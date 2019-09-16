Successfully reported this slideshow.
IS FREE WILL REAL OR JUST AN ILLUSION? DISUSUN OLEH : RIZAL HARDIANSYAH
2 Kebebasan adalah salah satu tema yang sering muncul dalam sejarah filsafat. Setiap tradisi atau aliran filsafat memiliki...
KEBEBASAN FISIK KEBEBASAN PSIKOLOGI tidak adanya tekanan atau paksaan pada jasmaniah atau fisik.Artinya tidak adanya halan...
KEBEBASAN MORAL KEBEBASAN HORIZONTAL & KEBEBASAN VERTIKAL KEBEBASAN YANG TIDAK ADANYA PAKSAAN DARI MORAL MANUSIA Kebebasan...
5 Manusia dikatakan sebagai makhluk yang berkehendak bebas dan kemampuan untuk menentukan dirinya sendiri. Namun demikian ...
powerpoint filsafat tentang kebebasan manusia

powerpoin saya ini berisi tentang kebebasan setiap manusia itu berbeda dari satu individu dengan individu yang lainnya dan memiliki jenis yang berbeda juga

powerpoint filsafat tentang kebebasan manusia

  1. 1. IS FREE WILL REAL OR JUST AN ILLUSION? DISUSUN OLEH : RIZAL HARDIANSYAH
  2. 2. 2 Kebebasan adalah salah satu tema yang sering muncul dalam sejarah filsafat. Setiap tradisi atau aliran filsafat memiliki pemikiran filosofis masing-masing tentang kebebasan. Kebebasan juga menjadi salah satu hal yang diperjuangkan oleh banyak orang
  3. 3. KEBEBASAN FISIK KEBEBASAN PSIKOLOGI tidak adanya tekanan atau paksaan pada jasmaniah atau fisik.Artinya tidak adanya halangan atau rintangan-rintangan eksternal yang bersifat fisik atau material. ketiadaan paksaan secara psikologis. Orang dikatakan bebas secara psikologis jika ia mempunyai kemampuan untuk mengarahkan hidupnya. PEMBAHASAN beberapa jenis kebebasan yang di maksudkan manusia sebagai makhluk berakal dan ber naluri. Diantaranya adalah:
  4. 4. KEBEBASAN MORAL KEBEBASAN HORIZONTAL & KEBEBASAN VERTIKAL KEBEBASAN YANG TIDAK ADANYA PAKSAAN DARI MORAL MANUSIA Kebebasan yang ada dalam diri manusia memperlihatkan diri sebagai suatu kemampuan yang dengannya manusia membentuk diri secara moral. PEMBAHASAN
  5. 5. 5 Manusia dikatakan sebagai makhluk yang berkehendak bebas dan kemampuan untuk menentukan dirinya sendiri. Namun demikian harus diakui bahwa kebebasan manusia bukanlah sesuatu yang absolut. Melainkan, kebebasan manusia merupakan kebebasan yang bersituasi. Karena manusia adalah makhluk yang hidup di dalam dunia yang mempunyai hukum-hukumnya sendiri.

