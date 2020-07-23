1. menerapkan cara perawatan sistem kelistrikan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KURIKULUM 2013 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : _______________________________ Kelas / Semester : XI...
RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN Nama Sekolah : Bidang Keahlian : Teknologi dan Rekayasa Program Keahlian : Teknik Otomoti...
4.1.2 Memeriksa, menyetel serta memperbaiki perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan 4.1.3 Menginterpretasikan hasil pemerik...
Materi Prosedural Sederetan langkah yang sistematis dalam menerapkan prinsip  Mereparasi secara berkala sistem kelistrika...
pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan dengan pengalaman peserta didik dengan Materi sebelumnya,  Guru menyampaikan tatacara si...
berkala Pembuktian  Guru memberikan beberapa pertanyaan yang berkenaan tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan ken...
selanjutnya.  Siswa melakukan pembersihan peralatan, media dan ruangan. Disiplin  Guru mengarahkan siswa untuk berdo’a s...
Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Siswa mengamati dan memahami tayangan tentang Komponen komponen kelistr...
memberikan tanggapan terhadap presentasi kelompok mengenai Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Siswa meneri...
dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran.  Memberikan gambaran tentang manfaat mempelajari pelajaran yang akan dipelajari. ...
kelistrikan kendaraan ringan Pembuktian  Guru memberikan beberapa pertanyaan yang berkenaan tentang Fungsi kelistrikan ke...
sebelum selesai pembelajaran. Pembelajaran Keempat Tahap pemebelajaran Sintaks Model Pembelajaran Kegiatan Pembelajaran La...
 Siswa mengamati dan memahami tayangan tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan Identifikasi masalah  Gur...
 Siswa lain memberikan tanggapan terhadap presentasi kelompok mengenai Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan  ...
 Praktik/Performence  Fortofolio  Instrumen Penilaian : (terlampir) Remedial Bagi peserta didik yang belum memenuhi kri...
Catatan Kepala Sekolah ......................................................................................................
Lampiran Materi Pembelajaran Perawatan sistem kelistrikan  Menurut fungsi sistem penerangan dapat dibagi menjadi dua kegu...
 Terminal C : Ke lampu kontrol  Keuntungan dan kerugian flasher bimetal adalah: Keuntungan:  Bentuk lebih sederhana  h...
 Beban (lampu)  Penghantar kembali  Sakelar  Rangkaian menggunakan sekering berfungsi untuk:  Untuk mencegah hubungan...
 Kontrol kondisi karet dan kelonggaran pada engsel dan bantalan lengan penghapus !  Nosel pembasuh  Kontrol / stel arah...
5. Pasang bohlam halogen yang baru pastikan tepat pada dudukannya. Pasang kembali klip pengikat pada tempatnya. 6. Pasang ...
Lampiran Instrumen Penilaian A. ISTRUMEN PENILAIAN SIKAP - Penilaian Observasi Penilaian observasi berdasarkan pengamatan ...
• Peduli kepada sesama • Saling membantu dalam hal kebaikan • Saling menghargai/ toleran • Ramah dengan sesama. Rubrik pem...
 Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan Pemahaman (C2) kelengkapannya  Menjelaskan fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan,  M...
3. Jawaban : Fungsi relai  Untuk memperkecil rugi (kehilangan) tegangan pada rangkaian listrik SKOR MAKSIMUM 10 4. Jawaba...
ringan kendaraan ringan,  Memahami cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan.  Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendar...
b. 2 terminal c. 3 terminal d. 4 treminal e. 5 terminal 7. Pada coil dengan type external resistor terdapat tiga terminal ...
C. INSTRUMENPENILAIAN KETERAMPILAN Soal Praktek Nama Sekolah : Bidang Keahlian : Teknologi dan Rekayasa Program Keahlian :...
Bekerja dengan cukup teliti 75 - 84 Bekerja dengan kurang teliti 65 - 74 d. ketekunan dalam bekerja Bekerja dengan tekun 8...
 Bobot diisi dengan persentase setiap komponen. Besarnya persentase dari setiap komponen ditetapkan secara proposional se...
