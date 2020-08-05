Successfully reported this slideshow.
McClelland's Motivational Theory of Needs On Movie 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man' Presented By: Shubham Ahirwar
INTRODUCTION Manjhi - The Mountain Man is a 2015 Indian Biographical Film, Based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi. Manjhi, w...
DASHRATH MANJHI Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the "Mountain Man" is a legend who proved that ‘Nothing is Impossible ...
MCCLELLAND'S MOTIVATIONAL THEORY OF NEEDS
NEED FOR ACHIEVEMENT • From his unfortunate life experience, he worked day and night for 22 years and broke down the hill ...
NEED FOR AFFILIATION • People like Dashrath having high need for affiliation need harmonious life with other people and be...
NEED FOR POWER • A person's need for power can be one of two types - Personal and Institutional. • Those who need Personal...
LIFE LESSONS TO LEARN FROM DASHRATH MANJHI Life Learning Lessons Extreme Determi- nation Willing- ness For Sacrifice Inner...
CONT…. 1. Extreme Determination: The first and foremost lesson to be learned from Dashrath Manjhi is the extreme determina...
CONT…. 3. Inner Driven Attitude: One of the main secrets behind the success of any organization lies in the constant motiv...
CONT…. 5. A Purpose Bigger than Existence: Dashrath was a simple guy with simple expectations of his family and his life. ...
THANK YOU!
  1. 1. McClelland’s Motivational Theory of Needs On Movie ‘Manjhi: The Mountain Man’ Presented By: Shubham Ahirwar
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Manjhi - The Mountain Man is a 2015 Indian Biographical Film, Based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi. Manjhi, widely known as the "Mountain Man", was a poor labour in Gehlaur Village, near Gaya in Bihar, India, who carved a path 9.1 Meters (30 ft.) wide and 110 Meters (360 ft.) long through a hill 7.6 Meters (25 ft.) using only a Hammer and Chisel. The film is directed by Ketan Mehta, jointly produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and NFDC India.
  3. 3. DASHRATH MANJHI Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the "Mountain Man" is a legend who proved that ‘Nothing is Impossible to Achieve’. His life gives a moral lesson that a small man, who has No Money and No Power, can challenge a Mighty Mountain. Manjhi's firm determination to carve the huge mountain gives out a strong message that every hurdle can be crossed, if one has kept a firm eye on his goal. His 22 years of hard work became a success, as the road constructed by him is, now used by villagers.
  4. 4. MCCLELLAND’S MOTIVATIONAL THEORY OF NEEDS
  5. 5. NEED FOR ACHIEVEMENT • From his unfortunate life experience, he worked day and night for 22 years and broke down the hill and he challenged himself to breakdown the whole mountain alone, he set his one and only goal and start working on it by himself. He was focused about his work and had no fear of risk to accomplish his goal. • Finally, after 22 years he achieved his goal and got the name- ‘The Mountain Man’. • In 2011, Government officially named the road as “Dashrath Manjhi Path”.
  6. 6. NEED FOR AFFILIATION • People like Dashrath having high need for affiliation need harmonious life with other people and being accepted by other people in the society. • He decided to change the suffering of the villagers and his pregnant wife. It became a burning passion to create a short cut through the mountain to reduce the long and arduous journey. • His love for his wife made him do such a big thing which proves how much he respected his relationship with his wife. Also, he wanted a secured life too.
  7. 7. NEED FOR POWER • A person's need for power can be one of two types - Personal and Institutional. • Those who need Personal Power want to direct others, and this need often is perceived as undesirable. Persons who need Institutional Power want to organize the efforts of others to further the goals. • People with a high need for Institutional Power tend to be more effective than those with a high need for Personal Power. Manjhi had this Institutional Power within him as he had a specific goal to achieve.
  8. 8. LIFE LESSONS TO LEARN FROM DASHRATH MANJHI Life Learning Lessons Extreme Determi- nation Willing- ness For Sacrifice Inner Driven Attitude Transpa- rency in Objective Purpose Bigger than Existence
  9. 9. CONT…. 1. Extreme Determination: The first and foremost lesson to be learned from Dashrath Manjhi is the extreme determination; he has for achieving his objective. He recognizes this fact, that breaking a mountain without any assistance will be a gigantically difficult, but nevertheless, he remains on his goal. People of his village left him, he got nothing to eat and drink yet, and he remains firm in his desire and brings the best out of him. 2. Willingness for Sacrifice: Herein lies the great secret for success which Manjhi knows. He was ideally equipped with the fact that all big things grant sacrifice of the things we love. Nothing big ever attained without facing any hardships and he was willing to give everything. Even he keeps himself away from his love (his son and daughter), so that he can achieve his sole purpose, i.e., breaking the mountain.
  10. 10. CONT…. 3. Inner Driven Attitude: One of the main secrets behind the success of any organization lies in the constant motivation they got, for their goal or objective. Manjhi also have that, he was internally driven, and it’s something which we all should be, no matter what we want from our lives. Manjhi, make the love of his life, his unending motivational force to break the mountain. He didn’t even compare his own size from the mountain. He just keeps listen her voice in his head and follows his obsession of breaking the mountain without any stoppage. 4. Transparency in Objective: What is the first thing any person needs before attaining anything in life? It’s nothing but the goal which you want to achieve in your life. It’s nothing but the clarity in your objective. Manjhi saw a dream of breaking a mountain from between to create a road, and then he lingers tenaciously stanch for that. This simple thing contains a lot of weight for every single person in life.
  11. 11. CONT…. 5. A Purpose Bigger than Existence: Dashrath was a simple guy with simple expectations of his family and his life. But when, life brings him under such monotonous situation, he didn’t run from it, instead he decided to fight back with everything he got. He gives himself a purpose bigger than his existence. He decided to break the mountain for creating a path or villagers and stay firmly dedicated to it. He transforms the situation into his passion, his purpose and gives the major part of his life to it. He didn’t expect anything in return; neither did he fear of the consequences which he had to face in achieving his gigantic target. And now, he becomes one of the most prominent instances of fortitude, perseverance and self-sacrificing being in the whole world.
  12. 12. THANK YOU!

