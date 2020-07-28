Successfully reported this slideshow.
Effective communication for today's leader

This is a report of my course on the titled topic

Leadership & Management
Effective communication for today's leader

  1. 1. Behavior Yes No 1. I seek adequate blocks of time to engage in peaceful dialogue to solve conflicts in a productive way. X 2. I usually communicate clearly, directly, and respectfully with my bosses and/or directors. X 3. I usually communicate clearly, directly, and respectfully with my co-workers. X 4. I usually listen carefully and respectfully to understand my managers and/or directors. X 5. I usually listen carefully and respectfully so I can understand my co-workers. X 6. At work meetings, I try to listen carefully, with understanding and respect for all involved. X 7. I set aside periods of time to establish my goals and evaluate my performance. X 8. I dedicate sufficient time to establish goals and evaluate my collaborators’ performance. 9. If I need to bring a matter to a colleague’s attention, I do so in a clear, direct, respectful way. X 10. I give positive recognition to my colleagues well done activities to motivate them to keep improving. X Total number of answers 8 2 Questions for reflection: What positive behaviors could you identify in the way you communicate? In my day-to-day communication, I feel I’ve had the skills of empathy and assertiveness all this while, even if not so much right on point, the skills always helped me communicate well enough with others so that they actually listen to my words and follow them just as much. What behaviors of yours do you feel need improving?
  2. 2. Through the course, I’ve learned that there’s a habit of mine to taunt my subordinates while communicating but not overdoing it so much that it becomes toxic, and that is something that I personally thought, keeps the person in a state of realization and wouldn’t let them repeat the same, but here I learned that it is something that I need to work on How do you think your way of communicating affects people and results? The way of communication plays a big role in what the other person perceives from your message. If the tone or the speech of communication is not right, the message you want to give and the message that the receiver gets could be two totally different things and could lead to future blunders or a big communication gap and misunderstandings. Other than that, the lack of empathy and the use of sarcasm and other forms of taunts, directed towards someone makes the environments toxic for everyone and people start to run away from their responsibilities. What factors do you think influence the way you communicate with others? The biggest influencer of my way of communication with the other person is not the position of power of the individual, but the attitude of the person towards the topic of discussion and towards me. Once we get past these two barriers, then comes in the part where one should try to analyze the emotional state of the person and try to grasp each and every message and emotion that the person is radiating. Then comes the stage where there should be the checking of genuinity of the person’s words, followed by the suitable course of action. What conclusions can you make based on these observations that will allow you to improve your communication as a leader, both in the work environment and in your personal environment? After the completion of this course, there’s a big leap in my communication skills. In the past few days, I’m able to understand the emotions of people around me better and communicate in a much efficient manner, making it easier for me to deliver my messages and keeping everyone feeling more connected to me and my conversations. Behavior chosen for improvement The chosen behavior for improvement is of chasing goals without the evaluation of progress and reduction of use of sarcasm and taunting in the working environment. Action taken to improve the chosen behavior Better ways to instigate self-realization, such as empathetically connecting to the team to connect emotionally to the team and the organization.
  3. 3. Criteria Yes, it complies No, it doesn’t comply a. Includes a self-diagnosis table with the total number of responses and correct interpretation of the results. X b. Answers the 5 reflection questions. X c. Identifies the behavior chosen to improve. X d. Describes at least 3 actions to improve the chosen behavior. X e. The actions described are concrete and can be evaluated within a specific period of time. X