  1. 1. KURIKULUM 2013 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Nama Sekolah : _______________________________ Kelas / Semester : XI (Sebelas) / 1 Nama Guru : _______________________________ NIP / NIK : _______________________________
  2. 2. RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN Nama Sekolah : Bidang Keahlian : Teknologi dan Rekayasa Program Keahlian : Teknik Otomotif Kompetensi Keahlian : Teknik Kendaraan Ringan Otomotif (C3) Mata Pelajaran : Pemeliharaan Kelistrikan Kendaraan Ringan Kelas / Semester : XI / I Tahun Pelajaran : Jam Pelajaran : 32 JP (@ 45 Menit) A. KompetensiInti KI-3 (Pengetahuan) : Memahami, menerapkan, menganalisis, dan mengevaluasi tentang pengetahuan faktual, konseptual, operasional dasar, dan metakognitif sesuai dengan bidang dan lingkup kerja Teknik Kendaraan Ringan Otomotif. Pada tingkat teknis, spesifik, detil, dan kompleks, berkenaan dengan ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya, dan humaniora dalam konteks pengembangan potensi diri sebagai bagian dari keluarga, sekolah, dunia kerja, warga masyarakat nasional, regional, dan internasional KI-4 (Keterampilan) : Melaksanakan tugas spesifik dengan menggunakan alat, informasi, dan prosedur kerja yang lazim dilakukan serta memecahkan masalah sesuai dengan bidang kerja Teknik Kendaraan Ringan Otomotif. Menampilkan kinerja di bawah bimbingan dengan mutu dan kuantitas yang terukur sesuai dengan standar kompetensi kerja. Menunjukkan keterampilan menalar, mengolah, dan menyaji secara efektif, kreatif, produktif, kritis, mandiri, kolaboratif, komunikatif, dan solutif dalam ranah abstrak terkait dengan pengembangan dari yang dipelajarinya di sekolah, serta mampu melaksanakan tugas spesifik di bawah pengawasan langsung. Menunjukkan keterampilan mempersepsi, kesiapan, meniru, membiasakan, gerak mahir, menjadikan gerak alami dalam ranah konkret terkait dengan pengembangan dari yang dipelajarinya di sekolah, serta mampu melaksanakan tugas spesifik di bawah pengawasan langsung B. Kompetensi Dasar dan Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi 3.1 Menerapkan cara perawatan sistem kelistrikan 4.1 Merawat secara berkala sistem kelistrikan 3.1.1 Memahami jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala. 3.1.2 Memahami komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya 3.1.3 Menjelaskan fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan, 3.1.4 Memahami cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan. 4.1.1 Mereparasi secara berkala sistem kelistrikan
  3. 3. 4.1.2 Memeriksa, menyetel serta memperbaiki perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan 4.1.3 Menginterpretasikan hasil pemeriksaan kelistrikan kedaraan ringan. C. Tujuan Pembelajaran  Melalui langkah pembelajaran model Discovery Learning dengan pendekatan saintifik peserta didik menerapkan cara perawatan sistem kelistrikan, mengajukan pertanyaan, mengajukan jawaban sementara, mengumpulkan data, menganalisa data, menyusun simpulan untuk dapat mencapai kompetensi pengetahuan (memahami, menerapkan, menganalisis, dan mengevaluasi),  Melalui langkah pembelajaran model Discovery Learning dengan pendekatan saintifik peserta didik merawat secara berkala sistem kelistrikan, mengajukan pertanyaan, mengajukan jawaban sementara, mengumpulkan data, menganalisa data, menyusun simpulan untuk dapat mencapai kompetensi keterampilan (mengamati, mencoba, menyaji, dan menalar), dan sikap (jujur, santun, dan tanggungjawab). D. Materi Pembelajaran Materi Faktual dapat diamati dengan indera atau alat  Sistem kelistrikan  Kabel penghubung  Diaknosa suatu sambungan  Jumper wire dan test light  Multi tester untuk mengukur tegangan DC / searah.  Multi tester untuk mengukur tegangan AC / bolak-balik.  Dwell meter  Tachometer Materi Konseptual Gabungan antar fakta-fakta yang saling berhubungan  Perawatan sistem kelistrikan Materi Prinsip Generalisasi hubungan antar konsep-konsep yang saling terkait  Dasar Perawatan, penyetelan serta perbaikan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan  Prosedur Perawatan Berkala kelistrikan kendaraan ringan
  4. 4. Materi Prosedural Sederetan langkah yang sistematis dalam menerapkan prinsip  Mereparasi secara berkala sistem kelistrikan E. Pendekatan, Strategi dan Metode  Pendekatan : Saintifik  Metode : Diskusi, Tanya Jawab, Demontrasi, Praktek dan Penugasan  Model : Problem Based Learning F. Alat dan Media Pembelajaran  Vidio Pembelajaran.  Slide Powerpoint.  LCD Proyektor. G. SumberBelajar  Hand Out  Internet H. Kegiatan Pembelajaran Pembelajaran Pertama Tahap pemebelajaran Sintaks Model Pembelajaran Kegiatan Pembelajaran Langkah Saintifik PPK WaktuM 1 M 2 M 3 M 4 M 5 Pendahuluan  Melakukan pembukaan dengan salam pembuka dan berdoa untuk memulai pembelajaran Religiositas  Memeriksa kehadiran peserta didik sebagai sikap disiplin Disiplin  Menyiapkan fisik dan psikis peserta didik dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran.   Memberikan gambaran tentang manfaat mempelajari pelajaran yang akan dipelajari. Rasa ingin tahu  Menyampaikan tujuan pembelajaran pada pertemuan yang berlangsung   Mengaitkan materi  Literasi
