 ตัว 40 ส่วน คิดเป็น = 1,000 ตัว จะได้ว่า ในปี 2561 ซึ้อลูกหมูมาเพิ่ม 1000 – 920 = 80 ตัว 5. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยการทางานย้อนกลับ สมมติให้มีลูกหมูและลูกเป็ดทั้งหมด x ตัว และ y แทนจานวนลูกหมูที่ซื้อมาเพิ่ม จะได้ว่า มีลูกหมูจานวน 4 x10 ตัวและมีลูกเป็ดจานวน 6 x10 ตัว และเขียนสมการได้เป็น 6 x 11010 7=4 4x y10 + − ( ) ( )6 44 x 110 = 7 x y10 10 +  − 2 x 7y = 4405 − ________(1) เนื่องจากจานวนลูกเป็ดมากกว่าจานวนลูกหมู 690 ตัว จะได้ว่า ( ) ( )6 4x 110 x y = 69010 10+ − − 1x y= 5805 + ________(2) 690 43  690 73  1500 4060  2824 x 440 = x 7y10 10+ −
  10. 10. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 4 ขั้นตรวจสอบการแก้ปัญหาและคาตอบ คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนแสดงการตรวจสอบคาตอบที่ได้ว่าถูกต้องหรือไม่ และตอบที่โจทย์ให้หา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. เฉลยคาตอบข้อที่ 2 ขั้นที่ 1 การทาความเข้าใจปัญหา (วิเคราะห์โจทย์ปัญหา) สิ่งที่โจทย์ให้หา .................................................................................................................................. เงื่อนไขที่โจทย์กาหนด........................................................................................................................ ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 2 ขั้นค้นหายุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างหลากหลาย คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนนาเสนอแนวทาง/วิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างคร่าวๆใ ห้ได้มากแบบที่สุด โดยระบุ ว่าวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่ใช้จัดเป็นยุทธวิธีการแก้ปัญหาใด ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. แนวการตอบ จากการปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหาโดยใช้วิธีต่างๆ พบว่าได้คาตอบเหมือนกันแสดงว่าคาตอบที่ ได้ถูกต้อง ตอบ ในปี 2561 ฟาร์มซึ้อลูกหมูมาเพิ่ม 80 ตัว จานวนบัตรเข้าชมสวนสัตว์ของผู้ใหญ่และเด็กที่สวนสัตว์ได้จาหน่าย 1. บัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ ราคาใบละ 200 บาท และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับ เด็ก ราคาใบละ 50 บาท 2. มีคนเข้าชมสวนสัตว์จานวน 600 คนและขายบัตรเข้าชมได้เงินทั้งสิ้น 60,000 บาท นา (1) – 2(2) จะได้ 9y= 720− − y= 80 จะได้ว่า ในปี 2561 ซึ้อลูกหมูมาเพิ่ม 80 ตัว แนวการตอบ พิจารณาจากแนวทาง/วิธีการแก้ปัญหาอย่างคร่าวๆอย่างคร่าวๆที่นักเรียน นามาแสดงได้แก่ การวาดภาพ การสร้างตาราง การคาดเดาและตรวจสอบ การเขียนสมการ การทางานย้อนกลับ เป็นต้น
  11. 11. ขั้นที่ 3 ขั้นปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหา คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนตัดสินใจเลือกวิธีการแก้ปัญหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพที่สุด มาเขียนแสดงวิธีทา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. บัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ ราคาใบละ 200 บาท และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก ราคาใบละ 50 บาท ทดลองวาดภาพ จะได้ว่า จากภาพจะได้ว่าถ้าขายบัตรเข้าชม 6 คน ได้เงินจานวน 600 บาท นั่นคือ จะขายบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ 2 คน และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 4 คน นั่นคือ ถ้ามีคนเข้าชมสวนสัตว์จานวน 600 คน ขายบัตรเข้าชมได้เงินทั้งสิ้น 60,000 บาท ซึ่งจะได้ว่า จะขายบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ 2100 = 200 คน และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 4100 = 400 คน 2. