9.data transfer instructions

B.RAMA PRABHA ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE, K.C.S.KASI NADAR COLLEGE OF ARTS & SCIENCE, CHENNAI-21
“DATA TRANSFER INSTRUCTIONS This group of instructions copy data from a location called a source to another location calle...
DATA TRANSFER (COPY)OPERATIONS 3 Several instructions are used to copy data. This sections concerned with the following op...
MOV(MOVE) MOV (Rd, Rs)  This is a one byte instruction.  This instruction MOV Rd, Rs copies the contents of the source r...
MVI(MOVE IMMEDIATE) MVI R,8 bit:  This is a two byte instructions.  Loads the 8 bit of second byte into the specified re...
OUT(OUTPUT TO PORT) OUT 8 bit port address  This is a two byte instructions  Sends (copies) the content of Accumulator(A...
IN(INPUT FROM PORT) IN 8 bit port address  This is a two byte instructions  Accepts data from the input port specified i...
HLT(HALT)  This is a one byte instruction.  The processor stops executing and enter into wait state.  The address and d...
NOP(NO OPERATION) NOP:  This is a one byte instruction  No operations are performed.  Generally used to increase proces...
16 bit data transfer instructions 10
LXI D,DATA(LOAD REGISTER PAIR IMMEDIATE)  LXI destination,(16-bit)Data  It is a three bytes instruction  Loading the de...
LDA 16 BIT DATA(LOAD THE ACCUMALATOR)  It is a three bytes instruction  The contents from the address (addresses in 8085...
LDAX(Load the accumulator indirect)  It is a three bytes instruction  The contents of the mentioned register pair point ...
LHLD(Load H and L registers direct) (Load the accumulator indirect)  It is a three bytes instruction  The LHLD instructi...
STA(Store from the accumulator ) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a three bytes instruction  The contents of the a...
STAX(Store from the accumulator into register pair ) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a one bytes instruction  The...
SHLD(Store from the HL register pair ) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a one bytes instruction  The first 8-bit c...
XCHG(EXCHANGE ) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a one bytes instruction  The contents of register pair H-L are ex...
PUSH(PUSH IN TO STACK) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a one bytes instruction  The PUSH command pushes the conte...
PUSH PSW(PUSH PSW ON TO STACK) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a one bytes instruction  The PUSH PSW command push...
POP(PUSH FROM THE STACK) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a one bytes instruction  The POP command pops the conten...
POP PSW(P0P PSW FROM THE STACK) (Load H and L registers direct)  It is a one bytes instruction  The data at the memory l...
SPHL )  It is a one bytes instruction  Contents of L register are exchanged with top of the stack. The stack pointer is ...
XTHL )  It is a one bytes instruction  Contents of L register are exchanged with top of the stack. The stack pointer is ...
“ 25