  5. 5. pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan dengan pengalaman peserta didik dengan Materi sebelumnya,  Guru menyampaikan tatacara sistem penilaian dalam belajar.  Inti Stimulus  Guru menampilkan tayangan tentang Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala   Siswa mengamati dan memahami tayangan tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala Identifikasi masalah  Guru menanyakan maksud dari tayangan tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala  Siswa secara berkelompok mendiskusikan tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala Pengumpulan data  Guru meminta siswa mengali informasi tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala  Siswa menggali informasi tentang tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara 
  6. 6. berkala Pembuktian  Guru memberikan beberapa pertanyaan yang berkenaan tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala   Siswa menjawab dan mendiskusikan pertanyaan yang diberikan guru secara berkelompok.  Menarik kesimpulan  Siswa menyajikan dalam bentuk hasil diskusi kelompok tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala   Siswa lain memberikan tanggapan terhadap presentasi kelompok mengenai Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala   Siswa menerima tanggapan dari siswa lain dan guru   Siswa menyimpulkan materi tentang Perawatan Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala  Penutup  Guru menyimpulkan pelajaran yang sudah dibahas  Guru melaksanakan penilaian pengetahuan melalui tes tertulis.  Guru memberikan tugas untuk pertemuan Tanggung jawab
  7. 7. selanjutnya.  Siswa melakukan pembersihan peralatan, media dan ruangan. Disiplin  Guru mengarahkan siswa untuk berdo’a sebelum selesai pembelajaran. Religiositas Pembelajaran Kedua Tahap pemebelajaran Sintaks Model Pembelajaran Kegiatan Pembelajaran Langkah Saintifik PPK WaktuM 1 M 2 M 3 M 4 M 5 Pendahuluan  Melakukan pembukaan dengan salam pembuka dan berdoa untuk memulai pembelajaran Religiositas  Memeriksa kehadiran peserta didik sebagai sikap disiplin Disiplin  Menyiapkan fisik dan psikis peserta didik dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran.   Memberikan gambaran tentang manfaat mempelajari pelajaran yang akan dipelajari. Rasa ingin tahu  Menyampaikan tujuan pembelajaran pada pertemuan yang berlangsung   Mengaitkan materi pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan dengan pengalaman peserta didik dengan Materi sebelumnya,  Literasi  Guru menyampaikan tatacara sistem penilaian dalam belajar.  Inti Stimulus  Guru menampilkan tayangan tentang 
  8. 8. Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Siswa mengamati dan memahami tayangan tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya Identifikasi masalah  Guru menanyakan maksud dari tayangan tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Siswa secara berkelompok mendiskusikan tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya Pengumpulan data  Guru meminta siswa mengali informasi tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Siswa menggali informasi tentang tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Pembuktian  Guru memberikan beberapa pertanyaan yang berkenaan tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya   Siswa menjawab dan mendiskusikan pertanyaan yang diberikan guru secara berkelompok.  Menarik kesimpulan  Siswa menyajikan dalam bentuk hasil diskusi kelompok tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya   Siswa lain 
  9. 9. memberikan tanggapan terhadap presentasi kelompok mengenai Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Siswa menerima tanggapan dari siswa lain dan guru   Siswa menyimpulkan materi tentang Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Penutup  Guru menyimpulkan pelajaran yang sudah dibahas  Guru melaksanakan penilaian pengetahuan melalui tes tertulis.  Guru memberikan tugas untuk pertemuan selanjutnya. Tanggung jawab  Siswa melakukan pembersihan peralatan, media dan ruangan. Disiplin  Guru mengarahkan siswa untuk berdo’a sebelum selesai pembelajaran. Religiositas Pembelajaran Ketiga Tahap pemebelajaran Sintaks Model Pembelajaran Kegiatan Pembelajaran Langkah Saintifik PPK WaktuM 1 M 2 M 3 M 4 M 5 Pendahuluan  Melakukan pembukaan dengan salam pembuka dan berdoa untuk memulai pembelajaran Religiositas  Memeriksa kehadiran peserta didik sebagai sikap disiplin Disiplin  Menyiapkan fisik dan psikis peserta didik 
  10. 10. dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran.  Memberikan gambaran tentang manfaat mempelajari pelajaran yang akan dipelajari. Rasa ingin tahu  Menyampaikan tujuan pembelajaran pada pertemuan yang berlangsung   Mengaitkan materi pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan dengan pengalaman peserta didik dengan Materi sebelumnya,  Literasi  Guru menyampaikan tatacara sistem penilaian dalam belajar.  Inti Stimulus  Guru menampilkan tayangan tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan   Siswa mengamati dan memahami tayangan tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan Identifikasi masalah  Guru menanyakan maksud dari tayangan tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan  Siswa secara berkelompok mendiskusikan tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan Pengumpulan data  Guru meminta siswa mengali informasi tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan  Siswa menggali informasi tentang tentang Fungsi 