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยใช้การคาดเดาและตรวจสอบ เนื่องจาก บัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่รวมกับบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็กรวม 600 ใบ เป็นเงิน 6000 บาท บัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ ราคาใบละ 200 บาท บัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก ราคาใบละ 50 บาท ถ้าซื้อบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ 600 ใบ จะเป็นเงินทั้งสิ้น 120,000 บาท ถ้าซื้อบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 600 ใบ จะเป็นเงินทั้งสิ้น 30,000 บาท เมื่อพิจารณาจะพบว่าต้องซื้อบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็กมากกว่าบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ เนื่องจากมีค่าใกล้เคียงกับ 6000 มากกว่า ทาการทดลองสุ่มดังนี้ ให้มีคนซื้อบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 350 ใบ และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ 250 ใบ จะเป็นเงินทั้งสิ้น 67,500 บาท ซึ่งมากเกินไป ทาการสุ่มใหม่อีกครั้งโดยเพิ่มจานวนบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก และลดจานวนบัตรเข้าชม สาหรับผู้ใหญ่ ดังนี้ ผู้ใหญ่ เด็ก
และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 400 ใบ 3. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยใช้การสร้างตาราง บัตรเข้าชม สาหรับเด็ก (ใบ) บัตรเข้าชม สาหรับ ผู้ใหญ่(ใบ) ค่าบัตรเข้า ชมสาหรับ เด็ก (บาท) ค่าบัตรเข้า ชมสาหรับ ผู้ใหญ่ (บาท) รวมค่าบัตร เข้าชมทั้งหมด (บาท) สอดคล้อง กับเงื่อนไข 300 300 15,000 60,000 75,000 ไม่สอดคล้อง 350 250 17,500 50,000 67,000 ไม่สอดคล้อง 400 200 20,000 40,000 60,000 สอดคล้อง จะได้ว่า บัตรเข้าชมสวนสัตว์ของผู้ใหญ่ 200 ใบ และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 400 ใบ 4. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยใช้การทางานย้อนกลับ ให้เงินที่ใช้ในการซื้อบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่เป็น m บาท ดังนั้นเงินที่ใช้ในการซื้อบัตร สาหรับเด็กเป็น 60000 – m บาท เนื่องจาก มีคนเข้าชมสวนสัตว์จานวน 600 คน บัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ ราคาใบละ 200 บาท และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก ราคาใบละ 50 บาท จะสามารถเขียนสมการได้เป็น m + 24000 – 4m = 120000 3m = 120000 m = 40000 จะได้ว่า จานวนบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ = ใบ และ จานวนบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก = ใบ จะได้ว่า จานวนบัตรเข้าชมสวนสัตว์ของผู้ใหญ่ 200 ใบ และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 400 ใบ 5. การแสดงวิธีการแก้ปัญหาโดยใช้การแก้สมการ ให้ x แทนจานวนบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ 600 – x แทนจานวนบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก จะสามารถเขียนสมการได้เป็น 200x + 50(600 – x) = 60000 200x + 30000 – 50x = 60000 60000 mm =600200 50 −+ 4000m = = 200200 200 60000 m 60000 40000 20000= = = 40050 50 50 − −
  13. 13. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ขั้นที่ 4 ขั้นตรวจสอบการแก้ปัญหาและคาตอบ คาชี้แจง ให้นักเรียนแสดงการตรวจสอบคาตอบที่ได้ว่าถูกต้องหรือไม่ และตอบที่โจทย์ให้หา ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. ............................................................................................................................................................. 150x = 20000 x = 200 จะได้ว่า มีบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับผู้ใหญ่ 200 ใบ และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 600 – 200 = 400 ใบ แนวการตอบ จากการปฏิบัติการแก้ปัญหาโดยใช้วิธีต่างๆ พบว่าได้คาตอบเหมือนกันแสดงว่าคาตอบที่ ได้ถูกต้อง ตอบ บัตรเข้าชมสวนสัตว์ของผู้ใหญ่ 200 ใบ และบัตรเข้าชมสาหรับเด็ก 400 ใบ

