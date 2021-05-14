Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JUAN TAMAD
Si Juan ay isang bata na alam lang gawin ay matulog. Siya ay makupad o ayaw kumilos sa mga ni nanais niyang gawin.Kaya bin...
Isang araw gusto ni Juan Tamad na kumain ng isang bayabas , ngunit sa sobrang tamad niya ay ayawniyang mapagod sa pagpitas...
Nagpasiya lamang siya na humiga sa ilalim ng puno na katapat ng bunga na bayabas.Ayon kay Juan ay hihintayin na lamang niy...
Nakita siya ng isang babae na ang ngalan ay Maria Masipag ito ay maganda at napakamasipag na babae na puro alam ay gawin a...
Sinabihan nya si Juan na wala siyang mapapala kung di nya iyon pipitasin. Si Juan ay nagandahan siya kay Maria at agad niy...
Napalapit siya dito pero ang mama ni Maria ay ayaw siya nito. Dapat muna daw ay magbago si Juan upang tanggapin sya ng mam...
Si Juan ay nagbabago na at nagulat ang kanyang mga magulang na siya ay talagang masipag na ngayon. Na dating Juan ay ang a...
At sinagot na siya ni Maria.
Pagkalipas ng ilang taon si JuanTamad ay binansagan na "JuanTama".
MORAL LESSON
AT DITO NAGTATAPOS ANG ATING KWENTO HANGGANG SA MULI……
Pptlegend zapata roan_lyn_t._12-emerald
Pptlegend zapata roan_lyn_t._12-emerald
Pptlegend zapata roan_lyn_t._12-emerald
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
32 views
May. 14, 2021

Pptlegend zapata roan_lyn_t._12-emerald

PPTLEGEND

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pptlegend zapata roan_lyn_t._12-emerald

  1. 1. JUAN TAMAD
  2. 2. Si Juan ay isang bata na alam lang gawin ay matulog. Siya ay makupad o ayaw kumilos sa mga ni nanais niyang gawin.Kaya binansagan siya ng kanyang ina na "Juan Tamad".
  3. 3. Isang araw gusto ni Juan Tamad na kumain ng isang bayabas , ngunit sa sobrang tamad niya ay ayawniyang mapagod sa pagpitas nito.At napansin niya na may mga bayabas na nahuhulog sa puno nito.
  4. 4. Nagpasiya lamang siya na humiga sa ilalim ng puno na katapat ng bunga na bayabas.Ayon kay Juan ay hihintayin na lamang niya itong mahulog sa kaniyang bibig.
  5. 5. Nakita siya ng isang babae na ang ngalan ay Maria Masipag ito ay maganda at napakamasipag na babae na puro alam ay gawin ang mga gawaing bahay.
  6. 6. Sinabihan nya si Juan na wala siyang mapapala kung di nya iyon pipitasin. Si Juan ay nagandahan siya kay Maria at agad niya itong sinunod.
  7. 7. Napalapit siya dito pero ang mama ni Maria ay ayaw siya nito. Dapat muna daw ay magbago si Juan upang tanggapin sya ng mama ni Maria.
  8. 8. Si Juan ay nagbabago na at nagulat ang kanyang mga magulang na siya ay talagang masipag na ngayon. Na dating Juan ay ang alam lang ay matulog kumain, pero ngayon ay gumgawa na sya ng mga gawaing bahay.
  9. 9. At sinagot na siya ni Maria.
  10. 10. Pagkalipas ng ilang taon si JuanTamad ay binansagan na "JuanTama".
  11. 11. MORAL LESSON
  12. 12. AT DITO NAGTATAPOS ANG ATING KWENTO HANGGANG SA MULI……

×