  11. 11. kelistrikan kendaraan ringan Pembuktian  Guru memberikan beberapa pertanyaan yang berkenaan tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan   Siswa menjawab dan mendiskusikan pertanyaan yang diberikan guru secara berkelompok.  Menarik kesimpulan  Siswa menyajikan dalam bentuk hasil diskusi kelompok tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan   Siswa lain memberikan tanggapan terhadap presentasi kelompok mengenai Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan   Siswa menerima tanggapan dari siswa lain dan guru   Siswa menyimpulkan materi tentang Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan  Penutup  Guru menyimpulkan pelajaran yang sudah dibahas  Guru melaksanakan penilaian pengetahuan melalui tes tertulis.  Guru memberikan tugas untuk pertemuan selanjutnya. Tanggung jawab  Siswa melakukan pembersihan peralatan, media dan ruangan. Disiplin  Guru mengarahkan siswa untuk berdo’a Religiositas
  12. 12. sebelum selesai pembelajaran. Pembelajaran Keempat Tahap pemebelajaran Sintaks Model Pembelajaran Kegiatan Pembelajaran Langkah Saintifik PPK WaktuM 1 M 2 M 3 M 4 M 5 Pendahuluan  Melakukan pembukaan dengan salam pembuka dan berdoa untuk memulai pembelajaran Religiositas  Memeriksa kehadiran peserta didik sebagai sikap disiplin Disiplin  Menyiapkan fisik dan psikis peserta didik dalam mengawali kegiatan pembelajaran.   Memberikan gambaran tentang manfaat mempelajari pelajaran yang akan dipelajari. Rasa ingin tahu  Menyampaikan tujuan pembelajaran pada pertemuan yang berlangsung   Mengaitkan materi pembelajaran yang akan dilakukan dengan pengalaman peserta didik dengan Materi sebelumnya,  Literasi  Guru menyampaikan tatacara sistem penilaian dalam belajar.  Inti Stimulus  Guru menampilkan tayangan tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan 
  13. 13.  Siswa mengamati dan memahami tayangan tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan Identifikasi masalah  Guru menanyakan maksud dari tayangan tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan  Siswa secara berkelompok mendiskusikan tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan Pengumpulan data  Guru meminta siswa mengali informasi tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan  Siswa menggali informasi tentang tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan  Pembuktian  Guru memberikan beberapa pertanyaan yang berkenaan tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan   Siswa menjawab dan mendiskusikan pertanyaan yang diberikan guru secara berkelompok.  Menarik kesimpulan  Siswa menyajikan dalam bentuk hasil diskusi kelompok tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan 
  14. 14.  Siswa lain memberikan tanggapan terhadap presentasi kelompok mengenai Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan   Siswa menerima tanggapan dari siswa lain dan guru   Siswa menyimpulkan materi tentang Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan  Penutup  Guru menyimpulkan pelajaran yang sudah dibahas  Guru melaksanakan penilaian pengetahuan melalui tes tertulis.  Guru memberikan tugas untuk pertemuan selanjutnya. Tanggung jawab  Siswa melakukan pembersihan peralatan, media dan ruangan. Disiplin  Guru mengarahkan siswa untuk berdo’a sebelum selesai pembelajaran. Religiositas I. Penilaian Pembelajaran  Penilaian Skala Sikap  Teknik penilaian : Observasi : sikap religiius dan sikap sosial  Bentuk penilaian : lembar pengamatan  Instrumen penilaian : jurnal (terlampir)  Pengetahuan  Jenis/Teknik tes : tertulis, lisan,dan Penugasan  Bentuk tes : uraian  Instrumen Penilaian : (terlampir)  Keterampilan Teknik/Bentuk Penilaian :
  15. 15.  Praktik/Performence  Fortofolio  Instrumen Penilaian : (terlampir) Remedial Bagi peserta didik yang belum memenuhi kriteria ketuntasan minimal (KKM), maka guru bisa memberikan soal tambahan misalnya. CONTOH PROGRAM REMIDI Sekolah : …………………………………………….. Kelas/Semester : …………………………………………….. Mata Pelajaran : …………………………………………….. Ulangan Harian Ke : …………………………………………….. Tanggal Ulangan Harian : …………………………………………….. Bentuk Ulangan Harian : …………………………………………….. Materi Ulangan Harian : …………………………………………….. (KD / Indikator) : …………………………………………….. KKM : …………………………………………….. No Nama Peserta Didik Nilai Ulangan Indikator yang Belum Dikuasai Bentuk Tindakan Remedial Nilai Setelah Remedial Keterangan 1 2 3 4 5 6 dst Pengayaan Guru memberikan nasihat agar tetap rendah hati, karena telah mencapai KKM (Kriteria Ketuntasan Minimal). Guru memberikan soal pengayaan sebagai berikut : 1. Membaca buku-buku tentang materi yang relevan. 2. Mencari informasi secara online tentang materi 3. Membaca surat kabar, majalah, serta berita online tentang materi 4. Mengamati langsung tentang materi yang ada di lingkungan sekitar. .............……..,..................... Mengetahui Kepala Sekolah …………. Guru Mata Pelajaran …………………………… ………………………………. NIP/NRK. NIP/NRK.
  16. 16. Catatan Kepala Sekolah ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................ ........................................................................................................................................................
  17. 17. Lampiran Materi Pembelajaran Perawatan sistem kelistrikan  Menurut fungsi sistem penerangan dapat dibagi menjadi dua kegunaan utama yaitu: 1. Untuk melihat (pengemudi) 2. Yang terlihat orang lain  Yang terlihat pada siang hari  Yang terlihat pada malam hari Macam-macam Lampu Pijar Terdiri dari :  Lampu pijar biasa  Lampu pijar halogen Lampu Kepala  Lampu kepala pijar  Lampu kepala dengan sealed beam  Reflektor : reflektor merupakan cermin cekung yang berbentuk parabola fungsinya untuk memantulkan sinar lampu pijar  Kaca bias : cahaya yang datang akan dibagi-bagi menjadi beberapa fokus baru, yang menyebarkan sinar supaya penerangan di atas jalan lebih sempurna.  Aturan Sinar Lampu Kepala perlu distel supaya sinar lampu kepala tidak mengganggu pengemudi lawan arah  Proyeksi sinar pada jalan raya dan papan penyetel  lampu kabut  Lampu dekat simetris  Proyeksi sinar lampu dekat asimetris Europa  Proyeksi sinar lampu dekat asimetris Europa  Konstruksi sendok (tundung) lampu pijar asimetris  Proyeksi sinar lampu dekat asimetris Amerika  Proyeksi sinar lampu dekat asimetris Amerika  Lampu tanda belok berfungsi untuk :  Memberi tanda pada orang/pengendara lain, bahwa kendaraan kita akan membelok  Memberi tanda pada pengendara lain, bahwa kita akan merobah posisi pada jalur yang berbeda Memberi tanda berhenti sementara pada salah satu sisi jalan  Lampu tanda belok harus berkedip, lamanya kedipan lampu ini adalah 60-90 kedipan permenit, sedangkanlamanyalampumenyaladanmati adalahkira-kirasama,supayalampulampu tanda belok diperlukan suatu alat yang dinamakan PENGEDIP (Flesher)  Macam-macam pengedip  Model bimetal  Model kawat panas  Kondensator y Transistor  Sirkuit integritas  Setiap pengedip mempunyai 2 atau 3 terminal penghubung kabel-kabel rangkaian, dengan kode- kode seperti dibawah ini  Terminal 49 A; L : Ke saklar lampu tanda belok  Terminal 49; B; X : Ke kunci kontak (terminal 15)  Terminal 31 : Ke massa
  18. 18.  Terminal C : Ke lampu kontrol  Keuntungan dan kerugian flasher bimetal adalah: Keuntungan:  Bentuk lebih sederhana  harga lebih murah Kerugian:  Sangat berpengaruh terhadap perubahan arus dan tegangan  Kelebihan beban akan mempercepat kedipan lampu Keuntungan pengedip elektronika :  Tidak terpengaruh oleh kenaikan dan penurunan tegangan  Cepat memberi informasi pada pengemudi bila salah satu lampu tanda belok mati Kerugian :  Bisa rusak bila ada tegangan/ jarum induksi.  Klaksonberfungsi untuk:memberi tanda/isyarat dengan bunyi. Sedangkan bunyi itu timbul karena adanya getaran. Agar klakson dapat didengar dengan baik dan sesuai dengan peraturan, maka klakson harus mempunyai frekuensi getaran antara 1800 – 3550 Hz.  Relai berfungsi untuk memperkecil rugi (kehilangan) tegangan pada rangkaian listrik  Konstruksi dasar terdiri dari sebuah magnet listrik dan kontak pemutus.  Kontak pemutus dibuka dan ditutup oleh magnet listrik dan pegas.  Lampu rem berfungsi untuk memberi tanda pada pengendara lain, bahwa kendaraan kita sedang melakukan pengereman.  Sakelar lampu rem ada 2 macam  Sakelar mekanis dipasang pada pedal rem, sakelar menghubung bila pedal rem ditekan  Sakelar hidraulis dipasang pada silinder utama, sakelar menghubung pada saat tekanan minyak rem sudah mencapai 0,5 – 1,5 bar  Penghapus / Pembersih Kaca berfungsi untuk : membersihkan kaca mobil dari air dan kotoran yang menempel pada kaca depan, belakang atau kaca lampu kepala  Penghapus kaca depan terdiri dari:  motor listrik DC  roda gigi transmisi  mekanisme penggerak  lengan penghapus kaca  Sekring/fuse, fusible link dan circuit breaker , insulating kabel, clam kabel, dan konectoctor yang digunakan sebagai komponen-komponen yang melindungi sirkuit. Barang barang ini disisipkan kedalam sirkuit kelistrikan dan sistem kelistrikan untuk melindungi kabel-kabel dan conector yang digunakan dalam sirkuit untuk mencegah timbulnya kebakaran oleh arus yang berlebihan atau hubungan singkat.  Sekring ( fuse ) berfungsi untuk mengamankan rangkaian dan komponen kelistrikan jika arus berlebihanakibathubungansingkat,sekringmencair sehingga sistem sirkuit terbuka dan mencegah komponen komponen lain dari kerusakan yang disebabkab oleh arus yang berlebihan.  Peraturan umum dalam gambar listrik:  Penghantar meliputi: Vertical, Horizontal, Rangkaian tertentu, Sejajar dan tebalnya sama.  Sambungan:Yang tidak bisa dilepas dan yang bisa dilepas  Garis:  Rangkaian sederhana terdiri dari:  Baterai  Penghantar masuk
  19. 19.  Beban (lampu)  Penghantar kembali  Sakelar  Rangkaian menggunakan sekering berfungsi untuk:  Untuk mencegah hubungan singkat (sebagai pengaman)  Untuk mengantisipasi adanya kenaikan tegangan yang terlalu tinggi. (jika menggunakan dinamo pengisian)  Untuk merangkai lampu kota memerlukan komponen antara lain:  Sakelar lampu kepala  lampu kota  Lampu panel (instrumen)  Arus listrik akan mengalir pada rangkaian tertutup dari terminal baterai + ke rangkaian pemakai kemudian lewat massa kembali ke baterai  Untuk kabel massa pergunakan kabel hitam  Untuk kabel plus pergunakan kabel merah  Pengabelan sederhana  Pengabelan rangkaian lampu kota  Pengabelan rangjaian lampu kepala  Pengabelan rangkaian lampu rem  Pengabelan lampu kepala dekat/jauh dan blit  Pengabelan rangkaian lampu kepala menggunakan relai pemindah 2 langkah  Rangkaian lampu tanda belok dan hazard  Rangkaian lampu tanda belok dengan lampu kontrol 1 biji  Rangkaian lampu tanda belok dengan lampu kontrol 2 biji  Rangkaian hazard dan lampu tanda belok menggunakan dioda  Rangkaian hazard dan lampu tanda belok  Rangkaian hazard dan lampu tanda belok menggunakan flasher elektronik  Klakson, Lampu Rem dan Lampu Mundur  Rangkaian klakson sederhana  Rangkaian 2 dua klakson  Rangkaian 2 klakson dengan relai  Rangkaian 3 klakson dengan relai  Rangkaian lampu rem dan lampu kontrol rem tangan  Rangkaian lampu mundur  Bola lampu yang terbakar kacanya mudah pecah : Untuk mengganti, lindungi jari dengan lap.  Pengontrolan bagian depan dan belakang mobil harus dengan satu orang yang membantu memeriksa :  Lampu menyala atau tidak  Terang cahaya lampu  Kondisi kaca bias dan reflektor  Frekuensi tanda belok  Mengganti bola lampu  Jika lampu tidak hidup walaupun filamennya tidak putus, kontrol rangkaian listrik dengan cara menghubungkan lampu kontrol antara terminal plus dan tabung soket.  Perhatikan : Jangan sampai terjadi hubungan singkat !  Bersihkan soket yang berkarat dengan sikat. Supaya tidak terjadi hubungan singkat, sakelarnya harus “Off” terlebih dahulu !  Penghapus kaca
  20. 20.  Kontrol kondisi karet dan kelonggaran pada engsel dan bantalan lengan penghapus !  Nosel pembasuh  Kontrol / stel arah semprotan nosel pembasuh ! Dengan jarum (kawat yang digerinda pada ujungnya)  Sakelar kombinasi (kanan & kiri roda kemudi) berfungsi untuk menyalakan:  Lampu kota tingkat 1  Lampu jauh/dekat, tingkat 2  Lampu blit Ganti posisi jauh/dekat  Lampu tanda belok  Motor penghapus kaca  Pembasuh/penyemprot air  Macam-macam simbol lampu kontrol waktu Kunci kotak “ON”  Lampu kontrol pengisian  Lampu kontrol Tekanan oli  Lampu kontrol Rem tangan & kerusakan rem kaki  Lampu kontrol Pemanas mula (Diesel)  Lampu kontrol Lampu jauh  Lampu kontrol Tanda belok  Lampu kontrol Pemanas kaca jendela belakang  Lampu kontrol Kontrol pintu belakang  Persyaratan penyetelan pada mobil  Pemasangan lampu tidak boleh longgar atau terputar.  Reflektor dan kaca bias harus bersih, tanpa kotoran, korosi dan air  Ban tidak boleh kempis  Sekering sudah aku ganti berulang – ulang tapi selalu putus kenapa bisa ya, apa penyebabnya?,Jika sekering putus berulangkali, itu menandakan adanya suatu masalah dalam rangkaian.  Ada dua jenis sekering dilihat dari bentuknya yaitu type blade/pipih dan cartridge/tabung. Langkah – langkah mengganti sekering. 1. Matikan mesin 2. Mencari kotak sekering 3. Kotak sekering umumnya berbentuk segi empat yang diletakkan di bawah dashboard sebelah kanan 4. Amati tutup kotak sekering pada tutup kotak sekering dilengkapi dengan denah lokasi masing – masing sekering dan kapasitas dari sekering. 5. Pada kotak sekering juga di lengkapi dengan catut pelepas dan sekering cadangan. 6. Lepas sekering yang akan diganti dengan menariknya menggunakan catut sekering. 7. Jika tidak ditemukan catut gunakan tang lancip untuk melepas sekering. 8. Periksa kondisi sekering. 9. Pastikan kapasitas sekering yang dipakai. 10. Pasang sekering baru dengan kapasitas yang sama dengan sekering yang diganti. Tekan pelan – pelan hingga sekering duduk dengan tepat pada slotnya 11. Pasang tutup sekering.  Langkah – langkah mengganti bola lampu kepala 1. Pastikan bola lampu yang akan diganti. 2. Matikan saklar lampu kepala. 3. Lepas soket lampu kepala dan buka karet pelindung serta lepas klip pengunci. 4. Keluarkan bohlam dari dudukannya dan siapkan bohlam baru.
  21. 21. 5. Pasang bohlam halogen yang baru pastikan tepat pada dudukannya. Pasang kembali klip pengikat pada tempatnya. 6. Pasang karet pelindung pada dudukannya. 7. Pasang soket lampu kepala (pastikan menancap dengan kuat) 8. Nyalakanlah lampu kepala untuk mengujinya.  Keselamatan kerja pada saat mengganti bola lampu kepala 1. Jangan pernah menyentuh kaca pada bohlam halogen. 2. Daya pada bohlam baru harus sama dengan bohlam lama. 3. Saat pemasangan bohlam baru pastikan bohlam duduk dengan tepat pada tempatnya, persinggungan yang tidak tepat mengakibatkan getaran yang menimbulkan panas sehingga bohlam mudah putus Referensi https://bsd.pendidikan.id/data/2013/kelas_11smk/Kelas_11_SMK_Pemeliharaan_Kelistrikan_Kendaraa n_Ringan_1.pdf
  22. 22. Lampiran Instrumen Penilaian A. ISTRUMEN PENILAIAN SIKAP - Penilaian Observasi Penilaian observasi berdasarkan pengamatan sikap dan perilaku peserta didik sehari-hari, baik terkait dalam proses pembelajaran maupun secara umum. Pengamatan langsung dilakukan oleh guru. Berikut contoh instrumen penilaian sikap No Nama Siswa Sikap spiritual Sikap sosial Jumlah Skor Mensyukuri 1-4 Jujur 1-4 Kerja sama 1-4 Harga diri 1-4 1 Zulkifli 2 Sugih Handoyo 3 Nanang Haryono 4 Wiwid 5 Said a. Sikap Spiritual Indikator sikap spiritual “mensyukuri”: • Berdoa sebelum dan sesudah kegiatan pembelajaran • Memberi salam pada saat awal dan akhir presentasi sesuai agama yang dianut • Saling menghormati, toleransi • Memelihara hubungan baik dengan sesama teman sekelas. Rubrik pemberian skor: • 4 = jika peserta didik melakukan 4 (empat) kegiatan tersebut • 3 = jika peserta didik melakukan 3 (tiga) kegiatan tersebut • 2 = jika peserta didik melakukan 2 (dua) kegiatan tersebut • 1 = jika peserta didik melakukan 1 (satu) kegiatan tersebut. b. Sikap Sosial 1. Sikap jujur Indikator sikap sosial “jujur” • Tidak berbohong • Mengembalikan kepada yang berhak bila menemukan sesuatu • Tidak nyontek, tidak plagiarism • Terus terang. Rubrik pemberian skor • 4 = jika peserta didik melakukan 4 (empat) kegiatan tersebut • 3 = jika peserta didik melakukan 3 (tiga) kegiatan tersebut • 2 = jika peserta didik melakukan 2 (dua) kegiatan tersebut • 1 = jika peserta didik melakukan 1 (satu) kegiatan tersebut. 2. Sikap kerja sama Indikator sikap sosial “kerja sama”
  23. 23. • Peduli kepada sesama • Saling membantu dalam hal kebaikan • Saling menghargai/ toleran • Ramah dengan sesama. Rubrik pemberian skor • 4 = jika peserta didik melakukan 4 (empat) kegiatan tersebut • 3 = jika peserta didik melakukan 3 (tiga) kegiatan tersebut • 2 = jika peserta didik melakukan 2 (dua) kegiatan tersebut • 1 = jika peserta didik melakukan 1 (satu) kegiatan tersebut. 3. Sikap Harga diri Indikator sikap sosial “harga diri” • Tidak suka dengan dominasi asing • Bersikap sopan untuk menegur bagi mereka yang mengejek • Cinta produk negeri sendiri • Menghargai dan menjaga karya-karya sekolah dan masyarakat sendiri. Rubrik pemberian skor • 4 = jika peserta didik melakukan 4 (empat) kegiatan tersebut • 3 = jika peserta didik melakukan 3 (tiga) kegiatan tersebut • 2 = jika peserta didik melakukan 2 (dua) kegiatan tersebut • 1 = jika peserta didik melakukan 1 (satu) kegiatan tersebut. B. INSTRUMENPENILAIAN PENGETAHUAN Kisi Kisi Soal Uraian Nama Sekolah : Bidang Keahlian : Teknologi dan Rekayasa Program Keahlian : Teknik Otomotif Kompetensi Keahlian : Teknik Kendaraan Ringan Otomotif (C3) Mata Pelajaran : Pemeliharaan Kelistrikan Kendaraan Ringan Kelas / Semester : XI / I KD Kompetensi Dasar Bahan/ Kelas Semester Konten/ Materi Level Kognitif Indikator Soal Bentuk Soal No Soal 3.1 Menerapkan cara perawatan sistem kelistrikan XI / 1  Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala Pengetahuan (C1)  Memahami jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala.  Memahami komponen komponen kelistrikan dan Uraian 1  Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapan- nya Pemahaman (C2) Uraian 2
  24. 24.  Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan Pemahaman (C2) kelengkapannya  Menjelaskan fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan ringan,  Memahami cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan. Uraian 3  Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan Penerapan (C3) Uraian 4, 5 Soal Uraian : 1. Jelaskan alasan perlu adanya jadual perawatan mekanisme mesin secara berkala pada kendaraan! 2. Jelaskan fungsi lampu tanda belok! dan buatlah sketsa rangkaian kelistrikan lampu belok yang dapat juga berrfungsi lampu Hazard 3. Jelaskan fungsi relai! 4. Pengontrolan bagian depan dan belakang mobil harus dengan satu orang yang membantu memeriksa,apa saja yang di periksa? 5. Jelaskan langkah perbaikan Memperbaiki Kerusakan Konektor Kabel! Pedoman Penskoran Soal Uraian : NO SOAL KUNCI JAWABAN SKOR 1. Jawaban : Agar Kenaraan tetap pada performa maksimal pada saat digunakan, sehingga dibutuhkan perawatan berkala pada Kendaraan SKOR MAKSIMUM 10 2. Jawaban : Fungsi lampu tanda belok :  Memberi tanda pada orang/pengendara lain, bahwa kendaraan kita akan membelok  Memberi tanda pada pengendara lain, bahwa kita akan merobah posisi pada jalur yang berbeda  Memberi tanda berhenti sementara pada salah satu sisi jalan SKOR MAKSIMUM 30
  25. 25. 3. Jawaban : Fungsi relai  Untuk memperkecil rugi (kehilangan) tegangan pada rangkaian listrik SKOR MAKSIMUM 10 4. Jawaban : Pengontrolan bagian depan dan belakang mobil harus dengan satu orang yang membantu memeriksa,apa saja yang di periksa?  Lampu menyala atau tidak  Terang cahaya lampu  Kondisi kaca bias dan reflektor  Frekuensi tanda belok SKOR MAKSIMUM 20 5 Jawaban : Langkah perbaikan Memperbaiki Kerusakan Konektor Kabel :  Keluarkan terminal konektor dari rumah konenektor dengan cara menekan pengunci menggunakan kawat atau obeng (-) ukuran kecil.  Dorong terminal konektor keluar.  Potong kabel yang rusak, dan kupas isolatornya kurang lebih 10 mm.  Potong kabel penganti yang sesuai penampangnya kemudian pasang terminal konektornya (sepatu kabel) yang sesuai SKOR MAKSIMUM 30 TOTAL SKOR MAKSIMUM 100 Kisi Kisi Soal Pilihan Ganda Jenjang Sekolah : SMK Mata Pelajaran : Pemeliharaan Kelistrikan Kendaraan Ringan Kurikulum : 2013 Kelas : XI Bentuk Soal : Pilihan Ganda KD Kompetensi Dasar Bahan/ Kelas Semester Konten/ Materi Level Kognitif Indikator Soal Bentuk Soal No Soal 3.1 Menerapkan cara perawatan sistem kelistrikan XI / 1  Jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala Pengetahuan (C1)  Memahami jadual perawatan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan secara berkala.  Memahami komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapannya  Menjelaskan fungsi kelistrikan Uraian 1  Komponen komponen kelistrikan dan kelengkapan- nya Pemahaman (C2) Uraian 2  Fungsi kelistrikan kendaraan Pemahaman (C2) Uraian 3
  26. 26. ringan kendaraan ringan,  Memahami cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan.  Cara pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraaaan ringan Penerapan (C3) Uraian 4, 5 Soal Pilihan Ganda : Berilah tanda silang (x) pada salah satu huruf a, b, c, d, dan e di depan jawaban yang paling tepat ! 1. Dalam sebuah kendaraan (mobil) terdapat beberapa sistem seperti dibawah ini,system yang berfungsi untuk memercikan bunga api pada busi adalah: a. Sistem pengapian b. Sistem pengisian c. Sistem pemindah tenaga d. Sistem penerangan e. Sistem starter 2. Berikut adalah urutan kerja dalam sistem pengapian yang benar adalah: a. Bateray – kuncikontak – fuse – resistor – coil – distributor – busi b. Bateray – fuse – kuncikontak – coil – distributor – busi c. Bateray – fuse – resistor – coil – distributor – busi d. Bateray – kuncikontak – coil – distributor – busi e. Bateray – kuncikontak – resistor – coill – distributor – busi 3. Dibawah ini adalah komponen – komponen system pengapian,kecuali: a. Bateray b. Lampu c. Distributor d. Kondensor e. Busi 4. Didalam coil terdapat dua buah rangkaian yaitu: a. Primer dan resistor b. Sekunder dan resistor c. Positif dan negative d. Seri dan parallel e. Primer dan sekunder 5. Coil dalam system pengapian berfungsi untuk: a. Menaikan tegangan dari bateray b. Menurunkan tegangan dari bateray c. Menstabilkan tegangan dari bateray d. Mengecilkan tegangan dari bateray e. Mengalirkan tegangan dari bateray 6. Didalam coil dengan external resistor terdapat berapa terminal: a. 1 teminal
  27. 27. b. 2 terminal c. 3 terminal d. 4 treminal e. 5 terminal 7. Pada coil dengan type external resistor terdapat tiga terminal yaitu: a. Terminal positif,negative dan R b. Terminal positif,negative dan B c. Terminal positif,negative dan S d. Terminal possitif,negative dan T e. Terminal positif,negative dan 8. Proses naiknya tegangan didalam coil sering disebut dengan proses a. Elektrik b. Elektrodinamik c. Elektroinduction d. Elektromagnetik e. Elektronika 9. Sudut dwell adalah besarnya sudut putaran hubungan distributor saat kontak point dalam kondisi: a. Membuka sebagian b. Menutup sebagian c. Membuka dan menutup d. Membuka e. Menutup 10. Apabila celah kontak point besar maka sudut dwell: a. Besar b. Kecil c. Tetap d. Berubah e. Jawaban a,b,c dan d salah Pedoman Penskoran Soal Pilihan Ganda : NO SOAL KUNCI JAWABAN SKOR Benar Salah 1 Jawaban : A 1 0 2 Jawaban : C 1 0 3 Jawaban : B 1 0 4 Jawaban : E 1 0 5 Jawaban : A 1 0 6 Jawaban : C 1 0 7 Jawaban : B 1 0 8 Jawaban : D 1 0 9 Jawaban : E 1 0 10 Jawaban : B 1 0 TOTAL SKOR MAKSIMUM 10 0
  28. 28. C. INSTRUMENPENILAIAN KETERAMPILAN Soal Praktek Nama Sekolah : Bidang Keahlian : Teknologi dan Rekayasa Program Keahlian : Teknik Otomotif Kompetensi Keahlian : Teknik Kendaraan Ringan Otomotif (C3) Mata Pelajaran : Pemeliharaan Kelistrikan Kendaraan Ringan Kelas / Semester : XI / I No Komponen/Sub Komponen Pencapaian Kompetensi Tidak Ya CK 7,0-7,9 K 8,0-8,9 SK 9,0-10 1 2 3 4 5 6 I Persiapan Kerja (Skor maksimal 30) 1.1 Penggunaan pakaian kerja 1.2 Persiapan tools and equipment 1.3 Persiapan buku manual  Memeriksa,menyetel serta memperbaiki kelistrikan kendaraan ringan.  Menginterpretasikan hasil pemeriksaan kelistrikan kendaraan ringan. Sikap kerja a. kerapihan dalam bekerja Bekerja dengan rapih 85 - 100 Bekerja dengan cukup rapih 75 - 84 Bekerja dengan kurang rapih 65 - 74 b. Kedisiplinan dalam bekerja Bekerja dengan disiplin 85 - 100 Bekerja dengan cukup disiplin 75 - 84 Bekerja dengan kurang disiplin 65 - 74 c. Ketelitian dalam bekerja Bekerja dengan teliti 85 - 100
  29. 29. Bekerja dengan cukup teliti 75 - 84 Bekerja dengan kurang teliti 65 - 74 d. ketekunan dalam bekerja Bekerja dengan tekun 85 - 100 Bekerja dengan cukup tekun 75 - 84 Bekerja dengan kurang tekun 65 - 74 RATA-RATA SIKAP KERJA 4 Waktu Penyelesaian pekerjaan Selesai sebelum waktu berakhir 85 - 100 Selesai tepat waktu 75 - 84 Selesai setelah waktu berakhir 65 - 74 RATA-RATA WAKTU Pengolahan Nilai Keterampilan : Nilai Praktik(NP) Persiapan Proses dan Hasil Kerja Sikap Kerja Waktu ∑ NP 1 2 3 5 6 Rata-rata skor perolehan Skor Maksimum Bobot 10% 60% 20% 10% NK Keterangan:  Skor Perolehan merupakan penjumlahan skor per komponen penilaian  Skor Maksimal merupakan skor maksimal per komponen penilaian
  30. 30.  Bobot diisi dengan persentase setiap komponen. Besarnya persentase dari setiap komponen ditetapkan secara proposional sesuai karakteristik kompetensi keahlian. Total bobot untuk komponen penilaian adalah 100  NK = Nilai Komponenmerupakan perkalian dari skor perolehan dengan bobot dibagi skor maksimum .......……..,..................... Mengetahui Kepala Sekolah ………. Guru Mata Pelajaran …………………………… …………………………. NIP/NRK. NIP/NRK.

×